Police brutality in the UK

9 kemlyn road

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:17:06 am
What sparked the whole thing off ? Why did the police approach the man initially and what for.
So Howard Philips

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:19:10 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:17:06 am
What sparked the whole thing off ? Why did the police approach the man initially and what for.

Apparently someone pushed their mother, a fight started and the police were called to sort it out.

But the full story will come out.

They way they were fighting with the police looked like they had some experience in brawling.
classycarra

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:28:27 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:19:10 am
Apparently someone pushed their mother, a fight started and the police were called to sort it out.

But the full story will come out.

They way they were fighting with the police looked like they had some experience in brawling.
the way those thugs knocked their mother around, causing her injuries (despite their lying that it was the police), suggests that this apparent concern for their mother is probably just another part of their campaign of misinformation
9 kemlyn road

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:28:55 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:19:10 am
Apparently someone pushed their mother, a fight started and the police were called to sort it out.

But the full story will come out.

They way they were fighting with the police looked like they had some experience in brawling.
They certainly werent put off by the fact the cops were armed.you see these cops at airports all kitted out and the last thing Id want to do is fight them no matter what the so called reason would be
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:37:42 am
Again, well done to the UK security personnel. Those assailants got the kindest response you can get on the planet when you attack armed personnel: to walk away with minor injuries / unharmed.  Improving beyond this is going to require an AI chip in a Musk bot.

classycarra

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 11:50:10 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:04:07 am
3 seconds before he was kicked he was still throwing punches and dragging an armed police officer to the floor. Given he had spent the previous 30 seconds violently attacking officers, how can you be certain the threat was gone? Tasering doesn’t subdue every single person. Doesn’t even affect some people. Did the officer know in 3 seconds that he had been tasered? Had to make a split second decision to ensure that himself, colleagues and other members of the public remained safe.
exactly this.

those guys had assaulted four officers with apparently at least 3 guns and 3 tasers between them. they are trained to consider the risk of their weapons falling into others hands. they'd just beaten up two women and then knocked their own mum around, it was absolutely right not to make any assumptions that the scum wouldn't be willing to take the violence further - ie right to assume the worst of those two guys.

they can't assume a tasing will last in the space of half a second (especially after you've just taken about 7 punches to the back of the head and face and had the guy on top of you near your guns) - those aren't easy circumstances for coming to instant rational decisions.

there's some interesting international accounts from people with experiences saying that that one thug (and the second) needs to count his blessings not to have been shot in the head for what he did, as he would have been in most countries.

hopefully serious prison sentences for the two thugs. and their dishonesty, the lack of integrity, and attempts to stoke up fractions in the community from them and their lawyer should hopefully be considered in their sentencing. but in the context of 'who would society rather have the gun in a busy airport, the trained officers or the two thugs who just smacked around 4 officers and hurt their mum too?', anyone sensible would agree that it's paramount to take appropriate steps to ensure it stays with police.

the copper was way out of order for the second kick/stomp. i don't know either how these investigations always work or what the copper's thinking was (unlike Red-Soldier), but I am personally not sure the first kick will be considered out of order by the independent investigation. the second certainly is, but the punishment/response will boil down to the question of 'how much of a mitigating factor is getting beat up by dangerous thugs so unconcerned with consequences they assaulted their elderly mum'
Graeme

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 12:31:36 pm
Id also add that if the thug booted on the floor, wasnt booted and then stood up and caused an officer or a member of the public significant injury or worse, GMP would be getting grief for not using enough force to protect themselves and the public given hed already violently assaulted numerous officers.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 12:43:55 pm
Having seen the footage, there is always two sides to every story.

As has been said - that they deliberately and repeatedly attacked armed police in an airport - I am struggling to think of anywhere in the world apart from the UK where the police wouldn't have opened fire.

If you've ever been in a situation where someone is trying to knock seven bells out of you then you react and you do your best to nullify their threat. It's very easy to opine that 'They could have done this or should have done that' - but unless you've been in that situation then honestly you don't know what you're talking about. I've been in situations a few times very sadly - especially when I was young - and a lot of stuff you 'should' do goes out of the window when you have been hurt and especially if it looks like you might be badly hurt. You, of course, do your best to minimise any response, but that really depends on what is going on and what has happened.

I think part of the problem is that we are moving from a country of law and order and due process to a country where the judge is social media.
Red Beret

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 12:54:17 pm
Attacking armed police officers? Repeatedly? Bloody hell.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 01:30:38 pm
I frankly don't think you should be giving the officer grace even though the thug was attacking them

They are police, they are to be held to a higher standard because they are trained, they have access to weapons, and they have a level of authority. They can't be putting retaliatory digs in when they can.

Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:31:36 pm
Id also add that if the thug booted on the floor, wasnt booted and then stood up and caused an officer or a member of the public significant injury or worse, GMP would be getting grief for not using enough force to protect themselves and the public given hed already violently assaulted numerous officers.

If they have him incapacitated, stand him up and he is in a position to attack people, they haven't done their job restraining him, but booting a guy in the head while he is down is not a method of restraining someone, it's an attack.
thejbs

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 01:37:29 pm
Yeah, all the stuff in the latest video doesnt condone a police office booting someone in the head and stomping. It was brutal and unnecessary regardless of anything that had happened previous.
Lusty

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 01:40:54 pm
Bit conflicted on this.

Easy to criticise from behind a keyboard. I personally don't think you can expect someone to be put into a situation where they're under attack like that and watching their colleagues go down, and then expect that within 3 seconds all the fear and adrenaline has disappeared and they're going to act calmly and rationally. I think the average human being might have dished out more than a kick to the head in that position.

I think it's possible to condem what he did but understand it at the same time. I don't think it's easy to figure out what should be done about it and I'm glad I'm not the one who has to.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 01:55:56 pm
My main concern here - and something, I'm sure the security forces are looking at is if this was a trial-run for a terrorist attack.

Seems like a perfect set up - cause a disturbance - then cause a rucus and a violent situation - get armed police to attend, then have several 'bystanders' try and get the guns as the fracas unwinds.

Could be a very dangerous situation.


To contrast it to other airports I've been in the world, when I visit Spain as you are in the front bit - before you check in - there are quite a few police very, very visibly with their hands on their guns - they had the attacks from ETA and any bullshit that happened there I'm 99% certain would involved in them engaing them.

America when you visit is the same, as is Turkey and, well, to be honest most airports - the most wound up officers are the ones on the perimeter before you go through security because they are literally on the front line.


I'm sure this is being looked at though. I'm hoping that it doesn't lead to greater security and more checks - airports are fucking horrendus to visit as it is without a new threat.

They shite enough as it is as well without people knocking shite out of people in there - it's a stressful place to visit at the best of times. Being treated like a suspect as you arrive, going through security, stressed about your plane and the flight and the holiday and all the other stuff without being worried about you and your families safety as well.

Can only begin to imagine the innocent people around there with kids and families to try and look after while these nutters kicked off. Must have been terrible for them.
Son of Spion

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 03:34:54 pm
I must say, the original video looked awful. It didn't provide context though. The new video does provide context. Those officers were put in an impossible position. We've seen serving soldiers murdered on the streets of England in knife attacks. We've seen children murdered by a suicide bomber in Manchester. We also know airports are prime terrorist targets.

If a group pile into armed police like the second video clearly shows, then they are going to get a very strong response. They simply have to neutralize the threat. They don't know if it's a terrorist attack or not. With hindsight, those thugs were lucky that guns weren't drawn on them. Given the context, I think the attackers got off lightly. On the continent and elsewhere they could well have ended up shot.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:04:48 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:49:23 am
Well Galloway has had his say.

https://x.com/georgegalloway/status/1817244153383641453?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:51:19 am
What did he say ?
He wrote this:
Quote
We have to face it: the same people who justified the slaughter of the innocent Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes and support the slaughter of the innocents in #Gaza are now in full-scale denial of what happened at #ManchesterAirport. The same people. They walk and tweet among us.
Galloway is a massive tool.
Circa1892

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:21:00 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:51:43 am
The guy was lying prone on the floor, after being tasered.  The threat was gone.  That's why there's an issue, here.  If the copper had lumped him, whilst beinjg confronted/attacked, nobody would be posting about it.

Not even once can you bring yourself to say the c*nt who was beating the woman in the face was even partially at fault. After your comments earlier in the thread youre lucky people dont jump to the conclusions about you you do of others.
Circa1892

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:21:22 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:49:23 am
Well Galloway has had his say.

https://x.com/georgegalloway/status/1817244153383641453?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Now theres someone in need of a boot to the head.

Pretty sure the police of his hero Saddam probably did a fair bit worse. Hes in the Jimmy Saville/Thatcher tier where youd have a day off to celebrate when he kicks it.
Farman

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:21:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:54:17 pm
Attacking armed police officers? Repeatedly? Bloody hell.

