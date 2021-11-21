« previous next »
Police brutality in the UK

west_london_red

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:47:01 am
Are the people who were assuming the police man is a racist now going to accuse the two Asian guys of racism too?

Nothing excuses the kick and stamp on the head by the police officer although the video explains it but certainly doesnt justify it, but nothing excuses knocking out two police officers and attacking a third like that either.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:50:44 am
He will get jail time for beating her, really went for it, the cowardly c*nt.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:59:32 am
https://twitter.com/ShamaJunejo/status/1817333126630146081/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1817333126630146081&currentTweetUser=ShamaJunejo.
Just for the vid, don't know nor share the user's sentiments. The main media organisations can save so much trouble by taking ownership and posting all of it.

Yeah be more understanding, fairer to the police imo. With all the training, it's still a fight ultimately. If you've just smashed my / my colleague's head from the back and broken another, male or female, you're getting a lot worse than a head stamp that doesn't cripple.
Hope the investigating body grow some balls, post the full footage on their site, and tell the rest to fuck off. Don't want your head stamped, don't get in the way of the job. It's a job, do it, get paid, go home, they're not your punching bags, however valid your anger is say when your mother was racially insulted (speculative). Those boys should have left it at battering only that guy.
Stop judging the police like they're robots. Say prior to training, 40 out of 50 recruits might stamp on a prone aggressor who attacked first; after training, experience, control maybe the probability is down to 10 in 50 and that's fine to form a functioning unit. It's not going to be zero, that's just people. Well that kid met the one in 5.
There should be facade level consequences, some work to help improve the cop, but like hell you want to lose a guy who stepped up under pressure and won the fight ( full video). Well done. Give it a few months and then promote him, he ( alongside the guy who tasered the assailant) saved his group. There's another path here where they lose that fight and get murdered. See all paths.

By the way, what does it tell you, about the quality, bias of the people that posted the 2nd section only and started this, when in high probability they filmed all of it.

S.Red please

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:00:01 am
No sympathy whatsoever to the lad who got booted in the head. Behave like that in any other airport in the world with armed police and youre getting shot dead. Swinging on & dropping a woman like that as well, fuck him.
Graeme

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:00:23 am
It should come as no surprise that all the original footage begins at the split second that lad in the blue has just finished violently assaulting a number of officers. The time gap from him assaulting an armed officer and them both going to the floor, to him being kicked in the head looks to be about 3 seconds?

The several days of only seeing the tail end of the full picture has allowed a narrative to build in the public eye. I genuinely believe if all the footage was released on Day 1 there wouldnt be the outcry there has been. He was violently assaulting officer after officer many of whom were armed.

Circa1892

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:04:55 am
Everyone whos had their say on the (sickening and wrong and deserving of punishment) booting in the head is curiously quiet about an absolute unit of a man repeatedly battering a woman officer. Didnt bat a fucking eyelid about battering a woman.

This whole video and hoohah and protests have been released  so he gets out of the jail time he richly deserves.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #46 on: Today at 09:16:36 am
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 09:00:01 am
No sympathy whatsoever to the lad who got booted in the head. Behave like that in any other airport in the world with armed police and youre getting shot dead. Swinging on & dropping a woman like that as well, fuck him.

Wasn't like he just lashed out, he went after her, fucking scrote.
Draex

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #47 on: Today at 09:28:12 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:04:55 am
Everyone whos had their say on the (sickening and wrong and deserving of punishment) booting in the head is curiously quiet about an absolute unit of a man repeatedly battering a woman officer. Didnt bat a fucking eyelid about battering a woman.

This whole video and hoohah and protests have been released  so he gets out of the jail time he richly deserves.

Just so my position is clear.

The violent thugs attacking the police should be locked up for a long time, violence, especially to women is abhorrent and unacceptable at anytime. They are scumbags and a danger to society.

My point was the police are highly trained to deal with situations like this one, especially firearms police. They are there to uphold the law, not provide their own retribution which is what the stamp was. It shows an out of control person who is also a danger to society.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:28:12 am
Honestly I find it wild that anyone thinks it's acceptable to a boot a guy in the head when he's no longer a threat. Assaulting someone doesn't deserve the death penalty that the kick can very easily provide.

I like many others on here I'm sure have been involved in trouble on nights out or whatever. Even in those, no matter how bad they get, you know you don't kick someone in the head when they're down. If you do, you're a complete coward, regardless of what led to that situation.

This is what I mean about taking sides. The guy assaulting people is a bad, bad knob head, but the policeman is also bang out of order for reacting the way he did. The threat was gone.
Last Edit: Today at 09:30:27 am by LovelyCushionedHeader
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:32:02 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:28:12 am
Honestly I find it wild that anyone thinks it's acceptable to a boot a guy in the head when he's no longer a threat. Assaulting someone doesn't deserve the death penalty that the kick can very easily provide.

This is what I mean about taking sides. The guy assaulting people is a bad, bad knob head, but the policeman is also bang out of order for reacting the way he did. The threat was gone.

That's not what I said, cop is fucked, be lucky to get a desk job.

Guy deserves a beating though.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:34:01 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:32:02 am
That's not what I said, cop is fucked, be lucky to get a desk job.

Guy deserves a beating though.

I wasn't replying to you mate.  :)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #51 on: Today at 09:39:28 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:34:01 am
I wasn't replying to you mate.  :)

I stayed out of the early thread, was obvious there was more to come, should all be released together after any blurring.

That cop had a gun and no self control  :-\
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #52 on: Today at 09:50:38 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:39:28 am
I stayed out of the early thread, was obvious there was more to come, should all be released together after any blurring.

