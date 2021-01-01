Over the last 24 hours it's been extremely difficult to comprehend what's happened up here, it's painfully horrific thinking about all those people impacted by that murderous act.
But what's going on now in the streets of Southport is a new low now for this country.
It's beyond belief, honestly.
It needs to be tackled, John. Front and centre. Labour need to tackle the insidious far-right, Frottage, etc. The media need to look at themselves, too. Giving the c*nt a platform!
It's mainly the internet and social media, though. This gives the scumbags a platform to communicate and organise. When I was a lad growing up, there was always pockets of NF, C18 and the BNP. A few of which, moved around as 'football fans'. But they were fringes and small groups.
Nowadays, these pockets can communicate, organise and mobilise, through modern tech. Social media and the internet in general, is just like the wild west.
So much propaganda gets peddled on those platforms.