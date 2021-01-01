« previous next »
The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug

Reply #160 on: Today at 08:09:30 am
« Reply #160 on: Today at 08:09:30 am »
LEADERBOARD GOING INTO THE FINAL DAY

1st Gerry Attrick 317
2nd Beneath 283
3rd liversaint 263

4th Luke 17  246
5th RobbieRedman 227
6th aedge659 222
7th Buck Pete 221
8th smicer07  186
9th YSoS 185
10th Red Star 182
11th BoRed 179
12th ollyfrom.tv 178
13th 1892tillforever 175
13th Andy2508  175
15th rubber soul 163
16th Barneylfc 157
17th duvva 156
18th PeterJM 123
19th Reds r coming up the hill 101

Itll be tough for anyone to stop Gerry from here. Perhaps only Beneath has a realistic chance with liversaint over 50 points back in third.

I may not be around a lot today, so if anyone could provide scores and leaderboard updates it would be appreciated.

If not Ill finalise everything on Sunday

Thanks for joining in again
Reply #161 on: Today at 08:10:57 am
Gerry Attrick:
« Reply #161 on: Today at 08:10:57 am »
1.50 Al Aasy
2.25 Fairbanks
3.00 Caius Chorister
3.35 Purosangue
4.10 Jehangeer
4.45 Angelo Buonarotti
5.20 Native Warrior (NAP)
Reply #162 on: Today at 08:25:43 am
smicer07:
« Reply #162 on: Today at 08:25:43 am »
13.50 Phantom Flight
14.25 Great Bedwyn
15.00 Caius Chorister
15.35 Purosangue
16.10 Mister Sketch
16.45 Angelo Buonarotti NAP
17.20 Dutch Decoy
Reply #163 on: Today at 08:35:55 am
duvva:
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:35:55 am »
1:50 Al Aasy
2:25 Mr Freedom
3:00 Caius Chorister
3:35 Dark Trooper
4:10 Mission to Moon
4:45 Consolidation
5:20 Native Warrior
Reply #164 on: Today at 08:44:52 am
Buck Pete:
« Reply #164 on: Today at 08:44:52 am »
Relentless Voyager
Tides of War
Free Wind
Cover up
Mission to moon
Hott Shott. NAP
Sanitiser

Cheers Duvva
Reply #165 on: Today at 09:29:15 am
duvva:
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:29:15 am »
Qirat a non runner
Reply #166 on: Today at 09:56:15 am
1892tillforever:
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:56:15 am »
1.50 Al Aasy
2.25 Fairbanks
3.00 Free Wind
3.35 Dark Trooper
4.10 Arctic Thunder
4.45 Consolidation
5.20 Native Warrior (NAP)


Angelo Buonarotti is now a non-runner in the 4:45.
Reply #167 on: Today at 10:07:26 am
PeterJM:
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:07:26 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:29:15 am
Qirat a non runner
Duvva,I replaced Qirat for Spanish Blaze on my selection.
