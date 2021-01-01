Heart warming to see the place of the club I love stand up and fight back. Its a city Ive visited the most outside of London and a city that has always felt my home away from home due to my affection for it.



As Liverpool supporters, we know what injustice, and being wrongly accused of crimes feels like. And weve lived through years of people believing lies told about our character and repeating them as fact. Not everyone in the country will defend my right to peacefully observe my religion but Im glad this city, more than most, will be my side at a time like this.



Youll Never Walk Alone isnt just about what happens when a ball is kicked inside Anfield, and Im proud to be a supporter of this club, a supporter of this city, and a supporter of the people that live there.



Thank you.

