Hazell vs Draex (Second half)

Goal Scored by Heskey for Hazell on (47 min)







Score: Hazell 3 - 1 Draex Heskey pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (47 min)

Goal Scored by Lineker for Draex on (62 min)







Score: Hazell 3 - 2 Draex Lineker pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (62 min)

Goal Scored by Lineker for Draex on (78 min)







Score: Hazell 3 - 3 Draex Lineker runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (78 min)

J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (79 min)



R.Jones climbs high to head clear (79 min)

Goal Scored by Milner for Hazell on (81 min)







Score: Hazell 4 - 3 Draex Milner picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (81 min)

Full Time Score: Hazell 4 - 3 Draex



What a game! WHAT A GAME!







Goals Scored by: R.Kennedy, Heskey, Heskey, Milner - Saka, Lineker, Lineker What a game! WHAT A GAME!

Spoiler Category Hazell Draex Goal 4 3 Shot 11 17 Shot on Target 8 11 Successful Pass 382 553 Missed Pass 123 117 Successful Cross 4 6 Missed Crossed 6 9 Duel Won 25 37 Duel Lost 37 25 Fouls Committed 25 11 Saves 6 4 Interceptions 23 23

What fool ever doubted Emile? Draex is still in this though and one goal could change everything. Who will step-up?The match resumes and the ball is with LinekerLe Tissier tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville has too much pace and covers (46 min)Le Tissier beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(47 min)Saka loses posession to Milner(51 min)Milner with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(52 min)Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Greig gets there first (50 min)Heskey with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(52 min)Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Neville gets there first (52 min)Aldridge dribles past Greig using his body well (58 min)Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but R.Jones has too much pace and covers (58 min)R.Jones beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(58 min)Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(58 min)Lineker picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (61 min)Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(62 min)J.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(64 min)Lineker races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (64 min)Heskey tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (64 min)Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (65 min)Saka tries to thread the ball forward, but Hansen has too much pace and covers (66 min)Saka with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Dalglish(66 min)Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(66 min)Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(66 min)Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Hendry gets there first (67 min)J.Robertson shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (67 min)Le Tissier beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(67 min)Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(67 min)J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (68 min)Dalglish shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (70 min)Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (70 min)Greig with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lineker(71 min)Lineker beats his man and crosses early to J.Robertson(71 min)J.Robertson stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (71 min)Saka shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (73 min)Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (73 min)Saka with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Dalglish(76 min)Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (76 min)Bellingham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(78 min)Dalglish is brought down by R.Kennedy. Freekick in a promising position (79 min)Neville loses posession to R.Kennedy(82 min)Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to J.Robertson(82 min)J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(82 min)Bellingham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(85 min)Lineker controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (85 min)Aldridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (87 min)Saka plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones gets there first (87 min)Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(89 min)Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(89 min)That's the full time whistle!