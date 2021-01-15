« previous next »
Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 2157 times)

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:24:41 am
Saw you mention your boss yesterday. I made the mistake of looking at Twitter. The amount of people willing it to be some migrant is ridiculous. And all sorts of false news websites naming the attacker (I think incorrectly) just to stir shit up, and people just lapping it up. All genuinely unhinged.

Yes - it's all fucking gross. It's being used across the spectrum by people to just want everything to align with their worldview and/or pick online fights.

It's a fucking awful incident - beyond vague comprehension. I can only hope that the cowardly little c*nt who did this has a long life of misery, pain and suffering.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:24:59 am
I assume because he went out with a knife to stab people?

Yeah and with a mask on and hood up.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Absolutely horrendous. I know it shouldn't matter but it hits so much harder when it's this close to home.

My daughter was at a dance camp with her friends only last week. We obviously thought nothing of dropping her off every day just like all those parents yesterday would have done.

The wife owns a dance school in Liverpool and is worrying that she needs to do things to make her studio more secure and safe for the kids but I don't know what you can really do. Stuff like this makes you realise how much we all rely on the goodness of people everyday and ultimately there's fuck all you can do if one lunatic decides to start running around with a knife.



Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 10:48:17 am
The wife owns a dance school in Liverpool and is worrying that she needs to do things to make her studio more secure and safe for the kids but I don't know what you can really do. Stuff like this makes you realise how much we all rely on the goodness of people everyday and ultimately there's fuck all you can do if one lunatic decides to start running around with a knife.

Yep. My daughter is going to a class today and I had some nervousness dropping off - but we can't have security/armed police on the door of every dance class or nursery or school in the country.

What will come out in the wash with this is what this c*nt has been looking at on the internet, whether they're known to the police etc.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:24:59 am
I assume because he went out with a knife to stab people?

Not sure why there was a reference to the way he was dressed. Im assuming the Twitter ITKs know how he was addressed so Ill leave it there.

However I do have faith in Merseyside Police Major Investigation Team in getting to the bottom of this with their recent experience of cracking other high profile murders of bystanders.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
What a horrible, horrible thing. Hard to find words for someting like this..
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:24:41 am
I made the mistake of looking at Twitter.

Twitter is becoming like one of those far right websites (Combat 18???) that used to be banned about 10 - 15 years ago but somehow is now widely accepted. I regularly use it to see if there is any transfer news for us (not a good idea I know) but I am now bombarded with quite extreme shite and hate speech that for the most part is just made up. Some of Musk's posts are just as bad as well. It needs a massive clean up or outright banning in Europe. Sorry for going off topic a bit but sites like twitter really don't help after a horror incident like yesterdays. 
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
3rd child has died now  :(
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:05:21 pm
3rd child has died now  :(

I fear there maybe more, I really hope I am wrong.  :(
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Oh fuck no :(
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:05:21 pm
3rd child has died now  :(

Fucking hell. That evil, evil little c*nt who did this.

Heartbroken for these families, and also in particular the guy who came in and tried to help and the teacher - both of whom will probably never recover mentally if they do physically.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Oh no  :'(
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
It's absolutely heartbreaking. A nine year-old girl.

I imagine the fact that the murdering bastards dad was born in Rwanda (Source: Liverpool Echo) will pour petrol on the right wing flames now.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:34 pm
It's absolutely heartbreaking. A nine year-old girl.

I imagine the fact that the murdering bastards dad was born in Rwanda (Source: Liverpool Echo) will pour petrol on the right wing flames now.

I also heard he had moved from Cardiff, too.

Lets hope no others die.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:25:23 pm
I also heard he had moved from Cardiff, too.

Lets hope no others die.
Yes, they moved up from Cardiff. If I remember the Echo story correctly they moved up here when the lad was six.

Yep, fingers crossed for the other injured people. Sadly, I feared more than the two fatalities given how serious the injuries are. It's absolutely grim.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:50:48 am
Curious why you think he was dressed and ready for this?

Sorry, went to work and didn't check for responses. As stated by others yes, I believe he had a white boiler suit on and a mask, as well as a knife. Seems like this was not totally off the cuff, but I am not privy to any solid facts.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:34 pm
It's absolutely heartbreaking. A nine year-old girl.

I imagine the fact that the murdering bastards dad was born in Rwanda (Source: Liverpool Echo) will pour petrol on the right wing flames now.

The right wing trolls are just terrible - Rwanda being a predominantly Christian country won't fit with any anti-islam retoric, they are just angry because he isn't white. Vile
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:35:34 pm
The right wing trolls are just terrible - Rwanda being a predominantly Christian country won't fit with any anti-islam retoric, they are just angry because he isn't white. Vile
They're an absolute disgrace. The amount of disinformation yesterday was staggering. Time and time again I was reading people supposedly in the know declaring the perpetrator "an illegal immigrant living in a local hostel" and others were lapping it up and banging on about "taking our country back".

Some people have no shame. Using this appalling tragedy to further their own bigotry and hatred.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Only just seeing the details of this, I try to avoid the news when I can.

I genuinely despair of what is happening in the world when some sick twat can just walk into place where children are being looked after and just randomly stab them. What sort of c*nt would even consider doing that let alone actually carrying the act out.

I'm getting vibes of Dunblane about this incident but how can you legislate for knives like you could with guns.

I feel so much for anyone here affected by this as it is definitely worse when it is so close to home.

My thoughts are with the families of the three children killed and with the injured, hoping that they all pull through and suffer no long lasting effects.

RIP little ones
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Fuck me I've just found out one of the deceased is my neices best mate. Fucking 6 years old
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
I think if you are looking for logical explanations for an incident like this, you'll only drive yourself to despair. The guy is either a complete psychopath, or severely mentally ill in the midst of a catastrophic psychological breakdown. I hope it is the second as it is a less chilling explanation, but you can't rule out the first either. Either way the result is the same, and both equally senseless. Sadly, you can't legislate these sorts of horrific episodes out of existence, beyond keeping all children locked away.

Beyond that is speculation that risks falling into the nefarious attempts to politicise the incident, which will do none of the victims any good.

Utterly horrific however you look at it.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 12:47:51 pm
Fuck me I've just found out one of the deceased is my neices best mate. Fucking 6 years old

Fuck mate. That's awful.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:50:37 pm
I think if you are looking for logical explanations for an incident like this, you'll only drive yourself to despair. The guy is either a complete psychopath, or severely mentally ill in the midst of a catastrophic psychological breakdown. I hope it is the second as it is a less chilling explanation, but you can't rule out the first either. Either way the result is the same, and both equally senseless. Sadly, you can't legislate these sorts of horrific episodes out of existence, beyond keeping all children locked away.

Beyond that is speculation that risks falling into the nefarious attempts to politicise the incident, which will do none of the victims any good.

Utterly horrific however you look at it.

Great post, totally agree.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 12:47:51 pm
Fuck me I've just found out one of the deceased is my neices best mate. Fucking 6 years old
oh no, I guess it was inevitable that someone on here would know of someone involved. How do you even begin to get over something like that
