Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 05:30:18 pm
Popcorn vs Vivabobbygraham

All four teams can still qualify or go out in Group 3. Albeit some with slimmer odds than others. Popcorn needs only 1 point to assure qualification. Due to goal difference, Bobby needs at least a point to frog jump Musk in 2nd.



Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1



Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Barnes plays the ball down the wing to Steven(0 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Ashley Cole headers it away to safety (0min)

Brady brought down in the box by Giles that's a penalty to  Popcorn (4 min)

Spoiler
Brady takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (4 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (4 min)



Score: Popcorn 1  -  0 Vivabobbygraham [39m
[close]

Brady hits an inch perfect cross to Young(6 min)

Young finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(6 min)

Steven runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (6 min)

Brady runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (7 min)

Fowler bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Barnes. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (8 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (8 min)

Ratcliffe climbs high to head clear (8 min)
[close]

Young hits an inch perfect cross to Fowler(10 min)

Fowler with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (10 min)

Steven plays the ball down the wing to Clarke(13 min)

Clarke hits an inch perfect cross to Barnes(11 min)

Barnes with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (11 min)

Spoiler
Hargreaves hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(15 min)

Goal Scored by  Hargreaves  for  Popcorn  on  (15 min)



Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Fowler bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Clarke. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (16 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (16 min)

Lawler climbs high to head clear (16 min)
[close]

Brady hits an inch perfect cross to Joe Cole(19 min)

Joe Cole with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (19 min)

Hargreaves plays the ball down the wing to Fowler(20 min)

Fowler hits an inch perfect cross to Brady(20 min)

Brady with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (20 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Carragher headers it away to safety (21 min)

Giles looks to slide it between the defenders to Steven(21 min)

Steven races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (21 min)

Steven hits an inch perfect cross to Barnes(21 min)

Barnes finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(21 min)

Clarke tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (22 min)

Giles tries to thread the ball forward, but Keown steps across to carry the ball away (23 min)

Barnes runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (23 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but Lawler headers it away to safety (25 min)

Carragher receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Steven(26 min)

Spoiler
Brady hits an inch perfect cross to Young(28 min)

Young finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(28 min)
[close]

Joe Cole hits an inch perfect cross to Fowler(28 min)

Fowler with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (28 min)

Hoddle tries to thread the ball forward, but Keown steps across to carry the ball away (28 min)

Donachie with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (29 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Alexander-Arnold headers it away to safety (33 min)

Young plays the ball down the wing to Fowler(33 min)

Fowler hits an inch perfect cross to Joe Cole(31 min)

Joe Cole finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(31 min)

Barry takes it past Bell using his body well (35 min)

Bell tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (37 min)

Brady clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe headers it away to safety (40 min)

Joe Cole clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe headers it away to safety (41 min)

Bell tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (41 min)

Barnes plays the ball down the wing to Steven(43 min)

Steven hits an inch perfect cross to Clarke(43 min)

Clarke finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(43 min)

Spoiler
Steven hits an inch perfect cross to Barnes(43 min)

Barnes with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (43 min)
[close]

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Alexander-Arnold headers it away to safety (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 05:39:23 pm
red1977 vs Musketeer Gripweed

Unless Bobby wins by a cricket score, Musk will be assured qualification with 3 points today. Meanwhile Red1977 must hope for a win from Popcorn and to win by 4 clear goals himself to better Musk's superior goal difference.



Line Up for red1977 : 4-4-2



Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

McMahon runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (0 min)

Tochack shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (1 min)

D.Cooper runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (2 min)

Giggs holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by J.Johnstone. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (2 min)

Spoiler
McMahon swings in the freekick (2 min)

Yeats climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (2 min)
[close]

Giggs plays it first time across to Shearer(3 min)

Shearer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (3 min)

Duff swings it across the box, but S.Kennedy rises highest to beat his man (3 min)

D.Cooper swings it across the box, but E.Hughes rises highest to beat his man (3 min)

D.Cooper holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Duff. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (7 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (7 min)

Yeats is in just the right place to head that away (7 min)
[close]

McMahon tries to thread the ball forward, but Pearce steps across to carry the ball away (8 min)

J.Johnstone runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (9 min)

J.Johnstone holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by McMahon. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (10 min)

