With both these teams on the receiving end of defeat in their opening matches, both need a win today or it could be the end of the road for one...Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by OwenSheedy plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(2 min)Keegan brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (2 min)Gerrard carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Owen(3 min)Owen races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (3 min)Waddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gomez reads it well and clears (5 min)Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Francis(8 min)Francis brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (8 min)Keegan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Wilshere. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (9 min)Owen with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (10 min)Gerrard runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Terry rises highest to beat his man (10 min)Owen with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but T.Cooper reads it well and clears (12 min)Francis carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Sheedy(13 min)Sheedy controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (13 min)Sheedy plays it across the six yard box to Francis(14 min)Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (14 min)Francis gets to the ball just ahead of Lallana the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for Sheer Magnetism (15 min)Gerrard plays it across the six yard box to Strurridge(15 min)Strurridge brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (15 min)Gerrard dribles past Stevens using his body well (16 min)Gerrard skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (17 min)Francis looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lallana. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (19 min)T.Cooper switches it out to Keegan(19 min)Keegan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Gomez rises highest to beat his man (19 min)Stevens with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (21 min)Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (24 min)Francis switches it out to Keegan(24 min)Keegan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Nicol rises highest to beat his man (23 min)T.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Gomez rises highest to beat his man (25 min)Sheedy skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (25 min)Waddle plays it across the six yard box to Francis(28 min)Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (28 min)Keegan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (29 min)Gerrard plays it across the six yard box to Strurridge(31 min)Strurridge brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (31 min)A.Robertson sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (31 min)D.Walker dribles past Owen using his body well (32 min)Wilshere with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Terry reads it well and clears (35 min)Strurridge switches it out to Gerrard(35 min)Gerrard plays it across the six yard box to Owen(35 min)A.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Strurridge(36 min)Strurridge brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (36 min)Owen with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (38 min)Rice with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (39 min)Keegan loses posession to Rice(39 min)Sheedy with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (41 min)Gerrard skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (42 min)Keegan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (43 min)Stevens plays it across the six yard box to Francis(44 min)Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (44 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!