The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm »
Bobby, you've not seen a shalacking likw that since the Victorian era me thinks.
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:44:11 pm »
Not sure if my favourite part is Carra scoring after a minute or David James apparently making 13 saves  ;D
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm
Did Prof put Pat Butcher in goal? I used to be a fan of this! Well in Musketeer. We go again...
Sorry VBG.  I really like your team.  More possession and more shots, but undone by some lethal finishing from MG's lot.
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm »
Prof, I love you long time.   8)
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 11:44:11 pm
Not sure if my favourite part is Carra scoring after a minute or David James apparently making 13 saves  ;D
David James all over.  When he was busy, he was brilliant.  When he had to do one thing all game, he fucked it up  ;D
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:26:38 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:13:36 pm by red1977 »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:36:17 am »
Matchday 2 schedule -


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:03:54 pm »
Hazell vs Draex

We open today's fixtures with the ultimate battle between King Kenny and Jockey. Who dares guess who will come out the winner?



Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2



Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Aldridge tries to thread the ball forward, but McNeill has too much pace and covers (0 min)

Lineker loses posession to R.Jones(1 min)

Milner with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(3 min)

Le Tissier beats his man and crosses early to Aldridge(1 min)

Aldridge stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (1 min)

Le Tissier shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (9 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (10 min)

Greig with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Saka(13 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(13 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(13 min)

Saka is brought down by Heskey. Freekick in a promising position (15 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (15 min)

Bellingham wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (15 min)
[close]

Aldridge carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (16 min)

Greig plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (17 min)

Saka carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (19 min)

Aldridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to R.Kennedy(19 min)

Spoiler
R.Kennedy runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (19 min)

Goal Scored by  R.Kennedy  for  Hazell  on  (19 min)



Score: Hazell 1  -  0 Draex
[close]

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but McNeill gets there first (20 min)

Saka shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (21 min)

Blanchflower tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (23 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (23 min)

Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but R.Jones has too much pace and covers (25 min)

Spoiler
Heskey picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (25 min)

Goal Scored by  Heskey  for  Hazell  on  (25 min)



Score: Hazell 2  -  0 Draex
[close]

Lineker loses posession to R.Jones(26 min)

Le Tissier shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (27 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones gets there first (28 min)

Dalglish is brought down by Blanchflower. Freekick in a promising position (29 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (29 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (29 min)
[close]

Milner tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville has too much pace and covers (32 min)

Dalglish is brought down by R.Kennedy. Freekick in a promising position (32 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (32 min)

McNeill wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (32 min)
[close]

Aldridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Heskey(32 min)

Heskey controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (32 min)

Lineker dribles past Hansen using his body well (34 min)

Aldridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (36 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Neville gets there first (36 min)

J.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Saka(37 min)

Spoiler
Saka runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (37 min)



Score: Hazell 2  -  1 Draex
[close]

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Greig gets there first (39 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones gets there first (39 min)

Saka tries to thread the ball forward, but Le Saux has too much pace and covers (43 min)

Lineker dribles past Le Saux using his body well (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Hazell 2  -  1 Draex
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:10:40 pm »
Betty Blue vs Tubby

We're going full Spurs today as Kane and King battle it out on the field.



Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2



Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Kane beats Neal with a calm drop of the shoulder (0 min)

Wilkins picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (0 min)

Gascoigne beats Lambert with a calm drop of the shoulder (1 min)

Gillespie is just beaten to the ball by Charles(7 min)

Foden runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (9 min)

Wright with a diagonal ball out to Charles(9 min)

Charles plays it first time across to Wright(8 min)

Wright with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (8 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jones intercepts (12 min)

Lambert tries to thread the ball forward, but Jones steps across to carry the ball away (13 min)

Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bridge intercepts (14 min)

Spoiler
Best bursts through the midfield and plays it to McAllister(15 min)

McAllister races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (15 min)
[close]

Charles picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (16 min)

McAllister tries to thread the ball forward, but Jones steps across to carry the ball away (20 min)

Thompson beats Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (21 min)

Neal with a diagonal ball out to Charles(22 min)

Spoiler
Charles plays it first time across to Wright(18 min)

