Police brutality in the UK

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 06:26:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:43 pm
So if he’d pulled out his gun and shot him you’d have been ok with that ?
maybe just reread what he's said and respond to that, instead of whatever bizarre tangential take you're doing there

you said before the police officer lost it - i don't think you're using "lost it" correctly (although that's subjective). hopefully you never have to encounter this. but people who've lost it don't stop 'losing it' after.

that 'red mist' cliche is real, and if you've encountered someone in that state you remember it. in fact there's lots of descriptions of people being so lost in that state that they didn't realise they'd been shot or stopped until 10-15 minutes after (always good opportunity to recommend reading David Simon's book Homicide)

the officer massively overstepped with his second stomp/kick out - but if he'd actually 'lost it' you can guarantee the guy wouldn't have been appearing with Better Call Yakoob claiming it was an "attempted assassination" (lol)
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 06:29:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:57:25 pm
True. But it doesnt mean that we should accept it from ours.

Its of course true that the violence on the police was absolutely disgusting.  And I absolutely understand the red mist coming down and the police guy losing his shit.  But whilst I understand it, hes paid not to lose his shit.
It might however mitigate his punishment a bit? But two wrongs do not make a right.



If it was anyone else I would say its easy for you to say, but its you and I know what you do for a living and I dont know how people working in jobs like teaching and police manage to do it, Id last all of about 30 seconds before at best Id end telling either a pupil or some lairy member of the public to fuck off or swing from them, and thats not because Im some kind of a hard nut or anything like that but people are just absolute shits these days always looking to get a rise out of you.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 06:30:15 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:24:18 pm
Not sure how you got that from what I wrote.

His response was utter strawman bollocks, your post was spot on.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 06:39:30 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:26:34 pm
the officer massively overstepped with his second stomp/kick out - but if he'd actually 'lost it' you can guarantee the guy wouldn't have been appearing with Better Call Yakoob claiming it was an "attempted assassination" (lol)

Make of it what you will but according to the BBC Yakoob is no longer representing the family.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 06:48:47 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:09:41 pm
I don't know what kind of training you think they've had, but no training in the world is going to make a man who was fighting for his life 3 seconds ago suddenly act calmly and rationally all of a sudden. They're not robots.

It's a testament to the training that this man is alive to complain about the kick to the head he received. I've been to a fair few different countries and airports in my time and in pretty much all of them the guy wouldn't be alive to file a complaint.
I read an article a while back about the Japanese police who use martial arts, in which they're highly trained, to disable an assailant. They then roll up the perpetrator in a futon which stops them causing any more havoc and carry them off to the police station. There was something appealing about the idea of arming the police with mattresses ;D

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:36:32 pm
If you are trained to use violence, you have to be able to use violence within your training.

I do feel sorry for the guy, I do.  But hes trained to react correctly and lost his shit.
Agree with you on both points. There's a negative attitude to the police in some quarters and, while there are bad actors in all forces, most are decent and we require them to run headlong into trouble while we're all running away; it's not a job that I'd like to do. Having said that, standards must be maintained. We saw what happened to the culture within the South Yorkshire Police during the miner's strikes in the early 1980's (The Battle of Orgreave etc) and our police forces must never be able to regard themselves as unaccountable.

As for the so-called victims in this. The fact that the footage was initially so heavily cut and that they acquired a solicitor so quickly should have been a red flag to wait until all of the facts have been established.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 06:54:06 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 05:05:26 pm
I believe that the armed officer lost it in that moment when he stamped and kicked his head, as an armed officer, you have to be able to hold your cool and make the correct split second judgement calls more than most.

That being said, if this had happened in America, or somewhere else, theres a good chance that man who attacked the police officers would have been shot and killed.

Im sure the IPCC will look into the officers conduct, but I hope this doesnt detract from the people who attacked the police officers. At least one of them should end up doing jail time for the violent assault on multiple officers, I know he broke the nose of the female, but it also appears that he landed a heavy blow to the back of someones head, which could have caused life changing issues.

