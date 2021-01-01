Fucking ridiculous shite that. Cost Ireland a gold medal the last time cos a horse acted the c*nt. They'll never fix it as the president of Modern Pentathlon is one of those dictator-for-life old fucks.



It is nothing to do with the horses - the horses are all top quality horses, capable of competing at national level. The issue was in the past, a lot of the athletes basically admitted that they didn't know how to ride and didn't practice, focussing on the other events; and couple that with the way it was ran (basically given the athletes next to no time to meet the horses, and each horse rode twice, meaning a bad round would have been in the horses mind).This year it is crystal clear that the riders are doing better, and they've changed the way the horse and athlete meet - and each horse only rides once, keeping them fresher and preventing the issues in Tokyo. The Ukrainian was just useless.Edit: Also, it is completely and utterly BS that it "cost" Ireland a gold medal. The Irish rider dropped 66 points, and finished 117 points off Gold - it does not take a maths degree to work out that 66 is less than 117. Even if the Irish girl had got a perfectly clear round (*NOBODY DID*), it would have taken her from 24th to 11th. Hardly "Gold". And there were 2 riders above her who also dropped 60+ points. What cost her was being average at swimming (12th) and *TERRIBLE* at the laser run (24th); and its not like she is normally better (when she finished 6th in Rio, she was 16th fastest in the run, only 10s quicker; and 18th in the swimming).