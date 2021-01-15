Only just seeing the details of this, I try to avoid the news when I can.



I genuinely despair of what is happening in the world when some sick twat can just walk into place where children are being looked after and just randomly stab them. What sort of c*nt would even consider doing that let alone actually carrying the act out.



I'm getting vibes of Dunblane about this incident but how can you legislate for knives like you could with guns.



I feel so much for anyone here affected by this as it is definitely worse when it is so close to home.



My thoughts are with the families of the three children killed and with the injured, hoping that they all pull through and suffer no long lasting effects.



RIP little ones