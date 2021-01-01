« previous next »
Police brutality in the UK

Re: Police brutality in the UK
What sparked the whole thing off ? Why did the police approach the man initially and what for.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:17:06 am
What sparked the whole thing off ? Why did the police approach the man initially and what for.

Apparently someone pushed their mother, a fight started and the police were called to sort it out.

But the full story will come out.

They way they were fighting with the police looked like they had some experience in brawling.
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:19:10 am
Apparently someone pushed their mother, a fight started and the police were called to sort it out.

But the full story will come out.

They way they were fighting with the police looked like they had some experience in brawling.
the way those thugs knocked their mother around, causing her injuries (despite their lying that it was the police), suggests that this apparent concern for their mother is probably just another part of their campaign of misinformation
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:19:10 am
Apparently someone pushed their mother, a fight started and the police were called to sort it out.

But the full story will come out.

They way they were fighting with the police looked like they had some experience in brawling.
They certainly werent put off by the fact the cops were armed.you see these cops at airports all kitted out and the last thing Id want to do is fight them no matter what the so called reason would be
Re: Police brutality in the UK
Again, well done to the UK security personnel. Those assailants got the kindest response you can get on the planet when you attack armed personnel: to walk away with minor injuries / unharmed.  Improving beyond this is going to require an AI chip in a Musk bot.

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:04:07 am
3 seconds before he was kicked he was still throwing punches and dragging an armed police officer to the floor. Given he had spent the previous 30 seconds violently attacking officers, how can you be certain the threat was gone? Tasering doesn’t subdue every single person. Doesn’t even affect some people. Did the officer know in 3 seconds that he had been tasered? Had to make a split second decision to ensure that himself, colleagues and other members of the public remained safe.
exactly this.

those guys had assaulted four officers with apparently at least 3 guns and 3 tasers between them. they are trained to consider the risk of their weapons falling into others hands. they'd just beaten up two women and then knocked their own mum around, it was absolutely right not to make any assumptions that the scum wouldn't be willing to take the violence further - ie right to assume the worst of those two guys.

they can't assume a tasing will last in the space of half a second (especially after you've just taken about 7 punches to the back of the head and face and had the guy on top of you near your guns) - those aren't easy circumstances for coming to instant rational decisions.

there's some interesting international accounts from people with experiences saying that that one thug (and the second) needs to count his blessings not to have been shot in the head for what he did, as he would have been in most countries.

hopefully serious prison sentences for the two thugs. and their dishonesty, the lack of integrity, and attempts to stoke up fractions in the community from them and their lawyer should hopefully be considered in their sentencing. but in the context of 'who would society rather have the gun in a busy airport, the trained officers or the two thugs who just smacked around 4 officers and hurt their mum too?', anyone sensible would agree that it's paramount to take appropriate steps to ensure it stays with police.

the copper was way out of order for the second kick/stomp. i don't know either how these investigations always work or what the copper's thinking was (unlike Red-Soldier), but I am personally not sure the first kick will be considered out of order by the independent investigation. the second certainly is, but the punishment/response will boil down to the question of 'how much of a mitigating factor is getting beat up by dangerous thugs so unconcerned with consequences they assaulted their elderly mum'
