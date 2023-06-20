



Favourite GB gold - Roberts. Kid was literally chatting with another competitor and didnt realise hed won.



Favourite other moment - camaraderie between the competitors in the urban sports but a specific moment would be Duplantis. Utterly insane talent and showmanship without ever being boorish.



Worst bit - the wretched judging in boxing and shooting that cost us medals and Kerr and Hudson Smith losing to performances that defied belief (not in a good way).



Agree with what others have said about LA not being inspiring. The yanks will put on a good show but it doesnt sit right that Ive already seen an LA Olympics. Not the US problem at all as the games are no longer affordable for new countries and it might mean London gets it again.



Have always loved the Olympics and still get the same sense of excitement I did as a kid. The crap parts have always been there (bad judging, doping) but the special moments are something else. Tomorrow will be depressing so hopefully we confirm Zubimendi then.