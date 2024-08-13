Red1977 vs Betty Blue - Shitty Final 1

Spoiler Gascoigne to take the freekick (7 min)



Case with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (7 min)

Spoiler Whelan to take the freekick (32 min)



E.Hughes is in just the right place to head that away (32 min)

Spoiler Mackay!!!! Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (33 min)



Goal Scored by Mackay for Betty Blue on (33 min)



Score: Red1977 0 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler Half Time Score: Red1977 0 - 1 Betty Blue

Second Half

Spoiler Giggs collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score. Goal!!! (53 min)



Goal Scored by Giggs for Red1977 on (53 min)



Score: Red1977 1 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler McMahon to take the freekick (65 min)



Case is in just the right place to head that away (65 min)

Spoiler McMahon to take the freekick (66 min)



Yeats gets his head to the ball and uses the pace to divert it home. Goal!!! (66 min)



Goal Scored by Yeats for Red1977 on (66 min)



Score: Red1977 2 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler Andy Cole collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score. Goal!!! (74 min)



Goal Scored by Andy Cole for Red1977 on (74 min)



Score: Red1977 3 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler McMahon to take the freekick (80 min)



Jones is in just the right place to head that away (80 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Red1977 3 - 1 Betty Blue



Phew! Relief for Betty. Congratulations Red1977. Commiserations Betty on reaching the final!







Goals Scored by: Giggs, Yeats, Andy Cole - Mackay Phew! Relief for Betty. Congratulations Red1977. Commiserations Betty on reaching the final!

Spoiler Category Red1977 Betty Blue Goal 3 1 Shot 14 6 Shot on Target 10 3 Successful Pass 517 423 Missed Pass 125 134 Successful Cross 5 2 Missed Crossed 8 4 Duel Won 38 30 Duel Lost 30 38 Fouls Committed 12 18 Saves 1 7 Interceptions 20 22

Red1977 has 1 win in 4 making him probably the king of the shite. Whilst Betty remains winless, can he keep his 100% record intact to reach the final?Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2MartynR.James Yeats E.Hughes SamsonDuff Ince McMahon GiggsAndy Cole ShearerLine Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2GreggNeal King Thompson JonesCase Mackay WhelanGascoigneWright CharlesThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by ShearerShearer turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Whelan(1 min)Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (2 min)Duff clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (5 min)Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (7 min)Wright strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Giggs. That's a free kick in a good position (7 min)Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (8 min)Case finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (8 min)Neal beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(9 min)Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (9 min)Gascoigne with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson nicks it away (10 min)Charles carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Whelan(13 min)Whelan takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (13 min)Duff clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (13 min)Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Thompson nicks it away (15 min)Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (16 min)Samson clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (19 min)Charles turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to R.James(20 min)Jones carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Whelan(21 min)Whelan clips it towards the back post, but Samson gets there first (19 min)Charles sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (25 min)Wright with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson nicks it away (26 min)Giggs clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (27 min)R.James carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McMahon(28 min)McMahon beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(26 min)Shearer brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (26 min)Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (28 min)Giggs with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (30 min)Gascoigne strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by McMahon. That's a free kick in a good position (32 min)Giggs carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McMahon(34 min)McMahon clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (31 min)Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but King nicks it away (37 min)Mackay takes it past Duff with a calm drop of the shoulder (37 min)Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(38 min)Andy Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (38 min)Duff finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (40 min)Neal takes it past Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (43 min)Jones takes it past Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (43 min)Jones clips it towards the back post, but Yeats gets there first (43 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!Betty is WINNING a match. This is a first in the sim. Surely this can't continueThe match resumes and the ball is with CharlesCharles carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Whelan(45 min)Whelan beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(43 min)Charles brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (43 min)Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (45 min)Gascoigne takes it past Samson with a calm drop of the shoulder (49 min)Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Thompson gets there first (50 min)Shearer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (51 min)Giggs beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(52 min)Shearer brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (52 min)Ince carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Giggs(53 min)Case takes it past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (56 min)Case finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (57 min)Giggs sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (57 min)Giggs takes it past Gascoigne with a calm drop of the shoulder (60 min)Mackay carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Wright(61 min)Wright clips it towards the back post, but Yeats gets there first (56 min)Duff sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (62 min)Duff strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (65 min)Andy Cole strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Whelan. That's a free kick in a good position (66 min)R.James clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (67 min)Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (68 min)Charles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson nicks it away (70 min)Whelan turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Ince(71 min)Samson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(71 min)Shearer brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (71 min)Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (72 min)Gascoigne carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Wright(73 min)Wright clips it towards the back post, but R.James gets there first (70 min)McMahon carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Andy Cole(74 min)Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(74 min)Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (74 min)Giggs finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (75 min)Giggs strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (80 min)Giggs finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (81 min)Gascoigne with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.James nicks it away (83 min)Mackay finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (86 min)Samson carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Giggs(87 min)Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (85 min)Charles sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (88 min)That's the full time whistle!