Spoiler
Baxter fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (10 min)
[close]

Baxter shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (11 min)

Duff shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (12 min)

R.James finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into McMahon(12 min)

McMahon is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (12 min)

Duff plays it first time across to Andy Cole(15 min)

Andy Cole with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (15 min)

D.Cooper plays it first time across to M.Johnston(15 min)

M.Johnston hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (15 min)

J.Johnstone holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Duff. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (18 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (18 min)

Samson is in just the right place to head that away (18 min)
[close]

Baxter shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (19 min)

Andy Cole tries to thread the ball forward, but Pearce steps across to carry the ball away (22 min)

Fletcher shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (24 min)

McMahon tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish steps across to carry the ball away (24 min)

Duff tries to thread the ball forward, but S.Kennedy steps across to carry the ball away (25 min)

D.Cooper tries to thread the ball forward, but Yeats steps across to carry the ball away (25 min)

Fletcher beats Giggs with good footwork (26 min)

D.Cooper plays it first time across to Tochack(26 min)

Tochack hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (26 min)

Giggs plays it first time across to Andy Cole(30 min)

Andy Cole with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (30 min)

S.Kennedy swings it across the box, but Samson rises highest to beat his man (30 min)

M.Johnston holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Giggs. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (31 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (31 min)

E.Hughes is in just the right place to head that away (31 min)
[close]

Tochack receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Yeats(31 min)

Andy Cole tries to thread the ball forward, but S.Kennedy steps across to carry the ball away (33 min)

E.Hughes receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Pearce(33 min)

McMahon tries to thread the ball forward, but McGrath steps across to carry the ball away (33 min)

Tochack finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into D.Cooper(34 min)

D.Cooper is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (34 min)

Duff runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (35 min)

Duff runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (35 min)

Spoiler
Duff picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (36 min)

Goal Scored by  Duff  for  red1977  on  (36 min)



Score: red1977 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: red1977 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 05:49:35 pm
Popcorn vs Vivabobbygraham (Second half)

At 2-0 down, Bobby needs a massive performance from his players. However, the knowledge that Musk is losing to Red1977 may spur them on, as only a point will be needed to finish second.



The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

Joe Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (45 min)

Barnes runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (46 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(47 min)

Goal Scored by  Hoddle  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (47 min)



Score: Popcorn 2  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Bell takes it past Hargreaves using his body well (48 min)

Clarke runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (49 min)

Brady looks to slide it between the defenders to Young(51 min)

Young takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (51 min)

Lawler plays the ball down the wing to Steven(53 min)

Steven hits an inch perfect cross to Barnes(47 min)

Barnes finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(47 min)

Donachie hits an inch perfect cross to Steven(53 min)

Spoiler
Steven takes a touch to set himself, before lashing it home at the far post (53 min)

Goal Scored by  Steven  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (53 min)

BIG GOAL! Bobby moves into 2nd



Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Joe Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (54 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Carragher headers it away to safety (59 min)

Lawler tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (60 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe headers it away to safety (60 min)

Young bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Giles. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (60 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (60 min)

Lawler climbs high to head clear (60 min)
[close]

Giles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (62 min)

Joe Cole runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (62 min)

Hoddle takes it past Barry using his body well (64 min)

Hoddle runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (65 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but Lawler headers it away to safety (66 min)

Steven runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (66 min)

Hoddle receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Hargreaves(67 min)

Giles runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (69 min)

Barry runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (69 min)

Clarke plays the ball down the wing to Barnes(71 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Carragher headers it away to safety (71 min)

Steven bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Joe Cole. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (75 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (75 min)

Alexander-Arnold climbs high to head clear (75 min)
[close]

Fowler runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (76 min)

Joe Cole hits an inch perfect cross to Brady(77 min)

Brady finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(77 min)

Young runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (78 min)

Steven runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (79 min)

Carragher takes it past Barnes using his body well (81 min)

Steven takes it past Hargreaves using his body well (82 min)

Spoiler
Steven brought down in the box by Fowler that's a penalty to  Vivabobbygraham (82 min)



Clarke places the ball on the spot. Waits for the whistle. He doesn't look confident here. He's got underneath it and it's crashed back off the bar and cleared for a throw-in(82 min)

DRAMA...

