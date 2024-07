- You can draft 11 players who are English, Welsh, Scottish, or Northern Irish to play for your combined national team at the Draft World Cup. No restrictions on how many of each or in what combination. No changes allowed.- No 1966 World Cup winners (including any players who were in the squad).- Only players who have played in the 1966/67 season and beyond are eligible.- Players will be judged on their all-time ability for both club and country.- 2x Wildcards will be announced after round 1.- 2 hours per pick, dropping to one hour if it moves too slowly- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm UK (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.It's coming home, ladsDraft order:Picks:1. Draex - Kenny Dalglish (Scotland)2. Tubby - George Best (N. Ireland)3. Nicholls - Ian Rush (Wales), Denis Irwin (ROI Wildcard)4. child-in-time - Denis Law (Scotland), Billy Bremner (Scotland)5. Lone Star Red - Steven Gerrard (England), Andy Robertson (Scotland)6. Betty Blue - John Charles (Wales), Paul Gascoigne (England)7. Samie - Graeme Souness (Scotland), Ray Houghton (ROI Wildcard)8. Vivabobbygraham - John Barnes (England), Johnny Giles (ROI Wildcard)9. Muketeer Gripweed - Jimmy Johnstone (Scotland), Paul McGrath (ROI Wildcard)10. Popcorn - Trent Alexander-Arnold (England), Liam Brady (ROI Wildcard)11. RobbieRedman - Gareth Bales (Wales), Sol Campbell (England)12. Hazell - Alan Hansen (Scotland), John Aldridge (ROI Wildcard),13. red1977 - Alan Shearer (England), Emlyn Hughes (England)14. Sheer Magnetism - Kevin Keegan (England), John Terry (England)15. Drinks Sangria - Wayne Rooney (England), Roy Keane (ROI Wildcard)16. Max_powers - Paul Scholes (England), Rio Ferdinand (England)