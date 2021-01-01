« previous next »
Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 16445 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #760 on: Today at 10:29:53 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:23:40 pm
If only this site had someone who was a representative of, knowledgeable of and insightful of the Crosby area.
Shucks, never mind.
;D

Mad thing, as I was on my way home today from Southport , Roads were blocked everywhere. Went through little Crosby and ended up at the back of blundelsands station where that woman said a man was stabbed. It was around 2 (the time she said) a there was a few people just hanging around but no bizzies. I was on the opposite side to the old Blundelsands hotel so maybe it was over that side. Bootle was blocked off an. All. Then, I Was stuck there after coming over the flyover , for a good 45 minutes an had to come down Knowsley rd as the main rd was shut just before peel rd and marsh lane. I thought something sinister was happening but it just ended up being roadworks apparently
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:35:43 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:35:52 pm »
^
^
A collapsed sewer on Rimrose Road has been causing chaos.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:12:51 pm
All in all, it's just another brick in the balls.

Brilliant 😂
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:35:43 pm
https://x.com/TkeMedia/status/1819473883592118479
This is it. Just talk to each other. We're all just human beings. The real enemies are the hard core extremists, regardless of what flag they stand under. The twats pulling the strings and sitting in their safe luxury homes watching as the country burns its own communities down.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:41:16 pm »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:40:47 pm
This is it. Just talk to each other. We're all just human beings. The real enemies are the hard core extremists, regardless of what flag they stand under. The twats pulling the strings and sitting in their safe luxury homes watching as the country burns its own communities down.
Spot on. Think them lads were just watching though from what they said. Either that or backed down
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 10:40:43 pm
Brilliant 😂
It got lost in all the seriousness, but I chuckled too.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:40:51 pm
Capon please tell me she was ok?  That's heartbreaking to hear it really is.

Saw this in the echo thank god he was in the street. I cant imagine the horror of it all.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:47:10 pm »
Police have opened the roads up there now
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:06:59 pm »
Imam Adam Kelwick For mayor. The fucking Fonz him.
Online kavah

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:11:00 pm »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #772 on: Today at 11:12:16 pm »
Aww, she got dressed up.

So fucking adorable

IMG-2062" border="0
Online Kalito

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:14:15 pm »
Nice one Capon for all the updates.
Online S.Red please

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #774 on: Today at 11:14:15 pm »
The scousers that have turned up to protest in Liverpool (of which I hope there isnt many) have got some fucking cheek.

Wasnt so long ago the likes of Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Ashley Dale were being slaughtered in their own homes by white scouse males. Save the kids from the immigrants though.
Online amir87

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #775 on: Today at 11:16:04 pm »
Heart warming to see the place of the club I love stand up and fight back. Its a city Ive visited the most outside of London and a city that has always felt my home away from home due to my affection for it.

As Liverpool supporters, we know what injustice, and being wrongly accused of crimes feels like. And weve lived through years of people believing lies told about our character and repeating them as fact. Not everyone in the country will defend my right to peacefully observe my religion but Im glad this city, more than most, will be my side at a time like this.

Youll Never Walk Alone isnt just about what happens when a ball is kicked inside Anfield, and Im proud to be a supporter of this club, a supporter of this city, and a supporter of the people that live there.

Thank you.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #776 on: Today at 11:17:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:16:04 pm
Heart warming to see the place of the club I love stand up and fight back. Its a city Ive visited the most outside of London and a city that has always felt my home away from home due to my affection for it.

As Liverpool supporters, we know what injustice, and being wrongly accused of crimes feels like. And weve lived through years of people believing lies told about our character and repeating them as fact. Not everyone in the country will defend my right to peacefully observe my religion but Im glad this city, more than most, will be my side at a time like this.

Youll Never Walk Alone isnt just about what happens when a ball is kicked inside Anfield, and Im proud to be a supporter of this club, a supporter of this city, and a supporter of the people that live there.

Thank you.

Ya big Fanny xx
Offline Samie

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #777 on: Today at 11:19:56 pm »
Capon, your nana is a badass.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #778 on: Today at 11:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:19:56 pm
Capon, your nana is a badass.
I hope shes on tinder. Im takin her into town to buy her a chippie tea
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #779 on: Today at 11:22:01 pm »
Amir. ♥️

Peace and love.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #780 on: Today at 11:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:21:19 pm
I hope shes on tinder. Im takin her into town to buy her a chippie tea
Not if Wayne Rooney gets in first.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #781 on: Today at 11:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:22:36 pm
Not if Wayne Rooney gets in first.
got no chance then .
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #782 on: Today at 11:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:23:24 pm
got no chance then .
If you snooze, you lose.
Online Kalito

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #783 on: Today at 11:24:21 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:16:04 pm
Heart warming to see the place of the club I love stand up and fight back. Its a city Ive visited the most outside of London and a city that has always felt my home away from home due to my affection for it.

As Liverpool supporters, we know what injustice, and being wrongly accused of crimes feels like. And weve lived through years of people believing lies told about our character and repeating them as fact. Not everyone in the country will defend my right to peacefully observe my religion but Im glad this city, more than most, will be my side at a time like this.

Youll Never Walk Alone isnt just about what happens when a ball is kicked inside Anfield, and Im proud to be a supporter of this club, a supporter of this city, and a supporter of the people that live there.

Thank you.
Beautifully put, bro. Seconded.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #784 on: Today at 11:25:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:23:40 pm
If only this site had someone who was a representative of, knowledgeable of and insightful of the Crosby area.
Shucks, never mind.

Son of Spion visits there frequently I think.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #785 on: Today at 11:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:25:15 pm
Son of Spion visits there frequently I think.
I was there yesterday.

I've looked around for something on that story but found nothing except the video of the girl describing the incident.

The helicopter was up earlier and lots of sirens but it was for a lad who was shot in the arse in Netherton. I was in Litherland at the time.
