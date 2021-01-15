I think we all need to know the motive for this. Even if he doesn't give his motive up willingly I imagine police going through his phone, computer and any handwritten stuff may well shed light on his mindset.



Some things are easier to get your head round than others, aren't they? For instance, I can understand why a bullied, marginalized kid in high school might lose it and walk into school with a gun. We've seen it happen in America how many times now? But this. The systematic murder of very young innocent children? It's very hard to understand the thinking there, if indeed there was any straight thinking involved, as in psychosis.



If you want a very depressing albeit interesting read, have a look at the report that was produced into some of the background behind the Sandy Hook shooting. One interesting thing is that although the report finds that the shooter's mental state was undoubtedly deteriorating significantly in the run up to the event, they did not find any evidence that he was actively psychotic. The report lists various indications of risk and missed opportunities to intervene throughout his childhood.The only difference between the US and here is the availability of guns. Had the guy in Southport been carrying a gun, let alone an AR-15, the death toll would have been much higher.In the end some children are just 'wired wrong'. Some of them get the help and support they need from family/community/professionals. Some of them don't get the help and lead troubled lives but never do something this extreme. In very rare cases we get events like this. We don't know how much contact the Southport guy had with mental health services both in and out of education and whether, similar to the Sandy Hook shooter, it was underestimated exactly how disturbed he was.A separate perspective, one that I have not done any reading into so I don't know how much research has gone into it, is the extent to which the traumas experienced by parents and perhaps also by larger communities affect children born further down the line into 'safer' circumstances. Is it possible that parents who are apparently coping well with their historic experiences and are doing nothing 'wrong' in terms of their parenting can somehow unconsciously 'pass on' their trauma to a child who is less able to cope? I don't offer any opinion either way, it's just a thought I've had previously when considering the backgrounds of some of the inner city knife crime killers.