Penalty missed by  Clarke  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (82 min)
[close]


Young clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe headers it away to safety (84 min)

Barnes hits an inch perfect cross to Clarke(85 min)

Clarke finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(85 min)

Bell runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (86 min)

Steven hits an inch perfect cross to Clarke(88 min)

Clarke finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(88 min)

Joe Cole hits an inch perfect cross to Fowler(89 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 2  -  2 Vivabobbygraham

Popcorn assures qualification with one point. Bobby makes an incredible comeback to put themselves in with a chance, but will it be enough? We await for news from the other tie shortly



Goals Scored by: Brady, Hargreaves - Hoddle, Steven
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn Vivabobbygraham
Goal 2 2
Shot 17 20
Shot on Target 10 9
Successful Pass 483 433
Missed Pass 133 118
Successful Cross 9 8
Missed Crossed 6 6
Duel Won 40 39
Duel Lost 39 40
Fouls Committed 14 16
Saves 7 8
Interceptions 19 13
[close]


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 05:53:01 pm
Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 05:58:40 pm
red1977 vs Musketeer Gripweed (Second half)

With news spreading across the ground that Bobby is losing 2-0 to Popcorn, Red1977 knows that qualification remains a hopeful possibility. They'll need a big performance this half though with 3 more goals required to finish second. Can Musk hold on?



The match resumes and the ball is with M.Johnston

M.Johnston runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (45 min)

Shearer tries to thread the ball forward, but S.Kennedy steps across to carry the ball away (46 min)

J.Johnstone swings it across the box, but R.James rises highest to beat his man (47 min)

Ince runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (51 min)

McMahon tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish steps across to carry the ball away (51 min)

Pearce plays it first time across to Tochack(53 min)

Tochack hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (53 min)

Samson plays it first time across to Andy Cole(54 min)

Andy Cole with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (54 min)

Spoiler
BREAKING: Steven equalises for Bobby, moving them up to 2nd in Group 3
[close]

J.Johnstone plays it first time across to Tochack(55 min)

Spoiler
Tochack diving header! Glanced home at the near post (55 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (55 min)

HUGE GOAL! Musk is back in the driving seat



Score: red1977 1  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]

J.Johnstone plays it first time across to M.Johnston(56 min)

M.Johnston hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (56 min)

Tochack beats E.Hughes with good footwork (57 min)

Fletcher tries to thread the ball forward, but R.James steps across to carry the ball away (60 min)

D.Cooper swings it across the box, but R.James rises highest to beat his man (65 min)

Andy Cole receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by McGrath(67 min)

J.Johnstone tries to thread the ball forward, but Samson steps across to carry the ball away (73 min)

R.James with a diagonal ball out to Andy Cole(73 min)

Andy Cole swings it across the box, but S.Kennedy rises highest to beat his man (69 min)

Duff looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (74 min)

Shearer tries to thread the ball forward, but McGrath steps across to carry the ball away (74 min)

D.Cooper plays it first time across to Tochack(75 min)

Tochack hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (75 min)

J.Johnstone with a diagonal ball out to D.Cooper(75 min)

D.Cooper swings it across the box, but E.Hughes rises highest to beat his man (75 min)

Giggs holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by D.Cooper. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (77 min)

Spoiler
McMahon swings in the freekick (77 min)

Pearce is in just the right place to head that away (77 min)
[close]

Giggs swings it across the box, but Pearce rises highest to beat his man (77 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (78 min)

Duff swings it across the box, but McGrath rises highest to beat his man (79 min)

J.Johnstone plays it first time across to Tochack(81 min)

Tochack with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (81 min)

J.Johnstone holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by McMahon. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (82 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (82 min)

Samson is in just the right place to head that away (82 min)
[close]

Giggs shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (83 min)

Duff plays it first time across to Shearer(83 min)

Shearer with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (83 min)

McMahon beats D.Cooper with good footwork (84 min)

Tochack looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (84 min)

Duff swings it across the box, but McGrath rises highest to beat his man (84 min)

Tochack holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Andy Cole. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (85 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (85 min)

R.James is in just the right place to head that away (85 min)
[close]

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (85 min)

Duff holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by J.Johnstone. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (87 min)

Spoiler
McMahon swings in the freekick (87 min)

E.Hughes climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (87 min)
[close]

Duff plays it first time across to Shearer(89 min)

Spoiler
Shearer diving header! Glanced home at the near post (89 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  red1977  on  (89 min)

LATE DRAMA! Musk is out unless they can turn the game around with just minutes left on the clock



Score: red1977 2  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: red1977 2  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed

And that's it! A late late goal from Shearer leaves Musk's World Cup dreams in tatters. Scotland go home empty handed. Red1977 also leaves the competition despite tonight's win.



