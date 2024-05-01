I spent the summer in West Hartford with family. One of the highlights was watching the Olympic Women's Road Race with them. The sheer joy when Kristen Faulkner won the race was great. As a Scouser I'm not a fan of nationalism, but it was great to be a part of that moment.



I'm not a fan of it either, the "USA" chant absolutely grates on my very last nerve. I get that at least some of the anti-USA stuff is just the passion of supporting athletes from your own country and also that countries that are successful and expect to be are naturally subject to partisan attack, and objecting to that too vociferously is more than a little precious.Enjoy reading this thread with detailed assessment of potential medals/performances and happy for the elation expressed by posters whose countrymen and countrywomen have won.And thankful that neither LeBron nor Simone "just shut up and dribble/vault," and my country is all the better off for that fact...