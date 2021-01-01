« previous next »
A Red Abroad

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5040 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:28:11 pm
Georgia Bell took 14 seconds off her PB. She must shop at Costco for her laundry detergent of choice!

 ;) :)
whtwht

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5041 on: Today at 07:30:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:27:34 pm
US now leading the high jump as well. Bastards.

Qatar or Italy for the win?
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5042 on: Today at 07:32:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:29:22 pm
Mikey, you don't just say this kind of stuff all willy nilly. Keep it on the DL.


Hazell

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5043 on: Today at 07:34:15 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 07:30:08 pm
Qatar or Italy for the win?

Qatar, US or New Zealand for the top 3 at the moment.
Peabee

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5044 on: Today at 07:35:05 pm
That was a great 1500.

Muir misjudged the pace, but what an effort in that final 500/600m.

Bell not only takes 14s off her PB, but also breaks Muir's UK record!
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5045 on: Today at 07:35:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:34:15 pm
Qatar, US or New Zealand for the top 3 at the moment.

Come on Noo Zillund.
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5046 on: Today at 07:37:04 pm
Scheduling for the athletics sucks balls. 15 minutes between races, except for the last night where there's 45 minutes between that 1500 and the first relay for no reason. Way to suck all the momentum and energy out of the crowd.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5047 on: Today at 07:40:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:37:04 pm
Scheduling for the athletics sucks balls. 15 minutes between races, except for the last night where there's 45 minutes between that 1500 and the first relay for no reason. Way to suck all the momentum and energy out of the crowd.

Thinks it's been very stop start all week. Too many days in the schedule?

Anyway, time for the b-boys breaking semi-finals....
Jean Girard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Reply #5048 on: Today at 07:41:00 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:35:05 pm
That was a great 1500.

Muir misjudged the pace, but what an effort in that final 500/600m.

Bell not only takes 14s off her PB, but also breaks Muir's UK record!

Did Muir break her own record too? Was very fast. Agree, was a belter of a race. Making up for how boring the 5 and 10 were to be honest
