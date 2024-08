Think this will probably the last of the dominant US teams in basketball. Without LeBron and Steph it would be hard to see the next generation of American studs that can take over. Looking at that bench, while strong, none of them can take over a game like LeBron and Curry can.



The next superstars in the league are all non American. Wemby, Atentomkumpo, SGA, Jokic, etc. The next Olympics will be wild for menís basketball.



Certainly true that basketball is less concentrated than it used to be and thatís a good thing but 4 years is a long time. Only a couple of those guys were actually studs 4 years ago, the rest have emerged and the same could happen again. Itís depth that does it for the US. France might have Wembanyama but unless they find some front court guys theyíd struggle to win.Even if Curry, Durant and James chose not to play they could send out Brunson, Brown, D Mitchell, Morant, S Barnes, Holmgren. These are just a handful of lads who either are bona fide beasts already or ones who could become it in the next cycle. May even be some not even in the league yet that emerge too.