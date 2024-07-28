« previous next »
Police brutality in the UK

Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 28, 2024, 10:23:01 pm
How common are events like this? Not the head kicking and stamping which is thankfully rare, but the bit before that ie police officers being involved in a punch up and getting knocked out for want of a better phrase, Im guessing its not something they experience very often?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 28, 2024, 10:30:46 pm
Quote from: mikemac on July 28, 2024, 09:47:33 pm
For someone who is a Lawyer- I would have imagined you would not be making such clear judgements on the actions of someone without first hearing the full facts, including statements from those involved and any comments made by all parties involved during what was a very violent incident towards armed police officers. There is much more to take into account than what is captured on the CCTV as you should know. As a Lawyer- surely you know this and would be reluctant to be so clear cut in what has happened and who is clearly to blame.

I'm not acting in this case, not even my area of law.

I am just staying that the argument that he is only human, it is a natural response when your colleagues are attacked so viciously, or that the bastard deserved it, doesn't really hold water. We have to hold the police to a higher standard.

And this is a comment coming from a lack of information but frankly I do not see a situation where by booting a man in the head is not reasonable force
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 28, 2024, 10:41:32 pm
Might have missed it but some context around what started the altercation would provide clarification as the video footage from both videos is just the end of a situation. Why were they being arrested or talked to by the police initially?

The videos seem to show a level of shock from the family at their treatment initially which sparks a furious response from the father(?), which spirals into a fight eventually leading to a furious response from the copper. Its an incident that thankfully wasnt worse as it could have taken a darker turn than it did.

From whats on the videos though, its hard to pass any judgement and assuming the best of people, Id suggest they will all massively regret want went on, wish that in each moment theyd reacted differently and hope to do better in the future. I wouldnt want the book thrown at either, but both sets being put through some training over their emotional responses would be good, with the cop stood down until hes cleared as safe to work, for him and for the public. Both react in a less than ideal manner.

The initial interaction from the videos doesnt seem like textbook policing but again its hard to know without sound. All in all, its seems like a case of hoping everyone okay and making sure lessons are learned. That might change if information comes out to add further context but other than that the system needs to do its job and the public should learn through a third party too.

Not sure theres an overarching lesson to be learned here that some are seeking. Perhaps its evidence of the shit police have to put up with, perhaps its evidence of rotten elements of the police. At this point its not evidence of either as theres too much less to the imagination. Thats fine, we as the public dont get to know everything, but it does suggest drawing conclusions or having strong feelings either way is probably unreasonable and unnecessary at this point.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 28, 2024, 11:44:41 pm
The guy on the ground had been tasered and temporarily incapacitated. This situation is precisely what armed officers are trained in - using that temporary incapacitation to properly restrain, rather than dangerously booting someone in the head. What would be the point in tasers if the officers arent trained to use them right?

Booting someone in the head once theyre down is pretty much the lowest thing anyone can do in a fight. For a police officer to do it, for me, thats criminal.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 29, 2024, 07:11:21 am
Quote from: classycarra on July 28, 2024, 10:07:25 pm
don't disagree with the crux of your post Draex, and your reply RB19, but I would also suggest that your morals/red lines in, for example, a drunken fight are not analogous to what may seem like a similar situation for an armed copper.

lets say if youve knocked someone to the ground and decided not to kick them, or have decided to end it there - obviously that's very relatable. but you guys don't have anything close to the same considerations as the copper did - you wouldn't have to worry about if your or your mates lethal weapons are going to be taken and used on you (or general public). i'd imagine you also haven't just witnessed two of your women mates being decked and another knocked down too, and so haven't had to consider what would happen if that thug gets back up quicker than expected. fact is, if the guy got up and either escaped or caused harm to a civilian, the general public would be up in arms, and the copper would probably be reprimanded for that too.

none of this is excusing what happened by the way, i'm just pointing out that (as with Andy earlier) our previous experiences may well feel like they would help us determine how we would or even just think we should react in the situation. but as has been pointed out, it's different for armed police - and we can't say we know all the thought processes and protocols, nor be certain we wouldn't opt to do more to someone on the deck (like the first kick) rather than chance them getting into a third scrap after a second escape

My question which i've seen answered nowhere and by no one is realistically from the position the guy was in, what exactly was he able to do which posed significant threat?

Are the police trained to restrain people in a multitude of different scenarios? What does their training teach them? What is necessary force? Isn't part the point of a taser to incapacitate the criminal so that you can restrain and arrest them?

