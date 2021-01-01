Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread (Read 2358 times)
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,217
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #120 on:
Yesterday
at 08:54:55 pm »
Wayne Bridge - England
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,219
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #121 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:23 pm »
Celtics greatest ever left winger:
Bobby Lennox
- Celtics highest post-war goalscorer: 301 goals (599 games)
- Lightning acceleration combined with his intelligent movement made him Celtics most lethal attacker.
- Two-footed, Lennox could both cross on his left foot, or cut in and shoot with his right foot. Versatile to play on either wing or centrally.
Logged
child-in-time
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,877
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #122 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:15 pm »
Sandy Jardine (Scotland)
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,424
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 02:51:48 pm »
Joe Hart - England
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,494
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 03:00:33 pm »
Willie Donachie - Scotland
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:10:09 pm by vivabobbygraham
»
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,494
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #125 on:
Today
at 03:03:28 pm »
Alex McLeish - Scotland
For Muketeer Gripweed
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:27:50 pm by vivabobbygraham
»
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,388
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #126 on:
Today
at 03:42:52 pm »
Alvin Martin
Logged
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,213
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #127 on:
Today
at 03:45:07 pm »
Ashley Young
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,179
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #128 on:
Today
at 03:52:50 pm »
Paul McStay
- Scotland
Logged
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,424
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #129 on:
Today
at 03:58:46 pm »
Daniel Sturridge - England
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 78,085
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #130 on:
Today
at 04:44:47 pm »
Matthew Le Tissier
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,379
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #131 on:
Today
at 06:27:47 pm »
Reece James
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:36:06 pm by red1977
»
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,349
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #132 on:
Today
at 08:17:02 pm »
Gary Stevens (the Everton one)
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,036
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #133 on:
Today
at 08:42:00 pm »
Glen Johnson
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,770
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #134 on:
Today
at 08:44:37 pm »
Jamie Vardy
Billy Bremner
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:07:29 pm by Max_powers
»
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,036
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #135 on:
Today
at 09:27:53 pm »
David Platt
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.91]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2