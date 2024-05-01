« previous next »
Summer Olympics 2024

DiggerJohn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4880 on: Today at 08:20:03 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 08:15:15 pm
Turn it into a 1500 by the looks of it. Slowed down again.

I have noticed they are fierce skinny. I'm munching on crisps and drinking beer🫣
afc tukrish

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4881 on: Today at 08:23:58 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:42:37 pm
I spent the summer in West Hartford with family. One of the highlights was watching the Olympic Women's Road Race with them. The sheer joy when Kristen Faulkner won the race was great. As a Scouser I'm not a fan of nationalism, but it was great to be a part of that moment.

I'm not a fan of it either, the "USA" chant absolutely grates on my very last nerve. I get that at least some of the anti-USA stuff is just the passion of supporting athletes from your own country and also that countries that are successful and expect to be are naturally subject to partisan attack, and objecting to that too vociferously is more than a little precious.

Enjoy reading this thread with detailed assessment of potential medals/performances and happy for the elation expressed by posters whose countrymen and countrywomen have won.

And thankful that neither LeBron nor Simone "just shut up and dribble/vault," and my country is all the better off for that fact... 
Crosby Nick

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4882 on: Today at 08:24:40 pm
Hasan has proper little chicken legs.
DiggerJohn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4883 on: Today at 08:26:35 pm
Is it normal people randomly drop out in the 10k
Jean Girard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4884 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:24:40 pm
Hasan has proper little chicken legs.

She's doing the 5000, 10000 and the marathon on Sunday. Surprised she's not on stumps.
Jean Girard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4885 on: Today at 08:30:43 pm
Some championships for that Italian girl. 4th and Silver from the 5k and the 10k.
DiggerJohn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4886 on: Today at 08:31:11 pm
Enjoyed the Italian giving it a go against all the Africans
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4887 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm




Thought the thread would appreciate these.
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4888 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm
Ah feck. Spain on 4 golds and overtake Ireland.

After taking the piss out of Spanish friends earlier this week. Incoming.....
Schmarn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4889 on: Today at 08:46:22 pm

Back to the modern pentathlon, the fencing points carry over to the final. So Choong has no real chance of gold barring showjumping fails for the favourites.

Good news for the women though.

Jean Girard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4890 on: Today at 08:46:45 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:36:48 pm
Thought the thread would appreciate these.

 :lmao Samie is his agent now.
newterp

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4891 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm
That 400m hurdle was fun
TheShanklyGates

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4892 on: Today at 08:50:24 pm
The American hurdler destroys the world record holder...
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4893 on: Today at 08:53:45 pm
Dutch win their second hockey gold by penalties...
Ray K

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4894 on: Today at 08:56:53 pm
Two fellas fell over hurdles on the home straight. Get a grip folks, they're not high hurdles and you're supposed to be Olympic finalists.
DiggerJohn

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4895 on: Today at 09:00:02 pm
I saw that I would be embarrassed
JRed

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4896 on: Today at 09:46:53 pm
Just caught a bit of the Gold medal battle of the breaking. Fuckinghell. An Olympic sport?
Scottymuser

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4897 on: Today at 10:07:14 pm
Come on Belgium. Need france to not get into the final
Libertine

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4898 on: Today at 10:26:10 pm
Gold for Imane Khelif !! Fantastic!

And France reach the basketball final!
kop306

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4899 on: Today at 10:28:51 pm
real shame that KJT couldnt get the gold medal
mikey_LFC

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4900 on: Today at 10:32:16 pm
Squaring up in the Womens Beach Volleyball final after which the MC plays Imagine promoting the crowd to sing and the players to smirk.
Andy82lfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4901 on: Today at 10:39:19 pm
Canadians trying to shithouse, never thought Id see the day from such a friendly nation  ;D

Cant blame them though trying anything they could, had their arses handed to them by the Brazilian girls who wiped the floor with them in the final set. Class above.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4902 on: Today at 10:57:29 pm
Just saw that lad who won gold in climbing today on BBC..Came across very well. Fair play to him ;D
gazzalfc

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4903 on: Today at 10:59:34 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:36:48 pm




Thought the thread would appreciate these.

Used it last week. It's good stuff
The G in Gerrard

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4904 on: Today at 11:01:56 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:28:51 pm
real shame that KJT couldnt get the gold medal

Yep. Actually thought for a moment she was going to do it.
John C

Re: Summer Olympics 2024
Reply #4905 on: Today at 11:47:11 pm
Locked for a clean up
