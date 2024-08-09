« previous next »
Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals  (Read 2528 times)

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #160 on: August 9, 2024, 03:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August  9, 2024, 03:50:50 pm
Nice! I'd have put Sheedy on free kicks instead of Brooking but I'm certainly not complaining.

I'm guessing the sim automatically selects whoever has the highest free kicks attributes to to be the kicker. I was surprised Whelan is on them for me as Gazza was surely a better choice, but the sim must have its reasons.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #161 on: August 9, 2024, 04:08:51 pm »
Popcorn vs Sheer Magnetism - Quarter Final 3 (Second half)

A late lifeline for Popcorn thanks to Joe Cole, but Keegan is on ruthless form and it still looks a long way back



The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Francis with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Carragher has too much strength and wins the ball (47 min)

Young picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (48 min)

Francis with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Alexander-Arnold has too much strength and wins the ball (49 min)

Waddle plays it first time across to Keegan(51 min)

Spoiler
Keegan with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (51 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (51 min)



Score: Popcorn 2  -  5 Sheer Magnetism
[close]

Francis is just beaten to the ball by Keown(53 min)

Sheedy brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Brooking(54 min)

Brooking plays it first time across to Keegan(54 min)

Keegan brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (54 min)

Fowler looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (55 min)

Waddle runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (55 min)

D.Walker takes it past Fowler using his body well (56 min)

Fowler carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Joe Cole(56 min)

Joe Cole with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (56 min)

Alexander-Arnold looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (59 min)

Young picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (60 min)

Sheedy brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Keegan(60 min)

Keegan swings it across the box, but Alexander-Arnold reads it well and clears (60 min)

Joe Cole takes it past D.Walker using his body well (62 min)

Brady swings it across the box, but D.Walker reads it well and clears (63 min)

Keegan runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (63 min)

Sheedy looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Young. Freekick in a promising position (65 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looks most likely to take this... (65 min)

Ashley Cole climbs high to head clear (65 min)
[close]

Brady swings it across the box, but D.Walker reads it well and clears (66 min)

Brady runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (69 min)

Hargreaves runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (70 min)

Sheedy picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (71 min)

Waddle picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (73 min)

Reid with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ashley Cole has too much strength and wins the ball (73 min)

D.Walker is just beaten to the ball by Ashley Cole(76 min)

Joe Cole plays it first time across to Brady(79 min)

Brady brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (79 min)

Alexander-Arnold plays it first time across to Joe Cole(79 min)

Spoiler
Joe Cole with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (79 min)



Score: Popcorn 3  -  5 Sheer Magnetism
[close]

Waddle swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (82 min)

Joe Cole runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (84 min)

Francis takes it past Ashley Cole using his body well (86 min)

Young picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (87 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but Stevens reads it well and clears (88 min)

Alexander-Arnold with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Terry has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 3  -  5 Sheer Magnetism

Keegan utterly ruthless as he hits 4. Credit to Popcorn for staying in it. On another night maybe they could have progressed, but this one is all about King Kev



Goals Scored by: Young, Joe Cole, Joe Cole - Keegan, Keegan, Francis, Keegan, Keegan
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn Sheer Magnetism
Goal 3 5
Shot 16 13
Shot on Target 8 9
Successful Pass 453 475
Missed Pass 134 143
Successful Cross 7 6
Missed Crossed 5 6
Duel Won 25 43
Duel Lost 43 25
Fouls Committed 22 11
Saves 4 5
Interceptions 22 24
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #162 on: August 9, 2024, 04:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on August  9, 2024, 03:57:10 pm
I'm guessing the sim automatically selects whoever has the highest free kicks attributes to to be the kicker. I was surprised Whelan is on them for me as Gazza was surely a better choice, but the sim must have its reasons.
That's right
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #163 on: August 9, 2024, 07:05:05 pm »
Hazell vs Robbie Redman - Quarter Final 4

Hazell was the only team to score maximum points in the groups, while Robbie comes off the back of a 3-0 drubbing from Samie which dropped them down to second place in their group. Will they bounce back or will Hazell steamroll another team?





Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

L.Ferdinand is dispossessed by Milner(0 min)

R.Kennedy picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (1 min)

Blanchflower hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (2 min)

Le Saux takes it past L.Ferdinand with good footwork (3 min)

Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Le Tissier. The big men come forward for the freekick (4 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (4 min)

Adams heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (4 min)
[close]

Beckham with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lee(5 min)

Lee plays a beautiful cross but Quansah headers it away to safety (4 min)

M.Hughes strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Milner. The big men come forward for the freekick (6 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (6 min)

R.Jones reads it well to clear the ball (6 min)
[close]

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but Le Saux headers it away to safety (8 min)

R.Kennedy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (9 min)

Bale plays it first time across to M.Hughes(9 min)

M.Hughes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (9 min)