The IOPC aren't the GMP, completely separate bodies.

Those two men should be charged and do serious time for their violent attack.

I really find it a bit crazy people on here actually think the stamp is acceptable by the police, they literally swear an oath to protect and serve the people of this country against the laws of the land, they should and do be held against much higher standards than we are.

"I, do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of constable with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, and that I will uphold fundamental human rights and accord equal respect to all people, according to law."
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 07:17:40 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:08:10 pm
Yes I think we are at cross purposes about militarisation, dont particularly agree with you nevertheless the officer in question shouldnt have kicked him but the assailant was lucky he wasnt shot. At least the officer met the high standards by not drawing his weapon beating in mind airports are high risk targets for terrorist attacks.
I think this incident showed the value of tasers, even for armed police. Without them as a first option, guns might well have been drawn in that situation given the current climate. If they had, who knows what the eventual outcome may have been. Those people launched a determined attack on those armed officers.

I don't particularly agree with the kick, but when placed in a situation like that you simply do not know the intent of the attackers. You have to neutralise the threat and save the inquest for afterwards when hopefully no one was killed. You have to assume serious malicious intent when a group launch a frenzied attack on armed police.

Similar to what Andy was saying earlier, this could easily have been a ploy to draw officers in so they could have been attacked and their weapons taken off them and used on people in the airport in a terrorist attack. Thankfully it wasn't, but the officers involved did not know that. This possibility will surely be something that the security services have to consider now, if they haven't already. If a few determined terrorists want to go on a shooting spree in an airport, without having to smuggle their own weapons in, jumping an armed officer is clearly an option. One that may have been considered before now but, if not, this incident does highlight it as a potential option for terrorists. That's a very scary thought.

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 07:32:50 pm
You can't walk past anyone in the road who isn't talking about this matter.

I had this question on my mind this morning when I was typing about 'human reactions', but purposely didn't ask it. It's a proper thread derailer.

How many of you are condemning the Police Officers actions when himself and his police family had been brutally beaten but condoned Nunez getting in the stands to protect his family?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 07:37:00 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:32:50 pm
You can't walk past anyone in the road who isn't talking about this matter.

I had this question on my mind this morning when I was typing about 'human reactions', but purposely didn't ask it. It's a proper thread derailer.

How many of you are condemning the Police Officers actions when himself and his police family had been brutally beaten but condoned Nunez getting in the stands to protect his family?

I think the criticism of Nunez was around the chair not going into the stands.

Watching the newly emerged video the ferocity of their attack is disturbing. This wasnt just a bit of pushing and shoving but a sustained and violent attack. They looked like they knew what they were doing and wouldnt surprise me if they already have form for this type of behaviour, not necessarily with the police.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 07:44:32 pm
I just hope everyone managed to keep all their liquid items that are below 100ml, in a clear, sealable plastic bag.

The tizz it causes at airports, if you dont, is like nobodys business.


Stay safe all.


Gdanga ✊
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 07:47:33 pm
I mentioned this before. Unless you have been in this situation then you don't know.

Sorry if that hurts your delicate little bones.

Look at the fucking gap of response. The thing people are missing is this officer is sworn to protect the women and children and men in the airport.

I have had some shite in my life and some keyboad warriors that haven't even been knocked out or hospitalised talking about shite they known nothing about.

Ok
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 07:51:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:54:06 pm
The IOPC aren't the GMP, completely separate bodies.

Those two men should be charged and do serious time for their violent attack.

I really find it a bit crazy people on here actually think the stamp is acceptable by the police, they literally swear an oath to protect and serve the people of this country against the laws of the land, they should and do be held against much higher standards than we are.

"I, do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of constable with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, and that I will uphold fundamental human rights and accord equal respect to all people, according to law."

I agree.  It's mad.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 07:54:55 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:51:40 pm
I agree.  It's mad.