Goals Scored by: Duff, Shearer - Tochack
[close]

Spoiler
Category red1977 Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 2 1
Shot 14 17
Shot on Target 12 5
Successful Pass 486 448
Missed Pass 124 138
Successful Cross 6 7
Missed Crossed 5 5
Duel Won 32 43
Duel Lost 43 32
Fouls Committed 19 23
Saves 4 8
Interceptions 13 29
[close]


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 06:42:54 pm
Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 07:53:18 pm
Incredibly Musk is out despite winning his first game 6-2  :-X

Last two games go live in the next hour ish. Will be a shortened version of the above since half of you seem to have lost interest and it's a bit of a dead rubber set of matches anyway.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 08:01:23 pm
Gutted. :(

Typically Scottish though. 8)
Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 08:08:36 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August  6, 2024, 08:01:23 pm
Gutted. :(

Typically Scottish though. 8)

You and all the other failed qualifies will have a chance at redemption (of sorts) in the RAWK Plate Cup.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,733
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 08:10:22 pm
Not even Moysie would want the RAWK Plate Cup for fucks sakes.  ;D
Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 08:35:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on August  6, 2024, 08:10:22 pm
Not even Moysie would want the RAWK Plate Cup for fucks sakes.  ;D

That's the point  ;)  Winning without winning
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 08:58:19 pm
Hazell vs Tubby

Group 4 begins with a fight for top spot between the two unassailables in the group. Winner takes all with a quarter final against Robbie for the winner and Samie for the loser.

Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2



Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Best(1 min)

Best takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (1 min)

Best carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McAllister(2 min)

McAllister runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux intercepts (2 min)

Blanchflower bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Bridge is in just the right place (4 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux intercepts (5 min)

Le Tissier runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker intercepts (5 min)

Kane turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Le Saux(5 min)

Foden beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(10 min)

Spoiler
Kane acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (10 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (10 min)


Score: Hazell 0  -  1 Tubby
[close]

Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (11 min)

Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (12 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux intercepts (17 min)

Heskey turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Lawrenson(19 min)

Aldridge shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (20 min)

Lambert bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (22 min)

Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Hansen is in just the right place (24 min)

Best shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (26 min)

Foden looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (27 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen intercepts (27 min)

R.Kennedy runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (28 min)

Le Tissier runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (28 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux intercepts (28 min)

Blanchflower bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Lawrenson is in just the right place (29 min)

Foden runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (31 min)

Foden turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Hansen(33 min)

Kane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Le Saux is in just the right place (33 min)

Lambert shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (33 min)

Heskey shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (34 min)

Aldridge shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (34 min)

Blanchflower runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (35 min)

Blanchflower takes it past McAllister with a calm drop of the shoulder (35 min)

Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (37 min)

McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.Jones is in just the right place (40 min)

Foden carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McAllister(40 min)

McAllister runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux intercepts (40 min)

Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (41 min)

Best bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (44 min)

Kane takes it past Le Saux with a calm drop of the shoulder (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Hazell 0  -  1 Tubby
[close]


(Second half)

Tubby in poll position thanks to Kane, but we all know what Heskey is capable of when he turns it on...



The match resumes and the ball is with Best

Milner runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (45 min)

Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (47 min)

Heskey bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but K.Walker is in just the right place (47 min)

Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Foden(52 min)

Foden with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (52 min)

R.Kennedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Lawrenson is in just the right place (55 min)

Blanchflower looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (56 min)

Kane looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (59 min)

McAllister takes it past Milner with a calm drop of the shoulder (60 min)

Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (61 min)

Le Tissier runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (62 min)

Wilkins looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (64 min)

Best carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McAllister(67 min)

McAllister runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen intercepts (65 min)

Aldridge runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (67 min)

Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (70 min)

Le Tissier looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (71 min)

