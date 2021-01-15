« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 11980 times)

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
  • Natural Police
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #560 on: Today at 01:46:04 pm »
do you think he will be in solitary confinement?
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,279
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #561 on: Today at 01:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:21:56 pm
I also agree with this. Although I'm left-wing I absolutely do not agree with uncontrolled immigration. It's simply unsustainable. I also believe migrants coming here should be vetted, just as I'd expect to be vetted if I wanted to live in a different country myself. I'd also have migrants sign a lawful behaviour bond that would see them deported if they commit crimes here. Just as I'd expect to sign and honour such an agreement myself if I had the privilege of living in someone else's country.

The system in this country is creaking. Any system has its limits. Systems have capacities which, if exceeded, will break down. You cannot overload systems without consequence.

There is a perception here that indigenous people are marginalized in favour of migrants. Be it in housing, healthcare, benefits or whatever. If this is true, then it needs addressing. If it isn't, the record needs to be shown to be put straight. While we have thousands of our people homeless on the streets, people are having to pull their own teeth out with pliers because they can't find an NHS dentist, and working people are having to eat from food banks, there will always be resentment if it's believed migrants (even illegal migrants) are getting a better deal.

A lot of our society has been cut adrift by the Tories. Many do not feel valued or cared about. Workers do not feel valued or cared about. This will always quite naturally stoke feelings of resentment. If outsiders then appear to be favoured it can add insult to injury.

Where there is resentment and a deep sense of injustice the far-right love to move in and agitate. They love pointing at scapegoats and manipulating the disaffected.

We need a fairer society. Maybe now the Tories are gone we might start to see some green shoots on that score, but we'll have to wait and see there. When people feel included and cared about they see life differently. The far-right are then much less likely to get a foothold.

So yes, people's fears and frustrations need to be listened to and addressed. The Tories have abused this country and it's people for a long time now. They've created a selfish, dog-eat-dog, social darwinist society. Their buddies in the far-right are now cashing in on the frustration and anger. Scapegoats have been identified and the far-right are manipulating the move against those scapegoats on our streets as we speak.

People need to be listened to and understood. Their fears addressed. Then, this takes the wind out of the far-right sails and leaves them floundering. One thing is for sure; if you ignore the fears and frustrations of the people, you open the door to far-right manipulators masquerading as saviours. That never ends well.



 :wellin

(I wish there was a more sombre clapping hands or thumbs-up smiley)


That is pretty close to my position, too.

We're also a relatively small island with a large population, and one of the highest population densities of any major country in the world. We are already not self-sufficient in terms of food.

The Tories always face a dilemma - most of their politicians and supporters want to see low immigration, but most of their financial backers and the big corporations that lobby them want immigration in order to ensure there is a constant surplus of labour supply over labour demand (to keep the plebs in line).

There's also the mirage of perpetual economic growth. Keep adding bodies here will inch gross GDP growth upwards - but at the expense of GDP per capita.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #562 on: Today at 01:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:21:56 pm
I also agree with this. Although I'm left-wing I absolutely do not agree with uncontrolled immigration. It's simply unsustainable. I also believe migrants coming here should be vetted, just as I'd expect to be vetted if I wanted to live in a different country myself. I'd also have migrants sign a lawful behaviour bond that would see them deported if they commit crimes here. Just as I'd expect to sign and honour such an agreement myself if I had the privilege of living in someone else's country.

The system in this country is creaking. Any system has its limits. Systems have capacities which, if exceeded, will break down. You cannot overload systems without consequence.

There is a perception here that indigenous people are marginalized in favour of migrants. Be it in housing, healthcare, benefits or whatever. If this is true, then it needs addressing. If it isn't, the record needs to be shown to be put straight. While we have thousands of our people homeless on the streets, people are having to pull their own teeth out with pliers because they can't find an NHS dentist, and working people are having to eat from food banks, there will always be resentment if it's believed migrants (even illegal migrants) are getting a better deal.

A lot of our society has been cut adrift by the Tories. Many do not feel valued or cared about. Workers do not feel valued or cared about. This will always quite naturally stoke feelings of resentment. If outsiders then appear to be favoured it can add insult to injury.

Where there is resentment and a deep sense of injustice the far-right love to move in and agitate. They love pointing at scapegoats and manipulating the disaffected.

We need a fairer society. Maybe now the Tories are gone we might start to see some green shoots on that score, but we'll have to wait and see there. When people feel included and cared about they see life differently. The far-right are then much less likely to get a foothold.

