Over the moon for Ko! Nerves of steal
Will GB try and take a lap in the madison here? Not really going for the sprints so not sure what the strategy is.
Don't think there is a strategy, one of our riders is a late substitute.
Who will have been training just as the rest.
And are a well established team as well. Not like the 2 have never met.
oof thats horrid luck - GB looked like they had plenty in the tank and were one lap-gain away from the medal chase. looked like the dutch guy lost control for a second
Would the Dutch fella incur some form of penalty for that?
french TV editors.. less said the better - woeful in most sports
For those interested Joe Choong will start the laser medal race in the modern pentathlon 50 secs behind the leader. He can make big gains if he shoots well but needs to overtake 13 other runners.
