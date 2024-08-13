« previous next »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals
August 13, 2024, 04:28:53 pm
Second Half

Sheer scores at the whistle to come in at half time with a narrow lead. Hazell will be disappointed to concede, but they're still very much in this





The match resumes and the ball is with Aldridge

Spoiler
Francis!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Francis  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (46 min)



Score: Sheer Magnetism 2  -  0 Hazell
[close]

Le Tissier with a diagonal ball out to Aldridge(48 min)

Aldridge plays a beautiful cross into the path of Heskey(47 min)

Heskey with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (47 min)

Le Tissier with a first time ball round the corner to Aldridge(49 min)

Aldridge runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (49 min)

Aldridge receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(49 min)

Francis with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Blanchflower. That's a free kick in a good position (51 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (51 min)

T.Cooper with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (51 min)
[close]

Milner bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but T.Cooper reads it well and clears (54 min)

Milner bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker reads it well and clears (56 min)

Waddle looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (60 min)

Waddle with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Le Tissier. That's a free kick in a good position (63 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (63 min)

Hansen climbs high to head clear (63 min)
[close]

Aldridge takes it past D.Walker with a calm drop of the shoulder (63 min)

Aldridge picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (70 min)

Le Tissier picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (70 min)

Waddle plays a beautiful cross into the path of Francis(71 min)

Francis with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (71 min)

Keegan with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Blanchflower. That's a free kick in a good position (73 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (73 min)

Quansah climbs high to head clear (73 min)
[close]

Keegan with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by R.Kennedy. That's a free kick in a good position (73 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (73 min)

Le Saux climbs high to head clear (73 min)
[close]

Le Tissier bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry reads it well and clears (74 min)

D.Walker takes it past Heskey with a calm drop of the shoulder (74 min)

R.Kennedy with a first time ball round the corner to Le Tissier(75 min)

Le Tissier runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (75 min)

Francis with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Blanchflower. That's a free kick in a good position (79 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (79 min)

D.Walker with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (79 min)
[close]

Sheedy picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (79 min)

Heskey bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker reads it well and clears (79 min)

Heskey receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(81 min)

Hansen takes it past Keegan with a calm drop of the shoulder (83 min)

Sheedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Le Saux reads it well and clears (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 2  -  0 Hazell

Two goals at either side of half-time sink Hazell, as Sheer roars onto the final to meet Tubby!





Goals Scored by: Sheedy, Francis
[close]

Spoiler
Category Sheer Magnetism Hazell
Goal 2 0
Shot 13 6
Shot on Target 11 4
Successful Pass 479 455
Missed Pass 132 134
Successful Cross 4 2
Missed Crossed 3 3
Duel Won 48 23
Duel Lost 23 48
Fouls Committed 13 29
Saves 4 6
Interceptions 18 14
[close]
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals
August 13, 2024, 04:47:16 pm
You and me Tubby, it's happening!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals
August 13, 2024, 05:06:43 pm
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 01:10:12 pm
Red1977 vs Betty Blue - Shitty Final 1

Red1977 has 1 win in 4 making him probably the king of the shite. Whilst Betty remains winless, can he keep his 100% record intact to reach the final?



Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

Shearer turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Whelan(1 min)

Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (2 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (5 min)

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (7 min)

Wright strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Giggs. That's a free kick in a good position (7 min)

Spoiler
Gascoigne to take the freekick (7 min)

Case with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (7 min)
[close]

Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (8 min)

Case finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (8 min)

Neal beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(9 min)

Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (9 min)

Gascoigne with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson nicks it away (10 min)

Charles carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Whelan(13 min)

Whelan takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (13 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (13 min)

Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Thompson nicks it away (15 min)

Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (16 min)

Samson clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (19 min)

Charles turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to R.James(20 min)

Jones carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Whelan(21 min)

Whelan clips it towards the back post, but Samson gets there first (19 min)

Charles sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (25 min)

