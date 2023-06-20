« previous next »
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5240 on: Today at 01:25:08 pm
Yeah, the urban events really encapsulated the notion of the "Olympic spirit" with the camaraderie and genuine enjoyment of their competitions.
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5241 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:32 pm
Regarding the LA time zone, we still get to watch the bulk of the sports through the afternoon and evening dont we?

The morning sessions starting 9am/10am will be on at 5pm/6pm here. The evening sessions, so lot of finals, will be 2am onwards. I'll be staying up for the athletics finals, and at least the marathons won't be on early in the morning at the weekend. They'll be early evening here.
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5242 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:27:06 pm
The morning sessions starting 9am/10am will be on at 5pm/6pm here. The evening sessions, so lot of finals, will be 2am onwards. I'll be staying up for the athletics finals, and at least the marathons won't be on early in the morning at the weekend. They'll be early evening here.

Ouch.
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5243 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm
With valentes utter domination in the omnium, USA will draw level on golds (and therefore top the table) with the win in the basketball later.
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5244 on: Today at 01:31:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:28:32 pm
Ouch.

When I say a lot of finals, I'm thinking of athletics. I think other sports have earlier finals? I'll just watch on discovery the day afterwards and try not to see the results beforehand.
Red-Soldier

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5245 on: Today at 01:48:27 pm
How many medals did we get in track and field?
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5246 on: Today at 02:03:29 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:48:27 pm
How many medals did we get in track and field?

10.
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5247 on: Today at 02:03:53 pm
The physiques of these water polo players leave a lot to be desired.
newterp

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5248 on: Today at 02:11:12 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:13:44 am
Curry was already considered one of the best perimeter shooters ever 10 years ago. People forget that he was already considered to be a generational talent when he was drafted. Ja and Jalen are nowhere close. They certainly cant even compare to a contemporary like SGA, nevermind Steph.

The depth in the US team is being challenged more and more when you see the development of the Euro leagues and the number of non Americans being drafted. Curry even acknowledged it before the Olympics started.


I don't think curry was considered a generational talent when drafted. In fact I think people questioned his build, ball handling, and quickness. They didn't question his shooting.

He worked on all those skills over time to become beyond elite.

https://www.nba.com/warriors/news/looking-back-warriors-vets-pre-draft-scouting-reports-20230620
Elzar

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5249 on: Today at 02:11:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:03:53 pm
The physiques of these water polo players leave a lot to be desired.

Every time I catch a bit of it, I always think the main skill these people have is swimming for so long and treading water without drowning. Id be gone in 5 minutes. The actual technique and on the ball stuff looks fairly standard and not too complicated (im sure it is, just from a very amateur eye).

I do enjoy the swim caps
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5250 on: Today at 02:19:42 pm
Both Handball and Water Polo look bags of fun.
RJH

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5251 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:11:31 pm
Every time I catch a bit of it, I always think the main skill these people have is swimming for so long and treading water without drowning. Id be gone in 5 minutes. The actual technique and on the ball stuff looks fairly standard and not too complicated (im sure it is, just from a very amateur eye).

I do enjoy the swim caps

You also have to be able to secretly be an utter bastard, as they kick the shit out of each other under the water.
Red-Soldier

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5252 on: Today at 02:47:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:03:29 pm
10.

That's a good return, I think.

We cannot rely on the cycling as a medal cow, any longer.
Kashinoda

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5253 on: Today at 02:49:35 pm
Same medal count as London 2012, less than half the Gold count ;D
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5254 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:47:58 pm
That's a good return, I think.

We cannot rely on the cycling as a medal cow, any longer.

8 medals in the cycling with a very young team is impressive.
Red-Soldier

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5255 on: Today at 02:52:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:51:10 pm
8 medals in the cycling with a very young team is impressive.

Yes, but how many were gold?
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5256 on: Today at 02:57:18 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:52:44 pm
Yes, but how many were gold?

Just the one, but again with a young side. Its not easy to replace the Kennys, Archibald, Hoy as we have done over multiple tournaments.
Schmarn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5257 on: Today at 03:01:03 pm


Favourite GB gold - Roberts. Kid was literally chatting with another competitor and didnt realise hed won.

Favourite other moment - camaraderie between the competitors in the urban sports but a specific moment would be Duplantis. Utterly insane talent and showmanship without ever being boorish.

