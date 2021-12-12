« previous next »
RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread

RAWK Premier League Prediction League 24/25 Sign up thread
Welcome to the 2024/25 Premier League Predictions.

The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.

Existing players will continue in their respective leagues from last season, depending on relegation or promotion places, new players will begin in the championship.





New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you
In please
In
Go on!
In.
Thanks for doing this Gary, I'm in  :wave
Im in
I'm in, thanks Gary.
In please. Thanks Gary
Aye
