Schmarn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5200 on: Today at 09:26:49 am


Well in Hassan. Would have been a travesty if she didnt have a gold in these games.
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5201 on: Today at 09:31:23 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:26:49 am

Well in Hassan. Would have been a travesty if she didnt have a gold in these games.

Pretty amazing. 10,000m was only on Friday wasnt it?
JC the Messiah

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5202 on: Today at 09:43:44 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:31:23 am
Pretty amazing. 10,000m was only on Friday wasnt it?

Less than 36 hours ago.

Utterly incredible.
Schmarn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5203 on: Today at 09:56:45 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:21:51 am
Kate French who was doing really well in the Modern Pentathlon has pulled out through sickness.

A real shame, though Bryson is our gold medal chance this time.

In the track cycling sprint Finucane goes against Andrews in the semi. Andrews won the keirin so its going to be tough.

Carlin and Turnbull go in the mens keirin QFs. Carlin should make the final but will need some fortune to beat Lavreysen.
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5204 on: Today at 10:58:08 am
Our sprinter just didnt seem to have the same turn of speed that shes shown previously today.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5205 on: Today at 10:58:21 am
I've had a go at weight lifting many years ago. Hardest game in the world that is, I had to give it up with a terrible back injury.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5206 on: Today at 11:14:07 am
Campbell 119Kg snatch successful!

Hate that bar! Hate that bar!
 :no
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5207 on: Today at 11:15:38 am
Depressing to know that the next two Olympics are in LA and Australia. It will be 12 years until there is one close to the UK time zone!
Schmarn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5208 on: Today at 11:31:35 am

Not looking great in the modern pentathlon. Bryson in 7th starting a minute after the leader. A medal would be a great result.
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5209 on: Today at 11:56:17 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:31:35 am
Not looking great in the modern pentathlon. Bryson in 7th starting a minute after the leader. A medal would be a great result.

She only just finished 9th and lost time on the run. French was definitely a better bet if fit.
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5210 on: Today at 12:00:00 pm
The Hungarian set a World Record.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5211 on: Today at 12:01:02 pm
The £3.99 I paid for Discovery plus was a bargain, I will probably spend the next week watching events I missed on catch up.
leinad

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5212 on: Today at 12:02:01 pm
No Saint Boy, no gold.
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5213 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm
Bronze!
Wabaloolah

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5214 on: Today at 12:20:02 pm
Much better from Emma in the bronze medal race
Wabaloolah

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5215 on: Today at 12:24:04 pm
63 medals now, around the number in the last three games in total medals, golds down a lot unfortunately but some very narrow margins between silver and gold
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5216 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm
Turns out the Kiwi was just exceptional
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5217 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm
Another gold!  :D

Andrews just a class apart
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5218 on: Today at 12:24:59 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:24:04 pm
63 medals now, around the number in the last three games in total medals, golds down a lot unfortunately but some very narrow margins between silver and gold

64.
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5219 on: Today at 12:30:09 pm
Guaranteed Bronze in the weightlifting I think.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5220 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:30:09 pm
Guaranteed Bronze in the weightlifting I think.

We've beat our Tokyo medal count if that's the case. An extremely successful games for Team GB
