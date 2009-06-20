« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 1586 times)

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« on: August 2, 2024, 10:44:01 pm »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25

This is a continuation of the last thirteen APLT threads which ran over the last thirteen seasons and can be found here:
2011-12 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278916.
2012-13 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=296309.0
2013-14 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=306705.0
2014-15 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315567.0
2015-16 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322215
2016-17 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329366.0
2017-18 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336191
2018-19 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340730
2019-20 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343471
2020-21 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345980
2021-22 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349054
2022-23 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352803.0
2023-24 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354554

For those of you who are new to the APLT, or those who need a reminder of the model, the APLT makes an assumption that in order to win the league title, a team needs to win 90 points for the season.  This can be achieved by winning all home matches, the seven easiest away matches (the three promoted teams and the 14th-17th ranked teams from the previous season) and draw the 12 remaining away matches.  I refer to these as the par results.  As in golf, par will be achieved more often than not, but sometimes points are dropped or gained in relation to par.

The fixture list below for the featured teams indicates the hardest matches which are all par 1s, with the remaining fixtures all par 3s.



Over the season, I will plot the results in relation to par for all the teams featured on a graph (an example of last seasons completed graph is below).  If a team plays to par, the line on the graph will be horizontal, whereas dropped points will lead to a negative gradient and gained points a positive gradient.



The green depreciating line reflects a drop of 0.5 points per game (dropping to 19 points below par by game 38) to illustrate a 71 point season, a reasonable estimation of the points needed to achieve a top four finish.  Any team with ambitions to finish top four needs to be above this green line by the end of the season.

Ill do my best to keep this up-to-date as best as possible as the season progresses and I hope it illustrates the impact of results on our season.

I'll also try to send a tweet when I do an update @RawkProf



This excellent post from Nessy is well worth reading if you are new to this....

Quote from: Nessy76 on September  1, 2014, 02:10:47 am
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,716
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #1 on: August 3, 2024, 12:07:32 pm »
Appreciate you keeping this going Prof :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #2 on: August 3, 2024, 07:17:56 pm »
Thanks for doing that, Prof!

It's gonna be an interesting season for me - similar excitement, but less pressure to do well, I thnk.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #3 on: August 3, 2024, 08:24:19 pm »
Cheers both.  It's my 14th season doing this!  :o

Still using the same model and it looks like it has the right benchmarks even after all this time.
Logged

Offline Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #4 on: August 3, 2024, 09:38:28 pm »
Thanks Prof! Love your threads!

Just a comment - Arsenal have a very front-loaded Par-1 Schedule, with 10/20 first games. Would expect them to be high in the APLT halfway through the season?
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,377
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #5 on: August 4, 2024, 07:11:06 am »
As said before, you know a season is upon us when Prof gets his sheets out. ;D

Love it and thank you.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #6 on: August 4, 2024, 08:23:23 am »
Thanks, Prof! Here we go again, can't wait! That season opener away at Ipswhich, though... Can we dream of a draw?
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #7 on: August 4, 2024, 10:11:38 am »
Prof is the Allan Lichtman of football.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,832
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #8 on: August 4, 2024, 10:50:47 am »
Quote from: Prof on August  3, 2024, 08:24:19 pm
Cheers both.  It's my 14th season doing this!  :o

Still using the same model and it looks like it has the right benchmarks even after all this time.
Wow! No doubt someone will be along shortly to try to change the model again :)

Many thanks for keeping this going
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #9 on: August 13, 2024, 11:29:00 pm »
Top man. Probably the only thread I look for in the main forum nowadays 😄
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,057
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #10 on: August 14, 2024, 09:33:10 am »
Prof, you are a RAWK God.

There are some that put up with all sorts of shite on here to get to your posts.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #11 on: August 14, 2024, 02:25:31 pm »
Looks like a tough first half of the season for City and Arsenal. Could do with being ahead of both by GW19.

Not much scope for them to beat par in the run in either.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #12 on: August 14, 2024, 05:06:46 pm »
We go again. Great stuff.
Logged

Offline Austin Powers

  • Fuk Mi? Fuk Yu!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #13 on: August 18, 2024, 01:47:47 pm »
Nice one
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #14 on: August 18, 2024, 07:26:36 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on August  3, 2024, 12:07:32 pm
Appreciate you keeping this going Prof :thumbup

+1

Love this
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,165
  • In the town where I was born
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:07:04 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on August 18, 2024, 07:26:36 pm
+1

Love this

+2 Thanks Prof!

14 years? Ben Doak was 3 when this all began? Chastening :)
Logged

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,007
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:09:56 pm »
Thanks Prof. Nice to see my ten year old post still alive!
Hopefully Ill get some more time to take part here again this season, always one of the best threads on here.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on August 18, 2024, 07:26:36 pm
+1

Love this

Ipswich away was a par 3. ;)
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on August  3, 2024, 12:07:32 pm
Appreciate you keeping this going Prof :thumbup
Same from me. Prof does a great job with this
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:13:01 am »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm

I want to see the graph, Prof!  ;D

(How many types of curves can you fit through a point?)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,485
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:58:23 am »
Thanks Prof!


Arsenal to have a surprisingly good second half of the season? Or be in crisis come Christmas.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,137
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:03:25 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:58:23 am
Thanks Prof!


Arsenal to have a surprisingly good second half of the season? Or be in crisis come Christmas.
Arsenal and City are front-loaded with par-1s, so I expect them both to pull away from us by mid season in the APLT. We are better off chasing anyway...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 