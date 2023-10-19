Second Half

Sheer wants a red for consistent fouls, but the ref isn't listening (51 min)







Goal Scored by Keegan for Sheer Magnetism on (55 min)



Sheer thanks the heavens







Tubby can't believe it







There are some fisticuffs on the touchline. Looks like Tubby and Sheer are getting heated about something (60 min)

The match resumes and the ball is with Best, who is showboatingKeegan looks to slide it between the defenders to Francis(45 min)Francis runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (45 min)McAllister tries to thread the ball forward, but T.Cooper steps in to intercept (48 min)Foden carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (49 min)Brooking looks to slide it between the defenders to Francis(50 min)Francis is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (50 min)Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but D.Walker headers it away to safety (52 min)Terry is dispossessed by K.Walker(55 min)K.Walker tries to thread the ball forward, but T.Cooper steps in to intercept (55 min)Waddle plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(55 min)Lambert brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Best(55 min)Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (53 min)Keegan brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Brooking(58 min)Brooking runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Lawrenson headers it away to safety (57 min)Foden tries to thread the ball forward, but D.Walker steps in to intercept (59 min)Best hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (59 min)K.Walker picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (59 min)Sheedy beats Lawrenson using his body well (60 min)