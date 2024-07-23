« previous next »
Author Topic: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug  (Read 441 times)

The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« on: July 23, 2024, 10:48:14 am »
The final of our Grand Slams (Cheltenham, Aintree, Ascot & Goodwood), is almost upon us. STARTS TUESDAY 30th JULY

Although its usually the smallest of the Slams, theres normally around 20+ of us.

Hopefully last years champ Mag Hull will be back to defend her crown. No doubt current Ascot champ and 2022 Goodwood hero Gerry will be there or thereabouts again.

Im sure you know by now that I organise this comp giving Pete a well earned rest after running the first 3 Slams of the year.

Scoring is the same as the Cheltenham and Ascot tipping contests. This includes the recent change in the bonus points scoring system.

Pick one horse per race on each of the 5 Race days. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.

Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points

Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookie's industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races, and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.

To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded for the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website  https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results

Bonus points are available as follows:

Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 - 99/1 = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 - 32/1 =  15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 - 15/1 = 10 bonus points
Winner shorter than 8/1 that is NOT the SP favorite = 5 points

New from this competition onwards:
Winners between 8/1 and 15/1 will now score 10 bonus points (instead of the previous 5 points).
Any winners shorter than 8/1 that are NOT the SP favorite will get a 5-point bonus.

Placed horses 100/1 and over - 15 Bonus Points
Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points

NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.

On each day's racing, you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection wins, then you receive double points.

So to clarify:
If you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 25 points as standard (15 + 10).  If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double points and get 50 points total.
Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2)
Napping an odds-on favorite gets you no bonus. You will be awarded just the standard 15 points for the winner, then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.

If you tipped a 33/1 horse that places 2nd you will recieve 20 points (10+10)

Entries are to be posted in this thread before the first race each day. You can also post your selections for each day the night before or even post all 5 days' selections before Tuesday if you so wish.

I will post the new leaderboard each evening in this thread.

Ties

In the event of the leaders being tied for the lead after the final days of racing.  The overall winner will be determined by the number of winners picked, if still tied then it will go to 2nd places, then 3rd places, and so on until we have a winner.  If the players cannot be split we will have a playoff on the earliest UK meeting on the Monday immediately following the festival.

Non-Runners

Any NRs in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.

If you don't think you've got the time to make any selections on one of the days just post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of JT Favourites, your selection will be deemed as the favorite that is first alphabetically.

**Anyone with edits on their original posts AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void all their selections for that day!!!**

***Any player who neglects to post an entry of some kind for any TWO of the five festival days will be removed completely from the competition.  NO EXCEPTIONS***.

Please feel free to edit your selections right up to the time of the first race or post your whole week's selections in one go. I will also accept late entries on each day for the remaining races that day.

Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM.

No real prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned 'RAWK Glorious Goodwood Champion Tipster 2024' while also getting your name inscribed on the lovely virtual trophy!




Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #1 on: July 23, 2024, 07:32:30 pm »
I'll do my best to remember, but I'm travelling on the 31st so might have to post picks a day in advance.
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #2 on: July 25, 2024, 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 23, 2024, 07:32:30 pm
I'll do my best to remember, but I'm travelling on the 31st so might have to post picks a day in advance.
Final decs usually available 48 hrs beforehand as Im sure you know mate, so as long as theyre posted before first race of that day, no problem even a day or two in advance.
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #3 on: July 28, 2024, 01:47:51 pm »
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:38:42 pm »
Good one, Duvva, looking forward to this.
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:18:56 pm »
Yeah cheers Duvva.  Off to Crete tomorrow so I will do my best to make selections

I'll kick off my picks tomorrow with SP FAV every race (unless I get a chance to edit)  :wave

Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm »
Have a great holiday Pete

Did you want to pick a race for the nap?
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm
Have a great holiday Pete

Did you want to pick a race for the nap?

Kyprios please mate
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:51:54 pm »
Day 1:-

1.50 Wadacre Gomez
2.25 An Outlaws Grace
3.00 Noble Dynasty
3.35 Kyprios (nap)
4.10 Jm Jungle
4.45 Gannas
5.20 Strutting
5.55 Executive Decision

Off to Goodwood tomorrow so posting early. Hopefully do better than last year
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm »
1.50 Bystander
2.25 An Outlaw's Grace
3.00 English Oak
3.35 Kyprios
4.10 Democracy Dilemma
4.45 Wheels Of Fire
5.20 Imperial Express (NAP)
5.55 Dance And Romance
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Star on Yesterday at 06:51:54 pm

Off to Goodwood tomorrow so posting early. Hopefully do better than last year
Nice should be sunnier than last year!
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:25:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm
Nice should be sunnier than last year!

Yeah, its gonna be a hot one!
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm »
Day One

1:50 Stay Well
2:25 Arabian Sun
3:00 Noble Dynasty
3:35 Kyprios
4:10 Jm Jungle
4:45 Carrados
5:20 Mercury Day
5:55 Miss Bodacious NAP
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:39:30 pm »
1:50 Take Heart
2:25 Aomori City
3:00 Noble Dynasty
3:35 Kyprios NAP
4:10 Equilateral
4:45 Blue pinatubo
5:20 Queen's reign
5:55 Executive Decision
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm »
13.50 Tony Montana
14.25 Cool Hoof Luke
15.00 English Oak
15.35 Kyprios
16.10 Jm Jungle
16.45 I Maximus NAP
17.20 Strutting
17.55 Katey Kontent
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:36:29 am »

1.50 - Real Gain
2.25 - An Outlaw's Grace
3.00 - Kinross
3.35 - Kyprios (nap)
4.10 - Walbank
4.45 - Carrados
5.20 - Queen's Reign
5.55 - Dance And Romance
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:33:37 am »
1.50 Enfjaar
2.25 Wolf of Badenoch
3.00 Kinross
3.35 Kyprios
4.10 Fair Wind
4.45 I Maximus
5.20 Mercury Day
5.55 Dance And Romance (NAP)
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:40:28 am »
1.50 Enfjaar
2.25 Aomori City
3.00 Kinross
3.35 Kyprios (NAP)
4.10 JM Jungle
4.45 Jouncy
5.20 Strutting
5.55 Dance and Romance
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:48:33 am »
Duv,

Due to a combination of time,work and being away at end of week, can you put me in for SP fav for today and Ill update as and when for tomorrow if possible. If not, just strike me off.

