Well in Hassan. Would have been a travesty if she didnt have a gold in these games.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Pretty amazing. 10,000m was only on Friday wasnt it?
Kate French who was doing really well in the Modern Pentathlon has pulled out through sickness.
Not looking great in the modern pentathlon. Bryson in 7th starting a minute after the leader. A medal would be a great result.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
63 medals now, around the number in the last three games in total medals, golds down a lot unfortunately but some very narrow margins between silver and gold
Guaranteed Bronze in the weightlifting I think.