So yes, people's fears and frustrations need to be listened to and addressed. The Tories have abused this country and it's people for a long time now. They've created a selfish, dog-eat-dog, social darwinist society. Their buddies in the far-right are now cashing in on the frustration and anger. Scapegoats have been identified and the far-right are manipulating the move against those scapegoats on our streets as we speak.

People need to be listened to and understood. Their fears addressed. Then, this takes the wind out of the far-right sails and leaves them floundering. One thing is for sure; if you ignore the fears and frustrations of the people, you open the door to far-right manipulators masquerading as saviours. That never ends well.

I would be socialist too.  Im not an expert but i do have an interest in England especially the shipbuilders/coal miners/car manufacturing industries of the 1970s 1980s which I feel were let down badly.  The working class guy is really struggling to find his place in modern Britain.  Its cool to be a women, gay, diverse different now.  I have no issues with that I actually think its a good thing.  But I do think the far-right nationalists are gaining ground where in the past in was Labour/Socialist stronghold.   They feel abandon by new Labour.  Look at the Brexit vote and how the traditional working class areas voted for Boris and the Tories.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,696
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #563 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 01:46:04 pm
do you think he will be in solitary confinement?
of course he will
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,148
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #564 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm »
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #565 on: Today at 02:06:21 pm »
Any motive given?

Can't help but wonder if some of these attacks are a false flag
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #566 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:06:21 pm
Any motive given?

Can't help but wonder if some of these attacks are a false flag

c*nt didn't even confirm his name to the judge or anything.

I'd be surprised if we ever get one.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #567 on: Today at 02:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:04:33 pm
https://x.com/PeterGarbacz/status/1818742305060536368

That is funny,  I like your mix of humour but can be serious when needed to
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,222
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #568 on: Today at 02:14:12 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:06:21 pm
Any motive given?

Can't help but wonder if some of these attacks are a false flag

Which attacks?

Some violent left wing group doing it to the fight wound up?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,311
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #569 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:34:31 pm
I think we all need to know the motive for this. Even if he doesn't give his motive up willingly I imagine police going through his phone, computer and any handwritten stuff may well shed light on his mindset.

Some things are easier to get your head round than others, aren't they? For instance, I can understand why a bullied, marginalized kid in high school might lose it and walk into school with a gun. We've seen it happen in America how many times now? But this. The systematic murder of very young innocent children? It's very hard to understand the thinking there, if indeed there was any straight thinking involved, as in psychosis.

I can only assume that he never expected to be taken alive, and now he's shitting himself because he knows what's coming. His best hope now is a psychiatric unit.

I hope they have him on suicide watch.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,297
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #570 on: Today at 02:22:10 pm »
We absolutely don't have uncontrolled migration though. That's the thing. Its ignorance to think we do

If you live in one of the most developed countries in a world so fucked up by inequality, war, climate change and insecurity,  you're going to have people who try to enter the country illegally or claim asylum. For sure it's unsustainable to have an unlimited steam of this, but equally it's something short of shooting boats down that is impossible to stop entirely while you live a Channel away from Europe.

It's anger and ignorance caused by plain and simple hatred. A lot of these people who will be rioting flat out hate Islam and Muslims. This is the main thing a good number want to riot against. They will readily admit this to you. I don't know where this hatred has been groomed but for me, while i will readily admit that politicians need to develop a strategy,  it comes from flatout hatred and bigotry. Not genuine concern of anything.  A lot of these people have good lives. Theyre just full of hate. And theyre fucking c*nts. There will always be racists in society and in this moment of time they are particularly emboldened and angry.
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #571 on: Today at 02:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:34:31 pm
I think we all need to know the motive for this. Even if he doesn't give his motive up willingly I imagine police going through his phone, computer and any handwritten stuff may well shed light on his mindset.

Some things are easier to get your head round than others, aren't they? For instance, I can understand why a bullied, marginalized kid in high school might lose it and walk into school with a gun. We've seen it happen in America how many times now? But this. The systematic murder of very young innocent children? It's very hard to understand the thinking there, if indeed there was any straight thinking involved, as in psychosis.

If you want a very depressing albeit interesting read, have a look at the report that was produced into some of the background behind the Sandy Hook shooting. One interesting thing is that although the report finds that the shooter's mental state was undoubtedly deteriorating significantly in the run up to the event, they did not find any evidence that he was actively psychotic. The report lists various indications of risk and missed opportunities to intervene throughout his childhood.

https://web.archive.org/web/20141126233253/http://www.ct.gov/oca/lib/oca/sandyhook11212014.pdf

The only difference between the US and here is the availability of guns. Had the guy in Southport been carrying a gun, let alone an AR-15, the death toll would have been much higher.

