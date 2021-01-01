LEADERBOARD GOING INTO THE FINAL DAY



1st Gerry Attrick 317

2nd Beneath 283

3rd liversaint 263



4th Luke 17 246

5th RobbieRedman 227

6th aedge659 222

7th Buck Pete 221

8th smicer07 186

9th YSoS 185

10th Red Star 182

11th BoRed 179

12th ollyfrom.tv 178

13th 1892tillforever 175

13th Andy2508 175

15th rubber soul 163

16th Barneylfc 157

17th duvva 156

18th PeterJM 123

19th Reds r coming up the hill 101



Itll be tough for anyone to stop Gerry from here. Perhaps only Beneath has a realistic chance with liversaint over 50 points back in third.



I may not be around a lot today, so if anyone could provide scores and leaderboard updates it would be appreciated.



If not Ill finalise everything on Sunday



Thanks for joining in again