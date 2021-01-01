Fucking ridiculous shite that. Cost Ireland a gold medal the last time cos a horse acted the c*nt. They'll never fix it as the president of Modern Pentathlon is one of those dictator-for-life old fucks.
It is nothing to do with the horses - the horses are all top quality horses, capable of competing at national level. The issue was in the past, a lot of the athletes basically admitted that they didn't know how to ride and didn't practice, focussing on the other events; and couple that with the way it was ran (basically given the athletes next to no time to meet the horses, and each horse rode twice, meaning a bad round would have been in the horses mind).
This year it is crystal clear that the riders are doing better, and they've changed the way the horse and athlete meet - and each horse only rides once, keeping them fresher and preventing the issues in Tokyo. The Ukrainian was just useless.
Edit: Also, it is completely and utterly BS that it "cost" Ireland a gold medal. The Irish rider dropped 66 points, and finished 117 points off Gold - it does not take a maths degree to work out that 66 is less than 117. Even if the Irish girl had got a perfectly clear round (*NOBODY DID*), it would have taken her from 24th to 11th. Hardly "Gold". And there were 2 riders above her who also dropped 60+ points. What cost her was being average at swimming (12th) and *TERRIBLE* at the laser run (24th); and its not like she is normally better (when she finished 6th in Rio, she was 16th fastest in the run, only 10s quicker; and 18th in the swimming).