In the end some children are just 'wired wrong'. Some of them get the help and support they need from family/community/professionals. Some of them don't get the help and lead troubled lives but never do something this extreme. In very rare cases we get events like this. We don't know how much contact the Southport guy had with mental health services both in and out of education and whether, similar to the Sandy Hook shooter, it was underestimated exactly how disturbed he was.

A separate perspective, one that I have not done any reading into so I don't know how much research has gone into it, is the extent to which the traumas experienced by parents and perhaps also by larger communities affect children born further down the line into 'safer' circumstances. Is it possible that parents who are apparently coping well with their historic experiences and are doing nothing 'wrong' in terms of their parenting can somehow unconsciously 'pass on' their trauma to a child who is less able to cope? I don't offer any opinion either way, it's just a thought I've had previously when considering the backgrounds of some of the inner city knife crime killers.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:56 pm by Sammy5IsAlive »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,259
  • The first five yards........
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #572 on: Today at 02:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:21:56 pm
I also agree with this. Although I'm left-wing I absolutely do not agree with uncontrolled immigration. It's simply unsustainable. I also believe migrants coming here should be vetted, just as I'd expect to be vetted if I wanted to live in a different country myself. I'd also have migrants sign a lawful behaviour bond that would see them deported if they commit crimes here. Just as I'd expect to sign and honour such an agreement myself if I had the privilege of living in someone else's country.

The system in this country is creaking. Any system has its limits. Systems have capacities which, if exceeded, will break down. You cannot overload systems without consequence.

There is a perception here that indigenous people are marginalized in favour of migrants. Be it in housing, healthcare, benefits or whatever. If this is true, then it needs addressing. If it isn't, the record needs to be shown to be put straight. While we have thousands of our people homeless on the streets, people are having to pull their own teeth out with pliers because they can't find an NHS dentist, and working people are having to eat from food banks, there will always be resentment if it's believed migrants (even illegal migrants) are getting a better deal.

A lot of our society has been cut adrift by the Tories. Many do not feel valued or cared about. Workers do not feel valued or cared about. This will always quite naturally stoke feelings of resentment. If outsiders then appear to be favoured it can add insult to injury.

Where there is resentment and a deep sense of injustice the far-right love to move in and agitate. They love pointing at scapegoats and manipulating the disaffected.

We need a fairer society. Maybe now the Tories are gone we might start to see some green shoots on that score, but we'll have to wait and see there. When people feel included and cared about they see life differently. The far-right are then much less likely to get a foothold.

So yes, people's fears and frustrations need to be listened to and addressed. The Tories have abused this country and it's people for a long time now. They've created a selfish, dog-eat-dog, social darwinist society. Their buddies in the far-right are now cashing in on the frustration and anger. Scapegoats have been identified and the far-right are manipulating the move against those scapegoats on our streets as we speak.

People need to be listened to and understood. Their fears addressed. Then, this takes the wind out of the far-right sails and leaves them floundering. One thing is for sure; if you ignore the fears and frustrations of the people, you open the door to far-right manipulators masquerading as saviours. That never ends well.

Very good.

I believe your last paragraph can be shown to be true by looking at history. To take one supreme example in this country, why did Mosley's Fascist movement die in 1938? It had been a growing and violent force in all the East End boroughs - Stepney, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green, Limehouse, Wapping, Mile End - in 1936-37. But then it suddenly dies. This wasn't because of the Battle of Cable Street in 1936, important as that was in rallying Jewish self-respect in East London. Romantics like to think that Mosley was beaten back forever after this, but he wasn't. In fact Mosley's Fascists increased in numbers and presence after Cable Street and then did shockingly well in the London County Council elections of 1937 (like Reform UK today, replacing the Tories as Labour's chief opponents across the East London boroughs). What killed the Fascists stone dead was the Left finally getting its act together and addressing the main source of complaint - housing and slum conditions. Practical action to deal with basic material grievance. The fight against 'the Jew' was replaced by 'the fight against the Slum Landlord and the rapacious Property Developer'. The Fascists disappeared and Mosley never went back to the East End. In 1945 Stepney actually elected a Communist MP - Phil Piratin, the leader of the Rent strikes of 1938.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,132
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #573 on: Today at 02:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:21:56 pm
I also agree with this. Although I'm left-wing I absolutely do not agree with uncontrolled immigration. It's simply unsustainable. I also believe migrants coming here should be vetted, just as I'd expect to be vetted if I wanted to live in a different country myself. I'd also have migrants sign a lawful behaviour bond that would see them deported if they commit crimes here. Just as I'd expect to sign and honour such an agreement myself if I had the privilege of living in someone else's country.

