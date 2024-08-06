Hazell vs Tubby

Goal Scored by Kane for Tubby on (10 min)





Score: Hazell 0 - 1 Tubby Kane acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (10 min)

Spoiler Half Time Score: Hazell 0 - 1 Tubby

(Second half)

Goal Scored by Milner for Hazell on (75 min)







Score: Hazell 1 - 1 Tubby Milner shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (75 min)

Goal Scored by Aldridge for Hazell on (87 min)







Score: Hazell 2 - 1 Tubby Aldridge acrobatically volleys home at the far post. What a strike! (87 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Hazell 2 - 1 Tubby



What a turnaround. Hazell books himself a place against Robbie in the semis, while Tubby will meet his old adversary Samie.







Goals Scored by: Milner, Aldridge - Kane What a turnaround. Hazell books himself a place against Robbie in the semis, while Tubby will meet his old adversary Samie.

Spoiler Category Hazell Tubby Goal 2 1 Shot 17 9 Shot on Target 11 6 Successful Pass 463 461 Missed Pass 127 124 Successful Cross 1 4 Missed Crossed 2 8 Duel Won 37 33 Duel Lost 33 37 Fouls Committed 17 6 Saves 5 9 Interceptions 23 16

Group 4 begins with a fight for top spot between the two unassailables in the group. Winner takes all with a quarter final against Robbie for the winner and Samie for the loser.Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by AldridgeFoden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Best(1 min)Best takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (1 min)Best carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McAllister(2 min)McAllister runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Le Saux intercepts (2 min)Blanchflower bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bridge is in just the right place (4 min)Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Le Saux intercepts (5 min)Le Tissier runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but K.Walker intercepts (5 min)Kane turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Le Saux(5 min)Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(10 min)Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (11 min)Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (12 min)Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Le Saux intercepts (17 min)Heskey turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Lawrenson(19 min)Aldridge shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (20 min)Lambert bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (22 min)Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Hansen is in just the right place (24 min)Best shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (26 min)Foden looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (27 min)Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Hansen intercepts (27 min)R.Kennedy runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (28 min)Le Tissier runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (28 min)Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Le Saux intercepts (28 min)Blanchflower bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Lawrenson is in just the right place (29 min)Foden runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (31 min)Foden turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Hansen(33 min)Kane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Le Saux is in just the right place (33 min)Lambert shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (33 min)Heskey shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (34 min)Aldridge shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (34 min)Blanchflower runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (35 min)Blanchflower takes it past McAllister with a calm drop of the shoulder (35 min)Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (37 min)McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.Jones is in just the right place (40 min)Foden carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McAllister(40 min)McAllister runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Le Saux intercepts (40 min)Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (41 min)Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (44 min)Kane takes it past Le Saux with a calm drop of the shoulder (44 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!Tubby in poll position thanks to Kane, but we all know what Heskey is capable of when he turns it on...The match resumes and the ball is with BestMilner runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (45 min)Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (47 min)Heskey bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but K.Walker is in just the right place (47 min)Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(52 min)Foden with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (52 min)R.Kennedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Lawrenson is in just the right place (55 min)Blanchflower looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (56 min)Kane looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (59 min)McAllister takes it past Milner with a calm drop of the shoulder (60 min)Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (61 min)Le Tissier runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (62 min)Wilkins looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (64 min)Best carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McAllister(67 min)McAllister runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Hansen intercepts (65 min)Aldridge runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (67 min)Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (70 min)Le Tissier looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (71 min)Foden runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (71 min)Milner takes it past Wilkins with a calm drop of the shoulder (73 min)Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(73 min)Kane with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (73 min)Blanchflower takes it past Wilkins with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)Le Tissier runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Lawrenson intercepts (80 min)Le Saux takes it past Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (82 min)Foden carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Best(83 min)Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Quansah intercepts (82 min)McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (85 min)Milner carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Heskey(89 min)Heskey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Aldridge(87 min)Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (89 min)That's the full time whistle!