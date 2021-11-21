« previous next »
Southport stabbing incident.

Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #720 on: Today at 09:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:23:09 pm

It's a bitter irony that this will be the legacy of one despicable act of insanity by some 17yo lad who is a British Christian. Stupid fucker has triggered race riots all over the country.  :butt

Quite frankly this entire week has felt like a fever dream.
Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #721 on: Today at 09:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:45:18 pm
My neck, my back, a brick just hit my sack.
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #722 on: Today at 09:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:23:09 pm

It's a bitter irony that this will be the legacy of one despicable act of insanity by some 17yo lad who is a British Christian. Stupid fucker has triggered race riots all over the country.  :butt

Thers always been Race violence in England going back decades and beyond ..its sickengly appaling theybe used those poor girls as an excuse

England has a thick stream of racist and violent knobs willing to do the bidding of their manipulators.


Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #723 on: Today at 09:31:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:18:42 pm
There's a noticeable difference in the work clobber Merseyside Police are wearing there compared to The Met this week and even the French in Paris in 2022, etc etc.
I do wonder if it's purposely less aggressive looking when in fact they have every right to appear intimidating to any c*nt that shows up to cause aggro.

There's an episode in Scrubs where The Janitor gets a new uniform and nobody is scared of him anymore because it's duck egg blue, which apparently has a calming effect on everyone. It might sound silly, but the show was known for doing good work to make the show as real and believable as possible.

I noticed in the videos that a number of Merseyside police were wearing a similar colour overvest rather than the usual yellow hi-vis, so you may be onto something.
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #724 on: Today at 09:32:05 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:33:48 pm
Social media has played the biggest part. Lack of proper regulation has emboldened many and influenced even more, with disinformation ubiquitous.

On your original point, the BBC have played their part too, gave that c*nt a disproportionate amount of airtime.

Its quite frightening what is being allowed and pushed by Musk on twitter
jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #725 on: Today at 09:32:48 pm »
Shops have been looted in Sunderland and a police station set on fire ffs

Im assuming it wasnt a manned station.

https://x.com/jordy_nufc/status/1819469033068224539?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #726 on: Today at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:30:48 pm
Thers always been Race violence in England going back decades and beyond ..its sickengly appaling theybe used those poor girls as an excuse

England has a thick stream of racist and violent knobs willing to do the bidding of their manipulators.

This is true, but they have not been this emboldened for a long long time. These fuckers would have been footie hooligans in the 70s and 80s.
DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:30:48 pm
Thers always been Race violence in England going back decades and beyond ..its sickengly appaling theybe used those poor girls as an excuse

England has a thick stream of racist and violent knobs willing to do the bidding of their manipulators.



Blacks
Irish
Muslims
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #728 on: Today at 09:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:34:10 pm
This is true, but they have not been this emboldened for a long long time. These fuckers would have been footie hooligans in the 70s and 80s.


Agree..and on you last point  this may all drop.off when championship and lower league seasons kick off next week
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #729 on: Today at 09:39:39 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:37:01 pm
Blacks
Irish
Muslims


Don't forget influx of Asians from Uganda in early 70s...terrible treatment...which seems to be forgotten by some Torys..
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #730 on: Today at 09:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:34:10 pm
This is true, but they have not been this emboldened for a long long time. These fuckers would have been footie hooligans in the 70s and 80s.

Id argue these are the bellends who follow England around causing trouble.

They are just reusing their St Georges flag, completely unaware he was a Greek Roman soldier.. morons.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #731 on: Today at 09:44:59 pm »
https://x.com/AshleaSimonBF/status/1819473644168286719

State of this tit. Keep seeing her all over Twitter. Bizarre fucking people
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #732 on: Today at 09:48:23 pm »
It seems a man was stabbed in the hand in Crosby today, unprovoked racist attack on a man infront of members of the public. One woman rushed to help the man and tried to slow the bleeding while the victim called 999, from the womans account of it the responders tone changed when the victim told them his name was mohammed

https://x.com/lilatamea/status/1819445792299507837?s=61&t=phVEXBcwhGuxGVUSXf1Tfg
west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #733 on: Today at 09:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:44:59 pm
https://x.com/AshleaSimonBF/status/1819473644168286719

State of this tit. Keep seeing her all over Twitter. Bizarre fucking people

You keep seeing her because Twitter knows it will trigger you, its designed to provoke a reaction so your eyeballs stay on it.

As for the actual content, seriously the old bill need to stop messing about and go in hard and fast on these twats, no more fucking about.
Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #734 on: Today at 09:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:44:59 pm
https://x.com/AshleaSimonBF/status/1819473644168286719

State of this tit. Keep seeing her all over Twitter. Bizarre fucking people
Fucking idiots. They should be rounded up and locked away forever.
c*nts   :wanker
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #735 on: Today at 09:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:44:59 pm
https://x.com/AshleaSimonBF/status/1819473644168286719

State of this tit. Keep seeing her all over Twitter. Bizarre fucking people

Mate shes alwayssss stirring up hate.

Along with Paul Golding, Tommy Robinson and some other miserable twat with a bob shes one of the worst on there for it, racist and hateful as they come
Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #736 on: Today at 09:51:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:48:55 pm

As for the actual content, seriously the old bill need to stop messing about and go in hard and fast on these twats, no more fucking about.

This kind of stuff really kicks in my authoritarian side unfortunately but I'd fucking love to see if these pricks would be doing the same shit facing live bullets instead of batons and dogs.
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #737 on: Today at 09:52:14 pm »
Telegragh and Times conflating whats happening in Liverpool and Sunderland.....rather than 40 knobs turned up in Liverpool...then left.

FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:39:58 pm
Id argue these are the bellends who follow England around causing trouble.


I reckon they're the 2000 who had passports taken off them for Euros
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:51:49 pm
This kind of stuff really kicks in my authoritarian side unfortunately but I'd fucking love to see if these pricks would be doing the same shit facing live bullets instead of batons and dogs.

Against my normal stance I'm all for Police brutality and the Truncheon of pain
Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #740 on: Today at 09:57:58 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:51:28 pm
Mate shes alwayssss stirring up hate.

Along with Paul Golding, Tommy Robinson and some other miserable twat with a bob shes one of the worst on there for it, racist and hateful as they come
wouldnt know usually mate. Find it to be shite, but since the girls were attacked Ive been trying to find news. Havnt used Twitter in ages but she keeps coming up in searches whether I type Southport, Liverpool or worreva
