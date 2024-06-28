I've had a few bevvies there and my first proper girlfriend was from South Hill Street . Does that count ? Nah . Kidding. I'll pass the word on to my Dingle mates

He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.



- The Upanishads.



The heart knows the way. Run in that direction



- Rumi



You are held . You are loved . You are seen - Some wise fella .