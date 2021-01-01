« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Summer Olympics 2024 * *  (Read 77993 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 04:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:20:09 pm


If Dad dancing was an Olympic sport, would the UK win?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 04:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:37:00 pm
How the fuck is 'dancing' now deemed an Olympic sport but something like darts and snooker aren't included  :butt
If we're going to hold up the inclusion of breakdancing as justification to add anything at all, we should probably go with street sports to reflect the origins of breakdancing.

British Bulldog might be too close to rugby in the eyes of many, so I'll nominate Kerby instead.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,407
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 04:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:20:09 pm


I reckon that would do well.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 04:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:18:41 pm
They aren't "required" to do anything.  It is basically just do what you like, 1 vs 1 - and winner is how the person who persuades the more judges that their routine was "cooler".  If you don't like subjective scoring, then I presume you're also against Boxing, Gymnastics (BOTH forms), Diving, Artistic Swimming, Surging, Skateboardcing, BMX Freestly, Artistic Snowboarding/Skiing, Figure Skating, Ice Dancing,  etc.

Lol it will also help if you're in time to.the beat as they don't know what music will be played.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 04:22:43 pm »
I think the less I say about 'Breaking' the better.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Online Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • YNWA
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 04:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:18:41 pm
They aren't "required" to do anything.  It is basically just do what you like, 1 vs 1 - and winner is how the person who persuades the more judges that their routine was "cooler".  If you don't like subjective scoring, then I presume you're also against Boxing, Gymnastics (BOTH forms), Diving, Artistic Swimming, Surging, Skateboardcing, BMX Freestly, Artistic Snowboarding/Skiing, Figure Skating, Ice Dancing,  etc.
I didn't say I was against I just I don't get it I suppose. As i say I doubt it will be around for future olympics looking at the reaction it's getting online and from people I've spoke to. People just don't see it as a good addition or even really a sport.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 04:24:33 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 04:21:27 pm
If we're going to hold up the inclusion of breakdancing as justification to add anything at all, we should probably go with street sports to reflect the origins of breakdancing.

British Bulldog might be too close to rugby in the eyes of many, so I'll nominate Kerby instead.

Kerby. I'm in with a chance of being an Olympian!
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,043
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 04:25:19 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 04:22:43 pm
I think the less I say about 'Breaking' the better.

To summarise:

Breaking bad.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 04:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 04:23:53 pm
I didn't say I was against I just I don't get it I suppose. As i say I doubt it will be around for future olympics looking at the reaction it's getting online and from people I've spoke to. People just don't see it as a good addition or even really a sport.

When is online a good barometer of anything. Most of it is a cesspit.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 04:26:35 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 04:27:42 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:25:19 pm
To summarise:

Breaking bad.

Exquisitely done.  ;D
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,419
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 04:27:57 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 04:21:27 pm
If we're going to hold up the inclusion of breakdancing as justification to add anything at all, we should probably go with street sports to reflect the origins of breakdancing.

British Bulldog might be too close to rugby in the eyes of many, so I'll nominate Kerby instead.

Definitely up for getting kerby included.

Any c*nt calling it 'kribby' or 'kerbsy' gets a lifetime ban though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 04:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:27:57 pm
Definitely up for getting kerby included.

Any c*nt calling it 'kribby' or 'kerbsy' gets a lifetime ban though.

So youd put dyslexics into the Paralympics woukd you, you monster?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,103
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 04:33:51 pm »
Not sure while you're all mad about break dancing being in the Olympics when there's horsey dancing, swimming dancing, gymnastic dancing and bouncy dancing (tramapoline).  If it were up to me I wouldn't have any of those sports in, but I'm not going to discriminate against kids who (I'm guessing, I'm not watching) wear baggy shorts and backwards baseball caps.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,997
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm »

The leader of the modern pentathlon in Choongs half is out after his horse refused to jump fences. Proper sport.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,043
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 04:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:35:16 pm
The leader of the modern pentathlon in Choongs half is out after his horse refused to jump fences. Proper sport.

Theyre removing horses arent they from next time, replacing it with a new event in the Modern Pentathlon.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm »
In the modern pentathlon, the Ukrainian leader in this semi final after the fencing has just had his horse refuse three fences, and he is eliminated.  Choong unfortunately hit a couple of fences, but Brown went clear - so Brown is up to 12th, and Choong 15th.  Top 9 through to the final, so a bit more work to go. 
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,103
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 04:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:35:16 pm
The leader of the modern pentathlon in Choongs half is out after his horse refused to jump fences. Proper sport.
Fucking ridiculous shite that. Cost Ireland a gold medal the last time cos a horse acted the c*nt. They'll never fix it as the president of Modern Pentathlon is one of those dictator-for-life old fucks.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,958
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 04:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:35:16 pm
The leader of the modern pentathlon in Choongs half is out after his horse refused to jump fences. Proper sport.
Hmm, in Paris? Was the horse wearing a yellow vest by any chance?
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 04:45:03 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:37:59 pm
Theyre removing horses arent they from next time, replacing it with a new event in the Modern Pentathlon.

Yes - due to how in Tokyo  the athletes were basically untrained, so couldn't control the horses, and then there was the uproar after the German coach beat a horse.  This time, the riders were much better - in Tokyo there were 4 eliminations, and 7 more who dropped 30+ points.  Today there was 1 elimination (the Ukrainian), and only 3 that dropped 30+ points.  In fact there were 11 perfect and 9 with only 1 hit fence this year - in Tokyo there were 4 and 8.  So it looks like the quality of the riding has improved - gotta think that if the decision was made today, based on that, they'd probably not drop it.