R.Kennedy picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (10 min)

Venison with a brilliantly weigthed ball to M.Hughes(10 min)

M.Hughes plays a beautiful cross but Hansen headers it away to safety (9 min)

Beckham hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (11 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but Quansah headers it away to safety (11 min)

Beckham plays it first time across to L.Ferdinand(11 min)

L.Ferdinand brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (11 min)

Quansah takes it past L.Ferdinand with good footwork (13 min)

Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Le Tissier. The big men come forward for the freekick (13 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (13 min)

R.Jones reads it well to clear the ball (13 min)
[close]

Heskey hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (14 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Quansah has too much pace and covers (16 min)

M.Hughes hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (16 min)

Milner hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (19 min)

Heskey hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (22 min)

R.Kennedy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Campbell has too much pace and covers (26 min)

Le Tissier plays it first time across to Heskey(27 min)

Heskey brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (27 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Staunton headers it away to safety (29 min)

Milner picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (34 min)

Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (35 min)

R.Jones takes it past M.Hughes with good footwork (36 min)

Beckham strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Le Tissier. The big men come forward for the freekick (38 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (38 min)

Hansen reads it well to clear the ball (38 min)
[close]

Bale plays a beautiful cross but Le Saux headers it away to safety (39 min)

Blanchflower hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (39 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Hazell 0  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #164 on: August 9, 2024, 07:25:28 pm »
Hazell vs Robbie Redman - Quarter Final 4 (Second half)

Very little to report from the first half. A complete stalemate. Can either manager outmaneuver the other in the next 45?



The match resumes and the ball is with L.Ferdinand

L.Ferdinand takes it past Blanchflower with good footwork (45 min)

Le Tissier picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (45 min)

McStay hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (47 min)

Milner takes it past McStay with good footwork (47 min)

Beckham picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (48 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Le Saux has too much pace and covers (51 min)

Heskey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Venison has too much pace and covers (52 min)

McStay bursts through the midfield and plays it to L.Ferdinand(53 min)

L.Ferdinand is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (53 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but Quansah headers it away to safety (54 min)

Campbell takes it past Heskey with good footwork (54 min)

Bale hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (54 min)

Beckham finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (55 min)

Heskey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Campbell has too much pace and covers (56 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but Hansen headers it away to safety (57 min)

Quansah takes it past M.Hughes with good footwork (57 min)

Blanchflower with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(58 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Staunton headers it away to safety (58 min)

Aldridge is dispossessed by Lukic(59 min)

Staunton takes it past Heskey with good footwork (59 min)

Le Tissier with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Heskey(59 min)

Heskey plays a beautiful cross but Campbell headers it away to safety (56 min)

Lee hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (62 min)

Le Tissier picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (63 min)

Lee finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (63 min)

Heskey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Adams has too much pace and covers (63 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but Le Saux headers it away to safety (64 min)

M.Hughes takes it past Milner with good footwork (64 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hansen has too much pace and covers (64 min)

Milner with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Heskey(66 min)

Heskey plays a beautiful cross but Adams headers it away to safety (64 min)

Bale picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (66 min)

R.Jones plays a beautiful cross but Venison headers it away to safety (68 min)

Bale strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Le Tissier. The big men come forward for the freekick (69 min)

Spoiler
McStay looking to play this into the danger area (69 min)

Hansen reads it well to clear the ball (69 min)
[close]

Lee with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hansen has too much pace and covers (70 min)

Aldridge is dispossessed by Lukic(72 min)

Blanchflower takes it past Lee with good footwork (72 min)

Staunton finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (73 min)

Bale plays it first time across to L.Ferdinand(75 min)

L.Ferdinand with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (75 min)

R.Kennedy is dispossessed by Campbell(77 min)

Bale picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (77 min)

Beckham plays it first time across to M.Hughes(79 min)

M.Hughes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (79 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Hansen has too much pace and covers (81 min)

Beckham picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (83 min)

Spoiler
Le Tissier plays it first time across to Heskey(84 min)

Heskey with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (84 min)
[close]

Aldridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Adams has too much pace and covers (84 min)

Aldridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (86 min)

Lee with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.Jones has too much pace and covers (87 min)

L.Ferdinand finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (88 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but Hansen headers it away to safety (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Hazell 0  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


Spoiler
Category Hazell Robbie Redman
Goal 0 0
Shot 13 14
Shot on Target 7 10
Successful Pass 485 433
Missed Pass 140 140
Successful Cross 2 4
Missed Crossed 5 9
Duel Won 30 43
Duel Lost 43 30
Fouls Committed 19 8
Saves 9 7
Interceptions 23 21
[close]

Spoiler
The match will go into extra time!!!
[close]

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #165 on: August 9, 2024, 07:26:35 pm »
Nah, we don;t want this. Both should call it quits.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #166 on: August 9, 2024, 08:02:07 pm »
Hazell vs Robbie Redman - Quarter Final 4 (Extra time)

Only our second goalless match of the tournament. No team can get an inch here. Campbell and Adams have shut down everything that came their way, while young Quansah has been imperious alongside Hansen. I predict a big future for him.



