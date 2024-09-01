Guaranteed Sale: 12 aways, from Monday 05/08 0815, 3008 allocation.



FULL SELLING NOTICE



Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday September 1, 2024.



Location: Old Trafford



Kick-off: 16:00



Allocation: 3008



Disabled allocation: 28 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices: Adult: £30

Over 65: £28

Young Adult (18-20): £28

16-17 years: £25

Juniors (Under 16): £25



Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



Please note that all supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an individual aged 16 or over.



NFC Access: Supporters will be required to download a one-off digital pass to their smartphone to gain access to Old Trafford. Supporters will be emailed their digital pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your digital pass will be emailed to you, will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.



Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes will not be activated for stadium entry for this game.



Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.



Sale 1: 12 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday 5 August until 10.45am

on Tuesday 6 August.



Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Sale 2: 11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Tuesday 6 August.

NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Sale 3: 10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday 6 August.

NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Sale 4: 9 or more games: from 3pm on Tuesday 6 August.

NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes: Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.



Stadium Notes: Safe Standing - Blocks S229, E230, E231 and E232 are in a safe standing area and it is not recommended that tickets for children are purchased in these areas as their view might be impeded by standing adults.



Old Trafford is a cashless stadium.



All supporters should refer to the following:



 Access statement

 Visiting Supporters Guide

 Getting Here

 Prohibited Items



Important Links: For ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.



For the Sanctions policy click here.



For ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click here



For coach travel click here



For away support information click here



Expedia Live: Travel to follow the Reds. Earn points and save with Expedia, LFCs Official Travel Partner  sign up and find out more her