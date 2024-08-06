Draex vs Betty Blue
Nothing Draex or Betty do tonight can change their fates. They are out and are only playing for pride. Who will be crowned the ultimate loser?
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1
Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2
The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Charles
Charles brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Whelan(0 min)
Whelan clips it towards the back post, but Neville intercepts (0 min)
Gascoigne hits an inch perfect cross to Charles(1 min)
Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (1 min)
Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but King is in just the right place (3 min)
Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (5 min)
Wright brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill is in just the right place (7 min)
Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (7 min)
Neville hits an inch perfect cross to Saka(8 min)
Saka takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (8 min)
Jones brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Charles(9 min)
Charles clips it towards the back post, but Neville intercepts (8 min)
Carrick hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (9 min)
Lineker loses posession to Neal(9 min)
J.Robertson brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Dalglish(10 min)
Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (6 min)
J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (10 min)
Case brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (12 min)
Lineker hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (14 min)
J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Saka(16 min)
Saka races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (16 min)
J.Robertson brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Lineker(17 min)
Lineker clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (15 min)
Bellingham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but King is in just the right place (22 min)
J.Robertson hits an inch perfect cross to Dalglish(22 min)
Dalglish stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (22 min)
Mackay brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (24 min)
Neville hits an inch perfect cross to J.Robertson(25 min)
J.Robertson stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (25 min)
Saka hits an inch perfect cross to Lineker(27 min)
Lineker stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (27 min)
Jones finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (29 min)
Saka clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (29 min)
Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but King is in just the right place (31 min)
Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (31 min)
Bellingham hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (33 min)
Dalglish finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (33 min)
Dalglish hits an inch perfect cross to Saka(34 min)
Spoiler
Saka with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home. Goal!!!(34 min)Goal Scored by Saka for Draex on (34 min) Score: Draex 1 - 0 Betty Blue
Saka brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to J.Robertson(37 min)
J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Neal intercepts (37 min)
Saka hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (39 min)
J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (39 min)
Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (41 min)
Saka finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (42 min)
J.Robertson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but King is in just the right place (43 min)
Gascoigne finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Whelan(44 min)
Whelan races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (44 min)
The referee blows the halftime whistle!
Draex vs Betty Blue (Second half)
Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1 - 0 Betty Blue
Have Betty's players downed tools or do they have something left to prove?
The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker
Gascoigne brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Wright(46 min)
Wright clips it towards the back post, but Greig intercepts (43 min)
Jones brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (51 min)
Whelan brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Wright(52 min)
Wright hits an inch perfect cross to Charles(48 min)
Spoiler
Charles with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home. Goal!!!(48 min)Goal Scored by Charles for Betty Blue on (48 min) Score: Draex 1 - 1 Betty Blue
Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Jones intercepts (53 min)
Gascoigne hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (54 min)
Gascoigne beats Bellingham with a calm drop of the shoulder (55 min)
Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal is in just the right place (56 min)
Wright loses posession to Neville(57 min)
Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (61 min)
Lineker brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Dalglish(63 min)
Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Neal intercepts (62 min)
Wright loses posession to McNeill(66 min)
Lineker finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into J.Robertson(69 min)
Spoiler
J.Robertson with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (69 min)Goal Scored by J.Robertson for Draex on (69 min) Score: Draex 2 - 1 Betty Blue
Dalglish brought down in the box by Whelan that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Draex (69 min)
Dalglish takes a long run up, but blazes it over the bar! (69 min)Penalty missed by Dalglish for Draex on (69 min)
[/spoiler]
J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (72 min)
Whelan hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (75 min)
Wright hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (78 min)
Saka clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (81 min)
Jones clips it towards the back post, but Neville intercepts (81 min)
Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neal is in just the right place (81 min)
Lineker loses posession to Neal(85 min)
Neal hits an inch perfect cross to Wright(85 min)
Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (85 min)
Carrick beats Gascoigne with a calm drop of the shoulder (86 min)
Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Neville intercepts (86 min)
Saka carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (88 min)
That's the full time whistle!
Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 2 - 1 Betty Blue
Draex wins and Betty joins Max as the only team to not get a single point in the tournament. At least they finally scored a goal thoughGoals Scored by: Saka, J.Robertson - Charles
Spoiler
|Category
| Draex
| Betty Blue
|Goal
| 2
| 1
|Shot
| 14
| 9
|Shot on Target
| 9
| 8
|Successful Pass
| 530
| 403
|Missed Pass
| 126
| 139
|Successful Cross
| 5
| 3
|Missed Crossed
| 11
| 5
|Duel Won
| 36
| 32
|Duel Lost
| 32
| 36
|Fouls Committed
| 16
| 9
|Saves
| 7
| 7
|Interceptions
| 15
| 27