Wright with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (18 min)
[close]

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Thompson intercepts (23 min)

Wilkins finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (23 min)

Mackay is just beaten to the ball by McAllister(24 min)

Jones beats Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (25 min)

Kane beats Neal with a calm drop of the shoulder (26 min)

Neal runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie intercepts (32 min)

Charles is just beaten to the ball by Gillespie(35 min)

Mackay beats Wilkins with a calm drop of the shoulder (36 min)

Gascoigne plays it first time across to Wright(38 min)

Wright with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (38 min)

Gascoigne picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (39 min)

Jones finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (39 min)

Charles tries to thread the ball forward, but Bridge steps across to carry the ball away (40 min)

Foden beats Thompson with a calm drop of the shoulder (41 min)

Lambert runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (44 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neal intercepts (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Betty Blue 0  -  0 Tubby
[close]

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
Hazell vs Draex (Second half)

What fool ever doubted Emile? Draex is still in this though and one goal could change everything. Who will step-up?



The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Le Tissier tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville has too much pace and covers (46 min)

Le Tissier beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(47 min)

Spoiler
Heskey pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (47 min)

Goal Scored by  Heskey  for  Hazell  on  (47 min)



Score: Hazell 3  -  1 Draex
[close]

Saka loses posession to Milner(51 min)

Milner with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(52 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Greig gets there first (50 min)

Heskey with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(52 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Neville gets there first (52 min)

Aldridge dribles past Greig using his body well (58 min)

Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but R.Jones has too much pace and covers (58 min)

R.Jones beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(58 min)

Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(58 min)

Lineker picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (61 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(62 min)

Spoiler
Lineker pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (62 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (62 min)



Score: Hazell 3  -  2 Draex
[close]

J.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(64 min)

Lineker races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (64 min)

Heskey tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (64 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (65 min)

Saka tries to thread the ball forward, but Hansen has too much pace and covers (66 min)

Saka with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Dalglish(66 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(66 min)

Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(66 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Hendry gets there first (67 min)

J.Robertson shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (67 min)

Le Tissier beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(67 min)

Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(67 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (68 min)

Dalglish shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (70 min)

Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (70 min)

Greig with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lineker(71 min)

Lineker beats his man and crosses early to J.Robertson(71 min)

J.Robertson stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (71 min)

Saka shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (73 min)

Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (73 min)

Saka with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Dalglish(76 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (76 min)

Bellingham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(78 min)

Spoiler
Lineker runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (78 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (78 min)



Score: Hazell 3  -  3 Draex
[close]

Dalglish is brought down by R.Kennedy. Freekick in a promising position (79 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (79 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (79 min)
[close]

Spoiler
Milner picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (81 min)

Goal Scored by  Milner  for  Hazell  on  (81 min)



Score: Hazell 4  -  3 Draex
[close]

Neville loses posession to R.Kennedy(82 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to J.Robertson(82 min)

J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(82 min)

Bellingham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(85 min)

Lineker controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (85 min)

Aldridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (87 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones gets there first (87 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(89 min)

Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Hazell 4  -  3 Draex

What a game! WHAT A GAME!



Goals Scored by: R.Kennedy, Heskey, Heskey, Milner - Saka, Lineker, Lineker
[close]

Spoiler
Category Hazell Draex
Goal 4 3
Shot 11 17
Shot on Target 8 11
Successful Pass 382 553
Missed Pass 123 117
Successful Cross 4 6
Missed Crossed 6 9
Duel Won 25 37
Duel Lost 37 25
Fouls Committed 25 11
Saves 6 4
Interceptions 23 23
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:37:31 pm »
Betty Blue vs Tubby (Second half)

Bore draw at halftime. Will either team come out of its shell and take the game by the scruff of the neck?