The system in this country is creaking. Any system has its limits. Systems have capacities which, if exceeded, will break down. You cannot overload systems without consequence.

There is a perception here that indigenous people are marginalized in favour of migrants. Be it in housing, healthcare, benefits or whatever. If this is true, then it needs addressing. If it isn't, the record needs to be shown to be put straight. While we have thousands of our people homeless on the streets, people are having to pull their own teeth out with pliers because they can't find an NHS dentist, and working people are having to eat from food banks, there will always be resentment if it's believed migrants (even illegal migrants) are getting a better deal.

A lot of our society has been cut adrift by the Tories. Many do not feel valued or cared about. Workers do not feel valued or cared about. This will always quite naturally stoke feelings of resentment. If outsiders then appear to be favoured it can add insult to injury.

Where there is resentment and a deep sense of injustice the far-right love to move in and agitate. They love pointing at scapegoats and manipulating the disaffected.

We need a fairer society. Maybe now the Tories are gone we might start to see some green shoots on that score, but we'll have to wait and see there. When people feel included and cared about they see life differently. The far-right are then much less likely to get a foothold.

So yes, people's fears and frustrations need to be listened to and addressed. The Tories have abused this country and it's people for a long time now. They've created a selfish, dog-eat-dog, social darwinist society. Their buddies in the far-right are now cashing in on the frustration and anger. Scapegoats have been identified and the far-right are manipulating the move against those scapegoats on our streets as we speak.

People need to be listened to and understood. Their fears addressed. Then, this takes the wind out of the far-right sails and leaves them floundering. One thing is for sure; if you ignore the fears and frustrations of the people, you open the door to far-right manipulators masquerading as saviours. That never ends well.

Totally


If you believe in any sort of limit to immigration you are racist, fascist scum if you believe in no controls at all then you are a liberal, woke, commie bastard traitor.


These days there are no in betweens
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:54:20 pm
Totally


If you believe in any sort of limit to immigration you are racist, fascist scum if you believe in no controls at all then you are a liberal, woke, commie bastard traitor.


These days there are no in betweens

Well we're in-between, aren't we  :wanker

Really shouldn't fill this up with this though, maybe start a thread on our immigration status in the news section. I've still not read up on the attack, not sure I ever will, lucky I guess.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:44 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,228
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #575 on: Today at 03:24:55 pm »
So the judge has basically given the right exactly what they want. So expect this every time the scum bags don't like something. I have lno sympathy for the lad himself but he should not have been named.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #576 on: Today at 03:29:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:24:55 pm
So the judge has basically given the right exactly what they want. So expect this every time the scum bags don't like something. I have lno sympathy for the lad himself but he should not have been named.

According to the BBC he turns 18 next week and at that point any restrictions based on his age would have been lifted anyway.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,228
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #577 on: Today at 03:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:29:33 pm
According to the BBC he turns 18 next week and at that point any restrictions based on his age would have been lifted anyway.

So do it next week and don't give a victory to those who rampaged.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #578 on: Today at 03:46:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:31:53 pm
So do it next week and don't give a victory to those who rampaged.

It's not a victory though is it? His background was already in the public domain and the neanderthals were convinced that it was all a cover up and that in fact he was an immigrant/Muslim. They've been proved wrong and not right.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #579 on: Today at 03:47:54 pm »
Yeah I thought it was the right thing for him to be named now.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,132
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #580 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm »
He will appear again in October, that will give time for a range of things, including background checks (phone, computer), Mental Health Assessment, his statement after consultation with representatives, statements from parents, sibling and others who know him, any statements or evidence relating to school, social services or mental health services (if known)


Until then all we will have is a name, what leaks out from public sources and speculation.


We have a need to understand this sort of thing because it does not fit with our perception of the world. People don't want to wait until October, but they will have to.