Foden runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (71 min)

Milner takes it past Wilkins with a calm drop of the shoulder (73 min)

Best beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Kane(73 min)

Kane with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (73 min)

Spoiler
Milner shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (75 min)

Goal Scored by  Milner  for  Hazell  on  (75 min)



Score: Hazell 1  -  1 Tubby
[close]

Blanchflower takes it past Wilkins with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)

Le Tissier runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawrenson intercepts (80 min)

Le Saux takes it past Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (82 min)

Foden carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Best(83 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Quansah intercepts (82 min)

McAllister bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Quansah is in just the right place (85 min)

Milner carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Heskey(89 min)

Heskey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Aldridge(87 min)

Spoiler
Aldridge acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (87 min)

Goal Scored by  Aldridge  for  Hazell  on  (87 min)



Score: Hazell 2  -  1 Tubby
[close]

Le Tissier shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Hazell 2  -  1 Tubby

What a turnaround. Hazell books himself a place against Robbie in the semis, while Tubby will meet his old adversary Samie.



Goals Scored by: Milner, Aldridge - Kane
[close]

Spoiler
Category Hazell Tubby
Goal 2 1
Shot 17 9
Shot on Target 11 6
Successful Pass 463 461
Missed Pass 127 124
Successful Cross 1 4
Missed Crossed 2 8
Duel Won 37 33
Duel Lost 33 37
Fouls Committed 17 6
Saves 5 9
Interceptions 23 16
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,293
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 09:00:08 pm
Dead rubber anyway.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 09:06:22 pm
Draex vs Betty Blue

Nothing Draex or Betty do tonight can change their fates. They are out and are only playing for pride. Who will be crowned the ultimate loser?



Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1



Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles

Charles brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Whelan(0 min)

Whelan clips it towards the back post, but Neville intercepts (0 min)

Gascoigne hits an inch perfect cross to Charles(1 min)

Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (1 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but King is in just the right place (3 min)

Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (5 min)

Wright brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill is in just the right place (7 min)

Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (7 min)

Neville hits an inch perfect cross to Saka(8 min)

Saka takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (8 min)

Jones brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Charles(9 min)

Charles clips it towards the back post, but Neville intercepts (8 min)

Carrick hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (9 min)

Lineker loses posession to Neal(9 min)

J.Robertson brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Dalglish(10 min)

Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (6 min)

J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (10 min)

Case brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (12 min)

Lineker hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (14 min)

J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Saka(16 min)

Saka races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (16 min)

J.Robertson brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Lineker(17 min)

Lineker clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (15 min)

Bellingham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but King is in just the right place (22 min)

J.Robertson hits an inch perfect cross to Dalglish(22 min)

Dalglish stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (22 min)

Mackay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (24 min)

Neville hits an inch perfect cross to J.Robertson(25 min)

J.Robertson stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (25 min)

Saka hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(27 min)

Lineker stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (27 min)

Jones finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (29 min)

Saka clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (29 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but King is in just the right place (31 min)

Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (31 min)

Bellingham hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (33 min)

Dalglish finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (33 min)

Dalglish hits an inch perfect cross to Saka(34 min)

Spoiler
Saka with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(34 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (34 min)



Score: Draex 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]

Saka brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to J.Robertson(37 min)

J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Neal intercepts (37 min)

Saka hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (39 min)

J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (39 min)

Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (41 min)

Saka finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (42 min)

J.Robertson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but King is in just the right place (43 min)

Gascoigne finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Whelan(44 min)

Whelan races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Draex vs Betty Blue (Second half)

Have Betty's players downed tools or do they have something left to prove?



The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Gascoigne brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Wright(46 min)

Wright clips it towards the back post, but Greig intercepts (43 min)

Jones brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (51 min)

Whelan brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Wright(52 min)

Wright hits an inch perfect cross to Charles(48 min)

Spoiler
Charles with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(48 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (48 min)



Score: Draex 1  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]

Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Jones intercepts (53 min)

Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (54 min)

Gascoigne beats Bellingham with a calm drop of the shoulder (55 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal is in just the right place (56 min)

Wright loses posession to Neville(57 min)

Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (61 min)

Lineker brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Dalglish(63 min)

Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Neal intercepts (62 min)

Wright loses posession to McNeill(66 min)

