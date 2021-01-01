« previous next »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm »
Bobby, you've not seen a shalacking likw that since the Victorian era me thinks.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:44:11 pm »
Not sure if my favourite part is Carra scoring after a minute or David James apparently making 13 saves  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm
Did Prof put Pat Butcher in goal? I used to be a fan of this! Well in Musketeer. We go again...
Sorry VBG.  I really like your team.  More possession and more shots, but undone by some lethal finishing from MG's lot.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm »
Prof, I love you long time.   8)
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 11:44:11 pm
Not sure if my favourite part is Carra scoring after a minute or David James apparently making 13 saves  ;D
David James all over.  When he was busy, he was brilliant.  When he had to do one thing all game, he fucked it up  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:26:38 am »
Have I fallen into the Gullit trap with Emlyn Hughes?. The sim might prefer him left back or in midfield, but picked centre half where he played later in his career.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:12 am by red1977 »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:36:17 am »
Matchday 2 schedule -


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:03:54 pm »
Hazell vs Draex

We open today's fixtures with the ultimate battle between King Kenny and Jockey. Who dares guess who will come out the winner?



Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2



Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Aldridge tries to thread the ball forward, but McNeill has too much pace and covers (0 min)

Lineker loses posession to R.Jones(1 min)

Milner with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(3 min)

Le Tissier beats his man and crosses early to Aldridge(1 min)

Aldridge stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (1 min)

Le Tissier shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (9 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (10 min)

Greig with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Saka(13 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Dalglish(13 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(13 min)

Saka is brought down by Heskey. Freekick in a promising position (15 min)

J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (15 min)

Bellingham wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (15 min)
Aldridge carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (16 min)

Greig plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (17 min)

Saka carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (19 min)

Aldridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to R.Kennedy(19 min)

R.Kennedy runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (19 min)

Goal Scored by  R.Kennedy  for  Hazell  on  (19 min)



Score: Hazell 1  -  0 Draex
Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but McNeill gets there first (20 min)

Saka shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (21 min)

Blanchflower tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (23 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (23 min)

Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but R.Jones has too much pace and covers (25 min)

Heskey picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (25 min)

Goal Scored by  Heskey  for  Hazell  on  (25 min)



Score: Hazell 2  -  0 Draex
Lineker loses posession to R.Jones(26 min)

Le Tissier shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (27 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones gets there first (28 min)

Dalglish is brought down by Blanchflower. Freekick in a promising position (29 min)

J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (29 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (29 min)
Milner tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville has too much pace and covers (32 min)

Dalglish is brought down by R.Kennedy. Freekick in a promising position (32 min)

J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (32 min)

McNeill wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (32 min)
Aldridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Heskey(32 min)

Heskey controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (32 min)

Lineker dribles past Hansen using his body well (34 min)

Aldridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (36 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Neville gets there first (36 min)

J.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Saka(37 min)

Saka runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (37 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (37 min)



Score: Hazell 2  -  1 Draex
Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Greig gets there first (39 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones gets there first (39 min)

Saka tries to thread the ball forward, but Le Saux has too much pace and covers (43 min)

Lineker dribles past Le Saux using his body well (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Hazell 2  -  1 Draex
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:10:40 pm »
Betty Blue vs Tubby

We're going full Spurs today as Kane and King battle it out on the field.



Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2



Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Kane beats Neal with a calm drop of the shoulder (0 min)

Wilkins picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (0 min)

Gascoigne beats Lambert with a calm drop of the shoulder (1 min)

Gillespie is just beaten to the ball by Charles(7 min)

Foden runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (9 min)

Wright with a diagonal ball out to Charles(9 min)

Charles plays it first time across to Wright(8 min)

Wright with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (8 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jones intercepts (12 min)

Lambert tries to thread the ball forward, but Jones steps across to carry the ball away (13 min)

Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Bridge intercepts (14 min)

Best bursts through the midfield and plays it to McAllister(15 min)

McAllister races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (15 min)
Charles picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (16 min)

McAllister tries to thread the ball forward, but Jones steps across to carry the ball away (20 min)

Thompson beats Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (21 min)

Neal with a diagonal ball out to Charles(22 min)

Charles plays it first time across to Wright(18 min)

Wright with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (18 min)
Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Thompson intercepts (23 min)

Wilkins finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (23 min)

Mackay is just beaten to the ball by McAllister(24 min)

Jones beats Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (25 min)

Kane beats Neal with a calm drop of the shoulder (26 min)

Neal runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie intercepts (32 min)

Charles is just beaten to the ball by Gillespie(35 min)

Mackay beats Wilkins with a calm drop of the shoulder (36 min)

Gascoigne plays it first time across to Wright(38 min)

Wright with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (38 min)

Gascoigne picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (39 min)

Jones finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (39 min)

Charles tries to thread the ball forward, but Bridge steps across to carry the ball away (40 min)

Foden beats Thompson with a calm drop of the shoulder (41 min)

Lambert runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (44 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neal intercepts (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Betty Blue 0  -  0 Tubby
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
Hazell vs Draex (Second half)

What fool ever doubted Emile? Draex is still in this though and one goal could change everything. Who will step-up?



