Think this will probably the last of the dominant US teams in basketball. Without LeBron and Steph it would be hard to see the next generation of American studs that can take over. Looking at that bench, while strong, none of them can take over a game like LeBron and Curry can.



The next superstars in the league are all non American. Wemby, Atentomkumpo, SGA, Jokic, etc. The next Olympics will be wild for menís basketball.