Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 4303 times)

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:31:02 pm »
If I were the Police I'd suspend all the train and bus services anywhere.

Make the fuckers walk home.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:32:58 pm »
Braindead, knuckle dragging scum, what an absolute disgrace. Families lose their children but these c*nts make this all about their fucking idiotic cause. Pathetic losers, they should all be named, shamed and fucking locked up for the rest of their pitiful lives.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:33:16 pm »
Over the last 24 hours it's been extremely difficult to comprehend what's happened up here, it's painfully horrific thinking about all those people impacted by that murderous act.

But what's going on now in the streets of Southport is a new low now for this country.
It's beyond belief, honestly.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:29:54 pm
Not one of these inbred fuckers from anywhere near Southport.

Hope they catch every fucking last one of them and jail them for fucking 20 years each.

Absolute fucking scum. Try and do this in Liverpool and run away again you c*nts. I've always swerved our annual fucking these cowards off.

I might nip along to the next one.

Unfortunately Andy some clearly are from the videos. Plenty of different accents mixed in don't get me wrong, but you can hear a few local/scouse/ accents thrown in. Absolutely sickening. Southport is in a really dark moment right now, as is the wider community with the awful events of yesterday, and these brainless fuckers decide to do this.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:34:58 pm »
Shows the problem with social media and people only reading what they want. They come out and said the name shared online is false. They've said the killer was born in Wales to Rwandan parents. Rwanda is 90 percent Christian so why are they at a fucking mosque
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:36:06 pm »
Bringing booze, spreading hate and Attacking a mosque after a 17 year old of unknown religion randomly attacks children.

This lot are the terrorists. Really hope Southport can mourn in peace after this.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:34:50 pm
Unfortunately Andy some clearly are from the videos. Plenty of different accents mixed in don't get me wrong, but you can hear a few local/scouse/ accents thrown in. Absolutely sickening. Southport is in a really dark moment right now, as is the wider community with the awful events of yesterday, and these brainless fuckers decide to do this.

Aye, burying our heads in the sand and pretending theres none of these beliefs in Merseyside helps absolutely no one.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:39:02 pm »
Sky news showing footage now.  Chanting we want our country back and anti Islam stuff.  Cant go on appearances on tv screen like, but similar looking as that sort of mob that pissed over london memorials.  Football lads alliance looking mob.  Sky also reporting its arisen via some sort of call to arms on social media over the last 2 days.  Id be surprised if many (any) are local.

Sky now reporting theyre EDL.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:40:30 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:36:34 pm
Aye, burying our heads in the sand and pretending theres none of these beliefs in Merseyside helps absolutely no one.

Talking shite if you think that a shower of these c*nts could walk down any street in Liverpool of a weekend and not get fucked up
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:40:34 pm »
Heres some of the lovely bunch pictured in Southport this afternoon. Struggling to think of a more pathetic sight.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:40:52 pm »
Im quite good with faces from round southport having been in the area for years, being a postie and parents having 3 shops up there and i didnt see one face i recognised
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:41:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:39:02 pm
Sky news showing footage now.  Chanting we want our country back and anti Islam stuff.  Cant go on appearances on tv screen like, but similar looking as that sort of mob that pissed over london memorials.  Football lads alliance looking mob.  Sky also reporting its arisen via some sort of call to arms on social media over the last 2 days.  Id be surprised if many (any) are local.

Sky now reporting theyre EDL.

Yeah I've got friends and family there - common knowledge it's EDL cheered on by Frottage.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:36:34 pm
Aye, burying our heads in the sand and pretending theres none of these beliefs in Merseyside helps absolutely no one.

A lot of people who I never thought would consider voting for the right did so at the GE. They mainly came out with the usual 'Frottage says it how it is' and 'I can't get a doctors appointment because of all the immigrants' nonsense and I honestly lost the energy to even engage with them in the end.

The worrying thing for me is that I don't think it is just a very small minority now. You can see it much more widespread and much more openly in the age of social media.
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:34:58 pm
Shows the problem with social media and people only reading what they want. They come out and said the name shared online is false. They've said the killer was born in Wales to Rwandan parents. Rwanda is 90 percent Christian so why are they at a fucking mosque

Because they don't believe in anything except hate. I'd be surprised if they had 2 brain cells between the lot of them.
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:43:53 pm »
Theyve left the area in a right mess. 
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:44:27 pm »
The country is an absolute mess.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:45:03 pm »
Soon as this happened me n my bro were talking aboot this type of stuff happening. Saw what happened in Knowsley was it? last year. Any exscuse for thes dickheads

to be honest im scared for my brothers wife an family. Theyre from iran an live right by where this is happening. These stupid bastards will just see skin colour an ....honest to god. Fukn bellends
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:46:09 pm »
Fucking fair play to the lad holding up the 'Hope not Hate' Sign.