Wright with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson nicks it away (26 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (27 min)

R.James carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McMahon(28 min)

McMahon beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(26 min)

Shearer brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (26 min)

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (28 min)

Giggs with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (30 min)

Gascoigne strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by McMahon. That's a free kick in a good position (32 min)

Spoiler
Whelan to take the freekick (32 min)

E.Hughes is in just the right place to head that away (32 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Mackay!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (33 min)

Goal Scored by  Mackay  for  Betty Blue  on  (33 min)

Score: Red1977 0  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]

Giggs carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McMahon(34 min)

McMahon clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (31 min)

Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but King nicks it away (37 min)

Mackay takes it past Duff with a calm drop of the shoulder (37 min)

Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(38 min)

Andy Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (38 min)

Duff finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (40 min)

Neal takes it past Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (43 min)

Jones takes it past Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (43 min)

Jones clips it towards the back post, but Yeats gets there first (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!



Spoiler
Half Time Score: Red1977 0  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Second Half

Betty is WINNING a match. This is a first in the sim. Surely this can't continue



The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Charles carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Whelan(45 min)

Whelan beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(43 min)

Charles brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (43 min)

Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (45 min)

Gascoigne takes it past Samson with a calm drop of the shoulder (49 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Thompson gets there first (50 min)

Shearer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (51 min)

Giggs beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(52 min)

Shearer brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (52 min)

Ince carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Giggs(53 min)

Spoiler
Giggs collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Giggs  for  Red1977  on  (53 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]

Case takes it past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (56 min)

Case finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (57 min)

Giggs sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (57 min)

Giggs takes it past Gascoigne with a calm drop of the shoulder (60 min)

Mackay carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Wright(61 min)

Wright clips it towards the back post, but Yeats gets there first (56 min)

Duff sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (62 min)

Duff strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (65 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (65 min)

Case is in just the right place to head that away (65 min)
[close]

Andy Cole strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Whelan. That's a free kick in a good position (66 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (66 min)

Yeats gets his head to the ball and uses the pace to divert it home. Goal!!! (66 min)

Goal Scored by  Yeats  for  Red1977  on  (66 min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]

R.James clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (67 min)

Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (68 min)

Charles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson nicks it away (70 min)

Whelan turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Ince(71 min)

Samson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(71 min)

Shearer brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (71 min)

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (72 min)

Gascoigne carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Wright(73 min)

Wright clips it towards the back post, but R.James gets there first (70 min)

McMahon carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Andy Cole(74 min)

Spoiler
Andy Cole collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (74 min)

Score: Red1977 3  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]

Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(74 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (74 min)

Giggs finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (75 min)

Giggs strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (80 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (80 min)

Jones is in just the right place to head that away (80 min)
[close]

Giggs finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (81 min)

Gascoigne with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.James nicks it away (83 min)

Mackay finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (86 min)

Samson carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Giggs(87 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (85 min)

Charles sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Red1977 3  -  1 Betty Blue

Phew! Relief for Betty. Congratulations Red1977. Commiserations Betty on reaching the final!



Goals Scored by: Giggs, Yeats, Andy Cole - Mackay
[close]

Spoiler
Category Red1977 Betty Blue
Goal 3 1
Shot 14 6
Shot on Target 10 3
Successful Pass 517 423
Missed Pass 125 134
Successful Cross 5 2
Missed Crossed 8 4
Duel Won 38 30
Duel Lost 30 38
Fouls Committed 12 18
Saves 1 7
Interceptions 20 22
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 01:25:25 pm
Ouch Betty, or was it by design? :D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 01:37:34 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:25:25 pm
Ouch Betty, or was it by design? :D

Only Prof can answer that  ;D

The Uninvincibles 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:47:19 pm by Betty Blue »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 02:55:37 pm
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 04:14:01 pm
Musketeer Gripweed vs Max_powers - Shitty Final 2

Musk still has the record of the biggest win in the tournament, so they must be the favourite here. Max is keep Betty company on 4/4 losses, can they join them in the final?



Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Toshack        M.Johnston


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-3-3

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

Vardy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath reads it well and clears (0 min)

Scholes carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Heighway(1 min)

Heighway turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Scholes(0 min)

Scholes finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(0 min)

L.Dixon turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Heighway(3 min)

Heighway brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (3 min)

D.Cooper carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Tochack(3 min)

Tochack swings it across the box, but Smith gets there first (3 min)

Vardy runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (7 min)

McGovern hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (12 min)

M.Johnston carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Fletcher(14 min)

Fletcher turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(14 min)

Spoiler
Toshack brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(14 min)

Goal Scored by  Toshack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (14 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]

A.Kennedy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Vardy(15 min)

Vardy finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(15 min)

Tochack runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (15 min)

Vardy strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Goram. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (16 min)

Spoiler
Scholes looks most likely to take this... (16 min)

McLeish uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (16 min)
[close]

M.Johnston hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (16 min)

J.Johnstone strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by McDermott. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (17 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (17 min)

A.Kennedy uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (17 min)
[close]

Tochack hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (18 min)

Vardy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Scholes(18 min)

Scholes is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (18 min)

Heighway turns back inside his marker and clips it over to McDermott(21 min)

McDermott finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(21 min)

McManaman hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (22 min)

D.Cooper strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by McDermott. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (23 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (23 min)

Smith uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (23 min)
[close]

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to D.Cooper(24 min)

D.Cooper is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (24 min)

Pearce dribles past Vardy with a calm drop of the shoulder (24 min)

R.Ferdinand dribles past M.Johnston with a calm drop of the shoulder (26 min)

J.Johnstone strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by McManaman. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (27 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (27 min)

A.Kennedy uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (27 min)
[close]

Heighway dribles past McGrath with a calm drop of the shoulder (32 min)

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(35 min)

M.Johnston finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(35 min)

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(36 min)

M.Johnston brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (36 min)

D.Cooper swings it across the box, but L.Dixon gets there first (36 min)

J.Johnstone swings it across the box, but A.Kennedy gets there first (39 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but McGrath gets there first (41 min)

Tochack finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (43 min)

Heighway with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but S.Kennedy reads it well and clears (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]




Second Half

Max will be delighted to come in 1-0 down at half time as they now look set for the final, unless Musk fluffs this up



The match resumes and the ball is with M.Johnston

Vardy carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McDermott(45 min)

McDermott swings it across the box, but Pearce gets there first (43 min)

D.Cooper hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (48 min)

McManaman runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (50 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to M.Johnston(51 min)

M.Johnston is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (51 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but McLeish gets there first (53 min)

Spoiler
J.Johnstone!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (56 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Johnstone  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (56 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  0 Max_powers
[close]

A.Kennedy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (59 min)

Tochack hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (59 min)

McDermott carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Vardy(62 min)

Vardy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Heighway(61 min)

Spoiler
Heighway brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(61 min)

Goal Scored by  Heighway  for  Max_powers  on  (61 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  1 Max_powers
[close]

McManaman turns back inside his marker and clips it over to McDermott(63 min)

McDermott brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (63 min)

A.Kennedy swings it across the box, but McGrath gets there first (63 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but McGrath gets there first (71 min)

McManaman carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Vardy(78 min)

Vardy swings it across the box, but McLeish gets there first (78 min)

Heighway turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Scholes(78 min)

Spoiler
Scholes brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(78 min)

Goal Scored by  Scholes  for  Max_powers  on  (78 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  2 Max_powers
[close]

McManaman hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (79 min)

Heighway swings it across the box, but McLeish gets there first (79 min)

McDermott dribles past McLeish with a calm drop of the shoulder (80 min)

McDermott with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Pearce reads it well and clears (81 min)

McLeish dribles past Vardy with a calm drop of the shoulder (83 min)

Scholes dribles past Pearce with a calm drop of the shoulder (85 min)

