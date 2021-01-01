« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1  (Read 273 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« on: Yesterday at 11:24:15 pm »
Welcome to the Group Stage of the Great British Draft Off World Cup.

The draw is as follows:



Match schedule to follow...

(Thanks to Prof for setting up the spreadsheet)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:40 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:07:32 pm »
Today's match schedule is in:







All matches from the group stages will be posted in this thread, so keep an eye out for your matches at the times above. You may of course post reactions in this thread. Games on at the same time will cut between each other at half time. Good luck all. Even I don't know the results  :wave

*All times subject to last minute changes
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,499
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:11:50 pm »
Piss easy game for moi against DS, who'll have his boys on the sangria all day.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:50 pm
Piss easy game for moi against DS, who'll have his boys on the sangria all day.

You're playing Max not DS in game 1  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:33:01 pm »
Welcome to the first matches of the tournament. We begin with a clash of titans as Rushy and Keegan face off against each other.

Sheer Magnetism vs NICHOLLS



Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2



Line Up for NICHOLLS : 4-4-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Francis

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but T.Cooper intercepts (6 min)

Reid receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Robson(6 min)

Francis picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (7 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Terry intercepts (9 min)

Robson takes it past Reid using his body well (11 min)

Robson shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (11 min)

Keegan takes it past McGrain using his body well (12 min)

Sheedy looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lennox. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (13 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (13 min)

Irwin is in just the right place to head that away (13 min)
[close]

Sheedy clips it towards the back post, but Pallister intercepts (15 min)

T.Cooper picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (17 min)

Sheedy clips it towards the back post, but Pallister intercepts (18 min)

Lorrimer looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Sheedy. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (18 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (18 min)

Terry is in just the right place to head that away (18 min)
[close]

Lorrimer beats his man and crosses early to Sheringham(21 min)

Sheringham brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (21 min)

Francis takes it past Pallister using his body well (23 min)

Stevens picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (26 min)

Sheringham bursts through the midfield and plays it to Murdoch(27 min)

Murdoch takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (27 min)

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but Terry intercepts (30 min)

Irwin beats his man and crosses early to Rush(30 min)

Rush collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (30 min)

Francis runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (33 min)

Waddle clips it towards the back post, but Bruce intercepts (33 min)

Waddle looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lorrimer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (34 min)

Spoiler
Brooking fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (34 min)
[close]

Lennox plays the ball down the wing to Murdoch(36 min)

Murdoch beats his man and crosses early to Sheringham(34 min)

Spoiler
Sheringham gets across his man at the near post to glance home (34 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  NICHOLLS  on  (34 min)



Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  1 NICHOLLS
[close]


Sheringham looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Waddle. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (36 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (36 min)

D.Walker is in just the right place to head that away (36 min)
[close]

Sheringham shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (37 min)

Rush takes it past Stevens using his body well (38 min)

Waddle shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (40 min)

Lennox looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Brooking. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (40 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (40 min)

Bruce with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (40 min)
[close]

Waddle beats his man and crosses early to Keegan(41 min)

Keegan brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (41 min)

Stevens clips it towards the back post, but Bruce intercepts (41 min)

Rush receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by D.Walker(41 min)

Lennox picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but D.Walker has too much pace and covers (41 min)

Sheedy takes it past McGrain using his body well (42 min)

Keegan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  1 NICHOLLS
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,499
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:22:48 pm
You're playing Max not DS in game 1  ;D

I;m taking Maxwell so lightly he doesn't even come into the reckoning.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:40:08 pm »
Match 2 brings us another almighty showdown as Stevie G comes up against Fat Frank

Lone Star Red vs child in time



Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2



Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Law tries to thread the ball forward, but Nicol reads it well and clears (0 min)

Bremner tries to thread the ball forward, but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (0 min)

Wilshere picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (0 min)

Strachan tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez reads it well and clears (3 min)

Gerrard swings it across the box, but Butcher headers it away to safety (4 min)