The new event is some form of obtacle race, btw
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,781
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Is it Modern Pentathlon where you don't get your own horse, you just get a random one from a pool? And therefore ca have it all ruined by a c*nt of a lazy grumpy horse.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,050
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 04:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:45:03 pm

The new event is some form of obtacle race, btw


If it's a "modern" pentathlon, they should make them do breaking.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 04:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:41:03 pm
Fucking ridiculous shite that. Cost Ireland a gold medal the last time cos a horse acted the c*nt. They'll never fix it as the president of Modern Pentathlon is one of those dictator-for-life old fucks.

It is nothing to do with the horses - the horses are all top quality horses, capable of competing at national level.  The issue was in the past, a lot of the athletes basically admitted that they didn't know how to ride and didn't practice, focussing on the other events; and couple that with the way it was ran (basically given the athletes next to no time to meet the horses, and each horse rode twice, meaning a bad round would have been in the horses mind). 

This year it is crystal clear that the riders are doing better, and they've changed the way the horse and athlete meet - and each horse only rides once, keeping them fresher and preventing the issues in Tokyo.  The Ukrainian was just useless.

Edit: Also, it is completely and utterly BS that it "cost" Ireland a gold medal.  The Irish rider dropped 66 points, and finished 117 points off Gold - it does not take a maths degree to work out that 66 is less than 117.  Even if the Irish girl had got a perfectly clear round (*NOBODY DID*), it would have taken her from 24th to 11th.  Hardly "Gold".  And there were 2 riders above her who also dropped 60+ points.  What cost her was being average at swimming (12th) and *TERRIBLE* at the laser run (24th); and its not like she is normally better (when she finished 6th in Rio, she was 16th fastest in the run, only 10s quicker; and 18th in the swimming).
« Last Edit: Today at 05:01:46 pm by Scottymuser »
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,663
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:25:19 pm
To summarise:

Breaking bad.

Very good ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:45:53 pm
Is it Modern Pentathlon where you don't get your own horse, you just get a random one from a pool? And therefore ca have it all ruined by a c*nt of a lazy grumpy horse.

The horses are all horses that compete at regional/national level in France.  None of them are lazy or grumpy, they are all very, very good horses. 
Logged

Offline vladis voice

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 04:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:45:53 pm
Is it Modern Pentathlon where you don't get your own horse, you just get a random one from a pool? And therefore ca have it all ruined by a c*nt of a lazy grumpy horse.

That is correct, just being allocated a random horse is probably fine if you are being asked to walk it up and down a bit, but getting round a jump course requires both horse and rider to trust each other and that can be tricky even when a really good rider has worked with same animal for yearsIm amazed that any get round clear to be honest

Edit - not saying they are not all superb horses, just that a great horse and a great rider doesnt necessarily equal a great partnership

Modern pentathlon is a stupid anachronistic sport though, its history was about skills needed for warfare so maybe they should be flying drones instead
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:31 pm by vladis voice »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 04:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:33:51 pm
Not sure while you're all mad about break dancing being in the Olympics when there's horsey dancing, swimming dancing, gymnastic dancing and bouncy dancing (tramapoline).  If it were up to me I wouldn't have any of those sports in, but I'm not going to discriminate against kids who (I'm guessing, I'm not watching) wear baggy shorts and backwards baseball caps.

Not the dancing type Ray?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,547
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 04:58:56 pm »
Sitting in an Amsterdam hotel watching a Lithuanian break dancer in Paris

Shes good I think. Looks better than Aussie,. Ive no idea whats happening its all in Dutch. Still better than Matterface though
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,103
  • Truthiness
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 05:03:50 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:58:43 pm
Not the dancing type Ray?
Not one of them did the Big Fish - Little Fish - Cardboard Box thing. And for that reason, I'm out.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
The Madison is complete carnage.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,614
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 05:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:20:49 pm
I'm all for rap battles.

Poetry used to be in the Olympics, so it would basically just be an updated version of that.

Quote from: vladis voice on Today at 04:56:20 pm
Modern pentathlon is a stupid anachronistic sport though, its history was about skills needed for warfare so maybe they should be flying drones instead


What would the 21st Century Pentathlon be?

Shooting, drone flying, camoflaging (possibly combined with Kellan's street sports idea as hide & seek).

What else? Making up convincing lies on social media about your oponnent?
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 05:16:48 pm »
Swimming in the Modern Pentathlon now.  The pool looks so  diddy compared to the 50m full Olympic one.  Brilliant swim there from Choong - 1:58.71

Only 1 person in the first semi final was quicker. 
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,958
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 05:17:01 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:13:52 pm
Poetry used to be in the Olympics, so it would basically just be an updated version of that.

What would the 21st Century Pentathlon be?

Shooting, drone flying, camoflaging (possibly combined with Kellan's street sports idea as hide & seek).

What else? Making up convincing lies on social media about your oponnent?
got to update the fencing to machete battles
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,407
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 05:25:27 pm »
The Madison is one scary event.
Logged

Online kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4715 on: Today at 05:29:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:25:27 pm
The Madison is one scary event.
Don't actually know what the aim is, but whatever is going on is making me want to put rolley derby on my new sport wish list.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4716 on: Today at 05:34:02 pm »
Spain basically cleaning up in international football at the moment.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,663
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4717 on: Today at 05:40:02 pm »
The Madison is a frustrating watch :butt
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Summer Olympics 2024 * *
« Reply #4718 on: Today at 05:40:45 pm »
Laura Trott predicted 8 golds for GB women cyclists. Seemed a mad prediction at the time.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 