Spoiler
McManaman!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (85 min)

Goal Scored by  McManaman  for  Max_powers  on  (85 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  3 Max_powers
[close]

McDermott carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Vardy(86 min)

Vardy turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Heighway(86 min)

Heighway brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (86 min)

J.Johnstone runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (86 min)

L.Dixon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but S.Kennedy reads it well and clears (87 min)

McManaman finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  3 Max_powers

Gordon Bennett! What a turnaround. Max pulls a performance from his arse to save his players from a fate worse than death and condemns the Scots to a shot at winning the winning without winning Plate trophy!



Goals Scored by: Tochack, J.Johnstone - Heighway, Scholes, McManaman
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed Max_powers
Goal 2 3
Shot 12 15
Shot on Target 9 10
Successful Pass 393 555
Missed Pass 127 120
Successful Cross 3 8
Missed Crossed 3 7
Duel Won 35 21
Duel Lost 21 35
Fouls Committed 6 14
Saves 7 7
Interceptions 17 11
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 04:16:00 pm
The RAWK Plate Cup... you losers!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 04:17:57 pm
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 04:32:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:16:00 pm
The RAWK Plate Cup... you losers!

Winning without winning. It's the England way.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 04:49:02 pm
Shitty Final will be this evening and then the winners final tomorrow.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 06:13:47 pm
What a game!

Musketeer's team has fallen off a cliff.  Who will be worse in the final to take home the Winning without Winning Plate (sponsored by Everton).
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Shitty Finals
Yesterday at 06:32:14 pm
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 06:13:47 pm
What a game!

Musketeer's team has fallen off a cliff.  Who will be worse in the final to take home the Winning without Winning Plate (sponsored by Everton).

Let's face it. It's going to be me. I haven't even read the results ahead of time and I know it  :D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Yesterday at 08:40:37 pm
The Final you've all been waiting for!

Welcome to the battle of the shite. In one corner we have winless Betty, surely the favourites here. In the other we have Musk still living off his 6-2 opening match victory. Who will win/lose the honour of winning without winning, as is the England way for the past 58 years. In many ways, this side of the draw is more befitting for the draft than the winners side.



Let us have a brief trip down memory lane of all England's Euros failures -

Euro 1968, respectable Semi-Final defeat to Yugoslavia



Euro 1972, did not qualify

Euro 1976, did not qualify

Euro 1980, out in the groups



Euro 1984, did not qualify

Euro 1988, finished bottom of their group famously losing to the Republic of Ireland



Euro 1992, that time Tomas Brolin knocked them out and they finished bottom in their group again



Euro 1996, that penalty




Euro 2000, oh no, out in the groups again.



Euro 2004, that Beckham penalty





Euro 2008, did not qualify. Brolly-gate



Euro 2012, uh oh, penalties again AND Hodgson



Euro 2016, Hodgson strikes again. Iceland lol



Euro 2020, almost...



Euro 2024, aaaand again. 58 fucking years

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Yesterday at 09:00:06 pm
Betty Blue vs Musketeer Gripweed - THE GRAND TURD FINAL

The players come out to quite the fanfair. Chants of we're not winning anymore can be heard from the crowd. While ladders have been put up on the pitch so the players may run through them as a last bad luck ritual. Manager Betty can be seen on the touchline crossing paths with several black cats, while Musk is throwing rabbit feet into the crowd and dousing himself in salt.



The players shake hands as the wish each other bad luck. This is it lads. Loser takes all.



Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

Mackay with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (3 min)

Baxter bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jones has too much pace and covers (4 min)

Case bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrath has too much pace and covers (5 min)

D.Cooper bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King has too much pace and covers (6 min)

Wright is brought down by Goram. That's a free kick in a good position (6 min)

Spoiler
Gascoigne looking to play this into the danger area (6 min)

Thompson gets his head to the ball and uses the pace to divert it home. Goal!!! (6 min)

Goal Scored by  Thompson  for  Betty Blue  on  (6 min)

Oh my word! Betty takes an early unexpected lead!



