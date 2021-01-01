We are on 62 after the 4x400 women's relay. We've got a guaranteed silver in the taekwondo, and a possible bronze. Then tomorrow were probably favourites for at least one medal in the women's modern pentathlon. Then you've got carlin in the kierin, Finucane in the sprint, and maybe a half chance in the omnium. That all with freak injuries (Katie archibald), appaling decisions in the boxing costing us medals, sailing having some of our strongest events removed, etc.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
10 medals in athletics is a great return for GB. A shame a couple more of them weren't gold but still an excellent week's work.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Wow, that many?Hodgkinson Gold4 relay medalsKerr, Hudson-Smith and KJT near miss SilversBell BronzeWhat was the last one?
When is the fancy judo final?
Think they said 5 relays?
Think after this bronze medal women's match.
Fucking wild that we have now won the most golds at a single Olympics in our history. There was a lot of lowering of expectations back in NZ beforehand.
Third round because rhe British coach reviewed the wrong kick. Oof
And she's lost. That's a sickener.
Don't get why the head kick in the 3rd round was deducted
Getting kicked in the head fucking hurts!! It happened to me once.
And all this without Valerie Adams! How many did you win?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
