He will appear again in October, that will give time for a range of things, including background checks (phone, computer), Mental Health Assessment, his statement after consultation with representatives, statements from parents, sibling and others who know him, any statements or evidence relating to school, social services or mental health services (if known)
Until then all we will have is a name, what leaks out from public sources and speculation.
We have a need to understand this sort of thing because it does not fit with our perception of the world. People don't want to wait until October, but they will have to.
The gap will be filled by those who use the minimal information, the name, the known background etc to create a narrative that fits with their existing view and perception of the world.