The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Charles with a diagonal ball out to Gascoigne(45 min)

Gascoigne plays it first time across to Wright(45 min)

Wright with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (45 min)

Charles beats Lawrenson with a calm drop of the shoulder (45 min)

Charles tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps across to carry the ball away (46 min)

Spoiler
Wilkins hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(47 min)

Goal Scored by  Wilkins  for  Tubby  on  (47 min)



Score: Betty Blue 0  -  1 Tubby
[close]

Gascoigne tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps across to carry the ball away (48 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jones intercepts (48 min)

Foden picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (49 min)

Best tries to thread the ball forward, but Neal steps across to carry the ball away (49 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Best(51 min)

Best with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (51 min)

Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawrenson intercepts (54 min)

King is just beaten to the ball by Best(55 min)

Wright tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps across to carry the ball away (58 min)

Foden finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (59 min)

Gascoigne plays it first time across to Charles(60 min)

Charles with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (60 min)

Foden turns sharply but is brought down by Wright. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (63 min)

Spoiler
McAllister takes the freekick from wide (63 min)

Case climbs high to head clear (63 min)
[close]

Foden beats Thompson with a calm drop of the shoulder (65 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Kane(65 min)

Kane with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (65 min)

Wright finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (71 min)

Bridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (73 min)

McAllister runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)

Mackay with a diagonal ball out to Whelan(75 min)

Whelan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker intercepts (68 min)

Whelan picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (79 min)

Wilkins beats Case with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)

Bridge is just beaten to the ball by Whelan(80 min)

K.Walker plays it first time across to Foden(80 min)

Spoiler
Foden brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (80 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (80 min)



Score: Betty Blue 0  -  2 Tubby
[close]

Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it to McAllister(82 min)

McAllister races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (82 min)

Wilkins tries to thread the ball forward, but Thompson steps across to carry the ball away (83 min)

McAllister beats Whelan with a calm drop of the shoulder (84 min)

Lambert with a diagonal ball out to Foden(85 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Best(84 min)

Best with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (84 min)

Foden finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (86 min)

Best beats King with a calm drop of the shoulder (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Betty Blue 0  -  2 Tubby

Well, fuck. That's all I have to say.



Goals Scored by: Wilkins, Foden
[close]

Spoiler
Category Betty Blue Tubby
Goal 0 2
Shot 8 12
Shot on Target 6 8
Successful Pass 328 642
Missed Pass 117 113
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 4 4
Duel Won 29 43
Duel Lost 43 29
Fouls Committed 12 3
Saves 6 6
Interceptions 20 15
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:42:35 pm »
Never in doubt, despite the sweating I was doing at half time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:46:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:42:35 pm
Never in doubt, despite the sweating I was doing at half time.

My team's stats are fucking horrendous. Least good at everything except fouling and missing passes  ;D  It can't get any worse or can it...
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:50:45 pm »
I demand a recount, no way Heskey scores twice.
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:46:40 pm
My team's stats are fucking horrendous. Least good at everything except fouling and missing passes  ;D  It can't get any worse or can it...
Those passing stats are bad ;D
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:50:45 pm
I demand a recount, no way Heskey scores twice.
Kerry Dixon scored yesterday as well Jim Leighton keeping a clean sheet for the same team.

Sure has thrown up some shocks so far ;D
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 12:50:52 pm
Those passing stats are bad ;D

Funnily enough, the teams with the lowest number of passes won their ties 5-3 in the first round of matches. Including Musk's 6-2 vs Bobby, your 4-1 vs DS, and Popcorn's 4-2 vs Red1977.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:50:45 pm
I demand a recount, no way Heskey scores twice.

That did tickle me  ;D  One of the highlights, along with Carra's first minute header against Red1977.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 12:52:33 pm
Kerry Dixon scored yesterday as well Jim Leighton keeping a clean sheet for the same team.

Sure has thrown up some shocks so far ;D

This should be called the parallel universe draft :D

Multiverse drafting, it's the future.
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:21:24 pm »
Here's a round up of where we are so far -

Quote from: Betty Blue on July 31, 2024, 11:24:15 pm

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Funnily enough, the teams with the lowest number of passes won their ties 5-3 in the first round of matches. Including Musk's 6-2 vs Bobby, your 4-1 vs DS, and Popcorn's 4-2 vs Red1977.
I also reckon Prof forgot to put Giles in at his prime age as he barely got a mench and is 83 so no wonder  :wave
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:18:06 pm »
Sheer Magnetism vs Lone Star Red

With both these teams on the receiving end of defeat in their opening matches, both need a win today or it could be the end of the road for one...





Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2



Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(2 min)

Keegan brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (2 min)

Gerrard carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Owen(3 min)

Owen races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (3 min)

Waddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gomez reads it well and clears (5 min)

Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Francis(8 min)

Francis brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (8 min)

Keegan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (9 min)

Spoiler
Brooking to take the freekick (9 min)

Gomez uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (9 min)
[close]

Owen with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (10 min)

Gerrard runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Terry rises highest to beat his man (10 min)

Owen with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but T.Cooper reads it well and clears (12 min)

Francis carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Sheedy(13 min)

Sheedy controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (13 min)

Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Francis(14 min)

Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (14 min)

Francis gets to the ball just ahead of Lallana the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  Sheer Magnetism (15 min)

Spoiler
Keegan looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(15 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (15 min)



Score: Sheer Magnetism 1  -  0 Lone Star Red [39m
[close]

Gerrard plays it across the six yard box to Strurridge(15 min)

Strurridge brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (15 min)

Gerrard dribles past Stevens using his body well (16 min)

Gerrard skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (17 min)

Francis looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lallana. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (19 min)

Spoiler
Reid to take the freekick (19 min)

D.Walker gets his head to the ball and uses the pace to divert it home. Goal!!! (19 min)

Goal Scored by  D.Walker  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (19 min)



Score: Sheer Magnetism 2  -  0 Lone Star Red
[close]

T.Cooper switches it out to Keegan(19 min)

Keegan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gomez rises highest to beat his man (19 min)

Stevens with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (21 min)

Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (24 min)

Francis switches it out to Keegan(24 min)

Keegan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Nicol rises highest to beat his man (23 min)

T.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gomez rises highest to beat his man (25 min)

Sheedy skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (25 min)

Waddle plays it across the six yard box to Francis(28 min)

Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (28 min)

Keegan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (29 min)

Gerrard plays it across the six yard box to Strurridge(31 min)

Strurridge brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (31 min)

A.Robertson sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (31 min)

D.Walker dribles past Owen using his body well (32 min)

Wilshere with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Terry reads it well and clears (35 min)

Strurridge switches it out to Gerrard(35 min)

Gerrard plays it across the six yard box to Owen(35 min)

Spoiler
Owen collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (35 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (35 min)



Score: Sheer Magnetism 2  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]

A.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Strurridge(36 min)

Strurridge brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (36 min)

Owen with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (38 min)

Rice with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (39 min)

Keegan loses posession to Rice(39 min)

Sheedy with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (41 min)

Gerrard skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (42 min)

Keegan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (43 min)

Stevens plays it across the six yard box to Francis(44 min)

Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 2  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:28:39 pm »
NICHOLLS vs child in time

And onto the winners side. Can Teddy add to his two goal tally or will Child in time stop him in his tracks...



Line Up for NICHOLLS : 4-4-2



Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Sheringham

Speed plays it first time across to Law(0 min)

Spoiler
Law with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(0 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (0 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  1 child in time
[close]

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (2 min)

Lennox with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (4 min)

Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (6 min)

Spoiler
K.Dixon picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (8 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (8 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  2 child in time
[close]

Lorrimer beats Bremner with good footwork (10 min)

McGrain with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (12 min)

Speed plays it first time across to Law(15 min)

Law hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (15 min)

Speed plays it first time across to Law(16 min)

Law hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (16 min)

Robson slips the ball down the line to Lennox(20 min)

Lennox plays it first time across to Rush(19 min)

Rush collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (19 min)

Lennox bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Law. The ref indicates a freekick (21 min)

Spoiler
Murdoch flashes through the box, but no one can get a touch (21 min)
[close]

Strachan slips the ball down the line to K.Dixon(22 min)

K.Dixon clips it towards the back post, but Irwin intercepts (20 min)

Lorrimer plays it first time across to Rush(22 min)

Rush hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (22 min)

Law tries to thread the ball forward, but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (24 min)

Speed bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Lennox. The ref indicates a freekick (24 min)

Spoiler
Lampard swings in the freekick (24 min)

