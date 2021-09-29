3 seconds before he was kicked he was still throwing punches and dragging an armed police officer to the floor. Given he had spent the previous 30 seconds violently attacking officers, how can you be certain the threat was gone? Tasering doesn’t subdue every single person. Doesn’t even affect some people. Did the officer know in 3 seconds that he had been tasered? Had to make a split second decision to ensure that himself, colleagues and other members of the public remained safe.



exactly this.those guys had assaulted four officers with apparently at least 3 guns and 3 tasers between them. they are trained to consider the risk of their weapons falling into others hands. they'd just beaten up two women and then knocked their own mum around, it was absolutely right not to make any assumptions that the scum wouldn't be willing to take the violence further - ie right to assume the worst of those two guys.they can't assume a tasing will last in the space of half a second (especially after you've just taken about 7 punches to the back of the head and face and had the guy on top of you near your guns) - those aren't easy circumstances for coming to instant rational decisions.there's some interesting international accounts from people with experiences saying that that one thug (and the second) needs to count his blessings not to have been shot in the head for what he did, as he would have been in most countries.hopefully serious prison sentences for the two thugs. and their dishonesty, the lack of integrity, and attempts to stoke up fractions in the community from them and their lawyer should hopefully be considered in their sentencing. but in the context of 'who would society rather have the gun in a busy airport, the trained officers or the two thugs who just smacked around 4 officers and hurt their mum too?', anyone sensible would agree that it's paramount to take appropriate steps to ensure it stays with police.the copper was way out of order for the second kick/stomp. i don't know either how these investigations always work or what the copper's thinking was (unlike Red-Soldier), but I am personally not sure the first kick will be considered out of order by the independent investigation. the second certainly is, but the punishment/response will boil down to the question of 'how much of a mitigating factor is getting beat up by dangerous thugs so unconcerned with consequences they assaulted their elderly mum'