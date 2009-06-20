You are my hero Prof.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Cheers both. It's my 14th season doing this! Still using the same model and it looks like it has the right benchmarks even after all this time.
Appreciate you keeping this going Prof
+1Love this
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Thanks Prof!Arsenal to have a surprisingly good second half of the season? Or be in crisis come Christmas.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.65]