Putting all else aside, its the absolute weight of stupidity and aggression in doing this that I cant get over. Theyre not even going to gain anything; its not like terrorists or bank robbers attacking people to get away. What the hell did they think was going to happen when you attack multiple armed officers in a major UK airport? Just madness. As others have said they were very lucky not to be killed.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:23:52 pm
If several men attack armed police officers, the police will respond very aggressively - we should not expect anything less. If UK armed police gained a reputation for being soft touches, this would place them and bystanders at greater risk.

I am undecided, given the boarder circumstances, if the officer did overreact. Or, if he did overreact, in the fullness of the circumstances, it he should be let off with a slap on the wrist. But I am quite certain that when armed officers are attacked, they should not be held to the same standards as unarmed officers. Rather, we should expect them to react much more forcefully, proportionate the fullness of the elevated risk.

It might well fall in logical fallacy territory, but I also know that if ever I find myself in agreement with George Galloway, I will seek medical attention to rule out a stroke.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
classycarra

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:28:49 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:21:00 pm
Not even once can you bring yourself to say the c*nt who was beating the woman in the face was even partially at fault. After your comments earlier in the thread you’re lucky people don’t jump to the conclusions about you you do of others.
after his reflexively going round calling everyone racist, it's very much to be expected to see his lack of contrition and lack of bravery to even slightly front up to their unpleasant assumptions being way off

even when West London Red asked a direct question about whether he still thought the officer racist, he couldn't give a straight answer - just intellectually dishonestly hid behind the stupid sensationalist opinion of an irrelevant ex-officer (for the second time) instead of saying what he thinks/meant
Last Edit: Today at 04:30:33 pm by classycarra
Mumm-Ra

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:41:14 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:00:23 am
It should come as no surprise that all the original footage begins at the split second that lad in the blue has just finished violently assaulting a number of officers. The time gap from him assaulting an armed officer and them both going to the floor, to him being kicked in the head looks to be about 3 seconds?

The several days of only seeing the tail end of the full picture has allowed a narrative to build in the public eye. I genuinely believe if all the footage was released on Day 1 there wouldnt be the outcry there has been. He was violently assaulting officer after officer many of whom were armed.

Totally, I wonder how many people who saw the first video and had their say, loudly, will reflect on how theyve been so easily manipulated by some selective editing


Having seen the full footage I have zero problem with what the copper did. Might not have been by the book but cant blame him. If you were a copper in a situation like this youd want someone like that backing you up
Gerry Attrick

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:47:25 pm
This wouldve never even been on anybodys radar if it happened in Spain. Police do this kind of thing for a bit of entertainment there.
TepidT2O

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 04:57:25 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:47:25 pm
This wouldve never even been on anybodys radar if it happened in Spain. Police do this kind of thing for a bit of entertainment there.
True. But it doesnt mean that we should accept it from ours.

Its of course true that the violence on the police was absolutely disgusting.  And I absolutely understand the red mist coming down and the police guy losing his shit.  But whilst I understand it, hes paid not to lose his shit.
It might however mitigate his punishment a bit? But two wrongs do not make a right.

jonnypb

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:05:26 pm
I believe that the armed officer lost it in that moment when he stamped and kicked his head, as an armed officer, you have to be able to hold your cool and make the correct split second judgement calls more than most.

That being said, if this had happened in America, or somewhere else, theres a good chance that man who attacked the police officers would have been shot and killed.

Im sure the IPCC will look into the officers conduct, but I hope this doesnt detract from the people who attacked the police officers. At least one of them should end up doing jail time for the violent assault on multiple officers, I know he broke the nose of the female, but it also appears that he landed a heavy blow to the back of someones head, which could have caused life changing issues.
Red-Soldier

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:11:43 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:21:00 pm
Not even once can you bring yourself to say the c*nt who was beating the woman in the face was even partially at fault. After your comments earlier in the thread youre lucky people dont jump to the conclusions about you you do of others.

You must have missed this.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:12:56 am
There's no excuse for either actions.  The guy assaulting the police deserves to be punished, and so does the officer for booting him in the head, after he's been tasered.

Neither come out of it looking good.


Thanks for the apology.
Red-Soldier

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:27:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:57:25 pm
True. But it doesnt mean that we should accept it from ours.

Its of course true that the violence on the police was absolutely disgusting.  And I absolutely understand the red mist coming down and the police guy losing his shit.  But whilst I understand it, hes paid not too lose his shit.
It might however mitigate his punishment a bit? But two wrongs do not make a right.

In one.  Thanks Tepid.

