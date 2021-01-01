« previous next »
CHOPPER

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 10:21:22 am
Schmarn on Today at 10:18:43 am
They got a ton of golds in wrestling which dont count.
Dastardly bastards.

Theyve come around the back and used fuckicunti, to turn us over.
Yosser0_0

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 10:28:15 am
CHOPPER on Today at 10:21:22 am
Dastardly bastards.

Theyve come around the back and used fuckicunti, to turn us over.

 ;D
Schmarn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 10:43:13 am

Real prospect of gold in the womens modern pentathlon. Bryson by far the better shooter in the laser run. Final is tomorrow.

All subject of course to not getting screwed in the horse jumping.
emergency exit

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 10:49:01 am
QC on Today at 10:05:59 am
Think the American (who i think is really french) could challenge her

Oh oh!

Half time:


After the bouldering part, Janja is only 0.4 points ahead of an impressive Brooke Raboutou (the US climber with the french father). And: Looks like Janja may have picked up a slight finger injury.

The deciding climbs on the lead wall (starting in 45 mins) will be very very interesting now. Brooke is in it with a good shot.
QC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 10:52:49 am
emergency exit on Today at 10:49:01 am
Oh oh!

Half time:


After the bouldering part, Janja is only 0.4 points ahead of an impressive Brooke Raboutou (the US climber with the french father). And: Looks like Janja may have picked up a slight finger injury.

The deciding climbs on the lead wall (starting in 45 mins) will be very very interesting now. Brooke is in it with a good shot.

If the injury is bad, there is a silver medal within reach for GB. Though given the gulf in quality between the top 2 and the others, anyone else getting silver would be a travesty.
emergency exit

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 11:08:16 am
QC on Today at 10:52:49 am
If the injury is bad, there is a silver medal within reach for GB. Though given the gulf in quality between the top 2 and the others, anyone else getting silver would be a travesty.

While Erin McNeice is currently 5th, shes a lot stronger at bouldering than at lead climbing. More than one of the favourites would have to falter for her to make the podium.

Id expect Jessica Pilz (currently 6th) to make bronze ahead of Erin, as shes a very strong lead climber.
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 11:10:21 am
emergency exit on Today at 11:08:16 am
While Erin McNeice is currently 5th, shes a lot stronger at bouldering than at lead climbing. More than one of the favourites would have to falter for her to make the podium.

Id expect Jessica Pilz (currently 6th) to make bronze ahead of Erin, as shes a very strong lead climber.

The commentators suggested she was stronger at Lead?
kop306

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 11:21:44 am
telekon on Today at 02:32:21 am
What an amazing Olympics this has been. Highlight for me:

Surfing - what an amazig spectator (TV) sport, especially without commentary.
Skateboard - as above.
Femke Bol - when she overtakes 3 runners in the bend of the mixed relay whilst looking like she's out on a light jog is the prevailing image of these games for me.
Duplantis - for obvious reasons as a Swede. Gold medal, Olympic record, world record within 3 jumps.
Truls Möregårdh and the Swedish table tennis team - oh my days.

bol should have got 2 gold medals for that run
emergency exit

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 11:27:27 am
mikey_LFC on Today at 11:10:21 am
The commentators suggested she was stronger at Lead?

Definitely not. You can also tell by the sequence in which they will now climb the lead wall. Erin will be one of the first to go up.
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 11:32:16 am
Our lass dominated in the first Taekwondo bout. Through with both rounds stopped early at 13-0.
QC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 11:48:36 am
That looks like GB done for the climbing then.
emergency exit

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 11:50:32 am
QC on Today at 11:48:36 am
That looks like GB done for the climbing then.

Tbf that was a decent effort by Erin McNiece! She powered through a couple of dodgy holds to reach as far as she did.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 11:54:58 am
What on earth does China have in the diving sphere that no other country has? How are all of their divers a mile ahead of anybody else? You wont see total domination of a discipline like this anywhere.
Schmarn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 12:13:58 pm
Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:54:58 am
What on earth does China have in the diving sphere that no other country has? How are all of their divers a mile ahead of anybody else? You wont see total domination of a discipline like this anywhere.

Forced to do it from a young age based on physical metrics. The thousands who dont make it are exterminated. Just like they do in classical music.

Probably.
emergency exit

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 12:15:32 pm
Thats a definite medal for Brooke Raboutou - great effort! Really happy for her.
QC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 12:26:05 pm
emergency exit on Today at 12:15:32 pm
Thats a definite medal for Brooke Raboutou - great effort! Really happy for her.

The Japanese climber really blew it with her bouldering run in hindsight.
emergency exit

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 12:29:34 pm
Gold for Janja! Silver goes to Brooke and Bronze to Jessica Pilz! Ai Mori finishes in 4th.

Fantastic efforts all around, this was really great to watch! Love love love that they added sports climbing to the Olympics.

QC on Today at 12:26:05 pm
The Japanese climber really blew it with her bouldering run in hindsight.

Story of her life, unfortunately. She's ranked world number 1 in lead climbing and has beaten Janja on occasion. But there are just too many boulder problems which she physically cannot solve.

Fingers crossed that LA 2028 creates separate medal categories for bouldering and lead.
classycarra

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 01:07:07 pm
how are there still diving competitions? feels like there's been something every other day
killer-heels

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 01:09:19 pm
classycarra on Today at 01:07:07 pm
how are there still diving competitions? feels like there's been something every other day

Yep I was thinking that, seems like Tom Daly competed on day one and here we are still some diving event.
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 01:09:37 pm
classycarra on Today at 01:07:07 pm
how are there still diving competitions? feels like there's been something every other day

China winning everything I assume. They are going for a clean sweep of gold medals
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 01:20:26 pm
France about to win gold in the volleyball.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
Today at 01:26:19 pm
France win the volleyball gold in straight sets - amazing atmosphere there!
