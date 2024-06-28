« previous next »
Author Topic: Calling all Dingleites  (Read 128 times)

Calling all Dingleites
« on: Yesterday at 08:03:02 pm »
The Florrie are hosting a Dingle Reunion Night on the 7th September. Full details in the link below;

https://www.theflorrie.org/2024/06/28/tickets-for-the-big-dingle-reunion-are-on-sale-now/
Re: Calling all Dingleites
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:31:25 pm »
I've had a few bevvies there and my first proper girlfriend was from South Hill Street . Does that count ? Nah . Kidding  ;D. I'll pass the word on to my Dingle mates  :wave
Re: Calling all Dingleites
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:57:50 am »
I shot a man in Dingle, just to watch him cry
Re: Calling all Dingleites
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:09:12 pm »
Am I the only one who thought this thread was about Emmerdale?  :-[
