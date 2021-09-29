If several men attack armed police officers, the police will respond very aggressively - we should not expect anything less. If UK armed police gained a reputation for being soft touches, this would place them and bystanders at greater risk.
I am undecided, given the boarder circumstances, if the officer did overreact. Or, if he did overreact, in the fullness of the circumstances, it he should be let off with a slap on the wrist. But I am quite certain that when armed officers are attacked, they should not be held to the same standards as unarmed officers. Rather, we should expect them to react much more forcefully, proportionate the fullness of the elevated risk.
It might well fall in logical fallacy territory, but I also know that if ever I find myself in agreement with George Galloway, I will seek medical attention to rule out a stroke.