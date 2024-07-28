Might have missed it but some context around what started the altercation would provide clarification as the video footage from both videos is just the end of a situation. Why were they being arrested or talked to by the police initially?



The videos seem to show a level of shock from the family at their treatment initially which sparks a furious response from the father(?), which spirals into a fight eventually leading to a furious response from the copper. Its an incident that thankfully wasnt worse as it could have taken a darker turn than it did.



From whats on the videos though, its hard to pass any judgement and assuming the best of people, Id suggest they will all massively regret want went on, wish that in each moment theyd reacted differently and hope to do better in the future. I wouldnt want the book thrown at either, but both sets being put through some training over their emotional responses would be good, with the cop stood down until hes cleared as safe to work, for him and for the public. Both react in a less than ideal manner.



The initial interaction from the videos doesnt seem like textbook policing but again its hard to know without sound. All in all, its seems like a case of hoping everyone okay and making sure lessons are learned. That might change if information comes out to add further context but other than that the system needs to do its job and the public should learn through a third party too.



Not sure theres an overarching lesson to be learned here that some are seeking. Perhaps its evidence of the shit police have to put up with, perhaps its evidence of rotten elements of the police. At this point its not evidence of either as theres too much less to the imagination. Thats fine, we as the public dont get to know everything, but it does suggest drawing conclusions or having strong feelings either way is probably unreasonable and unnecessary at this point.