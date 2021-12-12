Welcome to the 2024/25 Premier League Predictions.



The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.



Existing players will continue in their respective leagues from last season, depending on relegation or promotion places, new players will begin in the championship.











New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you