Speed picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (5 min)

Law turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Cahill(6 min)

Speed picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Law(7 min)

Law is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (7 min)

Gerrard sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (8 min)

Speed tries to thread the ball forward, but Cahill reads it well and clears (10 min)

Law strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Lallana. The ref indicates a freekick (10 min)

Spoiler
Bremner looking to play this into the danger area (10 min)

O'Leary with good movement, finds space to head home (10 min)

Goal Scored by  O'Leary  for  child in time  on  (10 min)



Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  1 child in time
[close]

Law strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Wilshere. The ref indicates a freekick (12 min)

Spoiler
Bremner looking to play this into the danger area (12 min)

Gemmell climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (12 min)
[close]

Law turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Rice(12 min)

Gerrard hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (16 min)

Gomez beats Law with a calm drop of the shoulder (17 min)

Speed swings it across the box, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (21 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(22 min)

K.Dixon finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(22 min)

Jardine picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Bremner(27 min)

Bremner is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (27 min)

Strachan hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (33 min)

Rice beats Strachan with a calm drop of the shoulder (34 min)

Strachan hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (35 min)

Law with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Bremner(37 min)

Bremner swings it across the box, but Nicol headers it away to safety (36 min)

Gerrard swings it across the box, but Butcher headers it away to safety (38 min)

Bremner sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (39 min)

Speed strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Wilshere. The ref indicates a freekick (39 min)

Spoiler
Bremner looking to play this into the danger area (39 min)

Gemmell climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (39 min)
[close]

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (42 min)

Strachan sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (42 min)

Gerrard sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  1 child in time
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:48:44 pm »
Sheer Magnetism vs NICHOLLS (Second half)

The players are out, Terry looks like he's getting some last minute instructions from Sheer on the touchline. They'll be looking to turn around this game. At 1-0, it's still on a knife edge here:



The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Lorrimer looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Francis. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (46 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (46 min)

T.Cooper is in just the right place to head that away (46 min)
[close]

Stevens picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (46 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and crosses early to Sheringham(48 min)

Spoiler
Sheringham gets across his man at the near post to glance home (48 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheringham  for  NICHOLLS  on  (48 min)



Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  2 NICHOLLS
[close]

Francis shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (49 min)

Irwin picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Terry has too much pace and covers (52 min)

Sheedy bursts through the midfield and plays it to Keegan(52 min)

Keegan races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (52 min)

Waddle clips it towards the back post, but Irwin intercepts (52 min)

Stevens picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister has too much pace and covers (53 min)

McGrain with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (55 min)

Francis picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (56 min)

Lorrimer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (56 min)

Lennox looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Keegan. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (57 min)

Spoiler
Robson fires it straight into the goalkeeper's grateful hands (57 min)
[close]

Irwin clips it towards the back post, but D.Walker intercepts (59 min)

Sheringham plays the ball down the wing to Lennox(60 min)

Lennox beats his man and crosses early to Sheringham(59 min)

Sheringham collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (59 min)

Waddle clips it towards the back post, but McGrain intercepts (60 min)

Lennox plays the ball down the wing to Murdoch(60 min)

Murdoch clips it towards the back post, but T.Cooper intercepts (60 min)

Reid picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Bruce has too much pace and covers (60 min)

Rush takes it past D.Walker using his body well (62 min)

Rush with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (62 min)

Waddle looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lennox. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (62 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (62 min)

Terry with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (62 min)
[close]

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but Terry intercepts (64 min)

Waddle shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (64 min)

Terry receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Rush(65 min)

Francis picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin has too much pace and covers (66 min)

Lennox runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (66 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but D.Walker intercepts (69 min)

McGrain picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but T.Cooper has too much pace and covers (69 min)

Murdoch bursts through the midfield and plays it to Rush(70 min)

Rush takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (70 min)

Waddle shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (70 min)

Sheedy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (70 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and crosses early to Rush(73 min)

Rush brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (73 min)

