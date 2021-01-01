Sheer Magnetism vs NICHOLLS (Second half)

Spoiler Robson looking to play this into the danger area (46 min)



T.Cooper is in just the right place to head that away (46 min)

Spoiler



Goal Scored by Sheringham for NICHOLLS on (48 min)







Score: Sheer Magnetism 0 - 2 NICHOLLS Sheringham gets across his man at the near post to glance home (48 min)

Spoiler Robson fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (57 min)

Spoiler Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (62 min)



Terry with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (62 min)

Spoiler Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (74 min)



McGrain is in just the right place to head that away (74 min)

Spoiler Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (81 min)



Pallister is in just the right place to head that away (81 min)

Spoiler Robson looking to play this into the danger area (85 min)



T.Cooper is in just the right place to head that away (85 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 0 - 2 NICHOLLS











Goals Scored by: Sheringham, Sheringham

Spoiler Category Sheer Magnetism NICHOLLS Goal 0 2 Shot 8 14 Shot on Target 7 10 Successful Pass 487 428 Missed Pass 128 119 Successful Cross 2 7 Missed Crossed 7 7 Duel Won 30 43 Duel Lost 43 30 Fouls Committed 22 11 Saves 7 6 Interceptions 30 27

The players are out, Terry looks like he's getting some last minute instructions from Sheer on the touchline. They'll be looking to turn around this game. At 1-0, it's still on a knife edge here:The match resumes and the ball is with SheringhamLorrimer looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Francis. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (46 min)Stevens picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (46 min)Lorrimer beats his man and crosses early to Sheringham(48 min)Francis shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (49 min)Irwin picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Terry has too much pace and covers (52 min)Sheedy bursts through the midfield and plays it to Keegan(52 min)Keegan races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (52 min)Waddle clips it towards the back post, but Irwin intercepts (52 min)Stevens picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister has too much pace and covers (53 min)McGrain with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (55 min)Francis picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (56 min)Lorrimer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (56 min)Lennox looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Keegan. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (57 min)Irwin clips it towards the back post, but D.Walker intercepts (59 min)Sheringham plays the ball down the wing to Lennox(60 min)Lennox beats his man and crosses early to Sheringham(59 min)Sheringham collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (59 min)Waddle clips it towards the back post, but McGrain intercepts (60 min)Lennox plays the ball down the wing to Murdoch(60 min)Murdoch clips it towards the back post, but T.Cooper intercepts (60 min)Reid picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Bruce has too much pace and covers (60 min)Rush takes it past D.Walker using his body well (62 min)Rush with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (62 min)Waddle looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lennox. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (62 min)Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but Terry intercepts (64 min)Waddle shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (64 min)Terry receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Rush(65 min)Francis picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (66 min)Lennox runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (66 min)Lennox clips it towards the back post, but D.Walker intercepts (69 min)McGrain picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but T.Cooper has too much pace and covers (69 min)Murdoch bursts through the midfield and plays it to Rush(70 min)Rush takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (70 min)Waddle shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (70 min)Sheedy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (70 min)Lorrimer beats his man and crosses early to Rush(73 min)Rush brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (73 min)Sheedy looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lennox. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (74 min)Lorrimer picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Terry has too much pace and covers (74 min)Sheedy plays the ball down the wing to Keegan(74 min)Keegan clips it towards the back post, but Bruce intercepts (73 min)Lorrimer shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (76 min)Sheedy beats his man and crosses early to Francis(78 min)Francis collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (78 min)Sheedy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (79 min)D.Walker takes it past Sheringham using his body well (81 min)Francis looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Irwin. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (81 min)Sheringham looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Sheedy. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (85 min)Francis picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (85 min)McGrain plays the ball down the wing to Rush(86 min)Rush beats his man and crosses early to Sheringham(85 min)Sheringham collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (85 min)Robson shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (89 min)That's the full time whistle!