I'm glad we don't have that kind of police force, and I don't want it to get that way, either.  However, it has become more militarised, over the past decade, unfortunately.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:28:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:57:25 pm
True. But it doesnt mean that we should accept it from ours.

Its of course true that the violence on the police was absolutely disgusting.  And I absolutely understand the red mist coming down and the police guy losing his shit.  But whilst I understand it, hes paid not too lose his shit.
It might however mitigate his punishment a bit? But two wrongs do not make a right.

Honestly, its impossible to know how one would react in the same situation. We all have an idea of what wed hope to do but I sure as hell couldnt promise anything. Some would react in the way wed hope and keep our cool but a lot wouldnt and I dont know if theyre really in the wrong for reacting like that. Tough one with a lot of layers. If you play with feathers you might get your arse tickled springs to mind, I bet nobody else will give it a go.
RyanBabel19

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:31:47 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:30:38 pm
I frankly don't think you should be giving the officer grace even though the thug was attacking them

They are police, they are to be held to a higher standard because they are trained, they have access to weapons, and they have a level of authority. They can't be putting retaliatory digs in when they can.

If they have him incapacitated, stand him up and he is in a position to attack people, they haven't done their job restraining him, but booting a guy in the head while he is down is not a method of restraining someone, it's an attack.

Good post
TepidT2O

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:36:32 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:28:21 pm
Honestly, its impossible to know how one would react in the same situation. We all have an idea of what wed hope to do but I sure as hell couldnt promise anything. Some would react in the way wed hope and keep our cool but a lot wouldnt and I dont know if theyre really in the wrong for reacting like that. Tough one with a lot of layers. If you play with feathers you might get your arse tickled springs to mind, I bet nobody else will give it a go.
If you are trained to use violence, you have to be able to use violence within your training.

  I do feel sorry for the guy, I do.  But hes trained to react correctly and lost his shit.
Hazell

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:37:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:30:38 pm
I frankly don't think you should be giving the officer grace even though the thug was attacking them

They are police, they are to be held to a higher standard because they are trained, they have access to weapons, and they have a level of authority. They can't be putting retaliatory digs in when they can.

If they have him incapacitated, stand him up and he is in a position to attack people, they haven't done their job restraining him, but booting a guy in the head while he is down is not a method of restraining someone, it's an attack.

Yep.
So Howard Philips

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:39:01 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:27:48 pm
In one.  Thanks Tepid.

I'm glad we don't have that kind of police force, and I don't want it to get that way, either.  However, it has become more militarised, over the past decade, unfortunately.

As a result of increased terrorist attacks.

Fortunately armed officers were on the scene very quickly when three terrorists at Borough Market killed eight people and seriously injured 48 others, 19 critically, before the police shot them dead.

Red-Soldier

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:42:54 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:39:01 pm
As a result of increased terrorist attacks.

Fortunately armed officers were on the scene very quickly when three terrorists at Borough Market killed eight people and seriously injured 48 others, 19 critically, before the police shot them dead.

Is it? 

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:55:54 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:39:01 pm
As a result of increased terrorist attacks.

Fortunately armed officers were on the scene very quickly when three terrorists at Borough Market killed eight people and seriously injured 48 others, 19 critically, before the police shot them dead.

If more armed officers are brought in due to legitimate concerns this has to be balanced by a higher level of scrutiny and a higher standard again. Because they are heavily armed.

Which means in a situation like the airport video, we cannot see him kicking a restrained person's head in, even with mitigating circumstances of this person being a violent thug. Armed police need to be held to the highest standard, because if he is losing his head like this who is to say he doesn't lose his head in other ways.

Certain positions where you have greater authority on a certain matter needs greater standards
So Howard Philips

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 05:58:30 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:42:54 pm
Is it?  Who says?

Well the proof of the pudding etc..

If armed officers werent available how meant more would have been killed in the Borough Market attacks or the Islamic State inspired attack in Westminster where five were murdered including an unarmed police officer before the killer was shot dead.

Red-Soldier

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Today at 06:02:10 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:58:30 pm
Well the proof of the pudding etc..

If armed officers werent available how meant more would have been killed in the Borough Market attacks or the Islamic State inspired attack in Westminster where five were murdered including an unarmed police officer before the killer was shot dead.


Who says we need more militarisation?

I think we are talking about different things.  Armed officers doesn't automatically equate to militarisation.  It's the tactics and thinking, too. 
They are using this militarisation, against non-terrorist purps/targets.

Also, as Stockholm says, these officers should be held accountable to the highest standards.  They are meant to be professionals and have a huge responsibility.