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Beckham switches it out to L.Ferdinand(1 min)

L.Ferdinand clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones intercepts (0min)

Milner takes it past Lee with good footwork (4 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but Hansen intercepts (5 min)

R.Jones with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Venison reads it well and clears (7 min)

L.Ferdinand switches it out to Bale(8 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Hansen intercepts (8 min)

Aldridge looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (9 min)

R.Kennedy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Staunton reads it well and clears (10 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but Hansen intercepts (11 min)

Le Tissier turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Aldridge(11 min)

Spoiler
Aldridge controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (11 min)

It's there! Finally.



Goal Scored by  Aldridge  for  Hazell  on  (11 min)

Score: Hazell 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Hazell 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]


Do Robbie's men have anything left in the tank? They need a goal from somewhere and will be looking to star man Bale



The match resumes and the ball is with L.Ferdinand

M.Hughes shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (16 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Hansen intercepts (18 min)

Spoiler
Beckham turns back inside his marker and clips it over to L.Ferdinand(20 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (20 min)
[close]

Blanchflower takes it past Lee with good footwork (23 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but Staunton intercepts (26 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but Campbell intercepts (27 min)

Venison clips it towards the back post, but Le Saux intercepts (29 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Hazell 1  -  0 Robbie Redman

Aldo the hero as he makes it 3 goals in 3 games. Ever the underdog, this man knows where the net is when it matters most



Goals Scored by: Aldridge
[close]

Spoiler
Stats for Extra Time

Category Hazell Robbie Redman
Goal 1 0
Shot 1 2
Shot on Target 1 0
Successful Pass 159 147
Missed Pass 53 52
Successful Cross 1 1
Missed Crossed 2 6
Duel Won 8 6
Duel Lost 6 8
Fouls Committed 4 4
Saves 0 0
Interceptions 7 9
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #167 on: August 9, 2024, 08:05:19 pm »
Sound as a pound.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals
« Reply #168 on: August 10, 2024, 12:37:09 pm »
Today we begin the eagerly anticipated Losers tournament, with all the group stage failures. Who will win/lose the most prestigious Winning without Winning trophy?

As these are bum matches, I won't be stringing them out quite so much as the main tournament. So expect less visuals and a more budget appearance.

The Losers won't impact on the Golden Boot either, since this is now a separate tournament.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #169 on: August 10, 2024, 01:56:18 pm »
You wouldn;t catch me dead in the Plate Cup. 
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers weekend)
« Reply #170 on: August 10, 2024, 03:07:12 pm »
NICHOLLS vs red1977 - Losers Quarter Final 1

Nicholls gained a respectable 3 points in the group stages and two of the teams from their group are now in the semi finals, so they may feel hard done by and have a point to prove today. Red1977 infamously won their last match dumping one of the early favourites Musk out in the groups, so may not be a soft touch despite their last place finish.



Line Up for NICHOLLS : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

Samson swings it across the box, but Pallister intercepts (1 min)

Samson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (2 min)

Samson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (6 min)

Duff brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Shearer(8 min)

Shearer plays it first time across to Andy Cole(7 min)

Spoiler
Andy Cole gets across his man at the near post to glance home (7 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  red1977  on  (7 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  1 red1977
[close]


Andy Cole finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (11 min)

Duff takes it past Murdoch with a calm drop of the shoulder (11 min)

McMahon runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (11 min)

Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Bruce is in just the right place (12 min)

Lennox swings it across the box, but E.Hughes intercepts (18 min)

Rush runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (18 min)

Murdoch loses posession to Ince(18 min)

McMahon loses posession to Murdoch(19 min)

Lorrimer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (20 min)

Giggs brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to McMahon(22 min)

McMahon swings it across the box, but Bruce intercepts (22 min)

Lorrimer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (25 min)

Giggs comes together in the area with Lorrimer the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  red1977 (30 min)

Spoiler
McMahon with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (30 min)

Goal Scored by  McMahon  for  red1977  on  (30 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  2 red1977 [39m
[close]


Sheringham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (33 min)

Lorrimer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (33 min)

Lorrimer brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Sheringham(34 min)

Sheringham plays it first time across to Rush(33 min)

Spoiler
Rush gets across his man at the near post to glance home (33 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  NICHOLLS  on  (33 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 1  -  2 red1977
[close]


Duff swings it across the box, but McGrain intercepts (35 min)

Giggs picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister is in just the right place (41 min)

Lennox plays it first time across to Sheringham(42 min)

Spoiler
Sheringham gets across his man at the near post to glance home (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  NICHOLLS  on  (42 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 2  -  2 red1977
[close]


Lorrimer brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Rush(43 min)

Rush swings it across the box, but E.Hughes intercepts (40 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: NICHOLLS 2  -  2 red1977
[close]


Back from 2-0 down. Nicholls is not taking this lying down.