Lineker finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into J.Robertson(69 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (69 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (69 min)



Score: Draex 2  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]

Dalglish brought down in the box by Whelan that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Draex (69 min)

Dalglish takes a long run up, but blazes it over the bar! (69 min)

Penalty missed by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (69 min) [/spoiler]

J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (72 min)

Whelan hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (75 min)

Wright hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (78 min)

Saka clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (81 min)

Jones clips it towards the back post, but Neville intercepts (81 min)

Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal is in just the right place (81 min)

Lineker loses posession to Neal(85 min)

Neal hits an inch perfect cross to Wright(85 min)

Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (85 min)

Carrick beats Gascoigne with a calm drop of the shoulder (86 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Neville intercepts (86 min)

Saka carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 2  -  1 Betty Blue

Draex wins and Betty joins Max as the only team to not get a single point in the tournament. At least they finally scored a goal though



Goals Scored by: Saka, J.Robertson - Charles
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex Betty Blue
Goal 2 1
Shot 14 9
Shot on Target 9 8
Successful Pass 530 403
Missed Pass 126 139
Successful Cross 5 3
Missed Crossed 11 5
Duel Won 36 32
Duel Lost 32 36
Fouls Committed 16 9
Saves 7 7
Interceptions 15 27
[close]


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 09:10:02 pm
Final Group Standings



Prof and I require a rest day to prepare the knock-outs for you, so we'll be back on Thursday  :wave
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,733
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 09:19:38 pm
Easy win for my lads against Fatso.
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,529
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 09:20:43 pm
My apologies to the musketeer and the rest of my team for choosing 'sniffer' Clarke -  who couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo it seems - as my main striker. We go again!
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,375
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
August 6, 2024, 10:22:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on August  6, 2024, 09:00:08 pm
Dead rubber anyway.

Losers mentality.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
Yesterday at 03:23:41 pm
Cheers lads, looking forward to the quarters.
Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Quarter Finals
Today at 11:02:56 am
Quarter Finals coming today and most probably tomorrow. No schedule today as I'm quite busy in the office, but most likely first match early afternoon and second one mid-late afternoon. Good luck all  :wave

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Quarter Finals
Today at 01:42:07 pm
Quarter Final 1 - child in time vs Vivabobbygraham

Child-in-time will come into this match confident after going undefeated in the groups, while Bobby's boys must be raring to go after their great escape from their group. This could go either way



Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Strachan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (0 min)

Spoiler
Bremner skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (5 min)

Goal Scored by  Bremner  for  child in time  on  (5 min)

What a start!



Score: child in time 1  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Law with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (5 min)

Hoddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (6 min)

Spoiler
Barnes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (6 min)

Goal Scored by  Barnes  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (6 min)

WHAT A START!



Score: child in time 1  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Bremner shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (8 min)

Steven brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary is in just the right place (8 min)

Donachie with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (9 min)

Steven shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (11 min)

K.Dixon with a slide-rule pass out to Law(12 min)

Law plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(12 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (12 min)

Donachie beats Law using his body well (17 min)

Strachan plays it across the six yard box to Law(17 min)

Law takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (17 min)

Law with a first time ball round the corner to Speed(18 min)

Speed is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (18 min)

M.Wright beats Law using his body well (18 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe rises highest to beat his man (19 min)

Strachan shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (20 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Butcher rises highest to beat his man (20 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Jardine rises highest to beat his man (22 min)

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe rises highest to beat his man (23 min)

Speed carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (25 min)

Steven brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine is in just the right place (26 min)

Barnes plays it across the six yard box to Clarke(28 min)

Clarke takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (28 min)

Bell carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (31 min)

K.Dixon with a slide-rule pass out to Law(32 min)

Law plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(31 min)

K.Dixon with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (31 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Jardine rises highest to beat his man (37 min)

Law brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ratcliffe is in just the right place (37 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Lawler rises highest to beat his man (38 min)

Barnes carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (38 min)

Steven plays it across the six yard box to Barnes(40 min)

Spoiler
Barnes hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (40 min)

Goal Scored by  Barnes  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (40 min)



Score: child in time 1  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Bremner with a first time ball round the corner to K.Dixon(40 min)

K.Dixon races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (40 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Donachie rises highest to beat his man (42 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but M.Wright rises highest to beat his man (43 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Jardine rises highest to beat his man (43 min)

Jardine brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawler is in just the right place (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: child in time 1  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Quarter Finals
Today at 02:00:42 pm
Quarter Final 1 - child in time vs Vivabobbygraham (Second half)

Barnes is wreaking havoc. Can Child-in-time gets his players out of this?



