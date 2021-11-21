It's possible to say that what happened was unacceptable, but at the same time it was an understandable human response and that a lot of us might have done the same (or probably worse) in the same situation.
Not everything is binary.
I think that's a mistake, though.
1/ Equating yourself to a highly trained, professional, firearms officer.
2/ It's a normal, human response.
These people are not meant to have those 'normal' responses. They are meant to be elite, professionals. Able to cope, respond, and deal with, situations, like this.
I've been in scraps when I was younger, and the situation would have to be pretty bad (or myself being off my head on drink/drugs, or a combination of both), for me to contemplate kicking and stamping on someones head (who is lying, incapacited, on the ground).
One, it's a cowardly act.
Two, it could do some serious damage, and I would be in serious shit.
The point is that none of us have been (or will be) in a comparable situation. Never.