The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Sheringham finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (46 min)

McGrain picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Yeats is in just the right place (47 min)

Duff strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Lorrimer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (47 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looks most likely to take this... (47 min)

McGrain reads it well to clear the ball (47 min)
[close]

McGrain swings it across the box, but Yeats intercepts (48 min)

Andy Cole loses posession to Pallister(50 min)

McGrain brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Rush(51 min)

Rush swings it across the box, but R.James intercepts (48 min)

Lorrimer plays it first time across to Sheringham(52 min)

Sheringham brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (52 min)

Duff runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (53 min)

Murdoch takes it past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (53 min)

Irwin swings it across the box, but E.Hughes intercepts (58 min)

Bruce takes it past Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (59 min)

Irwin carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Murdoch(59 min)

Spoiler
Murdoch controls it into his path and bends it into the far corner, what a finish! (59 min)

Goal Scored by  Murdoch  for  NICHOLLS  on  (59 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 3  -  2 red1977
[close]


Robson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (60 min)

Sheringham finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (62 min)

Lorrimer plays it first time across to Sheringham(63 min)

Sheringham takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (63 min)

Giggs swings it across the box, but Bruce intercepts (63 min)

Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (66 min)

Shearer carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release McMahon(67 min)

McMahon loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (67 min)

E.Hughes takes it past Sheringham with a calm drop of the shoulder (67 min)

Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin is in just the right place (69 min)

McMahon carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Giggs(71 min)

Giggs takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (71 min)

Lorrimer brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Murdoch(72 min)

Murdoch swings it across the box, but E.Hughes intercepts (71 min)

Lennox runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (73 min)

Lennox plays it first time across to Rush(75 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (75 min)

Spoiler
Duff!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (77 min)

Goal Scored by  Duff  for  red1977  on  (77 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 3  -  3 red1977
[close]


Lennox picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.James is in just the right place (79 min)

E.Hughes takes it past Murdoch with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)

Giggs picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain is in just the right place (80 min)

Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister is in just the right place (80 min)

Lorrimer brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Rush(81 min)

Rush plays it first time across to Sheringham(81 min)

Sheringham takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (81 min)

Lennox finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (83 min)

Ince brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Giggs(84 min)

Giggs plays it first time across to Andy Cole(81 min)

Andy Cole brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (81 min)

Spoiler
Robson!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (85 min)

Goal Scored by  Robson  for  NICHOLLS  on  (85 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 4  -  3 red1977
[close]


Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (86 min)

Samson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: NICHOLLS 4  -  3 red1977

A 7 goal thriller! The losers did themselves proud, congratulations/commiserations to Nicholls



Goals Scored by: Rush, Sheringham, Murdoch, Robson - Andy Cole, McMahon, Duff
[close]

Spoiler
Category NICHOLLS red1977
Goal 4 3
Shot 12 10
Shot on Target 7 7
Successful Pass 471 540
Missed Pass 108 106
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 6 4
Duel Won 19 25
Duel Lost 25 19
Fouls Committed 12 7
Saves 4 3
Interceptions 23 15
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #171 on: August 10, 2024, 04:41:14 pm »
Drinks Sangria vs Betty Blue- Losers Quarter Final 2

DS was unlucky to go out with 4 points that would have seen them through in 2 of the other 3 groups, Betty on the other hand was one of the perennial underperformers scoring a nil point and scoring one solitary goal



Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rooney

Gascoigne turns sharply but is brought down by Winterburn. The big men come forward for the freekick (0 min)

Spoiler
Gascoigne takes the freekick from wide (0 min)

Miller reads it well to clear the ball (0 min)
[close]

Platt turns inside and looks to release Keane(2 min)

Keane clips it towards the back post, but Jones gets there first (1 min)

Sterling turns sharply but is brought down by Case. The big men come forward for the freekick (3 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (3 min)
[close]

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Miller is in just the right place (7 min)

Gemmill picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (8 min)

Sterling beats his man and crosses early to Rooney(9 min)

Spoiler
Rooney uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(9 min)

Goal Scored by  Rooney  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (9 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Charles turns inside and looks to release Gascoigne(10 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Miller gets there first (7 min)

Mackay receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Gemmill(10 min)

Whelan shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (15 min)

Rooney turns sharply but is brought down by Mackay. The big men come forward for the freekick (16 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (16 min)

Jones reads it well to clear the ball (16 min)
[close]

Charles bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Miller is in just the right place (18 min)

Case hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (20 min)

G.Johnson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King is in just the right place (21 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but Thompson gets there first (22 min)

