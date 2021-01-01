Seems unlikely? The officers involved had reportedly been assaulted first, with one female officer receiving a broken nose, and attempts were apparently made to grab at their weapons. It doesn't justify an officer kicking someone who's already apprehended but I'd be surprised if you can be convicted of assault after getting attacked first.



Aye wonder if people watched the video properly(text part) or checked up on it.BBC:It remains unclear what led to the incident, but Mr Burnham said he thought there had been an issue on a flight coming into Manchester.When the flight landed, two individuals were waiting for their mum, who said there had been an issue, he said.She pointed somebody out and there was an altercation in the arrivals hall.a police spokesman said that firearms officers had been punched to the ground after trying to make an arrest following a fight in the airport (afore mentioned arrivals hall)There was a "clear risk" their weapons could be taken from them, the police spokesman said, adding all three had been taken to hospital, one with a broken nose.And then what you see in the video happens. This is the chronology.Wait for info for sure, especially since it's an airport, everything's on camera.