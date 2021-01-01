« previous next »
Cunningham for GB is up against the guy who beat Lutalo Muhammad with less than a second remaining back in Rio.
If Caden wins this hes favourite for gold as this guy is the top seed.
These electronic scoring sensors seem a bit crap.
Cunningham's done it! Medal guaranteed for GB.
That was brilliant. Real balls there.
Looks great this guy. Really composed and not rushed.
McGowan made the taekwondo repechages so still has a shot at bronze.
Finucane and Cantwell through to the quarter finals
Carlin through but Lavreysen looks unbeatable unless someone takes him out.
These Eurosport commentators almost begging for Carlin to be eliminated, not sure why.  There was a slight wobble, nothing deliberate, as he tried to avoid contact. 
Over the moon for Ko! Nerves of steal
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:52:01 pm
Over the moon for Ko! Nerves of steal

Arteta will hire him.
Will GB try and take a lap in the madison here? Not really going for the sprints so not sure what the strategy is.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:17:24 pm
Will GB try and take a lap in the madison here? Not really going for the sprints so not sure what the strategy is.

Don't think there is a strategy, one of our riders is a late substitute.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:21:13 pm
Don't think there is a strategy, one of our riders is a late substitute.

Who will have been training just as the rest.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:21:13 pm
Don't think there is a strategy, one of our riders is a late substitute.

Oh didnt realise. Were making up the numbers then. Worth a banzai attempt for a lap if we cant sprint.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:22:38 pm
Who will have been training just as the rest.

And are a well established team as well. Not like the 2 have never met.
you'd have thought people would have learned watching the women's!

the absence of an attempt to take a lap early (and risk blowing out early like austria have) doesn't mean the absence of effort or of a strategy. also fairly sure the british sub was let in on conversations about pre-race strategies too (and obviously so much of it is reactive to in-race circumstances anyway)
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:29:53 pm
And are a well established team as well. Not like the 2 have never met.

No, but there's an inevitable drop off nevertheless. It's like when Kelleher plays instead of Alisson, yes he's been training just the same and he knows his team mates just as well but he isn't as good otherwise he'd be first choice.
chris boardman is so good at what he does - so insightful, but so clear too (even when talking about comlpexities)

french TV editors.. less said the better - woeful in most sports
oof thats horrid luck - GB looked like they had plenty in the tank and were one lap-gain away from the medal chase. looked like the dutch guy lost control for a second
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:50:18 pm
oof thats horrid luck - GB looked like they had plenty in the tank and were one lap-gain away from the medal chase. looked like the dutch guy lost control for a second

Would the Dutch fella incur some form of penalty for that?
Seems very unfair we lose 20 points because of that crash... in negative points now.

Crashes all over the place!  ;D
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:51:34 pm
Would the Dutch fella incur some form of penalty for that?
no mention of it, but as a layman i was thinking there could be - GB were on the inside track and on a different lap
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:41:27 pm

french TV editors.. less said the better - woeful in most sports

They are horrendous. Cardinal rule in sports is just show the key shot for action during open play, yet they kept trying stupid angles and shots like they are filming a drama.

The volleyball last night was especially horrendous as you literally couldnt follow the action as they kept showing a low dolly shot from the back of the court. Infuriating.
feel bad for Spain - got completely taken out while in fourth (hopefully Torres is ok - could have been a horrific one). GB too

and then Italy make a fuck up entirely their own fault, but can keep going and still have a shot at a medal if they recover
Logged

Portugal deserved that. Active and attacking for the whole second half of the race.
Portugal's first gold of the entire Olympics - left it late....
great quiet job from the Portuguese - did French TV show them more than once?
Havent there been a few comings together between the British and Dutch?  That one didnt look entirely accidental to me.
For those interested Joe Choong will start the laser medal race in the modern pentathlon 50 secs behind the leader. He can make big gains if he shoots well but needs to overtake 13 other runners.
Us women take gold in soccer first time in a while.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:02:18 pm
For those interested Joe Choong will start the laser medal race in the modern pentathlon 50 secs behind the leader. He can make big gains if he shoots well but needs to overtake 13 other runners.

I think he will feel annoyed with his bonus fencing (would have hoped for maybe 6-10 more points) and hitting the one fence.  If it was 35s, I think he'd do it, but not 50