Again where is the line? Not saying this specifically to you but more as a general point to those acting like it wasn't completely wrong, this has been justified so that gives free reign to officers to do this kind of thing again citing a mistake or rush of blood because a criminal did something criminal.

It's mad to me complaints of increased lawlessness are nowadays met with no little to no complaint... for it being met with added lawlessness. The police force cant operate on a motto of an eye for an eye, it's crazy. Of course a criminal is going to act in a criminal manner, if the police can do the same anyone who ever breaks the law can then have no complaints if the same happens to them.

What the guy did to the officers was disgusting, completely wrong and he deserves locking up, but arresting him was absolutely enough and LEGALLY what should have happened.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 29, 2024, 07:47:38 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on July 28, 2024, 10:41:32 pm
Might have missed it but some context around what started the altercation would provide clarification as the video footage from both videos is just the end of a situation. Why were they being arrested or talked to by the police initially?

The videos seem to show a level of shock from the family at their treatment initially which sparks a furious response from the father(?), which spirals into a fight eventually leading to a furious response from the copper. Its an incident that thankfully wasnt worse as it could have taken a darker turn than it did.


Dont think the underlying cause has been clarified.  Reports on the news suggest racist abuse against the mother on either the flight or in the terminal.  Last report I heard mentioned some sort of altercation in Starbucks within the terminal.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 29, 2024, 08:04:56 am
Quote from: Draex on July 28, 2024, 09:36:30 pm

Officers  who wish to become Firearms Officers have to undergo a rigorous selection procedure. During this they will have to demonstrate their knowledge of the law, their appropriate and proportional use of force, their communication skills and their basic common sense. If successful in the application stage they will then go on to an assessment stage where their skills, temperament and fitness ( currently 9.4 on the bleep test for an ARV AFO) will be evaluated. If they pass this phase they will then begin the IFC course that  will teach them weapon handling skills, shooting, advanced first aid and tactics.
You're spot on about that actually. My mate was a fire arms officer in the NCA for years and the training was brutal.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 29, 2024, 08:51:13 am
Quote from: thejbs on July 28, 2024, 11:44:41 pm
The guy on the ground had been tasered and temporarily incapacitated. This situation is precisely what armed officers are trained in - using that temporary incapacitation to properly restrain, rather than dangerously booting someone in the head. What would be the point in tasers if the officers arent trained to use them right?

Booting someone in the head once theyre down is pretty much the lowest thing anyone can do in a fight. For a police officer to do it, for me, thats criminal.

It's nowhere near the lowest thing you can do in a fight to be fair.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 30, 2024, 10:23:45 pm
Quote from: TSC on July 29, 2024, 07:47:38 am
Dont think the underlying cause has been clarified.  Reports on the news suggest racist abuse against the mother on either the flight or in the terminal.  Last report I heard mentioned some sort of altercation in Starbucks within the terminal.

Yes that is what is being reported they were waiting for their mother at airport who had been verbally attacked.

There is reports that one of the lads hit a female police officer not sure how true that is but I guess it will be on the body camera of the police.

He has been suspended and I would say its unlikely he is back in his job hell be asked to leave is my best guess as its a bad PR if he is kept on.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 30, 2024, 10:25:37 pm
Quote from: Legs on July 30, 2024, 10:23:45 pm
Yes that is what is being reported they were waiting for their mother at airport who had been verbally attacked.

There is reports that one of the lads hit a female police officer not sure how true that is but I guess it will be on the body camera of the police.

He has been suspended and I would say its unlikely he is back in his job hell be asked to leave is my best guess as its a bad PR if he is kept on.

Didn't just hit her, the fucking coward went after her.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 30, 2024, 10:44:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 30, 2024, 10:25:37 pm
Didn't just hit her, the fucking coward went after her.

Broken nose is what I read but I guess they cant put it out there in the public domain as its gotta go through the courts.

Either way the world is full of angry people more so than when I was younger or it seems that way.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 31, 2024, 08:22:47 am
Quote from: Legs on July 30, 2024, 10:44:00 pm
Broken nose is what I read but I guess they cant put it out there in the public domain as its gotta go through the courts.

Either way the world is full of angry people more so than when I was younger or it seems that way.

