The final of our Grand Slams (Cheltenham, Aintree, Ascot & Goodwood), is almost upon us. STARTS TUESDAY 30th JULY
Although its usually the smallest of the Slams, theres normally around 20+ of us.
Hopefully last years champ Mag Hull will be back to defend her crown. No doubt current Ascot champ and 2022 Goodwood hero Gerry will be there or thereabouts again.
Im sure you know by now that I organise this comp giving Pete a well earned rest after running the first 3 Slams of the year.
Scoring is the same as the Cheltenham and Ascot tipping contests. This includes the recent change in the bonus points scoring system.
Pick one horse per race on each of the 5 Race days. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.
Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points
Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookie's industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races, and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.
To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded for the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results
Bonus points are available as follows:
Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 - 99/1 = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 - 32/1 = 15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 - 15/1 = 10 bonus points
Winner shorter than 8/1 that is NOT the SP favorite = 5 points
New from this competition onwards:
Winners between 8/1 and 15/1 will now score 10 bonus points (instead of the previous 5 points).
Any winners shorter than 8/1 that are NOT the SP favorite will get a 5-point bonus.
Placed horses 100/1 and over - 15 Bonus Points
Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points
NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.
On each day's racing, you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection wins, then you receive double points.
So to clarify:
If you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 25 points as standard (15 + 10). If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double points and get 50 points total.
Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2)
Napping an odds-on favorite gets you no bonus. You will be awarded just the standard 15 points for the winner, then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.
If you tipped a 33/1 horse that places 2nd you will recieve 20 points (10+10)
Entries are to be posted in this thread before the first race each day. You can also post your selections for each day the night before or even post all 5 days' selections before Tuesday if you so wish.
I will post the new leaderboard each evening in this thread.
Ties
In the event of the leaders being tied for the lead after the final days of racing. The overall winner will be determined by the number of winners picked, if still tied then it will go to 2nd places, then 3rd places, and so on until we have a winner. If the players cannot be split we will have a playoff on the earliest UK meeting on the Monday immediately following the festival.
Non-Runners
Any NRs in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.
If you don't think you've got the time to make any selections on one of the days just post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of JT Favourites, your selection will be deemed as the favorite that is first alphabetically.
**Anyone with edits on their original posts AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void all their selections for that day!!!**
***Any player who neglects to post an entry of some kind for any TWO of the five festival days will be removed completely from the competition. NO EXCEPTIONS***.
Please feel free to edit your selections right up to the time of the first race or post your whole week's selections in one go. I will also accept late entries on each day for the remaining races that day.
Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM.
No real prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned 'RAWK Glorious Goodwood Champion Tipster 2024' while also getting your name inscribed on the lovely virtual trophy!