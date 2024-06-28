Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Liverpool Life
»
Topic:
Calling all Dingleites
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Calling all Dingleites (Read 128 times)
So Howard Philips
Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,031
All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Calling all Dingleites
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:02 pm »
The Florrie are hosting a Dingle Reunion Night on the 7th September. Full details in the link below;
https://www.theflorrie.org/2024/06/28/tickets-for-the-big-dingle-reunion-are-on-sale-now/
Logged
kesey
Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,212
Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Calling all Dingleites
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:25 pm »
I've had a few bevvies there and my first proper girlfriend was from South Hill Street . Does that count ? Nah . Kidding
. I'll pass the word on to my Dingle mates
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.
- The Upanishads.
The heart knows the way. Run in that direction
- Rumi
You are held . You are loved . You are seen - Some wise fella .
ToneLa
you know the rules but I make the game.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,127
I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Calling all Dingleites
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:57:50 am »
I shot a man in Dingle, just to watch him cry
Logged
Son of Spion
"No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
RAWK Betazoid
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,033
BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Calling all Dingleites
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:09:12 pm »
Am I the only one who thought this thread was about Emmerdale?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Liverpool Life
»
Topic:
Calling all Dingleites
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2