Not sure why you're guessing. There is a video showing him knocking fuck out of her.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 31, 2024, 09:59:49 am
I went down a rabbit hole last night that ended with a very recent video of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon stirring things up.  One of the things he boldly stated was that all charges had been dropped against the two men that attacked the police at the Manchester Airport.  This was a key part of his narrative but also, as far as I can tell, completely made up.  You can see why people are radicalised to the far right if they take that kind of nonsense at face value.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 31, 2024, 12:41:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 31, 2024, 08:22:47 am
Not sure why you're guessing. There is a video showing him knocking fuck out of her.

Not watched a video just going off what few ppl have said to me.

Seems like a few will be getting their day in court
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 31, 2024, 12:56:33 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 31, 2024, 09:59:49 am
I went down a rabbit hole last night that ended with a very recent video of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon stirring things up.  One of the things he boldly stated was that all charges had been dropped against the two men that attacked the police at the Manchester Airport.  This was a key part of his narrative but also, as far as I can tell, completely made up.  You can see why people are radicalised to the far right if they take that kind of nonsense at face value.

It's social media (the internet) giving these idiots a platform.  Unless we close it down and / or highly regulate it, I am not sure what the solution is.  The companies that run it, clearly don't give a crap.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 31, 2024, 10:07:48 pm
Quote from: thejbs on July 28, 2024, 11:44:41 pm
The guy on the ground had been tasered and temporarily incapacitated. This situation is precisely what armed officers are trained in - using that temporary incapacitation to properly restrain, rather than dangerously booting someone in the head. What would be the point in tasers if the officers arent trained to use them right?

Booting someone in the head once theyre down is pretty much the lowest thing anyone can do in a fight. For a police officer to do it, for me, thats criminal.

Most likely very heavy steel toe capped boots too.
A boot to the head then a stamp on the head.

The lunatic should be locked up.

Madness people defending it. Would they be defending it if it was a family member on the receiving end? I doubt it.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
July 31, 2024, 11:03:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 29, 2024, 08:51:13 am
It's nowhere near the lowest thing you can do in a fight to be fair.

Respectfully, I disagree, seen my mum in laws cousin left with severe brain damage (unable to walk or effectively communicate again) from a boot to the head after hed been floored. You boot someone in the head and it can be life ending, whether you kill them or not.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 10:25:43 am
Quote from: thejbs on July 31, 2024, 11:03:27 pm
Respectfully, I disagree, seen my mum in laws cousin left with severe brain damage (unable to walk or effectively communicate again) from a boot to the head after hed been floored. You boot someone in the head and it can be life ending, whether you kill them or not.

Well I've seen some pretty horrifying stuff over the last 50 odd years that I wouldn't post on here and I'm sure a few people have.

But bit of a stupid argument really. Getting booted in the head isn't great either.

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 11:06:35 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on July 28, 2024, 10:41:32 pm
Might have missed it but some context around what started the altercation would provide clarification as the video footage from both videos is just the end of a situation. Why were they being arrested or talked to by the police initially?



From what I can piece together, the mother was on an inbound flight and she was involved in an argument with another passenger. I've seen no reports of what this was about or what it entailed.

Inside the airport, the man she'd argued with allegedly rammed his luggage trolley into her and used a racist insult.

At some point in the above sequence of events, she's called one of her sons, two of whom had come to collect her.

The sons confront the other passenger. I don't know what exactly happened in that altercation.

Some armed officers then intercepted the family who were walking to the car park. A fracas ensued with the two sons throwing punches at police officers. One seems to back out and sit down with his hands up, the other is tasered, or otherwise taken to the floor, where he lies face-down and prone with his hands by his sides.

A police officer then decides to dish out a bit of summary justice by kicking the man lying on the floor in the head then stamping on his head.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 11:48:09 am
A fracas is one way of putting it, the other way is he attacked one male police officer and knocked out two female officers, breaking one of their noses.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 11:55:33 am
I was going to say you should probably go into detail and say that he attacked numerous police officers (including females) and broke one of their noises.

Doesn't excuse the kick and stamp at all, but it's still important to give as much detail, as possible.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 12:03:36 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:06:35 am


From what I can piece together, the mother was on an inbound flight and she was involved in an argument with another passenger. I've seen no reports of what this was about or what it entailed.

Inside the airport, the man she'd argued with allegedly rammed his luggage trolley into her and used a racist insult.

At some point in the above sequence of events, she's called one of her sons, two of whom had come to collect her.

The sons confront the other passenger. I don't know what exactly happened in that altercation.