Talk me through a similar situation you have been involved with personally and then saved everyone lives

Honestly mate respect I did not know you were such a hero to put yourself on the line above your family to save everyone


You should get a super duper special wowzers because you are such a hero. I am actually honoured to post it
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 07:58:15 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:44:32 pm
I just hope everyone managed to keep all their liquid items that are below 100ml, in a clear, sealable plastic bag.

The tizz it causes at airports, if you dont, is like nobodys business.

;D
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:09:05 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:51:40 pm
I agree.  It's mad.

It's possible to say that what happened was unacceptable, but at the same time it was an understandable human response and that a lot of us might have done the same (or probably worse) in the same situation.

Not everything is binary.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:15:19 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:58:15 pm
;D
Trust Chopper to inflame matters further.

 ;D
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:15:22 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:54:06 pm
I really find it a bit crazy people on here actually think the stamp is acceptable by the police,
The poster you quoted didn't say it was "acceptable" did they mate? Has anyone said it's acceptable on here Draex?
"Understandable", might be how a minority of people are thinking. I'm in the minority. I deffo don't think it's acceptable.

Some one said the perpetrators might have planned it, I don't think so, I think they're a zillion times wound up by something that happened on the plane which they've been informed about so they've come to meet their family. They may have historic pugnacious tendencies, who knows, I'm not saying they have like others. They may not have.
But they have been ultra wound up and went further with their aggression than perhaps they thought they were capable of. And it escalated ridiculously and unfortunately.

The lads and the coppers probably got up the next day and thought wtaf happened there. But from the new video, I can see where most of the aggression came from in an extremely sad incident.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:18:49 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:09:05 pm
It's possible to say that what happened was unacceptable, but at the same time it was an understandable human response and that a lot of us might have done the same (or probably worse) in the same situation.

Not everything is binary.


that's the thing. These officers put their lives on the line every day to protect dickheads like me, like you, like red-soldier

Every fucking day.

That's their life that is their job.

I am amaxed by how awesome these people are to protect us all. We see this but they are 24/7

Amazing people.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:20:10 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:09:05 pm
It's possible to say that what happened was unacceptable, but at the same time it was an understandable human response and that a lot of us might have done the same (or probably worse) in the same situation.

Not everything is binary.

I think that's a mistake, though.

1/ Equating yourself to a highly trained, professional, firearms officer.

2/ It's a normal, human response.

These people are not meant to have those 'normal' responses.  They are meant to be elite, professionals.  Able to cope, respond, and deal with, situations, like this.

I've been in scraps when I was younger, and the situation would have to be pretty bad (or myself being off my head on drink/drugs, or a combination of both), for me to contemplate kicking and stamping on someones head (who is lying, incapacited, on the ground).

One, it's a cowardly act.

Two, it could do some serious damage, and I would be in serious shit.


The point is that none of us have been (or will be) in a comparable situation.  Never.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:25:03 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:22:42 pm
You are an absolute shithouse mate. No shame there. Some people are.

Respect.

What are you talking about??

The guy kicked someone in the head, lying on the ground.   Are you saying it's okay?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:27:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:25:03 pm
What are you talking about??

The guy kicked someone in the head, lying on the ground.   Are you saying it's okay?

I have been in some stuff. What you are saying about people being trained or prepared?

Are you even listening to yourself? Have you been in that situation?

What the fuck are you talking about:?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:30:11 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:27:37 pm
I have been in some stuff. What you are saying about people being trained or prepared?

Are you even listening to yourself? Have you been in that situation?

What the fuck are you talking about:?

They are pros mate.  It's their fecking job.  Neither of us have been in any comparable situations, and never will be. 
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:34:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:30:11 pm
They are pros mate.  It's their fecking job.  Neither of us have been in any comparable situations, and never will be. 

Well it's interesting you say that because both my grandads were in WW II and we spoke a lot. A lot of my family have been police and we spoke quite a lot about that.

I came from an interesting background where I really, really shoudln't be posting shite on here.