The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

Donachie with a slide-rule pass out to Barnes(45 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell rises highest to beat his man (44 min)

Jardine with a slide-rule pass out to Bremner(46 min)

Bremner plays it across the six yard box to Law(42 min)

Law with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (42 min)

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but Ratcliffe rises highest to beat his man (46 min)

Law with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (47 min)

M.Wright beats Law using his body well (48 min)

Lampard beats Bell using his body well (49 min)

Lawler brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary is in just the right place (49 min)

Barnes plays it across the six yard box to Clarke(50 min)

Clarke takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (50 min)

K.Dixon carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (51 min)

Steven with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (58 min)

Hoddle with a slide-rule pass out to Barnes(58 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (56 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but M.Wright is in just the right place (59 min)

Barnes carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (61 min)

Speed plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(62 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (62 min)

Steven with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (63 min)

K.Dixon with a slide-rule pass out to Law(64 min)

Law plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(64 min)

Spoiler
K.Dixon hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (64 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (64 min)

He's done it again! All square



Score: child in time 2  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Barnes carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (66 min)

Steven brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gemmell is in just the right place (69 min)

Strachan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (70 min)

Barnes shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (74 min)

Steven beats Leighton using his body well (76 min)

Hoddle with a slide-rule pass out to Barnes(76 min)

Barnes clips it towards the back post, but Butcher rises highest to beat his man (76 min)

Clarke with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Strachan. The ref indicates a freekick (80 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (80 min)

O'Leary reads it well to clear the ball (80 min)
[close]

Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Butcher is in just the right place (83 min)

Strachan with a slide-rule pass out to Bremner(83 min)

Bremner clips it towards the back post, but Donachie rises highest to beat his man (81 min)

Bremner shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (83 min)

Butcher beats Steven using his body well (84 min)

Barnes plays it across the six yard box to Clarke(84 min)

Clarke takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (84 min)

Bell beats Gemmell using his body well (85 min)

Bell with a slide-rule pass out to Steven(85 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Jardine rises highest to beat his man (82 min)

Speed carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (85 min)

Speed plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(85 min)

K.Dixon with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (85 min)

Lampard with a slide-rule pass out to Bremner(86 min)

Bremner plays it across the six yard box to K.Dixon(86 min)

K.Dixon takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (86 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but Lawler rises highest to beat his man (86 min)

Speed with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Bell. The ref indicates a freekick (88 min)

Spoiler
Bremner looks most likely to take this... (88 min)

M.Wright reads it well to clear the ball (88 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: child in time 2  -  2 Vivabobbygraham

Goals Scored by: Bremner, K.Dixon - Barnes, Barnes
[close]

Spoiler
Category child in time Vivabobbygraham
Goal 2 2
Shot 17 11
Shot on Target 9 4
Successful Pass 581 358
Missed Pass 126 128
Successful Cross 8 4
Missed Crossed 8 8
Duel Won 35 22
Duel Lost 22 35
Fouls Committed 7 16
Saves 2 7
Interceptions 28 22
[close]


Spoiler
The match will go into extra time!!!
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Quarter Finals
Today at 03:15:53 pm
Quarter Final 1 - child in time vs Vivabobbygraham (Extra time)

Another half hour to find a winner. Who will step up?



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Speed brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (1 min)

Steven runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (5 min)

M.Wright takes it past Law with a calm drop of the shoulder (5 min)

Gemmell brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (6 min)

Speed brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to K.Dixon(9 min)

K.Dixon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ratcliffe intercepts (5 min)

Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine has too much strength and wins the ball (11 min)

Strachan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Bell. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (11 min)

Spoiler
Lampard looking to play this into the danger area (11 min)

Lawler uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (11 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Strachan picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (11 min)

Goal Scored by  Strachan  for  child in time  on  (11 min)



Score: child in time 3  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Gemmell turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Law(13 min)

Law with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (13 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: child in time 3  -  2 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Looks like Bobby is giving his players a talking to on the touchline...



