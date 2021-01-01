« previous next »
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm
Wayne Bridge - England
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 pm
Celtics greatest ever left winger:



Bobby Lennox

    - Celtics highest post-war goalscorer: 301 goals (599 games)

    - Lightning acceleration combined with his intelligent movement made him Celtics most lethal attacker.

    - Two-footed, Lennox could both cross on his left foot, or cut in and shoot with his right foot. Versatile to play on either wing or centrally.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:08:15 pm
Sandy Jardine (Scotland)

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #123 on: Today at 02:51:48 pm
Joe Hart - England

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #124 on: Today at 03:00:33 pm
Willie Donachie - Scotland

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #125 on: Today at 03:03:28 pm
Alex McLeish - Scotland




For Muketeer Gripweed
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:42:52 pm
Alvin Martin

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:45:07 pm
Ashley Young

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm

Paul McStay - Scotland

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:58:46 pm
Daniel Sturridge - England

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #130 on: Today at 04:44:47 pm
Matthew Le Tissier

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Reply #131 on: Today at 06:27:47 pm
Reece James

