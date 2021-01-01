« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Police brutality in the UK  (Read 300 times)

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,626
Police brutality in the UK
« on: Today at 02:35:21 pm »
I was sickened when I watched this:

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/uSUBE40WeLo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/uSUBE40WeLo</a>

Police spinning narratives to justify kicking a fully restrained man's head around like a football in front of his mother, and basically attempting to murder the guy. Not far off putting a man's jaw on a kerb and kicking it.

The police officer should be behind bars for a long time. Nobody does this sort of thing without some very nasty motivations. I'd rather be shot dead by the gun the police officer was holding than have my head booted around like a football and live with brain damage.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:45:56 pm »
At the very least he'll be out of a job. You have a man who has been tasered and is prone, face down, hardly moving, and the officer kicks him in the face as hard as he can and then stomps on his head. That's nothing to do with police work and is just unadulterated violence. Is there a criminal case for assault or GBH?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,350
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm »
They'll be an investigation and he'll be cleared.  That's how it normally works, anyway.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,849
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:45:56 pm
At the very least he'll be out of a job. You have a man who has been tasered and is prone, face down, hardly moving, and the officer kicks him in the face as hard as he can and then stomps on his head. That's nothing to do with police work and is just unadulterated violence. Is there a criminal case for assault or GBH?

Seems unlikely? The officers involved had reportedly been assaulted first, with one female officer receiving a broken nose, and attempts were apparently made to grab at their weapons. It doesn't justify an officer kicking someone who's already apprehended but I'd be surprised if you can be convicted of assault after getting attacked first.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,260
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:54:11 pm
They'll be an investigation and he'll be cleared.  That's how it normally works, anyway.


Sickeningly, yes.

I've had a few rants on Twatter at knobheads justifying the thug officer's actions (almost all have some reference to/support for Reform in their bios or tweets)

My own take is that he was seeking some revenge for that guy decking three of his colleagues.

The worry is that this was an firearms police officer. With such a vindictive streak and inability to control his temper, that is a massive concern.

In an ideal world, both the gobshite who reisted arrest and punched three officers AND the policeman who kicked and stamped on his head once he'd been subdued should serve prison time (hey, maybe put them in the same cell!).

But I only expect one to.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:03:18 pm

In an ideal world, both the gobshite who reisted arrest and punched three officers AND the policeman who kicked and stamped on his head once he'd been subdued should serve prison time (hey, maybe put them in the same cell!).

This. It's a classic "wedge" one where people revert into their natural viewpoints. For the far right it's good to see "baddies" getting a good kicking, for the far left its the police picking on innocents.

In reality its a bunch of absolute weapons starting fights and battering women in an airport, and a police office who can't control his temper. All should be punished.

That fucking disgrace of a lawyer those on the starting and receiving end have got is going to make it all worse.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,064
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:54:11 pm
They'll be an investigation and he'll be cleared.  That's how it normally works, anyway.

Is it though?

The last few years have seen more police convicted of crimes including the one who murders the ex Villa player.

And at least he didnt draw his gun unlike in a lot of other jurisdictions.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:51 pm by So Howard Philips »
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,257
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:58:39 pm
Seems unlikely? The officers involved had reportedly been assaulted first, with one female officer receiving a broken nose, and attempts were apparently made to grab at their weapons. It doesn't justify an officer kicking someone who's already apprehended but I'd be surprised if you can be convicted of assault after getting attacked first.

Aye wonder if people watched the video properly(text part) or checked up on it.

BBC:

It remains unclear what led to the incident, but Mr Burnham said he thought there had been an issue on a flight coming into Manchester.
When the flight landed, two individuals were waiting for their mum, who said there had been an issue, he said.
She pointed somebody out and there was an altercation in the arrivals hall.

a police spokesman said that firearms officers had been punched to the ground after trying to make an arrest following a fight in the airport (afore mentioned arrivals hall)

There was a "clear risk" their weapons could be taken from them, the police spokesman said, adding all three had been taken to hospital, one with a broken nose.

And then what you see in the video happens. This is the chronology.

Wait for info for sure, especially since it's an airport, everything's on camera.


« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:35 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,039
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm »
Don't think this thread will last long, and probably rightly so.

3 police officers required hospital treatement and we've seen zero footage of why that was. Until the entire chronological sequence of events has been shown, you absolutely can't make a full judgement call.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,039
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:04:01 pm »
Quote
A constable is to face a criminal investigation for assault over an attack which saw a man kicked and stamped on at Manchester Airport, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was arranging to interview the Greater Manchester Police officer under criminal caution "as soon as possible" over the alleged assault on Tuesday.

