« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread  (Read 299 times)

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 735
RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« on: August 2, 2024, 12:57:50 pm »
Welcome to the 2024/25 Premier League Predictions.

The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.

Existing players will continue in their respective leagues from last season, depending on relegation or promotion places, new players will begin in the championship.





New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,126
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #1 on: August 2, 2024, 12:58:19 pm »
In please
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,408
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #2 on: August 2, 2024, 01:03:43 pm »
In
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,727
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #3 on: August 2, 2024, 01:04:00 pm »
Go on!
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,304
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #4 on: August 2, 2024, 04:53:13 pm »
In.
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #5 on: August 2, 2024, 09:47:43 pm »
Thanks for doing this Gary, I'm in  :wave
Logged

Offline Rhino

  • Last of the great romantics. Tess of the Googlevilles. Randy internet flirt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
  • JFT 96 RIP
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #6 on: August 2, 2024, 10:14:42 pm »
Im in
Logged

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,592
  • VAR is shite.
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #7 on: August 3, 2024, 02:42:22 am »
I'm in, thanks Gary.
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline Thush

  • Spawwow, Tit. Anal Chat is "Equidistant between chit-chat and analysis"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,082
  • It's pronounced "Toosh"
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #8 on: August 3, 2024, 07:01:28 am »
In please. Thanks Gary
Logged

Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #9 on: August 3, 2024, 07:01:59 am »
Aye
Logged
4-4-2 Sucks

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,523
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #10 on: August 3, 2024, 02:23:31 pm »
Cheers Gary. I'm in  :wave
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #11 on: August 3, 2024, 04:38:29 pm »
In
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,131
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #12 on: August 3, 2024, 08:11:02 pm »
:wave
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #13 on: August 3, 2024, 08:14:54 pm »
in again please mate :wave
Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 735
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #14 on: August 3, 2024, 10:03:14 pm »
Me too!
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,741
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #15 on: August 4, 2024, 12:01:30 am »
I'm in
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #16 on: August 4, 2024, 09:04:50 am »
Ahoy-hoy.

I'm in. Thanks Gary.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #17 on: August 5, 2024, 08:12:48 pm »
I'm in, cheers.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,102
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #18 on: August 5, 2024, 11:55:35 pm »
in thanks
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:33:07 am »
in thanks
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm »
Let's do this!  :wave
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,865
  • Money for nothing....
Re: RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:59:50 am »
I'm in
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 