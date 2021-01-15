I think if you are looking for logical explanations for an incident like this, you'll only drive yourself to despair. The guy is either a complete psychopath, or severely mentally ill in the midst of a catastrophic psychological breakdown. I hope it is the second as it is a less chilling explanation, but you can't rule out the first either. Either way the result is the same, and both equally senseless. Sadly, you can't legislate these sorts of horrific episodes out of existence, beyond keeping all children locked away.
Beyond that is speculation that risks falling into the nefarious attempts to politicise the incident, which will do none of the victims any good.
Utterly horrific however you look at it.