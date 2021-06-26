« previous next »
Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread  (Read 1221 times)

Online Hazell

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm »
Danny Blanchflower

Offline red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm »
Ryan Giggs

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm »
Glen Hoddle - England

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Magic Chris Waddle

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tEcSKHzqjgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tEcSKHzqjgM</a>
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:38:25 am »
David Beckham - England
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:31:43 am »
John Stones
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:00:34 am »
Peter Beardsley

Offline Max_powers

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:06:53 am »
Steve Heighway (Ireland)



Steve McManaman

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:41:46 am »
Des Walker

Offline red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:50:24 am »
Damian Duff (ROI)

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Tony Adams - England
Offline Popcorn

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:02:28 pm »
Robbie Fowler

Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:04:43 pm »


Stuart Pearce - England
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm »
Kevin Ratcliffe - Wales

Offline Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:17:21 pm »
Viv Anderson

Offline Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm »
Phil Neal (England)

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm »
Declan Rice - The Republic

Offline child-in-time

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:25:43 pm »
Terry Butcher (England)

Online NICHOLLS

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm »


Peter Shilton
Online Hazell

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:33:32 pm »

Neville Southall

Online tubby

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:58:01 pm »
Ronnie Whelan - Ireland

Online Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:07:50 pm »


Jude Bellingham - England



Michael Carrick - England
Online tubby

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:10:27 pm »
Gary McAllister - Scotland

Online NICHOLLS

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:10:18 pm »
Danny McGrain

Offline child-in-time

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:11:45 pm »
David O'Leary (Ireland)

