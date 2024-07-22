« previous next »
Betty Blue

The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
The rules:

- You can draft 11 players who are English, Welsh, Scottish, or Northern Irish to play for your combined national team at the Draft World Cup. No restrictions on how many of each or in what combination. No changes allowed.

- No 1966 World Cup winners (including any players who were in the squad).

- Only players who have played in the 1966/67 season and beyond are eligible.

- Players will be judged on their all-time ability for both club and country.

- 2x Wildcards will be announced after round 1.

- 2 hours per pick, dropping to one hour if it moves too slowly

- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm UK (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)

- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.

It's coming home, lads  :-X

******All matches will be decided using Prof's incredible Sim machine******

Draft order:



Picks:

1. Draex - Kenny Dalglish (Scotland)

2. Tubby - George Best (N. Ireland)

3. Nicholls - Ian Rush (Wales), Denis Irwin (ROI Wildcard)

4. child-in-time - Denis Law (Scotland), Billy Bremner (Scotland)

5. Lone Star Red - Steven Gerrard (England), Andy Robertson (Scotland)

6. Betty Blue - John Charles (Wales), Paul Gascoigne (England)

7. Samie - Graeme Souness (Scotland), Ray Houghton (ROI Wildcard)

8. Vivabobbygraham - John Barnes (England), Johnny Giles (ROI Wildcard)

9. Muketeer Gripweed - Jimmy Johnstone (Scotland), Paul McGrath (ROI Wildcard)

10. Popcorn - Trent Alexander-Arnold (England), Liam Brady (ROI Wildcard)

11. RobbieRedman - Gareth Bales (Wales), Sol Campbell (England)

12. Hazell - Alan Hansen (Scotland), John Aldridge (ROI Wildcard),

13. red1977 - Alan Shearer (England), Emlyn Hughes (England)

14. Sheer Magnetism - Kevin Keegan (England), John Terry (England)

15. Drinks Sangria - Wayne Rooney (England), Roy Keane (ROI Wildcard)

16. Max_powers - Paul Scholes (England), Rio Ferdinand (England)
Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Pick 1 - Kenny Dalglish - Scotland
tubby

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
George Best - Northern Ireland

Lone Star Red

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Steven Gerrard - England

Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
John Charles (Wales)

Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Graeme Souness

child-in-time

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Denis Law (Scotland)


vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
John Barnes - England


Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Jimmy Johnstone - Scotland
NICHOLLS

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Ian Rush (Wales)

Position:
Striker

Simulation Player Stats (Top 10):
Finishing 19
Anticipation 19
Aggression 19
Work Rate 18
Off the ball 18
Heading 17
Composure 17
Decisions 17
First Touch 16
Acceleration 15

RobbieRedman

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Gareth Bale - Wales


Popcorn

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Trent Alexander Arnold
Hazell

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Alan Hansen

red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Alan Shearer

Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Kevin Keegan

Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Wayne Rooney
Max_powers

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Paul Scholes

Rio Ferdinand
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Roy Keane - Irish Wildcard
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
John Terry

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eWWPbyusmEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eWWPbyusmEc</a>



Hazell

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
John Aldridge

RobbieRedman

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Sol Campbell - England


red1977

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Emlyn Hughes

Popcorn

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Liam Brady - Irish Wildcard

Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
vivabobbygraham

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Johnny Giles - ROI


Betty Blue

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Paul Gascoigne (England)

Samie

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Ray Houghton - ROI WILDCARD

Lone Star Red

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Andy Robertson -Scotland

child-in-time

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Billy Bremner - Scotland

NICHOLLS

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Denis Irwin (Republic of Ireland)

Position:
Left back, right back

Simulation Player Stats (Top 10):
Decisions 19
Determination 19
Crossing 18
Anticipation 18
Concentration 18
Fitness 18
Tackling 17
Composure 17
Teamwork 17
Penalty Taking 16


tubby

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Mark Lawrenson - Ireland

Draex

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Billy McNeill - Scotland



Gary Lineker - England