Beardsley turns sharply but is brought down by Case. The big men come forward for the freekick (27 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (27 min)

King reads it well to clear the ball (27 min)
[close]

Rooney turns sharply but is brought down by Case. The big men come forward for the freekick (28 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (28 min)

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (28 min)
[close]

Stones receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Charles(30 min)

Jones clips it towards the back post, but Winterburn gets there first (30 min)

Sterling beats his man and crosses early to Rooney(34 min)

Rooney hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (34 min)

Sterling beats his man and crosses early to Rooney(35 min)

Rooney collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (35 min)

Sterling bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Neal is in just the right place (37 min)

Beardsley bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King is in just the right place (37 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Thompson gets there first (39 min)

Jones beats his man and crosses early to Charles(40 min)

Spoiler
Charles uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(40 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (40 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Jones clips it towards the back post, but Stones gets there first (41 min)

Stones receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Charles(41 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1 - 1 Betty Blue
[close]


Second Half

All square here as John Charles scores his second goal in as many games. Has he finally shown up or will this be heartbreak again for Betty?



The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Beardsley bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Thompson is in just the right place (45 min)

Rooney takes it past Case with good footwork (45 min)

Sterling finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Keane(46 min)

Keane with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (46 min)

Mackay picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (46 min)

Gascoigne bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Miller is in just the right place (46 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (48 min)

Rooney shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (51 min)

Thompson takes it past Beardsley with good footwork (52 min)

Gemmill takes it past Gascoigne with good footwork (52 min)

Platt beats his man and crosses early to Beardsley(53 min)

Spoiler
Beardsley uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(53 min)

Goal Scored by  Beardsley  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (53 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 2  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Gascoigne beats his man and crosses early to Charles(53 min)

Spoiler
Charles uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(53 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (53 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 2  -  2 Betty Blue
[close]


Gascoigne picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (56 min)

Sterling turns sharply but is brought down by Gascoigne. The big men come forward for the freekick (58 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (58 min)

Case reads it well to clear the ball (58 min)
[close]

Charles bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Miller is in just the right place (59 min)

Keane turns inside and looks to release Sterling(64 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but Thompson gets there first (63 min)

Whelan bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Winterburn is in just the right place (68 min)

Mackay shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (68 min)

Beardsley bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King is in just the right place (70 min)

Platt beats his man and crosses early to Beardsley(76 min)

Spoiler
Beardsley uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(76 min)

Goal Scored by  Beardsley  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (76 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 3  -  2 Betty Blue
[close]


Platt turns inside and looks to release Keane(77 min)

Keane clips it towards the back post, but Jones gets there first (74 min)

Beardsley shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (81 min)

Sterling hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (83 min)

Platt beats his man and crosses early to Rooney(83 min)

Rooney collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (83 min)

Platt bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Thompson is in just the right place (85 min)

Gemmill turns inside and looks to release Sterling(85 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (84 min)

Platt bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but King is in just the right place (86 min)

Rooney turns sharply but is brought down by Case. The big men come forward for the freekick (87 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (87 min)

Case reads it well to clear the ball (87 min)
[close]

Beardsley hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (88 min)

Charles shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 3  -  2 Betty Blue

Betty's 100% losing record remains intact as Beardsley produces a masterclass performance



Goals Scored by: Rooney, Beardsley, Beardsley - Charles, Charles
[close]

Spoiler
Category Drinks Sangria Betty Blue
Goal 3 2
Shot 11 6
Shot on Target 7 3
Successful Pass 606 358
Missed Pass 109 126
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 8 3
Duel Won 49 29
Duel Lost 29 49
Fouls Committed 11 32
Saves 1 4
Interceptions 12 19
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #172 on: August 10, 2024, 04:48:25 pm »
Aaahhh winning without winning!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #173 on: August 10, 2024, 06:53:54 pm »
Betty's had a nightmare draft. Prof's sim don;t like you.   ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #174 on: August 10, 2024, 07:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 10, 2024, 06:53:54 pm
Betty's had a nightmare draft. Prof's sim don;t like you.   ;D

We're on an upward trajectory  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #175 on: August 10, 2024, 09:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 10, 2024, 06:53:54 pm
Betty's had a nightmare draft. Prof's sim don;t like you.   ;D
And you were moaning about your result!  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 12:20:59 pm »
Musketeer Gripweed vs Lone Star Red - Losers Quarter Final 3

Scotland vs England? This is as close as we'll get in this. Musk set the bar with a 6-2 thrashing of Bobby in their opening match, then crashed out in a shock defeat in their final game. Do they have something to prove? LSR almost produced Lonestanbul in their final match of the groups. This is a team who don't know when to quit.





Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Toshack        M.Johnston


Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

S.Kennedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but A.Robertson slides in to win the ball (2 min)

Owen brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but S.Kennedy slides in to win the ball (3 min)

Strurridge gets to the ball first and is caught by Goram. The big men come forward for the freekick (3 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard to take the freekick (3 min)

Pearce climbs high to head clear (3 min)
[close]

Gerrard picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (6 min)

Rice takes it past Fletcher using his body well (7 min)

A.Robertson turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Owen(8 min)

Owen with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (8 min)

Fletcher brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Nicol slides in to win the ball (9 min)

Owen gets to the ball first and is caught by Goram. The big men come forward for the freekick (11 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard to take the freekick (11 min)

J.Johnstone climbs high to head clear (11 min)
[close]

D.Cooper sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (16 min)

J.Johnstone takes it past Gerrard using his body well (16 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Cahill rises highest to beat his man (16 min)

Owen carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Strurridge(17 min)

Strurridge turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Owen(16 min)

Spoiler
Owen uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(16 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (16 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(21 min)

Tochack hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (21 min)

M.Johnston receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Rice(23 min)

Gerrard looks to slide it between the defenders to Owen(26 min)

Spoiler
Owen controls it into his path and bends it into the far corner, what a finish! (26 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (26 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  2 Lone Star Red
[close]

Owen gets to the ball first and is caught by Goram. The big men come forward for the freekick (27 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard to take the freekick (27 min)

A.Robertson with good movement, finds space to head home (27 min)

Goal Scored by  A.Robertson  for  Lone Star Red  on  (27 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 0  -  3 Lone Star Red
[close]

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(38 min)

M.Johnston hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (38 min)

Gerrard looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (42 min)

J.Johnstone takes it past Gerrard using his body well (42 min)

Spoiler
J.Johnstone skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (42 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Johnstone  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (42 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  3 Lone Star Red
[close]


Spoiler
Fletcher skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Fletcher  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (42 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  3 Lone Star Red
[close]


Baxter looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (42 min)

Pearce runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Cahill rises highest to beat his man (44 min)

M.Johnston sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  3 Lone Star Red
[close]


Second Half

Muskstanbul! 3-0 down and Jinky and Fletcher have got them right back in it in the space of a minute! Incredible stuff





The match resumes and the ball is with M.Johnston

Owen gets to the ball first and is caught by Goram. The big men come forward for the freekick (45 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard to take the freekick (45 min)

McGrath climbs high to head clear (45 min)
[close]

Wilshere carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Lallana(45 min)

Lallana turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Owen(43 min)

Owen hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (43 min)

Baxter brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Cahill slides in to win the ball (49 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gomez rises highest to beat his man (51 min)

Lallana looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (52 min)

Gerrard picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (56 min)

D.Cooper takes it past Rice using his body well (59 min)

Gerrard brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pearce slides in to win the ball (61 min)

J.Johnstone brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Nicol slides in to win the ball (64 min)

Tochack picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (66 min)

Gerrard turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Strurridge(66 min)

Strurridge with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (66 min)

Gerrard brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pearce slides in to win the ball (67 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Robertson rises highest to beat his man (68 min)

Lallana picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (70 min)

Owen picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (71 min)

Owen gets to the ball first and is caught by Goram. The big men come forward for the freekick (73 min)

Spoiler
Gerrard to take the freekick (73 min)

S.Kennedy climbs high to head clear (73 min)
[close]

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(78 min)

M.Johnston with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (78 min)

Gerrard turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Strurridge(79 min)

Strurridge with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (79 min)

Lallana picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (83 min)

Rice sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (86 min)

Owen brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrath slides in to win the ball (86 min)

Gerrard picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (87 min)

D.Cooper sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  3 Lone Star Red

Musk put everything into it, but LSR gets his group stage redemption. Congratulations/commiserations to you both.



Goals Scored by: J.Johnstone, Fletcher - Owen, Owen, A.Robertson
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed Lone Star Red
Goal 2 3
Shot 9 13
Shot on Target 4 12
Successful Pass 472 459
Missed Pass 152 151
Successful Cross 3 5
Missed Crossed 4 0
Duel Won 31 40
Duel Lost 40 31
Fouls Committed 25 14
Saves 9 2
Interceptions 8 13
[close]


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm »
Another dramatic game. I feel we need a bit of Delia to get the crowd a bit more into this.
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 08:37:36 pm »
No, we usually win the games that don't matter when we're already out. That wasn't put in to the equation, obviously.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
Sorry, really busy week here. But I'll try to catch up on some matches today and hopefully we'll finish by the end of the week.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Draex vs Max_powers

Draex's only scalp is Prof's least favourite child Betty, so we can't take much from that. While Max is the second nil point entrant from the draft. Can they continue their streak?



Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-3-3

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

Vardy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McNeill has too much pace and covers (1 min)

Dalglish dribles past Scholes using his body well (1 min)

Neville flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (3 min)

Spoiler
Vardy picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Vardy  for  Max_powers  on  (3 min)

Score: Draex 0  -  1 Max_powers
[close]

Vardy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (4 min)

Neville flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (5 min)

L.Dixon slips the ball down the line to Scholes(5 min)

Scholes plays it across the six yard box to Heighway(5 min)

Heighway collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (5 min)

J.Robertson slips the ball down the line to Dalglish(6 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but A.Kennedy headers it away to safety (6 min)

McDermott picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Hendry has too much pace and covers (6 min)

Carrick skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (8 min)

McManaman skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (10 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but R.Ferdinand headers it away to safety (12 min)

L.Dixon slips the ball down the line to Vardy(14 min)

Vardy plays a beautiful cross but Hendry headers it away to safety (14 min)

J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (15 min)

Bellingham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (15 min)

Vardy slips the ball down the line to Heighway(17 min)

Heighway plays it across the six yard box to Scholes(16 min)

Scholes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (16 min)

Bellingham picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Smith has too much pace and covers (17 min)

Bellingham drives into the space and looks to release J.Robertson(23 min)

J.Robertson runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (23 min)

Saka skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (23 min)

L.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (26 min)

McDermott drives into the space and looks to release Heighway(27 min)

Heighway takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (27 min)

L.Dixon picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Hendry has too much pace and covers (28 min)

J.Robertson picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but L.Dixon has too much pace and covers (29 min)

McManaman runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (31 min)

McGovern runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 0  -  1 Max_powers
[close]


Second Half

The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but R.Ferdinand headers it away to safety (46 min)

Saka skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (49 min)

Dalglish received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by McGovern. The big men come forward for the freekick (50 min)

Spoiler
Carrick swings in the freekick (50 min)

Greig with a towering header at the far post. Goal!!! (50 min)

Goal Scored by  Greig  for  Draex  on  (50 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  1 Max_powers
[close]

J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Dalglish(53 min)

Dalglish hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (53 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but L.Dixon headers it away to safety (56 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but L.Dixon headers it away to safety (56 min)

McManaman dribles past Bellingham using his body well (57 min)

McManaman skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (57 min)

McManaman plays a beautiful cross but Neville headers it away to safety (59 min)

Carrick picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Ferdinand has too much pace and covers (59 min)

McDermott picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Greig has too much pace and covers (60 min)

McGovern runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (61 min)

A.Kennedy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (63 min)

J.Robertson runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (65 min)

Lineker slips the ball down the line to Dalglish(65 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but R.Ferdinand headers it away to safety (61 min)

Heighway finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (68 min)

Dalglish picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Smith has too much pace and covers (75 min)

R.Ferdinand dribles past Lineker using his body well (76 min)

J.Robertson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (77 min)

McManaman plays a beautiful cross but McNeill headers it away to safety (78 min)

Neville plays a beautiful cross but R.Ferdinand headers it away to safety (79 min)

Greig dribles past Vardy using his body well (79 min)

Saka picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Ferdinand has too much pace and covers (80 min)

McManaman finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (81 min)

Lineker received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by A.Kennedy. The big men come forward for the freekick (81 min)

Spoiler
Carrick swings in the freekick (81 min)

L.Dixon climbs high to head clear (81 min)
[close]

Dalglish picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Ferdinand has too much pace and covers (82 min)

McManaman picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neville has too much pace and covers (85 min)

Saka slips the ball down the line to Dalglish(87 min)

Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to Saka(86 min)

Saka hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (86 min)

L.Dixon plays a beautiful cross but Greig headers it away to safety (88 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (89 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (89 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  1 Max_powers
[close]


That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 2  -  1 Max_powers

A goal at the death! King Kenny finally shows up for Draex, while Max joins Betty as the only team with an 100% losing record



Goals Scored by: Greig, Dalglish - Vardy
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex Max_powers
Goal 2 1
Shot 10 9
Shot on Target 7 4
Successful Pass 409 528
Missed Pass 134 130
Successful Cross 2 2
Missed Crossed 9 4
Duel Won 34 20
Duel Lost 20 34
Fouls Committed 8 13
Saves 3 5
Interceptions 24 30
[close]


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:07:57 pm »
Oh, did Prof and I forget to say... this is the winning without winning trophy. You don't get through to the next round by winning your matches. Only the LOSERS progress.



Congratulation to our incredible losing qualifiers - Red1977, Betty, Max, and Musk. And also congratulations to Nicholls, DS, Lone Star, and Draex for dodging the trophy nobody wants to win.
Logged
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Quarter Finals (Losers Weekend)
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:08:40 pm »
Dalglish saved himself.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:28:56 pm »
A round up on where we are in the competition people are actually here for -

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:29:32 pm »
And an update on those players currently gunning for the Golden Boot. The eliminated players have been struck through. Right now it looks like a race between Dixon, Keegan, and Best. But Kane and Aldo are still in with a shout.