The officer was suspended by the force on Thursday, after footage of a confrontation between police and two men inside Terminal 2 was widely shared on social media.

The IOPC's Catherine Bates said she had met with "one of the men who was involved and his family members" and would be speaking to the other man as soon as possible.

She said investigators were continuing to gather evidence and had already secured a "significant amount of body worn video and CCTV footage".

The watchdog said the officer had also been served with a disciplinary notice in regards to "potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards including his use of force".

A representative said the "serving of notices" did not "necessarily mean criminal charges will follow".

"At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings," they added.

Following the incident, Greater Manchester Police said firearms officers had been "violently attacked" in a parking area after trying to make an arrest at about 20:30 BST.

The force said three officers had been taken to hospital, one of whom had suffered a broken nose.

Four men, aged 19, 25, 28 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and had since been bailed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c19ky4z8kjmo
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,863
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:00:00 pm
Don't think this thread will last long, and probably rightly so.

3 police officers required hospital treatement and we've seen zero footage of why that was. Until the entire chronological sequence of events has been shown, you absolutely can't make a full judgement call.
And we probably won't either - you'd imagine it's already sourced for upcoming investigations and probably court/trials
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:03:18 pm

Sickeningly, yes.

I've had a few rants on Twatter at knobheads justifying the thug officer's actions (almost all have some reference to/support for Reform in their bios or tweets)

My own take is that he was seeking some revenge for that guy decking three of his colleagues.

The worry is that this was an firearms police officer. With such a vindictive streak and inability to control his temper, that is a massive concern.

In an ideal world, both the gobshite who reisted arrest and punched three officers AND the policeman who kicked and stamped on his head once he'd been subdued should serve prison time (hey, maybe put them in the same cell!).

But I only expect one to.

This is it pretty much. You have member(s) of the public who allegedly assaulted police officers in an airport. Airports have plenty of high tech CCTV so I imagine it won't be hard to get hold of the evidence which will result in them going to jail.

Then you have a police officer who was seeking violent retribution because his mates were assaulted. He should also spend time in jail.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,140
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:35:37 pm »
The most dangerous and sickening thing about those phone videos is that if they didn't exist, none of this would have happened. That video is the only reason this isn't being swept under the carpet.

Police are police. They protect their own and the IOPC/CPS wont let this go any further than it already has.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,064
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:40:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:35:37 pm
The most dangerous and sickening thing about those phone videos is that if they didn't exist, none of this would have happened. That video is the only reason this isn't being swept under the carpet.

Police are police. They protect their own and the IOPC/CPS wont let this go any further than it already has.

Lets see in a few months.

And Im sure there is also video of the initial assaults carried out. Seperate issue of course but you should be able to go safely to public transport hubs without this carry on, even before the copper put the boot in.

Mind you Manchester airport is full of drunks at the best of times.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,140
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:40:17 pm
Lets see in a few months.

And Im sure there is also video of the initial assaults carried out. Seperate issue of course but you should be able to go safely to public transport hubs without this carry on, even before the copper put the boot in.

Mind you Manchester airport is full of drunks at the best of times.

Yep but what I'm saying is if you saw a headline '4 men arrested for assault and affray at Manchester airport' without that video, most would just think a bunch of drunk dickheads at an airport.

If you dont see the video of a man on his stomach with his arms behind him getting booted full under the chin and stamped on his skull and a separate video of a man with his hands up getting PAVA sprayed direct to the face in an enclosed space would you have the same opinion? Video accountability is everything nowadays

Funny how assaulting an emergancy worker is not on the reasons for arrest.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,064
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Police brutality in the UK
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:01:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:55:13 pm
Yep but what I'm saying is if you saw a headline '4 men arrested for assault and affray at Manchester airport' without that video, most would just think a bunch of drunk dickheads at an airport.

If you dont see the video of a man on his stomach with his arms behind him getting booted full under the chin and stamped on his skull and a separate video of a man with his hands up getting PAVA sprayed direct to the face in an enclosed space would you have the same opinion? Video accountability is everything nowadays

Funny how assaulting an emergancy worker is not on the reasons for arrest.

But there are two seperate issues here. The initial fracas leading to the affray and assault chargesof which we have seen nothing but Im sure will be on CCTV  and then the footage in the public domain of the copper kicking the bloke on the floor, for which he should be prosecuted along with the others (subject to the evidence against them).
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 