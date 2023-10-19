« previous next »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm »
Fatty can't run, that's a lie.
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm »
Half-time

Welcome to the half-time segment. We have some entertainment for you as THE Sting will be giving a rendition of God Save the Queen in the centre of the pitch shortly.



But we now bring you to the studio where we have lined up Alan Curbishley and Matt Le Tissier to give you their expert* opinion on the game.



Well, Alan, it's one of those games where one team scored and the other team didn't. Exactly, Matt, exactly. What do you think about the disallowed goal? You can tell exactly how Sheer felt about with his immediate exit at the whistle. Lefty nonsense, Alan. I don't like him. What kind of name is Sheer anyway. We need proper British managers in the game with British sounding names like Tubby.

*We'd like to apologise to our viewers. We blew the budget on Sting.

We move to pitch side where we're preparing for Sting's big entrance. He made some odd requests in his rider, but this is Sting, who are we to argue.



*Sponsored by RAWK Magic Pills. Rain or shine, goat or sheep, the pills that will get you out of bed in the morning*
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm »
Half-time Entertainment

Without further ado, we give you STIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNGGGGGGG

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.



Oh. That explains a lot. Good news in a last minute change, Sting will be wrestling in a 3 on 1 handicap match vs 'Fat Sam' Allardyce, Neil 'racist' Warnock, and 'Stone Cold' Steve Bruce.



We will rejoin the match shortly.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm »
Second Half

The match resumes and the ball is with Best, who is showboating



Keegan looks to slide it between the defenders to Francis(45 min)

Francis runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (45 min)

McAllister tries to thread the ball forward, but T.Cooper steps in to intercept (48 min)

Foden carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (49 min)

Brooking looks to slide it between the defenders to Francis(50 min)

Francis is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (50 min)

Spoiler
Keegan turns sharply but is brought down by Lambert. The ref indicates a freekick (51 min)

Sheer wants a red for consistent fouls, but the ref isn't listening (51 min)



Brooking takes the freekick, but it's wide (51 min)
[close]

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  D.Walker headers it away to safety (52 min)

Terry is dispossessed by K.Walker(55 min)

K.Walker tries to thread the ball forward, but T.Cooper steps in to intercept (55 min)

Waddle plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(55 min)

Spoiler
Keegan collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (55 min)



Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (55 min)

Sheer thanks the heavens



Tubby can't believe it



Score: Tubby 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Lambert brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Best(55 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  T.Cooper headers it away to safety (53 min)

Keegan brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Brooking(58 min)

Brooking runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawrenson headers it away to safety (57 min)

Foden tries to thread the ball forward, but D.Walker steps in to intercept (59 min)

Best hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (59 min)

K.Walker picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (59 min)

Sheedy beats Lawrenson using his body well (60 min)

Spoiler
There are some fisticuffs on the touchline. Looks like Tubby and Sheer are getting heated about something (60 min)

[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm »
The match resumes (61 min)

Lambert beats T.Cooper using his body well (61 min)

Sheedy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (61 min)

Foden brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Best(62 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Stevens headers it away to safety (61 min)

Wilkins hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (63 min)

Best tries to thread the ball forward, but Stevens steps in to intercept (63 min)

Kane hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (67 min)

T.Cooper beats Kane using his body well (67 min)

Spoiler
Keegan runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (69 min)





Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (69 min)

Tubby is furious with his midfield for not closing Keegan down quick enough



Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Waddle hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (69 min)

Reid picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (70 min)

Sheedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie headers it away to safety (73 min)

Spoiler
Kane looks to slide it between the defenders to Foden(74 min)

Foden is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (74 min)

CENSORED language (75 min)



(pretty sure Tubby just told Foden to go suck a dick after that miss)
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:37:55 pm »
The ball is in the centre circle with Lambert, who feeds in down the left (76 min)

Spoiler
Bridge plays it across the six yard box to Foden(77 min)

Foden hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (77 min)

Uh oh, Tubby kicks a water bottle in frustration and he's been sent to the stands by the fourth official! (78 min)

[close]

Francis turns sharply but is brought down by Kane. The ref indicates a freekick (79 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (79 min)



Flowers makes an unconventional header to clear it from the on-rushing striker (79 min)
[close]

Best hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (80 min)

Sheedy brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Brooking(81 min)

Brooking plays it across the six yard box to Francis(80 min)

Francis with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (80 min)

Spoiler
Best picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence and he's through one on one with the 'keeper (82 min)

Is this it!