Sheedy looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Lennox. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (74 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (74 min)

McGrain is in just the right place to head that away (74 min)
[close]

Lorrimer picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Terry has too much pace and covers (74 min)

Sheedy plays the ball down the wing to Keegan(74 min)

Keegan clips it towards the back post, but Bruce intercepts (73 min)

Lorrimer shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (76 min)

Sheedy beats his man and crosses early to Francis(78 min)

Francis collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (78 min)

Sheedy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (79 min)

D.Walker takes it past Sheringham using his body well (81 min)

Francis looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Irwin. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (81 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (81 min)

Pallister is in just the right place to head that away (81 min)
[close]

Sheringham looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Sheedy. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (85 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (85 min)

T.Cooper is in just the right place to head that away (85 min)
[close]

Francis picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain has too much pace and covers (85 min)

McGrain plays the ball down the wing to Rush(86 min)

Rush beats his man and crosses early to Sheringham(85 min)

Sheringham collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (85 min)

Robson shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  2 NICHOLLS





Goals Scored by: Sheringham, Sheringham
[close]

Spoiler
Category Sheer Magnetism NICHOLLS
Goal 0 2
Shot 8 14
Shot on Target 7 10
Successful Pass 487 428
Missed Pass 128 119
Successful Cross 2 7
Missed Crossed 7 7
Duel Won 30 43
Duel Lost 43 30
Fouls Committed 22 11
Saves 7 6
Interceptions 30 27
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:54:43 pm »
Quality keeper making all the difference there. Congrats, Nicholls!
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:56:58 pm »
Lone Star Red vs child in time[ (Second half)

Another finely balanced game with just one goal in it. Can LSR inspire his team for a comeback here -



The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

Owen tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary reads it well and clears (45 min)

Bremner hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (47 min)

Strachan picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (50 min)

Gemmell picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (50 min)

Speed tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez reads it well and clears (50 min)

Lampard tries to thread the ball forward, but Nicol reads it well and clears (51 min)

Gerrard sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (52 min)

Strachan strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Gerrard. The ref indicates a freekick (53 min)

Spoiler
Bremner looking to play this into the danger area (53 min)

A.Robertson is in just the right place to head that away (53 min)
[close]

Strachan tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez reads it well and clears (58 min)

Speed hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (58 min)

K.Dixon tries to thread the ball forward, but Cahill reads it well and clears (58 min)

Strachan swings it across the box, but Gomez headers it away to safety (60 min)

Strurridge turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Leighton(61 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(63 min)

K.Dixon finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(63 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(65 min)

Law stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (65 min)

Gerrard swings it across the box, but O'Leary headers it away to safety (66 min)

Gerrard picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (67 min)

Strachan picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Bremner(70 min)

Spoiler
Bremner is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (70 min)

Goal Scored by  Bremner  for  child in time  on  (70 min)



Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  2 child in time
[close]

Strachan plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(72 min)

Law stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (72 min)

Lampard sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (72 min)

Law picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into K.Dixon(72 min)

K.Dixon is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (72 min)

Gerrard plays a beautiful cross into the path of Owen(73 min)

Owen finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(73 min)

Lampard sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (74 min)

Speed sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (74 min)

Speed beats Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)

Lallana beats O'Leary with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)

Strachan beats Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (81 min)

Strachan with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Bremner(84 min)

Bremner plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(78 min)

K.Dixon finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(78 min)

Spoiler
K.Dixon skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (85 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (85 min)



Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  3 child in time
[close]

Strachan comes together in the area with Gerrard the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  child in time (87 min)

Spoiler
Law places the ball on the spot. Waits for the whistle. He doesn't look confident here. He's got underneath it and it's crashed back off the bar and cleared for a throw-in(87 min)

Penalty missed by  Law  for  child in time  on  (87 min)
[close]


Strurridge tries to thread the ball forward, but O'Leary reads it well and clears (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  3 child in time





Goals Scored by: O'Leary, Bremner, K.Dixon
[close]