The gap will be filled by those who use the minimal information, the name, the known background etc to create a narrative that fits with their existing view and perception of the world.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,537
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #581 on: Today at 04:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:56:51 pm
He will appear again in October, that will give time for a range of things, including background checks (phone, computer), Mental Health Assessment, his statement after consultation with representatives, statements from parents, sibling and others who know him, any statements or evidence relating to school, social services or mental health services (if known)

Until then all we will have is a name, what leaks out from public sources and speculation.

We have a need to understand this sort of thing because it does not fit with our perception of the world. People don't want to wait until October, but they will have to.

The gap will be filled by those who use the minimal information, the name, the known background etc to create a narrative that fits with their existing view and perception of the world.

His house got raided straight after, so there will be lots of factual information available, there already is.

He wasn't an immigrant, he was born in Cardiff and moved to Southport.
His parents originally were from Rwanda, similar to how Sunaks parents were from India, and Badenoch were from Nigeria.
His family are christians.

Which factually shows the racist rioting to be without any cause and based on lies.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,430
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #582 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:24:55 pm
So the judge has basically given the right exactly what they want. So expect this every time the scum bags don't like something. I have lno sympathy for the lad himself but he should not have been named.

Agree. I find it scary how quickly people, even on here, forget about about legal principles and human rights because the incident has been horrific.

I also really don't see what use it is to anyone to know the guy's name. He has already been arrested, so there is no need to help find him. So far, the police have said they are not looking for anyone else, and they don't think it's terror-related. So why are people to keen to know more about this guy? They can't help anyway. Leave it to the court to do its job.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,032
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #583 on: Today at 04:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:35:45 am
Dont forget how just as vile the BBC and media are at pushing these knuckle draggers.

Full of it this morning with stating as fact repeatedly that protests have taken place due to the killings in Southport, after anger following knife attacks of three girls in Southport etc etc

They know as we do and the scum know it has fuck all to do with them, just an excuse to use so they can spew bile about immigrants and wear t-shirts with the girls faces on.

The media is loving the fall out and by pushing the EDLs fake agenda it will only add fuel to it. Absolutely disgraceful what they are doing pushing such fake lines out there and legitimising their cause and hatred.

If they phrased it as the protests are using what happened in Southport as an excuse that would be far more reasonable reporting than their idiocy, stuff like the mother of one of the girls asking them to stop or the vigil or the people helping to fix the damage caused by the rioting scum is more representative of the majority.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:24 pm by Skeeve »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #584 on: Today at 04:38:33 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:06:21 pm
Can't help but wonder if some of these attacks are a false flag

What?!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,089
  • How are we
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #585 on: Today at 04:39:38 pm »
Sounds like theres another protest at West Derby Mosque 8pm tomorrow 🙄
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,297
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #586 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:16:14 pm
Agree. I find it scary how quickly people, even on here, forget about about legal principles and human rights because the incident has been horrific.

I also really don't see what use it is to anyone to know the guy's name. He has already been arrested, so there is no need to help find him. So far, the police have said they are not looking for anyone else, and they don't think it's terror-related. So why are people to keen to know more about this guy? They can't help anyway. Leave it to the court to do its job.
I perhaps see where you are both coming from in terms of the optics. But even if the attacker was known to be white and called John Smith, I think that people would stilll be calling for his name and details to be out there considering the severity of his crime. And the fact for me as well being 17 he was only a matter of months from 18 and those restrictions not applying as well.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,228
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #587 on: Today at 04:42:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:16:14 pm
Agree. I find it scary how quickly people, even on here, forget about about legal principles and human rights because the incident has been horrific.

I also really don't see what use it is to anyone to know the guy's name. He has already been arrested, so there is no need to help find him. So far, the police have said they are not looking for anyone else, and they don't think it's terror-related. So why are people to keen to know more about this guy? They can't help anyway. Leave it to the court to do its job.

Social media is a huge part of the problem with endless campaigns being started that everyone has the right to know everything despite procedures already existing. The second paragraph in particular is what concerns me. It's not as if the police were not doing their job, they made an arrest and they charged him as soon as they were able to. Therefore, why is a judgement even needed? Why the rush to name him right now, when he was 18 next week anyway. But that is the thing with all these campaigns it's all about everyone having the right to know, whether it's their concern or not.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,089
  • How are we
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #588 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
I also hope his family are being looked after and, frankly, protected.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,228
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #589 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:46:08 pm
I also hope his family are being looked after and, frankly, protected.

You would hope that is already being done.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,311
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #590 on: Today at 04:51:18 pm »
I imagine his family are being extensively questioned someplace far from their residence. He will have had a school as well, so teachers and friends will be brought in for informal discussions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 