Some armed officers then intercepted the family who were walking to the car park. A fracas ensued with the two sons throwing punches at police officers. One seems to back out and sit down with his hands up, the other is tasered, or otherwise taken to the floor, where he lies face-down and prone with his hands by his sides.

A police officer then decides to dish out a bit of summary justice by kicking the man lying on the floor in the head then stamping on his head.

There are so many conflicting reports in regards to this.

I have also heard that the woman (mother?) in question had refused to be searched as it was against her religion. Now looking briefly at the footage again, this does not appear to be an area where you would be asked to be searched does it?

How quickly the rumour mill escalates though, the damage it causes is unreal. The above may be bollox or may be true, but unless you are directly involved you are going to have no idea what the cause of this melee was about.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 12:07:59 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 12:03:36 pm
There are so many conflicting reports in regards to this.

I have also heard that the woman (mother?) in question had refused to be searched as it was against her religion. Now looking briefly at the footage again, this does not appear to be an area where you would be asked to be searched does it?

How quickly the rumour mill escalates though, the damage it causes is unreal. The above may be bollox or may be true, but unless you are directly involved you are going to have no idea what the cause of this melee was about.

Why would she be searched coming into the UK?

Sounds like more social media bollocks.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 12:09:31 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 12:03:36 pm
There are so many conflicting reports in regards to this.

I have also heard that the woman (mother?) in question had refused to be searched as it was against her religion. Now looking briefly at the footage again, this does not appear to be an area where you would be asked to be searched does it?

How quickly the rumour mill escalates though, the damage it causes is unreal. The above may be bollox or may be true, but unless you are directly involved you are going to have no idea what the cause of this melee was about.

That first part sounds like BS, you get searched when you get on a flight, not when you get off a flight.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 12:15:02 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:09:31 pm
That first part sounds like BS, you get searched when you get on a flight, not when you get off a flight.

You can get searched at any point if a member of airport security/ police deem it necessary, but that would be unusual.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 12:22:36 pm
Wasn't even sure if the woman was entering of leaving the UK, but that more or less confirms it is probably bollox!

I wonder what makes people believe in the first thing they read/see? Bonkers it is.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Yesterday at 12:23:18 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 12:03:36 pm
There are so many conflicting reports in regards to this.

I have also heard that the woman (mother?) in question had refused to be searched as it was against her religion. Now looking briefly at the footage again, this does not appear to be an area where you would be asked to be searched does it?




That was a rumour that spread very quickly. Uncorroborated (and I'd wager my nuts that it was made up by some far-right, racist twat trying to set that agenda)

Andy Burnham and some police statements have mentioned the issue of the mother and another passenger, and the brothers having some altercation with the other passenger - and that's why the police first stopped the group.

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 06:51:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:06:35 am
From what I can piece together, the mother was on an inbound flight and she was involved in an argument with another passenger. I've seen no reports of what this was about or what it entailed.
Inside the airport, the man she'd argued with allegedly rammed his luggage trolley into her and used a racist insult.
At some point in the above sequence of events, she's called one of her sons, two of whom had come to collect her.
The sons confront the other passenger. I don't know what exactly happened in that altercation.
Some armed officers then intercepted the family who were walking to the car park. A fracas ensued with the two sons throwing punches at police officers. One seems to back out and sit down with his hands up, the other is tasered, or otherwise taken to the floor, where he lies face-down and prone with his hands by his sides.
A police officer then decides to dish out a bit of summary justice by kicking the man lying on the floor in the head then stamping on his head.
I'm not necessarily having a go at you but this is where and how narratives can be twisted. This guy punched the absolute crap out of a police officer, luckily for the cop he managed to taser the lad who was attacking him. That's when he 'back outed' and basically behaved.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 10:45:47 pm
I wish the police would exercise some brutality on these fascist c*nts in Sunderland.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:01:06 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:45:47 pm
I wish the police would exercise some brutality on these fascist c*nts in Sunderland.

Well its not like the Police can arrest them and lock them up, theres no space in the fucking prisons.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:04:10 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:01:06 pm
Well its not like the Police can arrest them and lock them up, theres no space in the fucking prisons.
Exactly, so just spray them with plastic bullets until theyve crawled back into their holes.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:25:16 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:01:06 pm
Well its not like the Police can arrest them and lock them up, theres no space in the fucking prisons.
Believe a certain barge in Dorset which is being closed could be just the place to put all the twats in.