Through stuff I have had more things than you expect. But I came from that to be a nicer person than I probably can believe. Helped by friends and partners.

I have been in some mad situations. Maybe I should write a book.  Being in childrens homes and foster homes and being in the middle of so much shite you cannot believe?

I'm glad you have not. Maybe I should write a book one day :)
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:34:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:20:10 pm
I think that's a mistake, though.

1/ Equating yourself to a highly trained, professional, firearms officer.

2/ It's a normal, human response.

These people are not meant to have those 'normal' responses.  They are meant to be elite, professionals.  Able to cope, respond, and deal with, situations, like this.

I've been in scraps when I was younger, and the situation would have to be pretty bad (or myself being off my head on drink/drugs, or a combination of both), for me to contemplate kicking and stamping on someones head (who is lying, incapacited, on the ground).

One, it's a cowardly act.

Two, it could do some serious damage, and I would be in serious shit.


The point is that none of us have been (or will be) in a comparable situation.  Never.
I don't think it's reasonable to expect training to be able to turn a human being into a robot though.  The police officer himself was a victim of assault a few seconds earlier.  You can obviously try and design training to reduce the emotional impact as much as possible, but there's a limit to how successful that is going to be.

You also have to remember that armed police are primarily posted at airports to defend against terrorist attacks and so their training would have been focussed on a very different kind of situation to the one they faced.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:36:16 pm
Why did they think it was a good idea to start a punch up with armed police in an airport? It doesn't make any sense. Try that anywhere else and they'd have been more likely shot in the head than kicked in the head.

Did they think the police were just going to run away?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 08:50:17 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:32:50 pm
You can't walk past anyone in the road who isn't talking about this matter.

I had this question on my mind this morning when I was typing about 'human reactions', but purposely didn't ask it. It's a proper thread derailer.

How many of you are condemning the Police Officers actions when himself and his police family had been brutally beaten but condoned Nunez getting in the stands to protect his family?

Likening getting into the stands as a normal human being to protect a 2 year old family member to kicking a prone man in the face after he assaulted a colleague is a huge stretch. Nunez isnt responsible for upholding and applying the law or protecting the public as a football player, he also wasnt up there booting people in the face

They arent family and anyone who tries to claim the police are one big family is bullshitting, they are colleagues literally.

The two arent remotely similar
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 09:01:12 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:09:05 pm
It's possible to say that what happened was unacceptable, but at the same time it was an understandable human response and that a lot of us might have done the same (or probably worse) in the same situation.

Not everything is binary.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:20:10 pm
I think that's a mistake, though.
Nah, won't ever agree with that opinion. Never a bad decision to try to use just a little bit of basic empathy to try to understand people and situations, instead of treating people like robots and situations like they're binary.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 09:04:45 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:32:50 pm
You can't walk past anyone in the road who isn't talking about this matter.

I had this question on my mind this morning when I was typing about 'human reactions', but purposely didn't ask it. It's a proper thread derailer.

How many of you are condemning the Police Officers actions when himself and his police family had been brutally beaten but condoned Nunez getting in the stands to protect his family?

But Nunez is not an armed police officer. He isn't held to a higher standard police are held to, or should be held to.

I work as a Lawyer, I cannot be untruthful or act in bad faith in my profession, I am held to a certain higher standard. Police are held to that standard as well with regards to use of their authority and use of force, and this was excessive force whatever bad shit the thug did in his own violent attack.

These people have authority over us, are trained in physical interactions, and in this case are armed. For this reason they have to be held to a higher standard because they have more power to abuse the authority and training given to them.

Furthermore kicking this fella in the head in an act of retaliation is providing a level of due punishment which is unlawful, we may think he deserves it but he wasn't lawfully stated he would be punished with a kick to the head.

We have to hold the police to a higher standard than the average citizen in this regard, much like how we have to hold lawyers or judges or politicians or doctors or numerous other professions which grant a level of expertise and control over others to a higher standard in their respective fields.