Irwin climbs high to head clear (24 min)
[close]

Lorrimer shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (27 min)

Speed slips the ball down the line to Bremner(27 min)

Bremner plays it first time across to K.Dixon(27 min)

K.Dixon collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (27 min)

Speed is dispossessed by Robson(28 min)

K.Dixon picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (31 min)

Lennox bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Strachan. The ref indicates a freekick (34 min)

Spoiler
Murdoch swings in the freekick (34 min)

Butcher climbs high to head clear (34 min)
[close]

Lorrimer plays it first time across to Rush(35 min)

Spoiler
Rush with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(35 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  NICHOLLS  on  (35 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 1  -  2 child in time
[close]


Lorrimer bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Strachan. The ref indicates a freekick (38 min)

Spoiler
Murdoch swings in the freekick (38 min)

McGrain wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (38 min)
[close]

Gemmell tries to thread the ball forward, but McGrain steps across to carry the ball away (40 min)

Lennox with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (40 min)

Bremner slips the ball down the line to K.Dixon(41 min)

K.Dixon clips it towards the back post, but McGrain intercepts (41 min)

Irwin clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (41 min)

Lorrimer picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: NICHOLLS 1  -  2 child in time
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:38:36 pm »
Sheer Magnetism vs Lone Star Red (Second half)

Sheer leading by a goal at half time. Can LSR inspire a comeback



The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Lallana with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (45 min)

Keegan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gomez reads it well and clears (45 min)

Gerrard dribles past T.Cooper using his body well (47 min)

Keegan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lallana. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (50 min)

Spoiler
Brooking to take the freekick (50 min)

D.Walker gets his head to the ball and uses the pace to divert it home. Goal!!! (50 min)

Goal Scored by  D.Walker  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (50 min)



Score: Sheer Magnetism 3  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]

Keegan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lallana. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (55 min)

Spoiler
Brooking to take the freekick (55 min)

D.Walker gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (55 min)
[close]

Gerrard runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  T.Cooper rises highest to beat his man (59 min)

Waddle switches it out to Sheedy(60 min)

Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Francis(60 min)

Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (60 min)

Francis looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (61 min)

Spoiler
Brooking to take the freekick (61 min)

Nicol uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (61 min)
[close]

Stevens carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Francis(62 min)

Francis races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (62 min)

Gerrard with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (62 min)

Wilshere skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (63 min)

Strurridge switches it out to Gerrard(66 min)

Gerrard runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  D.Walker rises highest to beat his man (62 min)

Francis looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (67 min)

Spoiler
Brooking to take the freekick (67 min)

A.Robertson uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (67 min)
[close]

Keegan carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Sheedy(67 min)

Sheedy controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (67 min)

Waddle looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Gerrard. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (68 min)

Spoiler
Brooking to take the freekick (68 min)

Cahill uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (68 min)
[close]

Sheedy loses posession to Gerrard(72 min)

Lallana skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (73 min)

Keegan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lallana. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (74 min)

Spoiler
Brooking to take the freekick (74 min)

A.Robertson uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (74 min)
[close]

Cahill dribles past Keegan using his body well (80 min)

Sheedy skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (81 min)

Owen skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (84 min)

Waddle with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (87 min)

Keegan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lallana. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (88 min)

Spoiler
Brooking to take the freekick (88 min)

Wilshere uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (88 min)
[close]

Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Francis(89 min)

Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 3  -  1 Lone Star Red

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Redemption for Des Walker as he scores a brace. His first ever goals in an England shirt.



Goals Scored by: Keegan, D.Walker, D.Walker - Owen
[close]

Spoiler
Category Sheer Magnetism Lone Star Red
Goal 3 1
Shot 17 11
Shot on Target 12 6
Successful Pass 502 450
Missed Pass 125 141
Successful Cross 7 4
Missed Crossed 3 4
Duel Won 43 26
Duel Lost 26 43
Fouls Committed 13 26
Saves 5 8
Interceptions 11 20
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:52:05 pm »
NICHOLLS vs child in time (Second half)

All still to play for with only one goal in it



The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

Strachan tries to thread the ball forward, but Pallister steps across to carry the ball away (47 min)