Spoiler
Category Lone Star Red child in time
Goal 0 3
Shot 5 21
Shot on Target 1 12
Successful Pass 394 546
Missed Pass 147 123
Successful Cross 1 5
Missed Crossed 3 3
Duel Won 31 34
Duel Lost 34 31
Fouls Committed 19 11
Saves 7 1
Interceptions 25 12
[close]

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,881
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:50:51 pm »
Get in!!!  8)
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:49:09 pm »
Second two matches will probably come around 7.30/8pm now, as I've got to nip out for a bit.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,428
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
3-0 loss, outshot 21-5 and completed 72% of our passes.

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:05:29 pm
3-0 loss, outshot 21-5 and completed 72% of our passes.



Hope youve had enough time to assess your squad.
Logged

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:29:37 pm »
Was on the edge of my seat reading that, great work gents
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:30:21 pm »
We join you later than scheduled after a pigeon flew on the pitch and stewards spent the past hour trying to catch it.

Drinks Sangria vs Robbie Redman



Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2



Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Bale plays it first time across to M.Hughes(0 min)

M.Hughes with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (0 min)

L.Ferdinand is just beaten to the ball by G.Johnson(1 min)

G.Johnson clips it towards the back post, but Campbell intercepts (2 min)

Platt with a first time ball round the corner to Sterling(3 min)

Sterling takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (3 min)

Staunton tries to thread the ball forward, but Stones nicks it away (5 min)

Beckham runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (6 min)

Spoiler
Platt hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(6 min)

Goal Scored by  Platt  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (6 min)



Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Robbie Redman
[close]

Platt runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (13 min)

Rooney turns inside and looks to release Keane(16 min)

Keane clips it towards the back post, but Adams intercepts (15 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Stones intercepts (17 min)

Platt plays it first time across to Beardsley(17 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (17 min)

Bale picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (18 min)

Sterling gets to the ball first and is caught by Beckham. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (19 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (19 min)

Miller climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (19 min)
[close]

Sterling plays it first time across to Beardsley(21 min)

Beardsley with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (21 min)

Beckham dribles past Keane using his body well (25 min)

Rooney tries to thread the ball forward, but Adams nicks it away (29 min)

Beckham with a first time ball round the corner to Bale(29 min)

Spoiler
Bale with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (29 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  Robbie Redman  on  (29 min)



Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  1 Robbie Redman
[close]

Adams dribles past Rooney using his body well (31 min)

Winterburn dribles past McStay using his body well (32 min)

Bale looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (34 min)

Venison clips it towards the back post, but Miller intercepts (34 min)

Bale tries to thread the ball forward, but G.Johnson nicks it away (37 min)

Venison turns inside and looks to release Lee(40 min)

Lee clips it towards the back post, but G.Johnson intercepts (39 min)

Platt runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (40 min)

Platt turns inside and looks to release Rooney(42 min)

Rooney clips it towards the back post, but Campbell intercepts (41 min)

Venison dribles past Beardsley using his body well (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  1 Robbie Redman
[close]

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm »
Over in the other stadium for tonight's game, also delayed because Manager Samie was held up meeting with one of his secret transfer sources. Rumours of an imminent Liverpool signing are spreading like wildfire.

Samie vs Max_powers



Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                   

Line Up for Max_powers : 4-3-3

                               

The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

Heighway picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (1 min)

Collymore brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Ferdinand reads it well and clears (1 min)

Bellamy picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (2 min)

McGovern is dispossessed by Ramsey(3 min)

Ramsey plays it across the six yard box to Bellamy(4 min)

Bellamy brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (4 min)

Shaw with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Houghton(5 min)

Spoiler
Houghton plays it across the six yard box to Bellamy(5 min)

Bellamy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (5 min)
[close]

Bellamy picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (8 min)

Souness with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Collymore(10 min)

Collymore clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon headers it away to safety (9 min)

Heighway with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Vardy(11 min)

