Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread (Read 1316 times)
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 78,004
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:43 pm »
Danny Blanchflower
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,370
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:09 pm »
Ryan Giggs
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,480
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:12 pm »
Glen Hoddle - England
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:48:11 pm by vivabobbygraham
»
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,332
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:13 pm »
Magic Chris Waddle
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tEcSKHzqjgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tEcSKHzqjgM</a>
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:58:23 pm by Sheer Magnetism
»
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,172
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 12:38:25 am »
David Beckham - England
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,020
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 06:31:43 am »
John Stones
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,020
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 10:00:34 am »
Peter Beardsley
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,763
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 10:06:53 am »
Steve Heighway (Ireland)
Steve McManaman
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,332
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 10:41:46 am »
Des Walker
Logged
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,370
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 10:50:24 am »
Damian Duff (ROI)
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,172
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 12:49:16 pm »
Tony Adams - England
Logged
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,205
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 02:02:28 pm »
Robbie Fowler
Logged
Musketeer Gripweed
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,882
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 02:04:43 pm »
Stuart Pearce - England
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,480
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 02:33:33 pm »
Kevin Ratcliffe - Wales
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,237
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 03:17:21 pm »
Viv Anderson
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,514
JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 03:56:21 pm »
Phil Neal
(England)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,417
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 04:56:56 pm »
Declan Rice - The Republic
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:01:16 pm by Lone Star Red
»
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
child-in-time
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,871
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 05:25:43 pm »
Terry Butcher (England)
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,211
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 05:38:52 pm »
Peter Shilton
Please PM
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:24:18 pm by NICHOLLS
»
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 78,004
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 06:33:32 pm »
Neville Southall
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,205
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 07:58:01 pm »
Ronnie Whelan - Ireland
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,363
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 08:07:50 pm »
Jude Bellingham - England
Michael Carrick - England
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,205
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 08:10:27 pm »
Gary McAllister - Scotland
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,211
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 09:10:18 pm »
Danny McGrain
Logged
child-in-time
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,871
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 09:11:45 pm »
David O'Leary (Ireland)
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,417
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 09:51:25 pm »
Steve Nicol - Scotland
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,514
JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 10:03:38 pm »
Ian Wright
(England)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 69,237
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 10:25:15 pm »
Ray Clemence
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,480
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 10:37:31 pm »
Allan 'Sniffer' Clarke - England
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:39:10 pm by vivabobbygraham
»
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Musketeer Gripweed
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,882
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 10:50:07 pm »
John Toshack - Wales
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2