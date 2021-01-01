Georgia Bell took 14 seconds off her PB. She must shop at Costco for her laundry detergent of choice!
US now leading the high jump as well. Bastards.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Mikey, you don't just say this kind of stuff all willy nilly. Keep it on the DL.
Qatar or Italy for the win?
Qatar, US or New Zealand for the top 3 at the moment.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Scheduling for the athletics sucks balls. 15 minutes between races, except for the last night where there's 45 minutes between that 1500 and the first relay for no reason. Way to suck all the momentum and energy out of the crowd.
That was a great 1500. Muir misjudged the pace, but what an effort in that final 500/600m. Bell not only takes 14s off her PB, but also breaks Muir's UK record!