Vardy clips it towards the back post, but Southgate headers it away to safety (9 min)

Ramsey dribles past McGovern using his body well (12 min)

McGovern with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Scholes(14 min)

Scholes plays it across the six yard box to Vardy(11 min)

Vardy brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (11 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but Southgate headers it away to safety (15 min)

Spoiler
Heighway plays it across the six yard box to Vardy(16 min)

Vardy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (16 min)
[close]

McGovern brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Southgate reads it well and clears (16 min)

Heighway brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Martin reads it well and clears (22 min)

McGovern shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (23 min)

McGovern brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Shaw reads it well and clears (25 min)

McManaman plays it across the six yard box to McDermott(25 min)

McDermott collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (25 min)

Henderson with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Bellamy(27 min)

Spoiler
Bellamy plays it across the six yard box to Collymore(27 min)

Collymore collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (27 min)
[close]

Vardy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Anderson reads it well and clears (28 min)

Scholes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Martin reads it well and clears (29 min)

Heighway picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (29 min)

Henderson picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (29 min)

Ramsey picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (30 min)

Heighway brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Martin reads it well and clears (30 min)

Martin dribles past Vardy using his body well (33 min)

Henderson shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (35 min)

Houghton with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Bellamy(36 min)

Bellamy clips it towards the back post, but Smith headers it away to safety (36 min)

Henderson dribles past McManaman using his body well (37 min)

Martin dribles past Vardy using his body well (39 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon headers it away to safety (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Samie 0  -  0 Max_powers
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:57:47 pm »
Drinks Sangria vs Robbie Redman (Second half)

1-1 and all to play for here.



The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Platt plays it first time across to Rooney(45 min)

Rooney with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (45 min)

Adams is just beaten to the ball by Miller(45 min)

Spoiler
L.Ferdinand hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(51 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Ferdinand  for  Robbie Redman  on  (51 min)



Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  2 Robbie Redman
[close]

Gemmill tries to thread the ball forward, but Staunton nicks it away (51 min)

Staunton looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (51 min)

Winterburn plays it first time across to Beardsley(53 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (53 min)

Rooney dribles past Adams using his body well (54 min)

McStay looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (55 min)

Beckham dribles past G.Johnson using his body well (57 min)

Bale turns inside and looks to release M.Hughes(58 min)

M.Hughes plays it first time across to L.Ferdinand(58 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (58 min)

Beckham gets to the ball first and is caught by Sterling. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (61 min)

Spoiler
McStay takes the freekick from wide (61 min)

Staunton climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (61 min)
[close]

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Stones intercepts (63 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but Staunton intercepts (64 min)

Spoiler
Beckham hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(66 min)

Goal Scored by  Beckham  for  Robbie Redman  on  (66 min)



Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  3 Robbie Redman
[close]

Winterburn tries to thread the ball forward, but Venison nicks it away (66 min)

Miller is just beaten to the ball by Campbell(66 min)

Bale turns inside and looks to release M.Hughes(68 min)

M.Hughes clips it towards the back post, but G.Johnson intercepts (67 min)

M.Hughes with a first time ball round the corner to Lee(68 min)

Lee takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (68 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but Adams intercepts (70 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but Winterburn intercepts (70 min)

Beckham picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (73 min)

M.Hughes with a first time ball round the corner to Bale(79 min)

Spoiler
Bale with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  Robbie Redman  on  (79 min)



Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  4 Robbie Redman
[close]

McStay runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (80 min)

Venison looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (81 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but Staunton intercepts (82 min)

Sterling plays it first time across to Beardsley(84 min)

Beardsley with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (84 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Campbell intercepts (85 min)

Platt plays it first time across to Rooney(86 min)

Rooney brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (86 min)

Sterling gets to the ball first and is caught by M.Hughes. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (87 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (87 min)

G.Johnson climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (87 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  4 Robbie Redman



Goals Scored by: Platt - Bale, L.Ferdinand, Beckham, Bale
[close]

Spoiler
Category Drinks Sangria Robbie Redman
Goal 1 4
Shot 10 11
Shot on Target 8 8
Successful Pass 613 354
Missed Pass 113 109
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 7 6
Duel Won 26 37
Duel Lost 37 26
Fouls Committed 7 5
Saves 3 5
Interceptions 18 18
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:03:34 pm »
Samie vs Max_powers (Second half)

Samie and Max are currently locked at 0-0. Can anyone break the deadlock?