The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

O'Leary takes it past Steven with a calm drop of the shoulder (16 min)

Speed turns back inside his marker and clips it over to K.Dixon(17 min)

K.Dixon with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (17 min)

Bremner skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (17 min)

Speed bursts into the box, but is caught by Hoddle the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  child in time (18 min)

Spoiler
Law looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(18 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (18 min)

Surely that's it now!



Score: child in time 4  -  2 Vivabobbygraham (19m)
[close]

Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but O'Leary has too much strength and wins the ball (19 min)

Law looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Barnes. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (20 min)

Spoiler
Lampard looking to play this into the danger area (20 min)

Lawler uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (20 min)
[close]

Donachie turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Steven(21 min)

Steven with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (21 min)

Hoddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Butcher has too much strength and wins the ball (23 min)

Speed runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (25 min)

Strachan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (26 min)

Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Steven(26 min)

Steven with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (26 min)

Barnes looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Bremner. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (27 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looking to play this into the danger area (27 min)

O'Leary uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (27 min)
[close]

Law drives into the space and looks to release Speed(29 min)

Speed with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (29 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: child in time 4  -  2 Vivabobbygraham

child in time goes through to the Semi-finals



Goals Scored by: Bremner, K.Dixon, Strachan, Law - Barnes, Barnes
[close]

Spoiler
Stats for Extra Time

Category child in time Vivabobbygraham
Goal 2 0
Shot 8 3
Shot on Target 6 1
Successful Pass 164 151
Missed Pass 40 47
Successful Cross 2 2
Missed Crossed 1 0
Duel Won 14 11
Duel Lost 11 14
Fouls Committed 5 7
Saves 1 4
Interceptions 6 9
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Quarter Finals
Today at 03:16:15 pm
Sorry for the suspense! Had a meeting come up
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Quarter Finals
Today at 04:05:54 pm
It could have gone either way in regular time by the looks of it. Kerry Dixon to the rescue (again). Best last round pick money can buy!
Betty Blue

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 5
Today at 05:01:31 pm
Quarter Final 2 - Samie vs Tubby

In a rivalry as old as time, only one can walk away as the winner...



Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Kane looks to slide it between the defenders to Best(1 min)

Best races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (1 min)

K.Walker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Anderson reads it well and clears (1 min)

Collymore brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (2 min)

Spoiler
Ramsey!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (8 min)

Goal Scored by  Ramsey  for  Samie  on  (8 min)

Who saw that coming!?



Score: Samie 1  -  0 Tubby
[close]

Best hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(8 min)

Spoiler
Kane brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(8 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (8 min)

All square!



Score: Samie 1  -  1 Tubby
[close]

Kane finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (9 min)

Kane picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (12 min)

Ramsey brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gillespie reads it well and clears (14 min)

Spoiler
Ramsey hits an inch perfect cross to Collymore(14 min)

Collymore with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (14 min)
[close]

Ramsey brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Bridge reads it well and clears (14 min)

Collymore takes it past Bridge with a calm drop of the shoulder (17 min)

Ramsey brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gillespie reads it well and clears (19 min)

Gillespie takes it past Bellamy with a calm drop of the shoulder (27 min)

Ramsey hits an inch perfect cross to Collymore(30 min)

Collymore brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (30 min)

Wilkins slips the ball down the line to Foden(31 min)

Foden hits an inch perfect cross to Best(30 min)

Best with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (30 min)

Collymore picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (32 min)

Shaw swings it across the box, but K.Walker rises highest to beat his man (33 min)

K.Walker hits an inch perfect cross to Best(33 min)

Best with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (33 min)

K.Walker sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (33 min)

Bridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (34 min)

Souness finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (34 min)

Henderson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker reads it well and clears (36 min)

Bellamy sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (37 min)

Kane takes it past Ramsey with a calm drop of the shoulder (37 min)

Collymore brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Bridge reads it well and clears (39 min)

Souness sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (41 min)

Best swings it across the box, but Martin rises highest to beat his man (41 min)

Best sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (42 min)

Foden picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Samie 1  -  1 Tubby
[close]
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,733
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Quarter Finals
Today at 05:04:15 pm
Can't believe I;m drawing against Fatso...
