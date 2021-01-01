The rules:
- You can draft 11 players who are English, Welsh, Scottish, or Northern Irish to play for your combined national team at the Draft World Cup. No restrictions on how many of each or in what combination. No changes allowed.
- No 1966 World Cup winners.
- Only players who have played in the 1966/67 season and beyond are eligible.
- Players will be judged on their all-time ability for both club and country.
- 2x Wildcards will be announced after round 1.
- 2 hours per pick, dropping to one hour if it moves too slowly
- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm UK (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)
- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.
It's coming home, lads ******All matches will be decided using Prof's incredible Sim machine******
Draft order:
Picks:
1. Draex
- Kenny Dalglish (Scotland)
2. Tubby
- George Best (N. Ireland)
3. Nicholls
-
4. child-in-time
-
5. Lone Star Red
- Steven Gerrard (England)
6. Betty Blue
- John Charles (Wales)
7. Samie
- Graeme Souness (Scotland)
8. Vivabobbygraham
-
9. Muketeer Gripweed
-
10. Popcorn
-
11. RobbieRedman
-
12. Hazell
-
13. red1977
-
14. Sheer Magnetism
-
15. Drinks Sangria
-