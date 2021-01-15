Andy youre living in cloud cuckoo land if you dont think some these twats arent from Liverpool.



The city has always had an underlying, nasty racist streak.



An old example but plenty of others;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-65813499



Another example being the odious gobshite that is Garron Helm from Seaforth. He was prominent with the far-right terrorists National Action whom were run out of Liverpool a few years ago. He was jailed for threats and racial abuse towards Labour MP Luciana Berger.We also have ex BNP chief Joe Owens who stood in the election for Wavertree recently but was trounced. He's online constantly broadcasting racist shite from Liverpool city centre on YouTube. Another vile specimen who was once jailed for sending razor blades to Jewish households.We certainly have our own vermin in the city, but the decent people vastly outnumber them, thankfully.