The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Le Tissier tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville has too much pace and covers (46 min)

Le Tissier beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(47 min)

Heskey pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (47 min)

Goal Scored by  Heskey  for  Hazell  on  (47 min)



Score: Hazell 3  -  1 Draex
Saka loses posession to Milner(51 min)

Milner with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(52 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Greig gets there first (50 min)

Heskey with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Le Tissier(52 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Neville gets there first (52 min)

Aldridge dribles past Greig using his body well (58 min)

Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but R.Jones has too much pace and covers (58 min)

R.Jones beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(58 min)

Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(58 min)

Lineker picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (61 min)

Saka beats his man and crosses early to Lineker(62 min)

Lineker pulls away from his marker and headers it back across the goal to find the bottom corner (62 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (62 min)



Score: Hazell 3  -  2 Draex
J.Robertson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(64 min)

Lineker races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (64 min)

Heskey tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (64 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Hansen gets there first (65 min)

Saka tries to thread the ball forward, but Hansen has too much pace and covers (66 min)

Saka with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Dalglish(66 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(66 min)

Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(66 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross but Hendry gets there first (67 min)

J.Robertson shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (67 min)

Le Tissier beats his man and crosses early to Heskey(67 min)

Heskey finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(67 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (68 min)

Dalglish shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (70 min)

Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (70 min)

Greig with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lineker(71 min)

Lineker beats his man and crosses early to J.Robertson(71 min)

J.Robertson stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (71 min)

Saka shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (73 min)

Lineker carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (73 min)

Saka with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Dalglish(76 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross but Quansah gets there first (76 min)

Bellingham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(78 min)

Lineker runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (78 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (78 min)



Score: Hazell 3  -  3 Draex
Dalglish is brought down by R.Kennedy. Freekick in a promising position (79 min)

J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (79 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (79 min)
Milner picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (81 min)

Goal Scored by  Milner  for  Hazell  on  (81 min)



Score: Hazell 4  -  3 Draex
Neville loses posession to R.Kennedy(82 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to J.Robertson(82 min)

J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(82 min)

Bellingham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Lineker(85 min)

Lineker controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (85 min)

Aldridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig has too much pace and covers (87 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones gets there first (87 min)

Dalglish beats his man and crosses early to Saka(89 min)

Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Hazell 4  -  3 Draex

What a game! WHAT A GAME!



Goals Scored by: R.Kennedy, Heskey, Heskey, Milner - Saka, Lineker, Lineker
Category Hazell Draex
Goal 4 3
Shot 11 17
Shot on Target 8 11
Successful Pass 382 553
Missed Pass 123 117
Successful Cross 4 6
Missed Crossed 6 9
Duel Won 25 37
Duel Lost 37 25
Fouls Committed 25 11
Saves 6 4
Interceptions 23 23
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:37:31 pm »
Betty Blue vs Tubby (Second half)

Bore draw at halftime. Will either team come out of its shell and take the game by the scruff of the neck?



The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Charles with a diagonal ball out to Gascoigne(45 min)

Gascoigne plays it first time across to Wright(45 min)

Wright with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (45 min)

Charles beats Lawrenson with a calm drop of the shoulder (45 min)

Charles tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps across to carry the ball away (46 min)

Wilkins hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(47 min)

Goal Scored by  Wilkins  for  Tubby  on  (47 min)



Score: Betty Blue 0  -  1 Tubby
Gascoigne tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps across to carry the ball away (48 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Jones intercepts (48 min)

Foden picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (49 min)

Best tries to thread the ball forward, but Neal steps across to carry the ball away (49 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Best(51 min)

Best with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (51 min)

Gascoigne runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawrenson intercepts (54 min)

King is just beaten to the ball by Best(55 min)

Wright tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie steps across to carry the ball away (58 min)

Foden finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (59 min)

Gascoigne plays it first time across to Charles(60 min)

Charles with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (60 min)

Foden turns sharply but is brought down by Wright. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (63 min)

McAllister takes the freekick from wide (63 min)

Case climbs high to head clear (63 min)
Foden beats Thompson with a calm drop of the shoulder (65 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Kane(65 min)

Kane with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (65 min)

Wright finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (71 min)

Bridge finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (73 min)

McAllister runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)

Mackay with a diagonal ball out to Whelan(75 min)

Whelan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker intercepts (68 min)

Whelan picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (79 min)

Wilkins beats Case with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)

Bridge is just beaten to the ball by Whelan(80 min)

K.Walker plays it first time across to Foden(80 min)

Foden brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (80 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (80 min)



Score: Betty Blue 0  -  2 Tubby
Foden bursts through the midfield and plays it to McAllister(82 min)

McAllister races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (82 min)

Wilkins tries to thread the ball forward, but Thompson steps across to carry the ball away (83 min)

McAllister beats Whelan with a calm drop of the shoulder (84 min)

Lambert with a diagonal ball out to Foden(85 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Best(84 min)

Best with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (84 min)

Foden finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (86 min)

Best beats King with a calm drop of the shoulder (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Betty Blue 0  -  2 Tubby

Well, fuck. That's all I have to say.



Goals Scored by: Wilkins, Foden
Category Betty Blue Tubby
Goal 0 2
Shot 8 12
Shot on Target 6 8
Successful Pass 328 642
Missed Pass 117 113
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 4 4
Duel Won 29 43
Duel Lost 43 29
Fouls Committed 12 3
Saves 6 6
Interceptions 20 15
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:42:35 pm »
Never in doubt, despite the sweating I was doing at half time.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 2
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:46:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:42:35 pm
Never in doubt, despite the sweating I was doing at half time.

My team's stats are fucking horrendous. Least good at everything except fouling and missing passes  ;D  It can't get any worse or can it...