Worst bit - the wretched judging in boxing and shooting that cost us medals and Kerr and Hudson Smith losing to performances that defied belief (not in a good way).

Agree with what others have said about LA not being inspiring. The yanks will put on a good show but it doesnt sit right that Ive already seen an LA Olympics. Not the US problem at all as the games are no longer affordable for new countries and it might mean London gets it again.

Have always loved the Olympics and still get the same sense of excitement I did as a kid. The crap parts have always been there (bad judging, doping) but the special moments are something else. Tomorrow will be depressing so hopefully we confirm Zubimendi then.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5258 on: Today at 03:02:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:57:18 pm
Just the one, but again with a young side. Its not easy to replace the Kennys, Archibald, Hoy as we have done over multiple tournaments.

Fair play to the BBC pundit who owned up earlier to her 8 gold predicton. We should get football pundits to do likewise with their pre-season predictions.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5259 on: Today at 03:05:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:52:44 pm
Yes, but how many were gold?

Only 7 less than Laura Kenny predicted :-X
afc tukrish

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5260 on: Today at 03:06:30 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:11:12 pm
I don't think curry was considered a generational talent when drafted. In fact I think people questioned his build, ball handling, and quickness. They didn't question his shooting.

He worked on all those skills over time to become beyond elite.

https://www.nba.com/warriors/news/looking-back-warriors-vets-pre-draft-scouting-reports-20230620

Agreed. He was an interesting sidenote due to his NCAA tournament success at a small school, my alma mater, in fact. In no way was he forseen as a "generational talent..."
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5261 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:05:17 pm
Only 7 less than Laura Kenny predicted :-X

Haha. She was asked on her prediction and said never ask me about predictions. I was just hopeful especially with Jason down there.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5262 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:32 pm
Regarding the LA time zone, we still get to watch the bulk of the sports through the afternoon and evening dont we?

LA will be worse than Brisbane.

If finals are in the evening LA time itll be like 2-4am here like a Las Vegas boxing event.

In Sydney all the Athletics finals were morning here so not idea but easier to keep up with.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5263 on: Today at 03:20:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:57:27 pm
Right then - feel free to share yours and add in any other categories that spring to mind:

Favourite GB Gold - Pidcock
Favourite other Gold - Tebogo
Best individual Olympian - Marchand
Most gutting moment - Hudson-Smith getting pipped
Favourite sport youve never got into before - BMX

Favourite GB Gold - Take your pick from Pidcock, Yee and Hodgkinson - I think Yee just edges it because of how unlikely his comeback looked even seconds before he pulled it off.
Favourite other gold - Duplantis breaking the world record with his final attempt in the pole vault final.
Best individual Olympian - Marchand - you can't really argue with 4 gold medals.
Most gutting moment - Again, take your pick from any of the near misses - Kerr and Hudson-Smith on the track, Peaty, Richards and Proud in the pool, Rutter being cheated out of shooting gold by the judges... Think Hudson-Smith probably edges it because he's never won a global gold and at 29 I doubt he'll get another shot at the Olympic title.
Favourite sport you've never got into before - Sport climbing. The way they summit 15 metre tall walls in a matter of seconds and the strength and balance needed for the bouldering and lead climbing are mind blowing.

It was great to see Simone Biles come back from Tokyo with more gold medal winning performances as well. Honourable mention goes to Andy Murray who briefly made us believe he could pull off the impossible with 2 insane comeback wins.
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5264 on: Today at 03:21:00 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:19:09 pm
Haha. She was asked on her prediction and said never ask me about predictions. I was just hopeful especially with Jason down there.

Yeah given her husband's involvement with the team, it's not strange that she went with an overly optimistic "prediction".
newterp

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5265 on: Today at 03:22:06 pm
Like the men's hoops yesterday - refs are just ignoring the French team playing rugby.

mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5266 on: Today at 03:23:12 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:21:00 pm
Yeah given her husband's involvement with the team, it's not strange that she went with an overly optimistic "prediction".

Shes just an optimistic person I think. Clearly isnt interested in the politics of down playing expectations and was just predicting what her heart wanted!
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5267 on: Today at 03:28:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:22:06 pm
Like the men's hoops yesterday - refs are just ignoring the French team playing rugby.



Agreed though the US team arent helping themselves with their terrible shooting.
newterp

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5268 on: Today at 03:34:46 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:28:28 pm
Agreed though the US team arent helping themselves with their terrible shooting.

And basic turnovers.
