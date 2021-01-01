Gold for Janja! Silver goes to Brooke and Bronze to Jessica Pilz! Ai Mori finishes in 4th.
Fantastic efforts all around, this was really great to watch! Love love love that they added sports climbing to the Olympics.
The Japanese climber really blew it with her bouldering run in hindsight.
Story of her life, unfortunately. She's ranked world number 1 in lead climbing and has beaten Janja on occasion. But there are just too many boulder problems which she physically cannot solve.
Fingers crossed that LA 2028 creates separate medal categories for bouldering and lead.