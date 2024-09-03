To cheer us up, maybe we should have an Alternative Champions League Table, now that everyone's in one group. Apparently something like 17 points should be enough for top 8, while 10 points should be enough for top 24. How about making all home games and the away game to a pot 4 team par 3, and the other three away games par 1, that would make it 18 points for par and a certain place in the top 8? It would also put us on +2 already.For top 24, perhaps the home games against pots 3 and 4 should be par 3, with the remaining home games and away games against pots 3 and 4 could be par 1, with the other two away games par 0? Or simply use the same scoring as for top 8, but aim for a score of -8 rather than 0?