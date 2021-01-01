« previous next »
We are on 62 after the 4x400 women's relay. We've got a guaranteed silver in the taekwondo, and a possible  bronze. Then tomorrow were probably favourites for at least one medal in the women's modern pentathlon. Then you've got carlin in the kierin, Finucane in the sprint, and maybe a half chance in the omnium. That all with freak injuries (Katie archibald), appaling decisions in the boxing costing us medals, sailing having some of our strongest events removed, etc.

Yeah these are great games for us. One of our best.
10 medals in athletics is a great return for GB. A shame a couple more of them weren't gold but still an excellent week's work.
When is the fancy judo final?
10 medals in athletics is a great return for GB. A shame a couple more of them weren't gold but still an excellent week's work.

Wow, that many?

Hodgkinson Gold

4 relay medals

Kerr, Hudson-Smith and KJT near miss Silvers

Bell Bronze

What was the last one?
Wow, that many?

Hodgkinson Gold

4 relay medals

Kerr, Hudson-Smith and KJT near miss Silvers

Bell Bronze

What was the last one?

Think they said 5 relays?
When is the fancy judo final?

Think after this bronze medal women's match.
Think they said 5 relays?

Oh yeah, the slightly ridiculous mixed relay at the start of it all. Still, they all count! Decent depth!
Think after this bronze medal women's match.

Aye, I asked the question as they were coming down the beauty and the beast steps for this match.

Big house they are playing in.
When is the fancy judo final?

Bronze medal on now. First round went 9-7 to Rebecca McGowan. The the men's final is immediately after.
Fucking brits
The scoring in taekwondo seems wildly inconsistent.
Fucking wild that we have now won the most golds at a single Olympics in our history. There was a lot of lowering of expectations back in NZ beforehand.
Third round because rhe British coach reviewed the wrong kick. Oof
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:39:34 pm
Fucking wild that we have now won the most golds at a single Olympics in our history. There was a lot of lowering of expectations back in NZ beforehand.

And all this without Valerie Adams! How many did you win?
Third round because rhe British coach reviewed the wrong kick. Oof

And she's lost. That's a sickener.
Don't get why the head kick in the 3rd round was deducted
And she's lost. That's a sickener.

Yeah. Her opponent was the world champion and favourite for the entire competition. And the fighter she lost to earlier is in the gold medal match (hopefully she beats the french fighter).  Jade jones going out so early was a massive shock
Don't get why the head kick in the 3rd round was deducted

I think because McGowan was out of the ring.
Don't get why the head kick in the 3rd round was deducted

Same reason as the one from the Turk in the second round. She was holding on before throwing the kick (although it was more marginal) so that's a penalty and no score
Getting kicked in the head fucking hurts!! It happened to me once.
 :P
Getting kicked in the head fucking hurts!! It happened to me once.
 :P
You were warned not to go behind that horse...
I quite like the scoring in this. Seems more fair than the boxing anyway
And all this without Valerie Adams! How many did you win?

Nine, with a chance for another tomorrow
John Cullen on comms doesnt do any other tone of voice does he
i take it you are not allowed to kick your opponent in the balls?
Frustrating.
Really hard for him when hes got a shorter reach.
Other guy had his number there.

So many close calls. Have a bad feeling we wont get any more golds.
Fucking wild that we have now won the most golds at a single Olympics in our history. There was a lot of lowering of expectations back in NZ beforehand.

Very impressive. Aside from a couple of small Caribbean islands, NZ is top of the table (and this isn't even updated for today).

https://www.medalspercapita.com/#golds-per-capita:2024

Seems a bit flawed them using sensor technology when it seems to work less than half the time.
2 medals off our London total.