Fucking hero.
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:46:11 pm »
Honest to fucking god what a bunch of awful fucking c*nts this lot are.

The racism and xenophobia are disgraceful and shambolic and awful - but in this instance. The fucking outrageous selfishness. Exploiting the murder of children for a day out and a fight.

The worst part of this, is the mum and dad of a murdered child are going to end up having to give a quote or an appeal to ask people to stop. Happens every time. Evil fucking ghouls.
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:46:18 pm »
Merseyside police just released a statement according to Sky News, stating the mob is not from the local area.
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:40:30 pm
Talking shite if you think that a shower of these c*nts could walk down any street in Liverpool of a weekend and not get fucked up

Andy, please. This was at the bus stop I used to get home near my old work in Bootle. I was actually a bit scared for a few weeks cos every time I or someone else scratched it off, more would appear and I didnt know who was watching me. Ive also seen fash stickers on lamp posts around where I live (L4 / L5).






« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:47:28 pm »
20 year old lads knocking fuck out of women police officers. Well aren't you so hard you cowardly inbred little shithouses.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:48:09 pm »
Out walking my dog just now in Formby and can see blue light after blue light going up the bypass towards Southport.

Absolute inbred pricks doing this.
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:49:45 pm »
There is videos being circulated of these twats kicking off and most of them are grinning past themselves, you can even hear people laughing in the background.

What exactly is funny about this whole thing? Attacking the very same police who no doubt had to pick up the pieces of yesterday.

Literally despise them and everything they stand for.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:47:03 pm
Andy, please. This was at the bus stop I used to get home near my old work in Bootle. I was actually a bit scared for a few weeks cos every time I or someone else scratched it off, more would appear and I didnt know who was watching me. Ive also seen fash stickers on lamp posts around where I live (L4 / L5).








Twats can stick fucking shite where they want. I'm saying if these c*nts are stolling around Liverpool and it's on the news they will be fucked up.

Happened before, happened again.

Not happened to me here, but I used to live in Finsbury Park in London mid-80s and there were some right c*nts there. Fair enough I was a different person, but I've been massively impressed by the solutute of the people of Liverpool. I think you underrate them.

If this shite happened on Allerton Road for instance, do you think everyone would just stay at home and watch their place get fucked over?

I can't see it myself, but I suppose I don't live where you do. But I've lived around Liverpool and yeah there are c*nts everywhere clearly. But not everyone.
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:52:00 pm »
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:52:41 pm »
I do think we believe the city mimics its history. There are a LOT of wrong uns knocking about. Less than in a lot of places, but lets not pretend its a socialist progressive utopia.
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:52:46 pm »
The question I have now is.

They have EDL fucking flags.

They are singing EDL songs

Everyone knows it's EDL


yet the press aren't reporting that?
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:53:04 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:49:45 pm
There is videos being circulated of these twats kicking off and most of them are grinning past themselves, you can even hear people laughing in the background.

What exactly is funny about this whole thing? Attacking the very same police who no doubt had to pick up the pieces of yesterday.

Literally despise them and everything they stand for.

Aside from the messaging, I think your point is the important one here. A lot of the cops on scene are probably at the lowest point of their professional career and likely to be impacted by PTSD long into the future and to see this as the time to attack them is unforgivable. Have to hand out the most severe of sentences to these people.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:53:43 pm »
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:55:34 pm »
Fail to see how anything can lighten the mood to be honest. 
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:55:36 pm »
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:55:47 pm »
There's a video of the clashes on the bbc, there's a lot of fash there. Looks like a few hundred at least. How the fuck did they all get there?



« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 09:55:34 pm
Fail to see how anything can lighten the mood to be honest. 

Yes - but seeing a fash get a brick to the balls is at least something.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:55:47 pm
There's a video of the clashes on the bbc, there's a lot of fash there. Looks like a few hundred at least. How the fuck did they all get there?

The question is who pays for them?

It was a Russian bot site that spread the fake news.
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:57:07 pm
Yes - but seeing a fash get a brick to the balls is at least something.

I suddenly believe in divine intervention.
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:59:55 pm »
Try this in Liverpool and the fuckers would be keeping A&E very busy.

Fucking punks.
« Reply #239 on: Today at 10:00:43 pm »
Just blocked one of my Barnsley clients on Facebook for sharing fascist lies about Muslims being responsible and "taking our country back".

Sick of the lot of them and can't wait to fuck them all off!!
