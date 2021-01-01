« previous next »
Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread  (Read 151 times)

The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
The rules:

- You can draft 11 players who are English, Welsh, Scottish, or Northern Irish to play for your combined national team at the Draft World Cup. No restrictions on how many of each or in what combination. No changes allowed.

- No 1966 World Cup winners.

- Only players who have played in the 1966/67 season and beyond are eligible.

- Players will be judged on their all-time ability for both club and country.

- 2x Wildcards will be announced after round 1.

- 2 hours per pick, dropping to one hour if it moves too slowly

- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm UK (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)

- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.

It's coming home, lads  :-X

******All matches will be decided using Prof's incredible Sim machine******

Draft order:



Picks:

1. Draex - Kenny Dalglish (Scotland)

2. Tubby - George Best (N. Ireland)

3. Nicholls -

4. child-in-time -

5. Lone Star Red - Steven Gerrard (England)

6. Betty Blue - John Charles (Wales)

7. Samie - Graeme Souness (Scotland)

8. Vivabobbygraham -

9. Muketeer Gripweed -

10. Popcorn -

11. RobbieRedman -

12. Hazell -

13. red1977 -

14. Sheer Magnetism -

15. Drinks Sangria -
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm »


Pick 1 - Kenny Dalglish - Scotland
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
George Best - Northern Ireland

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Steven Gerrard - England

You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
John Charles (Wales)

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Graeme Souness

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Denis Law (Scotland)


We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
John Barnes - England


...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - 1966-2024 - Selection thread
Jimmy Johnstone - Scotland