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals
« Reply #185 on: Today at 08:08:17 pm »
child in time vs Tubby - Semi Final 1

Now to the real stuff. Child in time remains undefeated throughout the tournament, spearheaded by top scorer Kerry Dixon. While Tubby comes into this on a high after spanking Samie 4-1 in extra time.





Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Strachan shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Law(3 min)

Law brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (3 min)

Strachan turns inside and looks to release Speed(5 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Gillespie gets there first (3 min)

Wilkins turns inside and looks to release Best(6 min)

Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Kane(5 min)

Spoiler
Kane with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(5 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (5 min)



Score: child in time 0  -  1 Tubby
[close]

Wilkins shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (13 min)

Speed shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (15 min)

Wilkins bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Jardine reads it well and clears (16 min)

Bridge looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (17 min)

Kane shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (18 min)

McAllister with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Foden(18 min)

Spoiler
Foden is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (18 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (18 min)



Score: child in time 0  -  2 Tubby
[close]

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker gets there first (19 min)

Kane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Best(21 min)

Best races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (21 min)

Gemmell bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Gillespie reads it well and clears (22 min)

Strachan looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (22 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell gets there first (23 min)

Best shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (24 min)

Lambert looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (30 min)

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but Bridge gets there first (30 min)

McAllister dribles past Jardine with good footwork (31 min)

McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but O'Leary reads it well and clears (33 min)

Wilkins turns inside and looks to release McAllister(35 min)

McAllister clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary gets there first (33 min)

Gemmell clips it towards the back post, but Bridge gets there first (37 min)

Bremner bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but K.Walker reads it well and clears (39 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but Butcher gets there first (40 min)

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (43 min)

Strachan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Speed(44 min)

Speed with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (44 min)

Spoiler
Best with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to McAllister(44 min)

McAllister races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (44 min)
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: child in time 0  -  2 Tubby
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:32:38 pm »


Second Half

A ruthless half of football from Tubby. Can child in time shake his players into a reaction



The match resumes and the ball is with Best

Bridge bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Gemmell reads it well and clears (45 min)

Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but O'Leary reads it well and clears (45 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Kane(45 min)

Kane brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (45 min)

McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but O'Leary reads it well and clears (47 min)

Speed shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (47 min)

Spoiler
Lambert skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (49 min)

Goal Scored by  Lambert  for  Tubby  on  (49 min)



Score: child in time 0  -  3 Tubby
[close]

Best clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell gets there first (50 min)

Spoiler
Speed skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (50 min)

Goal Scored by  Speed  for  child in time  on  (50 min)



Score: child in time 1  -  3 Tubby
[close]

Foden picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (52 min)

Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Butcher reads it well and clears (53 min)

K.Dixon shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (56 min)

Bremner bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Gillespie reads it well and clears (57 min)

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker gets there first (58 min)

Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (62 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary gets there first (63 min)

McAllister receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by O'Leary(64 min)

Kane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Foden(64 min)

Foden races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (64 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker gets there first (65 min)

Bremner bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Gillespie reads it well and clears (66 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Best(68 min)

Best brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (68 min)

Jardine turns inside and looks to release Bremner(70 min)

Bremner clips it towards the back post, but Lawrenson gets there first (70 min)

Best dribles past Leighton with good footwork (72 min)

[sppiler]Foden with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Best(75 min)

Best races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (75 min)[/spoiler]

Foden picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (76 min)

Kane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but O'Leary reads it well and clears (77 min)

K.Dixon dribles past Lambert with good footwork (78 min)

Speed bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bridge reads it well and clears (83 min)

Wilkins turns inside and looks to release Foden(83 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary gets there first (83 min)

Speed bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (84 min)

Bremner dribles past Wilkins with good footwork (86 min)

Speed turns sharply but is brought down by McAllister. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (89 min)

Spoiler
Lampard looking to play this into the danger area (89 min)

Lambert climbs high to head clear (89 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: child in time 1  -  3 Tubby

The England duo have dispatched one of the tournament favourites as Child in time's team couldn't find any momentum. Kerry Dixon is still joint top scorer in the race for the Golden Boot, but even if he doesn't win it he can walk away head held high after outscoring first round pick Law.



Goals Scored by: Speed - Kane, Foden, Lambert
[close]

Spoiler
Category child in time Tubby
Goal 1 3
Shot 6 15
Shot on Target 4 12
Successful Pass 431 570
Missed Pass 112 98
Successful Cross 1 3
Missed Crossed 7 6
Duel Won 25 21
Duel Lost 21 25
Fouls Committed 6 8
Saves 9 3
Interceptions 20 24
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Semi Finals
« Reply #187 on: Today at 08:33:43 pm »
I call it a fix. Fatso been giving Rolo's to Prof and his sim.
