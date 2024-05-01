« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 82119 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 08:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 08:15:15 pm
Turn it into a 1500 by the looks of it. Slowed down again.

I have noticed they are fierce skinny. I'm munching on crisps and drinking beer🫣
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,785
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 08:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:42:37 pm
I spent the summer in West Hartford with family. One of the highlights was watching the Olympic Women's Road Race with them. The sheer joy when Kristen Faulkner won the race was great. As a Scouser I'm not a fan of nationalism, but it was great to be a part of that moment.

I'm not a fan of it either, the "USA" chant absolutely grates on my very last nerve. I get that at least some of the anti-USA stuff is just the passion of supporting athletes from your own country and also that countries that are successful and expect to be are naturally subject to partisan attack, and objecting to that too vociferously is more than a little precious.

Enjoy reading this thread with detailed assessment of potential medals/performances and happy for the elation expressed by posters whose countrymen and countrywomen have won.

And thankful that neither LeBron nor Simone "just shut up and dribble/vault," and my country is all the better off for that fact... 
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,713
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 08:24:40 pm »
Hasan has proper little chicken legs.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 08:26:35 pm »
Is it normal people randomly drop out in the 10k
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:24:40 pm
Hasan has proper little chicken legs.

She's doing the 5000, 10000 and the marathon on Sunday. Surprised she's not on stumps.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 08:30:43 pm »
Some championships for that Italian girl. 4th and Silver from the 5k and the 10k.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 08:31:11 pm »
Enjoyed the Italian giving it a go against all the Africans
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,053
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm »




Thought the thread would appreciate these.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,057
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm »
Ah feck. Spain on 4 golds and overtake Ireland.

After taking the piss out of Spanish friends earlier this week. Incoming.....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 