Score: Betty Blue 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]

Tochack is brought down by Case. That's a free kick in a good position (10 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looking to play this into the danger area (10 min)

Jones climbs high to head clear (10 min)
[close]

Mackay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrath has too much pace and covers (11 min)

J.Johnstone swings it across the box, but King intercepts (11 min)

M.Johnston bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Thompson has too much pace and covers (13 min)

Charles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (18 min)

Gascoigne switches it out to Whelan(19 min)

Whelan swings it across the box, but McGrath intercepts (19 min)

Mackay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pearce has too much pace and covers (20 min)

Tochack is dispossessed by Mackay(20 min)

J.Johnstone skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (22 min)

Fletcher brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to D.Cooper(26 min)

D.Cooper controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (26 min)

Fletcher brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to D.Cooper(27 min)

D.Cooper controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (27 min)

S.Kennedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to M.Johnston(28 min)

M.Johnston brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (28 min)

Jones bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but S.Kennedy has too much pace and covers (28 min)

Spoiler
Tochack hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(28 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (28 min)

Normal service restored.



Score: Betty Blue 1  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]

Gascoigne skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (35 min)

D.Cooper shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Tochack(36 min)

Tochack stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (36 min)

D.Cooper skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (39 min)

J.Johnstone is brought down by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (39 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looking to play this into the danger area (39 min)

Jones climbs high to head clear (39 min)
[close]

S.Kennedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Neal has too much pace and covers (39 min)

J.Johnstone shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to M.Johnston(40 min)

M.Johnston brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (40 min)

Tochack beats Jones with a calm drop of the shoulder (41 min)

Tochack skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (41 min)

M.Johnston bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King has too much pace and covers (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Betty Blue 1  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Yesterday at 09:29:32 pm
Second Half

The half-time entertainment has begun as men in period clothing are chanting Macbeth as they walk across the field, while a flock of Magpies are being let loose into the stadium. The ulltimate turd Fat Sam has also joined us in the studio to give us his absolute shite take on the game.



The fact Betty isn't losing yet can only be a positive. But surely it's coming soon. No team can possibly be worse than them? Ahh the players are coming out, followed by the managers. Betty has had his umbrella up indoors by the looks of things. Musk has returned wearing a kilt and a very disturbing mask, and a couple of bottles of lucazade  because why not eh -





The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Case bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but S.Kennedy has too much pace and covers (47 min)

Pearce shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Tochack(48 min)

Spoiler
Tochack brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(48 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (48 min)

It's there the goal we definitely saw coming. Betty is 40 mins away from being crowned loser.



Score: Betty Blue 1  -  2 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but S.Kennedy intercepts (50 min)

Tochack skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (51 min)

Tochack carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (53 min)

Wright skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (54 min)

J.Johnstone brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Fletcher(56 min)

Spoiler
Fletcher races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (56 min)

Goal Scored by  Fletcher  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (56 min)

Surely that's it now!



Score: Betty Blue 1  -  3 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]

J.Johnstone swings it across the box, but King intercepts (58 min)

Wright skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (58 min)

Whelan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (60 min)

Gascoigne shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Charles(61 min)

Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (61 min)

Whelan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (65 min)

M.Johnston carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (66 min)

Charles comes together in the area with Goram the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  Betty Blue (66 min)

Spoiler
Wright with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (66 min)

Goal Scored by  Wright  for  Betty Blue  on  (66 min)

Oh hello!