That cop had a gun and no self control  :-\

If that were the case the attacker would've been shot to death, not tasered, not a stamp that doesn't crack his skull.
Those boys are alive because of the collective self control of the cops.
It's a good thing for them they tried this in the UK, I can think of maybe a couple of other places where they could've escaped alive. Anywhere else, shot dead.
It's good that you try to keep that, but don't be expecting robotic calculation in a fight from all cops at all times. That's not how a fight nor people work.
John C

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #53 on: Today at 09:53:27 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:28:12 am
Honestly I find it wild that anyone thinks it's acceptable to a boot a guy in the head when he's no longer a threat.
I doubt anyone can find it absolutely acceptable. However, I find myself agreeing with some of the others understanding why it happened.
Not to justify it, but I think the copper got caught up in a moment of multiple extreme violent instances in which he personally got attacked badly twice and his colleagues had been laid in to. It was an unfortunate human moment, possibly inexcusable, but it was a human reaction to something really awful.

I knew there was more to this the way Andy Burnham was talking after it all emerged initially.
reddebs

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #54 on: Today at 09:57:03 am
Absolutely anyone beating a person with such force, especially a woman, deserves to be locked up for a long time but the retribution meted out by the copper was totally inappropriate and also deserves more than some extra training.

As a firearms officer there has to be better self control than that.
alonsoisared

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #55 on: Today at 09:58:49 am
The people going out and protesting were fucking stupid.

Both the police officer and the guy getting booted in the head are clearly in the wrong and will be punished. I have some sympathy for the officer given what he'd just witnessed, but ultimately they are trained in that moment to not let fear or revenge (whichever it may have been in that circumstance) take over and he was unequivocally wrong to do what he did.

Its a wider problem imo on American culture being so dominant that people, particularly young people, think societal issues in this country are exactly the same as they are in the states. We obviously have our problems but you feel that people are itching to get out and smash shit up at any opportunity. In this instance especially there was clearly always some important context that people weren't prepared to wait around for.
TSC

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #56 on: Today at 10:08:03 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:28:12 am
Just so my position is clear.

The violent thugs attacking the police should be locked up for a long time, violence, especially to women is abhorrent and unacceptable at anytime. They are scumbags and a danger to society.

My point was the police are highly trained to deal with situations like this one, especially firearms police. They are there to uphold the law, not provide their own retribution which is what the stamp was. It shows an out of control person who is also a danger to society.

Did police have firearms beyond tasers?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #57 on: Today at 10:09:36 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:08:03 am
Did police have firearms beyond tasers?

Yes.
TSC

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #58 on: Today at 10:10:41 am
Red-Soldier

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #59 on: Today at 10:12:56 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:04:55 am
Everyone whos had their say on the (sickening and wrong and deserving of punishment) booting in the head is curiously quiet about an absolute unit of a man repeatedly battering a woman officer. Didnt bat a fucking eyelid about battering a woman.

This whole video and hoohah and protests have been released  so he gets out of the jail time he richly deserves.

There's no excuse for either actions.  The guy assaulting the police deserves to be punished, and so does the officer for booting him in the head, after he's been tasered.

Neither come out of it looking good.
Last Edit: Today at 10:21:35 am by Red-Soldier
RyanBabel19

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #60 on: Today at 10:12:57 am
This incident is a great display of how society is changing

Breaking the law basically now means do what you want because 'they deserve it'. The problem arises when you question where is the line!

You cant just do what you want because you dont like someones actions otherwise a good portion of criminals wouldn't even be arrested. Police are there to uphold the law so how on earth does it make sense that they then break it themselves. The criminals actions were disgusting, should never be happening but kicking someone in the head and stamping on someones head is pretty insane for an average person, it reaches a whole new level when someone in uniform is doing it.

It actually cant be justified for me, i've experienced obscene levels of violence from numerous people and yet the police should not be kicking and stamping on their heads when they're restrained. Literal risk of them losing their life! Then what, he broke the law so i'm allowed to kill, it simply doesn't work that way.

Again where is the line?

There is no excuse for either of thems actions. People forget too that although some police do things in the correct manner, trying to justify this moves the needle for all of those corrupt officers who will take a mile for any inch afforded to them. He broke the law so I kicked him in the head and now he's dead, but it's okay because the officer in Manchester did it and you said it was okay then

The worlds gone fucking mad and violence is becoming welcomed more and more. Right course of action and law is withering away and being replaced by 'everyone makes mistakes' and 'I as a normal member of the public would have done this'
Last Edit: Today at 10:17:04 am by RyanBabel19
Red-Soldier

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #61 on: Today at 10:18:51 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:53:27 am
I doubt anyone can find it absolutely acceptable. However, I find myself agreeing with some of the others understanding why it happened.
Not to justify it, but I think the copper got caught up in a moment of multiple extreme violent instances in which he personally got attacked badly twice and his colleagues had been laid in to. It was an unfortunate human moment, possibly inexcusable, but it was a human reaction to something really awful.

I knew there was more to this the way Andy Burnham was talking after it all emerged initially.

No excuses for booting someone in the head, lying prone after being tasered.  He could've been killed.  The situation looked under control, by then.  The threat had been curtailed.

They are professionals and it's there job to deal with these things. 

Dalian Atkinson was booted and stamped on, before he died.
Last Edit: Today at 10:20:26 am by Red-Soldier
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Police brutality in the UK
Reply #62 on: Today at 10:19:33 am
Had he laid a finger on one of the firearms, he'd mostly be dead.