The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Collymore is dispossessed by Smith(49 min)

Ramsey shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (55 min)

Henderson dribles past Scholes using his body well (57 min)

A.Kennedy dribles past Bellamy using his body well (58 min)

Vardy dribles past Southgate using his body well (63 min)

Heighway shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (65 min)

Ramsey plays it across the six yard box to Bellamy(67 min)

Bellamy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (67 min)

Houghton with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Bellamy(76 min)

Bellamy plays it across the six yard box to Collymore(73 min)

Collymore collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (73 min)

Henderson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Bellamy(79 min)

Bellamy runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (79 min)

Vardy shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (80 min)

Houghton brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (80 min)

Smith dribles past Shaw using his body well (80 min)

Henderson with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Collymore(81 min)

Collymore plays it across the six yard box to Bellamy(77 min)

Spoiler
Bellamy hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (77 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (77 min)



Score: Samie 1  -  0 Max_powers
[close]

McDermott dribles past Henderson using his body well (81 min)

Ramsey picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (82 min)

Ramsey picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (83 min)

Shaw with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Ramsey(85 min)

Ramsey plays it across the six yard box to Bellamy(83 min)

Bellamy brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (83 min)

Anderson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Ferdinand reads it well and clears (86 min)

McManaman shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (87 min)

Ramsey with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Bellamy(88 min)

Bellamy clips it towards the back post, but A.Kennedy headers it away to safety (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Samie 1  -  0 Max_powers



Goals Scored by: Bellamy
[close]

Spoiler
Category Samie Max_powers
Goal 1 0
Shot 14 7
Shot on Target 8 6
Successful Pass 578 418
Missed Pass 100 101
Successful Cross 7 3
Missed Crossed 4 2
Duel Won 34 27
Duel Lost 27 34
Fouls Committed 9 11
Saves 6 7
Interceptions 14 19
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:08:58 pm »
Looks like whoever Betty can get the best pictures of scoring will win. Not all that complicated then. :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,499
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:10:24 pm »
Eay peasy! Maxwell no match for my lads.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:08:58 pm
Looks like whoever Betty can get the best pictures of scoring will win. Not all that complicated then. :D

Haha the pictures are my small contribution to all Prof's hard work
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:22:57 pm »
Losing to Samie! what has this world come to.  :shite: I have lost all faith in Prof's simulator.

Think my team is much superior. How is Craig Bellamy doing anything up against Kennedy.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,499
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:29:21 pm »
Souness would leave your attackers in a pile of their own shit and vomit Maxwell.

Also prof, he doubts yous skills mate. Make sure Maxwell gets battered by evrey team.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:14:09 pm
Haha the pictures are my small contribution to all Prof's hard work

An excellent contribution it is as well. Fantastic entertainment all tound.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,049
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:33:51 pm »
4-1! A Disgrace! Keano wouldnt stand for it!
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:05:57 pm »
Popcorn vs red1977

One of our final matches of the evening sees Fowler looking to show the world what he might have done had he got the chance to lead the line as often as Shearer did.



Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1



Line Up for red1977 : 4-4-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Fowler with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.James is in just the right place (0 min)

Duff shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (1 min)

Fowler gets to the ball first and is caught by Giggs. Freekick in a promising position (1 min)

Spoiler
Brady swings in the freekick (1 min)

Carragher gets across his man and glances it home.  Goal!!! (1 min)

Goal Scored by  Carragher  for  Popcorn  on  (1 min)



Score: Popcorn 1  -  0 red1977
[close]

Samson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Keown is in just the right place (1 min)

Brady receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by R.James(3 min)

Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Andy Cole(3 min)

Andy Cole with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (3 min)

Joe Cole shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (6 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Carragher intercepts (8 min)

Andy Cole carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Giggs(9 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Carragher intercepts (8 min)

Ince takes it past Brady using his body well (10 min)

Alexander-Arnold with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Samson is in just the right place (11 min)

Duff gets to the ball first and is caught by Joe Cole. Freekick in a promising position (11 min)

Spoiler
McMahon swings in the freekick (11 min)

Keown climbs high to head clear (11 min)
[close]

Joe Cole shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (15 min)

Brady carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Young(16 min)

Young turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(14 min)

Fowler with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (14 min)

Alexander-Arnold with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence to Brady(18 min)

Spoiler
Brady takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (18 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (18 min)



Score: Popcorn 2  -  0 red1977
[close]

Duff turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(18 min)

Shearer with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (18 min)

Fowler carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Joe Cole(19 min)

Joe Cole clips it towards the back post, but R.James intercepts (18 min)

Fowler with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Yeats is in just the right place (22 min)

Spoiler
Barry picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (23 min)

Goal Scored by  Barry  for  Popcorn  on  (23 min)



Score: Popcorn 3  -  0 red1977
[close]

Duff clips it towards the back post, but Alexander-Arnold intercepts (29 min)

Young carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Brady(30 min)

Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Fowler(30 min)

Fowler with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (30 min)

Young finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (31 min)

Brady runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (32 min)

Giggs runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (34 min)

Duff carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McMahon(34 min)

McMahon turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(32 min)

Spoiler
Shearer uses his body well to get between the ball and the defender, and slots it in a the back post.  Goal!!!(32 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  red1977  on  (32 min)



Score: Popcorn 3  -  1 red1977
[close]

Giggs carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Shearer(35 min)

Shearer clips it towards the back post, but Alexander-Arnold intercepts (32 min)

Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Carragher is in just the right place (36 min)

Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Keown is in just the right place (36 min)

Fowler carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Joe Cole(37 min)

Joe Cole clips it towards the back post, but E.Hughes intercepts (36 min)

Fowler with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Yeats is in just the right place (38 min)

Spoiler
Duff picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (40 min)

Goal Scored by  Duff  for  red1977  on  (40 min)



Score: Popcorn 3  -  2 red1977
[close]

Duff turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Andy Cole(40 min)

Andy Cole with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (40 min)

Shearer shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (41 min)

Fowler with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but E.Hughes is in just the right place (42 min)

Shearer shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 3  -  2 red1977
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
Musketeer Gripweed vs Vivabobbygraham

The Scots are out in force today for our final fixture. Can they urge their team on for a historic victory here



Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2



Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

D.Cooper sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (0 min)

Barnes swings it across the box, but McGrath reads it well and clears (1 min)

Clarke dribles past D.Cooper with good footwork (2 min)

Clarke hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (3 min)

Barnes with a diagonal ball out to Steven(5 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(5 min)

Barnes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (5 min)

Pearce picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Lawler steps in to intercept (7 min)

D.Cooper looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (10 min)

Spoiler
J.Johnstone picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (13 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Johnstone  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (13 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Giles sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (17 min)

Steven swings it across the box, but Pearce reads it well and clears (18 min)

Hoddle dribles past Pearce with good footwork (20 min)

Clarke with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Goram. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (20 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle swings in the freekick (20 min)

McLeish is in just the right place to head that away (20 min)
[close]

Bell picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pearce steps in to intercept (21 min)

Spoiler
Bell picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (21 min)

Goal Scored by  Bell  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (21 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Clarke picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but S.Kennedy steps in to intercept (22 min)

S.Kennedy looks to slide it between the defenders to Fletcher(22 min)

Spoiler
Fletcher with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (22 min)

Goal Scored by  Fletcher  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (22 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(23 min)

Barnes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (23 min)