Score: Betty Blue 2  -  3 Musketeer Gripweed [39m
[close]

Mackay carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (68 min)

Pearce swings it across the box, but King intercepts (68 min)

J.Johnstone swings it across the box, but Jones intercepts (69 min)

J.Johnstone shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Tochack(71 min)

Tochack brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (71 min)

Tochack with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (76 min)

Spoiler
D.Cooper hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(78 min)

Forget I said anything



Goal Scored by  D.Cooper  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (78 min)
Score: Betty Blue 2  -  4 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Gascoigne swings it across the box, but McLeish intercepts (79 min)

Fletcher with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (80 min)

Wright is brought down by Goram. That's a free kick in a good position (81 min)

Spoiler
Whelan looking to play this into the danger area (81 min)

Pearce climbs high to head clear (81 min)
[close]

Fletcher brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to M.Johnston(84 min)

M.Johnston races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (84 min)

Tochack carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (87 min)

Pearce is dispossessed by Whelan(87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Betty Blue 2  -  4 Musketeer Gripweed

It's over! Betty has succeeded in creating the most Engerlund-est team in the entire draft and in doing so taught us all a very valuable lesson today. Do not under ANY circumstances draft ANY of the players contained in this first 11 in a sim draft. They are all utter shite. Especially John Charles. Are you sure you didn't input his CB stats Prof?



Goals Scored by: Thompson, Wright - Tochack, Tochack, Fletcher, D.Cooper
[close]

Spoiler
Category Betty Blue Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 2 4
Shot 7 18
Shot on Target 7 11
Successful Pass 441 447
Missed Pass 168 156
Successful Cross 1 5
Missed Crossed 3 4
Duel Won 35 28
Duel Lost 28 35
Fouls Committed 15 16
Saves 7 5
Interceptions 22 16
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Yesterday at 09:45:55 pm
Can't even win that trophy. Typical. It's shite being Scottish,  as someone once said.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Yesterday at 09:59:52 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:45:55 pm
Can't even win that trophy. Typical. It's shite being Scottish,  as someone once said.

You can have it if you like  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm
I laughed so much reading all that. Great work Betty.

And yes, I definitely got the right stats for Charles.  The issue was the rest of your team not getting him the ball!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm
I laughed so much reading all that. Great work Betty.

And yes, I definitely got the right stats for Charles.  The issue was the rest of your team not getting him the ball!

Gaza was a lot shitter than I expected, which is maybe true to form. But I thought hed be overrated by FIFA.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Today at 07:10:01 am
Betty Blue the official RAWK number Two
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Today at 08:15:25 am
Having Blue in your username makes the award for being most Everton very fitting
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,701
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Today at 12:21:34 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:10:01 am
Betty Blue the official RAWK number Two

I'll take it  :champ

Quote from: Prof on Today at 08:15:25 am
Having Blue in your username makes the award for being most Everton very fitting

Haha my RAWK name was actually a mod punishment, but I grew to love it despite the blue in it.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Today at 12:35:38 pm
What time would people like the final to be today? Ie what time are most people online? Not sure how many of you are still following at this point, but it will be an extra special one
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Today at 01:17:48 pm
I'm good whenever.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND TURD FINAL
Today at 02:01:54 pm
3pm? Isn't that traditional?
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - GRAND FINAL
Today at 06:52:32 pm
Welcome / Cead mile failte / Croeso / Failt gu Alba to the GRAND FINAL of the winners side of the draft. These are the creme de la creme of Team GB's international game, the ones who cracked the Prof code and successfully vanquished all their foes.




Tubby comes into the final off the back of spanking Samie 4-1 and an impressive 3-1 dispatch of once tournament favourites Child in time, with Kane and Foden looking on redhot form coming into this. However, they did lose to Hazell in the groups, so we know they're not unbeatable.



On the other side we have Sheer Magnetism who, despite a rocky start in the group stages, produced one of the matches of the tournament with a 5-3 quarter final banger against Popcorn with an amazing 4 goal haul from Keegan. Followed by a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hazell, which could bode well for them as the only team to have beaten Tubby.



Consequently, both teams finished second in their groups. Tubby to Hazell, and Sheer to Child-in-time.

Tune in at 7.30pm for more build-up before our scheduled kick-off at 8pm. Exclusively on RAWK Draft TV.