Thanks for running and good luck all!

Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:27:07 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 06:48:33 am
Duv,

Due to a combination of time,work and being away at end of week, can you put me in for SP fav for today and Ill update as and when for tomorrow if possible. If not, just strike me off.

Thanks for running and good luck all!


Yep no worries. Nap race 4?
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:07:02 am »
1.50 Enfjaar
2.25 Cool Hoof Luke
3.00 English Oak
3.35 Kyprios (NAP)
4.10 Miss Attitude
4.45 Jouncy
5.20 Imperial Express
5.55 Balmoral Lady
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:06:19 pm »
Tony Montana
An Outlaw's grace
Noble Dynasty
Kyprios (NAP)
Equilateral
I Maximus
Circe
Dance and Romance
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:09:39 pm »
1.50 Enfjaar
2.25 Aomori City
3.00 English Oak
3.35 Kyprios (NAP)
4.10 Fair Wind
4.45 Jouncy
5.20 Mercury Day
5.55 Dance and Romance
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:18:11 pm »
1.50 Wadacre Gomez
2.25 Cool Hoof Luke
3.00 English Oak
3.35 Kyprios (NAP)
4.10 Kiwano
4.45 Popov
5.20 Moonspirit
5.55 Jumbeau
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm »
Enfjaar 1.50
Cool Hoof Luke 2.25
English Oak 3.00
Kyprios 3.35 (NAP)
Jm Jungle 4.10
Wheels of Fire 4.45
Arisaig 5.20
Miss Bodacious 5.55
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:29:12 pm »
1.50 Enfjaar
2.25 An Outlaw's Grace
3.00 Noble Dynasty
3.35 Kyprios (NAP)
4.10 Fair Wind
4.45 Carrados
5.20 Circe
5.55 Dance and Romance
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:15:52 pm »

1.50 Stay Well
2.25 An Outlaws Grace
3.00 Tiber Flow
3.35 Kyprios (NAP)
4.10 Democracy Dilemma
4.45 The Fingal Raven
5.20 Moonspirit
5.55 Aramis Grey
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm »
1.50 Stay Well
2.25 Aomori City
3.00 Kinross
3.35 Kyprios (nap)
4.10 Jm Jungle
4.45 Carrados
5.20 Strutting
5.55 Dance And Romance
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:39:04 pm »
1.50 Dual Identity
2.25 Aomori City
3.00 Noble Dynasty
3.35 Kyprios (NAP)
4.10 Fair Wind
4.45 White Chapel Road
5.20 Moonspirit
5.55 Miss Bodacious
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm »
Goodwood looks Glorious. Did ITV only show 4 races last year? Sure they used to show more than that.

Anyone struggling to make the selection deadline, you can still post selections in the races left today.

If missing all of today is still allowed to join in tomorrow.

Good luck all
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm »
And were off

1:50 Goodwood

1. Take Heart 7/1 .. 15+5=20
2. Enfjaar 3/1 fav  .. 10
3. Tony Montana 17/2  7
4. Max Mayhem 50/1  4+10=14

Luke 17 the only one of us with the winner there. Nice pick
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:31:02 pm »
2:25 Goodwood

1. Aomori City 2/1fav .. 15
2. The Wolf of Badenoch 14/1  10

A fair few with that
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:35:04 pm »
Damn, missed this. Hope I'm ok to jump on-board now, I'll just start with a handicap and miss the first two races! (I backed the winner in them, honest  ;D)

15:00 Noble Dynasty
15:35 Sweet William
16:10 JM Jungle
16:45 Gannas
17:20 Mercury Day
17:55 Dance and Romance (NAP)

Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy2508 on Today at 02:35:04 pm
Damn, missed this. Hope I'm ok to jump on-board now, I'll just start with a handicap and miss the first two races! (I backed the winner in them, honest  ;D)

15:00 Noble Dynasty
15:35 Sweet William
16:10 JM Jungle
16:45 Gannas
17:20 Mercury Day
17:55 Dance and Romance (NAP)


Of course mate
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:06:54 pm »
3:00 Goodwood

1. Audience 4/1 . 15+5=20
2. Art Power 16/1 . 10+5=15
3. Kinross 7/2 fav . 7

No one had that! A few with Kinross. SP Fav doing a lot of work here :)
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:41:22 pm »
3:35 Goodwood

1. Kyprios 8/13f . 15
2. Sweet William 11/2 . 10

Naps galore landed
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Sorry missed the start but happy to tag along if not too much hassle,

4:10 Equilateral
4:45 Gannas
5:20 Queen's reign
5:55 Dance and Romance (nap)
Re: The 4th RAWK Glorious Goodwood Tipping Comp. Tues 30Jul - Sat 3 Aug
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 03:52:13 pm
Sorry missed the start but happy to tag along if not too much hassle,

4:10 Equilateral
4:45 Gannas
5:20 Queen's reign
5:55 Dance and Romance (nap)
No problem