But Seaman makes an unbelievable fingertip save on the line(83 min)

[close]

Sheedy hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (84 min)

Spoiler
Walker is down writhing in agony. The referee waves him to his feet. Looks like Tubby's players have resorted to simulation to save the game (85 min)

[close]

Sheedy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawrenson headers it away to safety (87 min)

Spoiler
Best picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence (88 min)

It fall to Kane who blasts a shot in (88 min)

But it's wide. How did he miss that!? (88 min)

[close]

Keegan has the ball in the corner. He's running the clock down (89 min)

He's dispossessed by Lawrenson, who launches the ball upfield (90 min)

One last chance (90 min)

No, Prof's sim has no added time (90 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Sheer Magnetism

And that's it! Sheer has done it! The celebrations are underway











Goals Scored by: Kane - Keegan, Keegan
[close]

Spoiler
Category Tubby Sheer Magnetism
Goal 1 2
Shot 15 16
Shot on Target 9 10
Successful Pass 517 423
Missed Pass 107 113
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 5 7
Duel Won 29 35
Duel Lost 35 29
Fouls Committed 8 10
Saves 8 8
Interceptions 24 28
[close]


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm »
Bravo Betty and Prof, exceptional stuff.

Well done Sheer.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm »
Knew Fatty would bottle it.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm »
FFS
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Next sim draft, Keegan first pick!

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
FFS

Unlucky, mate! In many ways yours was the most true England side, making it all the way to the final and then losing  :P
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm »
Thanks Betty and Prof. Really enjoyed that. Much appreciated.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm »
Yyyeeeessss!!! Science wins out! Cheers Prof and Betts, and everyone else. It was an honour competing!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm »
Also, got to give it up for Kevin Keegan, tournament top scorer and maybe the most underrated Liverpool legend.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm
Next sim draft, Keegan first pick!


Was thinking exactly that when he scored 4 against me in the quarters ;D

Congrats Sheer and thanks for running Betty and Prof.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm
Also, got to give it up for Kevin Keegan, tournament top scorer and maybe the most underrated Liverpool legend.

Yep, had a feeling this would be Keegan's draft. I wanted Charles as a tribute to my pops, but my instinct said Keegan would be great. He's rarely picked early in these as well, so very fitting he's in the winning side.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm »
Top work Betty and Prof. This new system is clearly a massive success. Hopefully you two didnt exhaust yourself too much, cause Im game for the next one.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:02:18 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm
Top work Betty and Prof. This new system is clearly a massive success. Hopefully you two didnt exhaust yourself too much, cause Im game for the next one.

I don't think I can do this again very soon  :-X  but I can easily just post the results sans all the fancy pictures and GIFs
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:28:02 am »
Brilliant stuff Betty, well done for making it so entertaining.

Thanks to everyone for taking part.  It's been a good laugh.

I'm very tempted to run a full league season with these teams now.  Building the teams is the thing that takes the most time.

Obviously there wouldn't be any of Betty's creative genius if we do that.  But if people are interested, I'll give it a whirl.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #258 on: Today at 09:58:32 am »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 01:28:02 am
Brilliant stuff Betty, well done for making it so entertaining.

Thanks to everyone for taking part.  It's been a good laugh.

I'm very tempted to run a full league season with these teams now.  Building the teams is the thing that takes the most time.

Obviously there wouldn't be any of Betty's creative genius if we do that.  But if people are interested, I'll give it a whirl.

Are you trying to compound my misery?  ;D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:25:06 am »
Congrats to our Golden Boot winner:





Some very consistent goalscoring from Kane from the knockouts too. I suspect he'll be a popular pick next time.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:26:51 am »
And here's how all the knock-outs went:



Big thanks to Prof who created all the spreadsheets and made sure it was easy to track everyone's results  :wave  My role was only embellishment!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - THE GRAND FINAL
« Reply #261 on: Today at 11:46:04 am »
Don't tell Samie I asked this, but Dream Team?