D.Cooper hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (24 min)

Hoddle receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by McGrath(24 min)

Steven sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (26 min)

Tochack sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (28 min)

Tochack receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Giles(29 min)

M.Johnston hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (34 min)

Clarke sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (35 min)

J.Johnstone looks to slide it between the defenders to Tochack(35 min)

Spoiler
Tochack with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (35 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (35 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 3  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Clarke hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (37 min)

D.Cooper looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (37 min)

M.Johnston looks to slide it between the defenders to D.Cooper(37 min)

D.Cooper is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (37 min)

Bell looks to slide it between the defenders to Clarke(38 min)

Clarke is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (38 min)

J.Johnstone beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Tochack(40 min)

Spoiler
Tochack gets across his man at the near post to glance home (40 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (40 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 4  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

D.Cooper with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Bell. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (41 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (41 min)

McGrath gets there first to head home. Goal!!! (41 min)

Goal Scored by  McGrath  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (41 min)



Score: Musketeer Gripweed 5  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Steven swings it across the box, but Pearce reads it well and clears (42 min)

Pearce with a diagonal ball out to Tochack(42 min)

Tochack swings it across the box, but M.Wright reads it well and clears (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 5  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,499
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:24:08 pm »
VBG's boys taking a shalacking.  :o
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 1
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:25:55 pm »
Popcorn vs red1977 (Second half)

Popcorn must've thought it was all over at 3-0 up, but Red1977's team are now on the ascendancy after hitting back with two goals. Can they even things up in the second half?



The match resumes and the ball is with Shearer

Andy Cole shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (45 min)

Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Alexander-Arnold is in just the right place (45 min)

Shearer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Carragher is in just the right place (48 min)

Hargreaves carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Brady(50 min)

Spoiler
Brady turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Joe Cole(46 min)

Joe Cole with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (46 min)
[close]

Ince with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Carragher is in just the right place (50 min)

Carragher takes it past Andy Cole using his body well (50 min)

Spoiler
Brady picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (52 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (52 min)



Score: Popcorn 4  -  2 red1977
[close]

Duff shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (52 min)

Giggs runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (55 min)

Giggs shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (62 min)

McMahon shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (63 min)

Brady carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Young(63 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but R.James intercepts (62 min)

Spoiler
Giggs turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(65 min)

Shearer with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (65 min)
[close]

Brady runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (66 min)

Duff with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Carragher is in just the right place (66 min)

Shearer takes it past Hargreaves using his body well (67 min)

R.James clips it towards the back post, but Carragher intercepts (69 min)

Fowler takes it past Martyn using his body well (69 min)

Keown takes it past Shearer using his body well (72 min)

Joe Cole takes it past E.Hughes using his body well (74 min)

Joe Cole takes it past Yeats using his body well (74 min)

Andy Cole shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (74 min)

Barry finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (76 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but Carragher intercepts (80 min)

Carragher receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Andy Cole(80 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but Ashley Cole intercepts (80 min)

Joe Cole shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (80 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but E.Hughes intercepts (81 min)

Giggs finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (83 min)

Giggs shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (85 min)

Ince shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (85 min)

Duff turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Shearer(87 min)

Shearer with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (87 min)

Ashley Cole turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Young(87 min)

Young with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (87 min)

Joe Cole gets to the ball first and is caught by Shearer. Freekick in a promising position (89 min)

Spoiler
Brady swings in the freekick (89 min)

Samson climbs high to head clear (89 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Popcorn 4  -  2 red1977

Goals Scored by: Carragher, Brady, Barry, Brady - Shearer, Duff
[close]

Spoiler
Category Popcorn red1977
Goal 4 2
Shot 12 19
Shot on Target 9 15
Successful Pass 397 572
Missed Pass 109 106
Successful Cross 4 6
Missed Crossed 4 7
Duel Won 21 43
Duel Lost 43 21
Fouls Committed 23 8
Saves 13 5
Interceptions 23 18
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 