Just for the vid, don't know nor share the user's sentiments. The main media organisations can save so much trouble by taking ownership and posting all of it.Yeah be more understanding, fairer to the police imo. With all the training, it's still a fight ultimately. If you've just smashed my / my colleague's head from the back and broken another, male or female, you're getting a lot worse than a head stamp that doesn't cripple.Hope the investigating body grow some balls, post the full footage on their site, and tell the rest to fuck off. Don't want your head stamped, don't get in the way of the job. It's a job, do it, get paid, go home, they're not your punching bags, however valid your anger is say when your mother was racially insulted (speculative). Those boys should have left it at battering only that guy.Stop judging the police like they're robots. Say prior to training, 40 out of 50 recruits might stamp on a prone aggressor who attacked first; after training, experience, control maybe the probability is down to 10 in 50 and that's fine to form a functioning unit. It's not going to be zero, that's just people. Well that kid met the one in 5.There should be facade level consequences, some work to help improve the cop, but like hell you want to lose a guy who stepped up under pressure and won the fight ( full video). Well done. Give it a few months and then promote him, he ( alongside the guy who tasered the assailant) saved his group. There's another path here where they lose that fight and get murdered. See all paths.By the way, what does it tell you, about the quality, bias of the people that posted the 2nd section only and started this, when in high probability they filmed all of it.