Lennox beats Strachan with good footwork (48 min)

Murdoch slips the ball down the line to Lennox(48 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (48 min)

Speed plays it first time across to K.Dixon(48 min)

Spoiler
K.Dixon with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(48 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (48 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 1  -  3 child in time
[close]

Sheringham is dispossessed by Jardine(50 min)

Strachan slips the ball down the line to Bremner(51 min)

Bremner clips it towards the back post, but McGrain intercepts (50 min)

McGrain fires it in towards the near post, but no one can get a touch (51 min)

Strachan shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (52 min)

Strachan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (54 min)

Law tries to thread the ball forward, but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (55 min)

Irwin tries to thread the ball forward, but Butcher steps across to carry the ball away (56 min)

Lennox slips the ball down the line to Murdoch(59 min)

Murdoch plays it first time across to Sheringham(58 min)

Spoiler
Sheringham with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(58 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  NICHOLLS  on  (58 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 2  -  3 child in time
[close]

K.Dixon is dispossessed by Pallister(59 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (60 min)

K.Dixon slips the ball down the line to Bremner(60 min)

Bremner clips it towards the back post, but Pallister intercepts (60 min)

Lennox slips the ball down the line to Rush(62 min)

Rush plays it first time across to Sheringham(61 min)

Sheringham collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (61 min)

Speed beats Robson with good footwork (63 min)

Strachan plays it first time across to Law(63 min)

Law collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (63 min)

Lorrimer bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by K.Dixon. The ref indicates a freekick (64 min)

Spoiler
Murdoch swings in the freekick (64 min)

McGrain wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (64 min)
[close]

McGrain clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (65 min)

Lennox slips the ball down the line to Murdoch(66 min)

Murdoch plays it first time across to Rush(66 min)

Rush collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (66 min)

Strachan beats Robson with good footwork (67 min)

Sheringham tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary steps across to carry the ball away (68 min)

Lennox picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (69 min)

Robson tries to thread the ball forward, but Gemmell steps across to carry the ball away (72 min)

Law picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (74 min)

Lampard beats Murdoch with good footwork (75 min)

Strachan slips the ball down the line to Speed(77 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but McGrain intercepts (73 min)

Speed plays it first time across to Law(78 min)

Law collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (78 min)

K.Dixon bursts through the midfield and plays it to Speed(78 min)

Speed with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (78 min)

Bruce beats Law with good footwork (78 min)

Law slips the ball down the line to Speed(80 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but McGrain intercepts (80 min)

Law bursts through the midfield and plays it to K.Dixon(85 min)

Spoiler
K.Dixon with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (85 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (85 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 2  -  4 child in time
[close]

Rush with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (87 min)

Murdoch tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary steps across to carry the ball away (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: NICHOLLS 2  -  4 child in time

Another ruthless display by Child in time, are they the favourites now? And Kerry Dixon, what can we say after that hat-trick. Let's be honest, I'm running out of pictures of him celebrating



Goals Scored by: Rush, Sheringham - Law, K.Dixon, K.Dixon, K.Dixon
[close]

Spoiler
Category NICHOLLS child in time
Goal 2 4
Shot 9 14
Shot on Target 8 9
Successful Pass 541 444
Missed Pass 109 103
Successful Cross 6 7
Missed Crossed 6 6
Duel Won 42 29
Duel Lost 29 42
Fouls Committed 11 20
Saves 5 4
Interceptions 15 17
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
Brilliant work, Des Walker netting more goals in 90 minutes than he did in 658 top-level appearances. If he'd played for a decent manager at any point in his career, maybe his attacking instincts would have been unlocked sooner. How did Adam Lallana stay on the pitch, though?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:52 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm »
Kerry Dixon is on fire, your defence is terrified
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:19:15 pm
How did Adam Lallana stay on the pitch, though?
Mostly because to have to recode the sim for teams with less than 11 players was something I couldn't be arsed with  ;D
Logged

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 05:09:34 pm
Mostly because to have to recode the sim for teams with less than 11 players was something I couldn't be arsed with  ;D

Note to self: Pick Vinny Jones next time.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
